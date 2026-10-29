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How To Get Date Everything! Cheap in 2026

Date Everything! is a comedy dating simulator from developer Sassy Chap Games, published by Team17. The hook is simple: slip on a pair of prototype smart glasses and the objects around your house turn into more than a hundred datable characters, each with its own voice and backstory.

Every object you meet branches into its own short storyline, mixing jokes, flirting, and the occasional honest conversation about what it’s like being a toaster with feelings. Three different outcomes wait at the end of each relationship, so the cast rewards more than one playthrough.

Shoppers hunting for a Date Everything! discount don’t have to wait for a seasonal sale. HUB15 cuts the price at checkout, making it one of the simplest ways to get Date Everything! cheap right now.

Date Everything! drops you into your own home after a Dateviator prototype lands in your hands, a pair of augmented reality glasses built to find love in unlikely places. Put them on and everyday objects around you spring to life as fully voiced, fully animated characters, each hiding a quirky personality behind its everyday job. A toothbrush, a smoke alarm, or a kitchen knife might turn out to be the most charming date you’ve had all week, and the game never explains why that’s normal, it just runs with the premise.

The cast is written for comedy first, pairing short, punchy dialogue with exaggerated character designs that match each object’s role in the house. Conversations branch quickly, letting you flirt, joke, or ask about a character’s past depending on the mood you’re going for. Some characters open up about loneliness or self-doubt once the jokes settle, giving the writing more weight than the premise suggests. Voice direction plays up the absurdity rather than playing it straight, so even a one-line gag character gets a full performance.

Every relationship plays out across its own short story, with three different outcomes waiting depending on how you handle the conversation. You can chase a full romance, settle into a friendship, or walk away entirely, and the game keeps track of every ending you collect. The dialogue options stay light on reading and heavy on quick choices, so a full date rarely takes more than a few minutes to play through.

Because the cast is so large, most players end up with a shortlist of favorite objects-turned-characters, built from whichever jokes and backstories clicked for them. Side chatter from background objects adds flavor between the bigger dates, so the house itself starts to feel like a quirky community instead of a list of menu options. New rooms and new objects keep unlocking as you progress, so the roster of potential dates keeps growing well past the opening hour.

Game Info Details Genre Comedy Dating Simulator Release date 2025-06-17 Platforms PC Metacritic Rating 78/100 (PC) Developer Sassy Chap Games Publisher Team17

Over 100 Datable Household Objects

Date Everything! turns toothbrushes, lamps, and kitchen appliances into fully voiced characters with their own personalities. Every object you meet adds another branch to the game’s growing cast of potential partners.

Branching Comedy Dialogue

Conversations shift based on the choices you make, moving between jokes, flirting, and quieter personal reveals. The same opening line can lead somewhere new depending on who you’re talking to.

Three Distinct Endings Per Character

Every relationship can end in romance, friendship, or a clean goodbye, and the game tracks which outcome you reach with each character. Replaying old conversations with different choices opens up endings you missed the first time.

Fully Voiced, Animated Cast

Each dateable object comes with full voice acting and animated expressions that sell the joke of a toaster or a houseplant having real feelings. The presentation keeps the premise funny instead of gimmicky.

Buy the Date Everything! key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this comedy dating sim without breaking your wallet with HUB15 discount code.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500 or AMD FX-4350

RAM: 8 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660, 2 GB or AMD Radeon R9 270, 2 GB or Intel Arc A310, 4 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 8 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

RAM: 8 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, 4 GB or AMD Radeon RX 570, 4 GB or Intel Arc A380, 6 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4096 MB

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 8 GB

Getting Date Everything! cheap on Eneba starts with browsing the store for the listing that matches your platform, region, and edition. Once you’ve confirmed it’s the right key, add it to your cart and head to checkout.

At checkout, look for the promo code field and enter HUB15 before you pay. The discount applies to your order total right away, so you can see the lower price before confirming anything. Double check the order summary matches the edition you picked, since a mismatched listing can’t be swapped after purchase.

Finish the purchase with your preferred payment method, then check your order page or email for the key once the transaction clears. Redeem it on Steam and the game unlocks in your library right away, HUB15 savings included. The whole process from checkout to redemption usually takes a few minutes, so you can be meeting the cast the same afternoon.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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