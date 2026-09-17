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9 Best Ways to Get Paid to Watch Videos in 2026: Apps That Really Pay

If you want to get paid to watch videos, Freecash is the quickest place to start on this list. Its first cash-out threshold depends on your region, while later PayPal withdrawals start at $5. The smarter approach is to keep two or three free reward apps available so you have more offers to choose from.

The money is real, but keep expectations modest. That stays true whether you get paid to watch videos online through one app or rotate between a few. Think extra spending money during downtime, not a replacement for regular income.

If you’re wondering how you get paid to watch videos, these platforms reward short clips, offers, surveys, or video-based tasks. The nine picks below show different ways to get paid to watch videos, including how much you need to cash out and which payout methods are available.

Is Getting Paid to Watch Videos Actually Realistic?

Yes, as long as you treat it as small extra income rather than hourly work. Across several reward apps, realistic combined earnings can land around $15 to $60 a month, while pure video-watching works out closer to $1 to $4 an hour.

How Much You Can Actually Expect

Video tasks usually pay the least. Individual clips may earn fractions of a cent to a few cents, so surveys, offers, and referrals often move your balance faster.

MoneyPantry’s 2026 roundup and a separate multi-app test by EarnStar both put stacked monthly earnings in roughly the same $15 to $60 range. Fetch also estimates around $5 to $30 a month from a single reward app. That is why using two or three apps can make more sense than relying on one.

Who This Approach Actually Fits

Using reward apps to get paid to watch videos works best when you already have spare time to fill, such as a commute, waiting around, or time spent watching TV. A few dollars a week can cover a small purchase or subscription. It is much less useful if you need predictable weekly income, since task availability and payouts vary.

It’s Legitimate, but Watch for Red Flags

Yes, you can get paid to watch videos through legitimate reward apps. The important part is keeping expectations realistic.

Be cautious with platforms promising $50 or more a day just for watching clips or asking for money before you can access tasks. Clear payout requirements and free entry are better signs when deciding whether an app deserves your time.

9 Best Ways to Get Paid to Watch Videos in 2026

Here are nine free platforms that let you get paid to watch videos or complete video-based tasks as part of their earning mix. Each one has a different strength, so the best fit depends on how quickly you want to cash out and how actively you want to earn.

Freecash is built for a quick first payout. Its first withdrawal threshold ranges from $5 to $20 depending on your region, and the platform says many users can reach it within an hour or two by combining video offers with games, surveys, and other tasks. After that first withdrawal, PayPal cash-outs start at $5, while crypto can start much lower.

Here is how you get started:

Create a free account. Sign up at freecash.com and verify your email.

Sign up at freecash.com and verify your email. Open the offer wall. Look for video tasks alongside surveys, games, and other offers.

Look for video tasks alongside surveys, games, and other offers. Reach your first threshold. Your initial minimum depends on your region.

Your initial minimum depends on your region. Verify your account. Identity verification is required for the first withdrawal.

Identity verification is required for the first withdrawal. Choose your payout. Options include PayPal, bank transfer, crypto, and gift cards.

Freecash holds a 4.6 out of 5 Excellent Trustpilot rating from 321k+ reviews, giving it one of the strongest review profiles among the platforms here. The company also reports more than $200 million paid out to users overall.

If you want one place to get paid to watch videos while keeping plenty of other earning tasks available, Freecash gives you a flexible starting point. It works through both a browser and mobile app, so you can keep using the offer wall away from your desk.

Fastest First Payout Freecash 4.6 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. First cash-out starts at $5 to $20 by region, with later PayPal withdrawals from $5. Join Freecash

KashKick keeps things simple by showing earnings in real dollars instead of points. Once your balance reaches $10, you can request a payout, and KashKick says withdrawals are typically reviewed within 1 to 3 business days. You must be 18 or older to join.

Getting started looks like this:

Create a free account. Sign up at kashkick.com.

Sign up at kashkick.com. Choose how you want to earn. Video tasks appear inside deals and offers alongside surveys, games, shopping, and referrals.

Video tasks appear inside deals and offers alongside surveys, games, shopping, and referrals. Track your balance. Earnings are shown directly in dollars.

Earnings are shown directly in dollars. Reach $10. Once you hit the minimum, request a Kash Out.

Once you hit the minimum, request a Kash Out. Pick a payout method. Options include PayPal, Venmo, gift cards, and charity donations.

KashKick carries a 4.0 out of 5 Great Trustpilot rating from 7k+ reviews. The main thing to watch is when an offer actually becomes confirmed and credited, since the displayed reward is not always available immediately after finishing a task. For a deeper look at how the platform works, see our KashKick legitimacy review.

