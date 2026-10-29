How To Get SILENT HILL f Cheap in 2026

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SILENT HILL f is the newest entry in Konami’s psychological horror series, and the first to trade the usual fog-choked American town for 1960s Japan. Developed by NeoBards Entertainment, it keeps the series’ core idea alive: an ordinary town that turns into something far worse once the fog rolls in. Longtime fans will recognize the shift as more than a reskin.

The story follows Hinako Shimizu, a high school student in the quiet town of Ebisugaoka, where a sudden fog fills the streets with monsters and buried secrets. As she pushes deeper into a twisted version of her own hometown, Hinako has to face both the creatures hunting her and the truth about her past.

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SILENT HILL f Overview

Ebisugaoka is a small town tucked into the Japanese countryside in 1963, the kind of place where everyone knows everyone and nothing ever seems to happen. That changes the night a thick fog rolls in and swallows the streets whole. Familiar shrines, alleyways and school hallways twist into a decaying, flower-choked version of the town that shouldn’t exist. Nobody who wanders into it comes back quite the same. Even longtime residents start locking doors they never used to bother with.

Hinako Shimizu, a student at the local high school, wakes up in the middle of this Otherworld with no clear way home. She carries a mask that lets her move between the real town and its twisted double. Both versions hide pieces of the same story: a family secret, a town-wide cover-up and a string of disappearances nobody wants to talk about. The deeper she goes, the less either version of Ebisugaoka feels safe.

The monsters Hinako meets along the way are built from Japanese folklore rather than the series’ usual industrial nightmares, and each encounter carries its own flavor of dread. Writer Ryukishi07 and character designer Kera shape a small cast of townsfolk who each have their own reason to want the fog, and Hinako’s past, to stay buried. By the time she pieces together why she was chosen to survive it, the town’s history and her own have become impossible to separate.

Game Info Details Genre Psychological survival horror Release date September 25, 2025 Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Metacritic Rating 86/100 (PlayStation 5) Franchise (if applicable) Silent Hill Developer NeoBards Entertainment Publisher Konami Protagonist Hinako Shimizu

SILENT HILL f Best Features

Fog-Choked 1960s Japan

Ebisugaoka trades the series’ usual American fog town for a rural Japanese setting full of shrines, narrow backstreets and a school that becomes far more dangerous after dark. The Otherworld version of the town is covered in flowers and vines, a look the series hasn’t used before.

Mask-Bound Combat

Hinako fights with improvised weapons and a mask that shifts her abilities between the real town and the Otherworld. Fights stay close and desperate, built around a character who was never meant to be a fighter.

Folklore-Rooted Puzzles

Puzzles pull from Japanese folklore and village tradition instead of generic lock-and-key logic. Players who pay attention to the town’s rituals and superstitions have an edge here.

A Story From Ryukishi07

Visual novel writer Ryukishi07 and character designer Kera build a small town’s worth of secrets around Hinako, with a cast that has its own reasons to keep the fog where it is.

Cheaper SILENT HILL f Key Price

Buy the SILENT HILL f key at a cheaper price and get full access to this psychological survival horror without breaking your wallet. The HUB15 code is your easiest way to a SILENT HILL f discount.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for SILENT HILL f

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

RAM: 16 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 8192 MB

OS: Windows 11 x64

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 50 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700 / AMD Ryzen 5 5500

RAM: 16 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800XT

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 8192 MB

OS: Windows 11 x64

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 50 GB

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The whole process takes a few minutes from checkout to redemption, and it’s the easiest way to get SILENT HILL f cheap without waiting on a seasonal sale.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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