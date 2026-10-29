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How To Get Far Cry Primal Cheap in 2026

Far Cry Primal strips the series down to spears, clubs, and a bow carved from bone. Set 10,000 years before recorded history in the valley of Oros, it belongs to the Far Cry franchise but tells a story unlike anything else in the series.

You play as Takkar, a hunter of the Wenja tribe left for dead after a mammoth hunt goes wrong. Stripped of his gear and separated from his people, he has to rebuild the Wenja camp while two rival tribes fight him for control of the valley.

Taming sabretooth tigers and building an empire from nothing make for a different kind of Far Cry adventure. With the HUB15 code, the Far Cry Primal discount is one click away, and getting Far Cry Primal cheap takes just one extra step at checkout.

Far Cry Primal Overview

Oros is a lush, dangerous valley hemmed in by retreating glaciers, home to mammoths, cave lions, and owls, and split between two tribes fighting over its best hunting grounds. The Wenja, scattered and demoralized after an attack destroys their camp, are Oros’s oldest inhabitants and the ones you’re tasked with rebuilding from nothing but a handful of survivors and an old friend’s guidance.

Standing in your way are the Udam, a cannibalistic tribe led by the one-eyed Ull, and the Izila, a fire-worshipping cult ruled by the self-proclaimed goddess Batari. Each one controls a region of the map, raids Wenja territory whenever they sense weakness, and treats the valley’s mammoths, caves, and river crossings as theirs alone to control.

Takkar starts with nothing but a sharpened stick and ends the game commanding a rebuilt village, a roster of tamed beasts, and a reputation across Oros. Side characters like Sayla the healer, Jayma the hunter, and Tensay the shaman each hand out their own questlines tied to taming, crafting, and growing the camp into a proper settlement.

The map rewards exploration as much as combat. Caves hide resources and the remains of earlier human settlements, bluffs offer vantage points over rival camps, and the day and night cycle changes which predators are actively hunting the valley at any given moment. Frozen lakes crack underfoot in winter stretches, and geysers and hot springs mark safer ground to make camp.

Game Info Details Genre Action-adventure, Survival Release date 2016-02-23 Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Metacritic Rating 74/100 (PC) Franchise (if applicable) Far Cry Developer Ubisoft Montreal Publisher Ubisoft Protagonist Takkar

Far Cry Primal Best Features

Hunt and Tame Oros’s Wildlife

Track, kill, or tame everything from owls to sabretooth tigers. Tamed beasts fight at your side, scout ahead, and warn you when something bigger is nearby.

Craft a Stone Age Arsenal

Build clubs, bone spears, and fire-and-bee-bomb weapons from the resources you gather across the valley, then upgrade them at the blacksmith’s fire as your camp grows and new crafting recipes open up.

Rebuild the Wenja Village

Recruit specialists like the healer, the hunter, and the shaman, and watch the Wenja camp grow from a single fire pit into a thriving settlement with its own traders and defenders.

Explore a Living Prehistoric World

Oros shifts with the day and night cycle. Cave systems, rival camps, and ancient settlements sit between glacier peaks, river valleys, and dense forest, and different predators come out to hunt after dark.

Cheaper Far Cry Primal Key Price

Buy the Far Cry Primal key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this survival adventure without breaking your wallet with HUB15 discount code.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for Far Cry Primal

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i3-550 | AMD Phenom II X4 955 or equivalent

RAM: 4 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 (1 GB VRAM) | AMD Radeon HD 5770 (1 GB VRAM) or equivalent

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1024 MB

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 20 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i7-2600K | AMD FX-8350 or equivalent

RAM: 8 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 | AMD Radeon R9 280X or equivalent

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 3072 MB

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 20 GB

How To Get Far Cry Primal Cheaper at Eneba

Getting Far Cry Primal cheap at Eneba starts the same way as any purchase. Browse the store, find the Far Cry Primal listing, and check the platform, region, and edition before you commit, since Ubisoft Connect keys only work with a matching account and region. Once everything lines up, add the key to your cart and head to checkout before prices or stock change.

At checkout, look for the promo code field and enter HUB15. Applying it before you pay updates your order total right away, so you can confirm the Far Cry Primal discount landed before you finish paying. If the total doesn’t change for some reason, double check that the code is typed exactly and try again before you submit payment.

Pick a payment method and complete the transaction. Your key lands on your Eneba order page shortly after, usually within minutes, ready to redeem through Ubisoft Connect. Add it to your library, let Primal download, and you’re ready to start hunting, taming, and building across Oros from the very first fire pit you light. Keep the receipt email handy in case you need to confirm the purchase later.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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