The dollar-based dashboard makes KashKick easy to compare with other apps. If you want to get paid to watch videos while mixing in surveys and offers, you always know how close you are to the $10 cash-out.

Pays in Real Dollars KashKick 4.0 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. $10 minimum through PayPal, Venmo, or gift cards, with earnings shown directly in real dollars. Join KashKick

TimeBucks stands out for its $3 minimum payout, one of the lowest cash-out thresholds in this list. Video tasks often involve short clips around 30 seconds long, while surveys and other offers can help you reach the minimum faster.

To get started:

Create a free account. Sign up at timebucks.com.

Sign up at timebucks.com. Open Watch Videos. Check the available short paid clips.

Check the available short paid clips. Add other tasks. Surveys and offers can move you toward $3 more quickly.

Surveys and offers can move you toward $3 more quickly. Request a payout. Payments are processed on scheduled days from Sunday through Thursday.

Payments are processed on scheduled days from Sunday through Thursday. Choose your method. Options include AirTM, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Skrill, and Wise.

PayPal is not offered directly, but you can move funds through AirTM if that is your preferred route. The low $3 threshold is the main appeal, especially if you want a smaller balance to work toward before requesting a payout.

If you want to get paid to watch videos while keeping the first cash-out target low, TimeBucks is easy to fit into a larger reward-app rotation.

Lowest Cash-Out Minimum TimeBucks 3.8 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. $3 minimum payout through AirTM, Skrill, Wise, or crypto, with scheduled processing days. Join TimeBucks

PrizeRebel is the more hands-off option here. Its video section can run in the background while you build points toward a $5 PayPal cash-out at 500 points, while certain gift cards start from $2. Most redemptions are processed within about 24 hours.

Here is how it works:

Join for free. Create an account at prizerebel.com.

Create an account at prizerebel.com. Open the video section. Let available clips run during downtime.

Let available clips run during downtime. Add surveys and offers. These can move your balance toward $5 faster.

These can move your balance toward $5 faster. Reach 500 points. That converts to a $5 PayPal redemption.

That converts to a $5 PayPal redemption. Choose your reward. Some gift cards are available from 200 points, or $2.

PrizeRebel has operated since 2007 and carries a 3.7 out of 5 Trustpilot rating from nearly 800 reviews. Video earnings are best treated as a background addition to the platform’s surveys and offers, since those other activities can help you reach the payout threshold sooner. For more detail on how the platform works, see our PrizeRebel legitimacy review.

If you want to get paid to watch videos with less active attention, PrizeRebel fits that use case better than the more hands-on offer-wall apps.

Hands-Free Video Earning PrizeRebel 3.7 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. $5 PayPal minimum, select gift cards from $2, and video tasks that can run in the background. Join PrizeRebel

Survey Junkie is mainly a survey platform, but some qualifying surveys include short video ads or product clips as part of the screening process. The cash-out minimum sits at $5, or 500 points, with rewards available through PayPal, bank transfer, or gift cards.

Getting started is straightforward.

Create your profile. Sign up free and complete the initial profiling questions.

Sign up free and complete the initial profiling questions. Look for matched surveys. Video-based questions can appear inside qualifying surveys.

Video-based questions can appear inside qualifying surveys. Build your balance. Every 100 points equals $1.

Every 100 points equals $1. Reach 500 points. That unlocks the $5 withdrawal threshold.

That unlocks the $5 withdrawal threshold. Choose your payout. PayPal, bank transfer, and gift cards are available.

Survey Junkie has a 3.3 out of 5 Trustpilot score from 44k+ reviews. Completing the profile questions is especially important because those answers determine which surveys you are matched with. Skipping that setup can leave you seeing fewer relevant opportunities.

The appeal here is the low $5 threshold. Video is only one part of the platform, so Survey Junkie works best as a broader survey option that occasionally lets you get paid to watch videos along the way.

Fast $5 Cash-Out Survey Junkie 3.3 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. $5 minimum through PayPal, bank transfer, or gift cards, with video clips appearing in some surveys. Join Survey Junkie

Branded Surveys uses short video clips inside certain surveys, so the watching component sits alongside its standard questionnaire format. Its minimum withdrawal is $5, or 500 points, with PayPal, gift cards, and direct bank deposits available for eligible US members.

Here is the basic setup.

Join for free. Create an account at branded-surveys.com.

Create an account at branded-surveys.com. Complete your profile. Better profile information helps match you with relevant surveys.

Better profile information helps match you with relevant surveys. Take available surveys. Some include video prompts alongside standard questions.

