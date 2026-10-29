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How To Get Gotham Knights Cheap in 2026

Gotham Knights puts the Batman Family in charge of protecting Gotham after Bruce Wayne’s death, trading the caped crusader’s one-man war on crime for a team effort built on co-op play and RPG-style progression. Developed by WB Games Montréal and published by Warner Bros. Games, it sits apart from the Arkham series, with its own continuity and tone.

Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin step up as Gotham’s new protectors, splitting their nights between patrolling the open-world city and chasing down the Court of Owls, a secret society pulling strings from the shadows. Each hero plays differently, from Red Hood’s blunt force to Nightwing’s acrobatics, and every fight against Gotham’s rogues gallery rewards new gear and skills.

Picking up Gotham Knights cheap is easier than tracking down the Court of Owls. The HUB15 code takes a slice off the price the moment you check out, so you can gear up the Bat Family for less.

Gotham Knights Overview

With Batman gone, Gotham City is left without its longtime protector just as the Court of Owls makes its move. Commissioner Gordon’s death sets the story in motion, pulling Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin out of Bruce Wayne’s shadow and into the role of the city’s new guardians. The four heroes inherit the Belfry, a new base built from what’s left of Batman’s resources, and use it to plan patrols, upgrade gear, and dig into the mystery he left behind.

The Court of Owls forms the game’s central threat, a centuries-old secret society of Gotham’s elite that has manipulated the city from behind closed doors for generations. Their enforcers, the Talon assassins, hunt the Bat Family across rain-soaked streets and rooftops, forcing each hero to rely on detective work as much as combat.

Familiar rogues like Mr. Freeze, Clayface, Harley Quinn, and the Penguin complicate things further, each tied into the wider conspiracy through their own side cases. Gotham itself is rendered as a dense, explorable open world, with the Belfry’s glide-and-grapple traversal letting players move between crime scenes and story missions at their own pace. Weather and time of day shift as the night goes on, changing which streets are quiet and which ones hide a Talon ambush.

Across the campaign, the four leads split detective work, street-level combat, and personal arcs about stepping out from Batman’s legacy. Each is forced to decide what kind of hero Gotham needs now that its original one is gone.

Game Info Details Genre Action RPG Release date 2022-10-21 Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Metacritic Rating 67/100 (PlayStation 5) Developer WB Games Montréal Publisher Warner Bros. Games Protagonist Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, Robin

Gotham Knights Best Features

Four Playable Heroes, Four Playstyles

Switch between Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin, each with a separate skill tree, weapon set, and combat rhythm. Swapping heroes mid-playthrough changes how every encounter in Gotham plays out.

Co-Op Patrols Across Gotham

Team up with a second player to take on the Court of Owls together, with both heroes free to tackle separate crime scenes or team up on a boss fight. The Belfry keeps your gear and progress in sync between sessions.

Detective Work Behind Every Case

Piece together evidence at crime scenes using each hero’s own investigation tools. The clues tie street-level crimes back to the Court of Owls’ wider plot and reward players who stop and look before swinging in.

A Rogues Gallery Built for Boss Fights

Mr. Freeze, Clayface, and Mad Hatter each headline boss fights of their own, with attack patterns built around the gear and gadgets you’ve unlocked by that point in the story.

Cheaper Gotham Knights Key Price

Buy the Gotham Knights key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this action RPG without breaking your wallet with HUB15 discount code.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for Gotham Knights

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-9600K (3.7 GHz) OR AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.60 GHz)

RAM: 8 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti OR AMD Radeon RX 590

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 6144 MB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 45 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i7-10700K (3.8 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X (3.7 GHz)

RAM: 16 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 8192 MB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 45 GB

How To Get Gotham Knights Cheaper at Eneba

To get Gotham Knights cheap on Eneba, start by browsing the store listings and picking the edition you want. Check the platform, region, and key type before adding it to your cart. The Bat Family’s adventure comes in a few different editions, so confirm the right one before you pay.

At checkout, look for the discount code field and enter HUB15. The code applies automatically once you confirm it, and your order total updates to show the lower price before you pay. This is the fastest way to lock in a Gotham Knights discount without waiting on a storewide sale.

Pick a payment method and complete the purchase. Your key lands on your order page right away. Redeem it through Steam or the matching console store, and the game downloads straight into your library.

The whole process takes a few minutes from browsing to redemption, and buying Gotham Knights cheap with HUB15 happens the moment you enter the code, no coupon hunting required.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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