Some include video prompts alongside standard questions. Build to 500 points. That equals the $5 cash-out minimum.

That equals the $5 cash-out minimum. Redeem your earnings. Choose PayPal, an eligible bank deposit, or a gift card.

Branded Surveys carries a 4.2 out of 5 Great Trustpilot rating from 123k+ reviews. Its profile survey is worth completing early because the platform uses that information to decide which invitations fit you. For more detail, see our Branded Surveys legitimacy review.

I would pair Branded Surveys with another survey platform when you want more available tasks to check. The $5 threshold keeps the target manageable, while video prompts give you another route to get paid to watch videos inside the normal survey flow.

Low $5 Threshold Branded Surveys 4.2 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. $5 minimum through PayPal, gift cards, or eligible US bank deposits, with some surveys using video prompts. Join Branded Surveys

MyPoints has been operating since 1996, making it one of the longest-running rewards platforms on this list. Short video playlists can earn points alongside shopping cash back and surveys, with redemptions starting at roughly 700 points, or about $5, through gift cards or PayPal.

The basic process looks like this.

Create a free account. Sign up at mypoints.com.

Sign up at mypoints.com. Check the video playlists. Available clips can cover news, entertainment, and product content.

Available clips can cover news, entertainment, and product content. Add other activities. Shopping cash back and surveys can help build points faster.

Shopping cash back and surveys can help build points faster. Reach roughly 700 points. That puts you around the $5 redemption level.

That puts you around the $5 redemption level. Choose a reward. Options include gift cards and PayPal cash.

MyPoints carries a 4.2 out of 5 Great Trustpilot rating and also holds a B+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. Video tasks work best as one part of the platform because shopping and surveys give you additional ways to reach the redemption threshold.

Nearly three decades of operation gives MyPoints a strong track record. I would use it as a slower companion app when you want to get paid to watch videos while keeping other point-earning options available.

Nearly 30 Years Running MyPoints 4.2 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Around 700 points unlocks roughly $5 through PayPal or gift cards, with videos alongside surveys and shopping rewards. Join MyPoints

Toluna combines a large survey community with video-reaction tasks that can appear inside certain surveys. Its typical redemption threshold sits around 30,000 points, or roughly $10 in many markets, although payout requirements vary by region. Processing generally takes 2 to 7 business days.

Getting set up takes a few steps.

Join for free. Create an account at toluna.com.

Create an account at toluna.com. Complete your profile. This helps match you with relevant surveys and video-reaction tasks.

This helps match you with relevant surveys and video-reaction tasks. Answer surveys and polls. Available activities add points to your balance.

Available activities add points to your balance. Reach your regional threshold. Around $10 equivalent is common in many markets.

Around $10 equivalent is common in many markets. Redeem your points. Available rewards depend on your location.

Toluna holds a 4.2 out of 5 Great Trustpilot rating from 251k+ reviews, giving it one of the larger review pools among the survey platforms here.

The larger community makes Toluna a good fit if you want to get paid to watch videos through survey and poll-style tasks. It gives you more than one route toward a payout, which helps when video opportunities are limited.

Largest Global Panel Toluna 4.2 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Regional rewards often start around $10, with video-reaction tasks mixed into surveys and polls. Join Toluna

ySense has operated since 2007 and combines surveys, offer walls, micro-tasks, and occasional video opportunities. Cash-outs start at $10 through PayPal, Skrill, or Payoneer, while Amazon gift cards can start at $5.

Here is how to use it.

Register for free. Create an account at ysense.com.

Create an account at ysense.com. Check the Offers section. Video tasks appear there when available.

Video tasks appear there when available. Use surveys and offers too. These provide additional ways to build your balance.

These provide additional ways to build your balance. Reach the payout threshold. Cash options start at $10, while Amazon gift cards can start at $5.

Cash options start at $10, while Amazon gift cards can start at $5. Choose your reward. PayPal, Skrill, Payoneer, and Amazon gift cards are among the available options.

ySense carries a 3.9 out of 5 Great Trustpilot rating from 3k+ reviews. The company also states that it has paid more than $39 million to over 7 million members since 2007. Those are company-published figures, but they still give useful context on the platform’s scale.

Video tasks sit alongside the wider earning mix here. That makes ySense useful when you want to get paid to watch videos but also want surveys and offers available between video opportunities.

Nearly 20 Years Running ySense 3.9 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. $10 minimum through PayPal, Skrill, or Payoneer, with $5 Amazon gift cards and occasional video offers. Join ySense

How These Nine Were Chosen

Every platform here had to offer a clear payout threshold, a real withdrawal method, and video or video-based tasks as part of its earning mix. That keeps the list focused on people who want to get paid to watch videos, rather than creator programs that pay for uploading content.

I also looked at how quickly each platform can get you to a first payout, how much you need before withdrawing, and whether other earning options can fill the gaps when video tasks run low. Every pick is free to join, so there is no upfront cost just to start earning.

Platforms such as YouTube Partner Program and TikTok Creator Rewards were left out because they pay creators for publishing content. The nine options here give viewers a direct earning route, even when video sits alongside surveys, offers, or other reward tasks.

That keeps the focus on practical ways to get paid to watch videos instead of stretching the list with platforms that do not match the search intent.

Comparison at a Glance

The nine platforms differ most in cash-out minimum, payout speed, and how much active work they need. Use the table to compare the practical numbers before deciding where you want to get paid to watch videos first.

Platform Minimum Payout Time to First Payout Activity Level Best For Freecash $5 to $20 first cash-out by region Around 1 to 2 hours of tasks Active Quick first payout KashKick $10 Same day plus 1 to 3 business days for review Active Real-dollar balance tracking TimeBucks $3 Same week on scheduled payout days Active Low cash-out threshold PrizeRebel $5 PayPal or select $2 gift cards Around 24 hours to process Mostly passive Background video tasks Survey Junkie $5 Same session to a few days Active Low survey cash-out Branded Surveys $5 Same session to a few days Active Video prompts inside surveys MyPoints Around $5 Days to a couple of weeks Mixed Long operating history Toluna Around $10 in many markets 2 to 7 business days Active Large survey community ySense $10 cash or $5 Amazon gift card Days to a couple of weeks Mixed Surveys, offers, and occasional video

Reward Apps: Other Options Between Video Tasks

Reward apps built around games and offers can sit alongside the nine platforms above when video tasks run dry. Snakzy and Bigcash both start free, but their cash-out thresholds are very different. Bigcash starts at $1, while Snakzy requires $35 before you can withdraw.

App Minimum Payout Entry Cost Snakzy $35 Free Bigcash $1 Free

Snakzy works better as a slower addition to your rotation, while Bigcash has a much lower first target. Neither needs to replace the apps above. They simply give you another pool of offers when you want more ways to get paid to watch videos or earn through simple tasks.

PLAY-TO-EARN Earn Between Video Tasks Complete game offers while video tasks are quiet and build toward a Snakzy payout. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Try Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

What Doesn’t Work

The easiest way to waste time when you try to get paid to watch videos is chasing unrealistic claims or spreading your effort across too many platforms. The safest approach is to stick with free apps that explain their payout requirements clearly.

Red Flags Worth Walking Away From

A few warning signs should make you think twice before signing up.

Huge daily earning promises. Claims of $50 or more a day from passive video viewing do not line up with the much smaller earnings this category normally produces.

Claims of $50 or more a day from passive video viewing do not line up with the much smaller earnings this category normally produces. Upfront fees. You should not need to pay before you can access basic earning tasks.

You should not need to pay before you can access basic earning tasks. Unclear payout rules. Check the withdrawal minimum and available payout methods before putting hours into an app.

Check the withdrawal minimum and available payout methods before putting hours into an app. Assuming every platform works the same way. Survey panels, offer walls, and video apps all use different earning systems, so read the task requirements before starting.

A quick legitimacy check can save you from wasting time. Our guide on whether Survey Junkie is legit shows the kinds of payout terms and platform details worth checking before you commit.

Habits That Quietly Cost You Money

Signing up for too many platforms at once can leave you with several balances that never reach their withdrawal minimums. Pick two or three apps, reach a first payout on each, then decide whether another one deserves your time.

The same rule applies to individual tasks. Check the reward, requirements, and payout conditions before you start. A five-minute check can save far more time than chasing an offer that does not fit your account, location, or device.

Final Verdict on How to Get Paid to Watch Videos

The easiest way to get paid to watch videos is to start with one platform that matches how you want to earn. Freecash suits a more active approach with a quick first cash-out, while PrizeRebel fits better when you want video tasks running in the background.

Survey Junkie and Branded Surveys make more sense when you do not mind mixing video prompts with surveys. TimeBucks keeps the withdrawal target low at $3, while MyPoints, Toluna, and ySense give you broader reward systems around the video tasks.

Pick two platforms, reach a first payout on both, then decide whether adding another one is worth your time. That keeps your balances moving toward something withdrawable instead of leaving small amounts scattered across too many accounts.

PLAY-TO-EARN Earn Between Video Tasks Complete game offers while video tasks are quiet and build toward a Snakzy payout. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Try Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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