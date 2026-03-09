Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

How To Get COD Free and Lock In the Best Action In 2026

If you want to know how to get COD free you’ll know it takes the biscuit when it comes to modern FPS games. I’ve been blitzing COD since the early days, and I don’t plan on slowing down anytime soon. With Black Ops 7 now in full swing, the urge to jump into those new Zombies maps is at an all-time high.

But dropping $70 every year for the newest release is a massive hit to the budget. That’s why I found a way to get COD free without illegal cracks or risky torrent sites.

I use an app called Snakzy. I play mobile games to earn coins, which I then trade for real gift cards like Steam or PlayStation credit. Once that credit is in my wallet, I just head to the official store and buy the game.

You get a permanent license tied to your account, you support the developers, and you never have to worry about a ban.

Game info Details Game price $69.99 Game rating 83/100 (Metacritic) Time to earn 14–21 days

★ Get COD Free Snakzy Start Earning Today



How To Get COD Free: Full Game Overview

If you’re wondering how to get COD free, you’re diving into the absolute peak of the first-person shooter genre. This year’s Black Ops 7 experience is huge, featuring a cinematic co-op campaign, high-octane multiplayer, and the most ambitious round-based Zombies mode Treyarch has ever built.

You can spend mornings grinding weapon camos in standard multiplayer and evenings solving complex Easter Eggs on the new “Mars” Zombies map. The sheer variety this year is unrivalled.

I’m also obsessed with the new movement system. It’s an evolution of “omnimovement” that lets you wall-jump, dive, and slide in any direction while keeping your aim perfectly steady. It feels like you have total 360-degree freedom during a gunfight.

Plus, the Gunsmith system lets you swap out every part of your weapon. You can take a standard assault rifle and turn it into a long-range powerhouse or a fast-moving hybrid built for flanking. This level of customization means you build a setup that fits exactly how you want to play.

How Much Does COD Cost?

The standard edition of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 retails for $69.99 on Steam and official console stores. If you want the Vault Edition with all the extra operator skins and the Season 1 Battle Pass, you’re looking at $99.99.

The game does go on sale during major holidays. The lowest price we have seen so far was $45.49 during a recent promotion. While that’s a decent saving, using the Snakzy to get COD free means you can start chipping away at that $70 price tag, or wait for a sale to use your Snakzy savings that way.

COD Platform Availability

The latest Call of Duty is everywhere. It’s available on PC (Windows), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. It even runs on previous-gen consoles like the PS4 and Xbox One. The best part is the full cross-play and cross-progression support. You can squad up with your friends on any hardware and your unlocks follow you wherever you log in.

Always buy the game through official platforms like Steam, Battle.net, or the PlayStation Store. Since Snakzy rewards work for all these storefronts, it’s the perfect tool if you’re looking for how to get COD free.

COD Mechanics

The minute-to-minute gameplay of COD is a tight loop of “move, aim, and fire.” The 2026 updates have put a huge focus on tactical positioning. Using the environment for cover is now just as important as having a fast trigger finger.

You earn XP by completing matches and daily challenges. This unlocks new weapons, attachments, and those game-changing perks. Progression is tied to a unified system, so every match you play in multiplayer also counts toward your level in Warzone and Zombies.

COD System Requirements

Modern Call of Duty titles are famous for their massive file sizes. You definitely need an SSD to handle the data streaming in BO7. If you try playing on an old hard drive, you’re going to deal with stuttering and painful load times.

If you want a competitive edge with a high frame rate, I suggest aiming for the recommended settings. A stable 120+ FPS makes a massive difference when you’re sliding around corners in a sweaty ranked match.

Component Recommended requirement Minimum requirement OS Windows 11 (64-bit) Windows 10 (64-bit) Processor Intel Core i7-6700K / Ryzen 5 1600X Intel Core i5-6600 / Ryzen 5 1400 Memory 12 GB RAM 8 GB RAM Graphics GeForce RTX 3060 / Radeon RX 6600XT GTX 970 / 1060 / RX 470 / Arc A580 Storage 115 GB SSD space 115 GB SSD space

COD Top Features

Omnimovement + Wall Jumps: Move with total freedom and chain jumps to outplay your opponents.

Move with total freedom and chain jumps to outplay your opponents. Massive Zombies Maps: Fight through the Dark Aether in the biggest round-based maps ever made.

Fight through the Dark Aether in the biggest round-based maps ever made. Unified Progression: Level up your weapons and Battle Pass across every game mode simultaneously.

Level up your weapons and Battle Pass across every game mode simultaneously. Endgame Mode: High-stakes missions in Avalon for up to 32 players with massive replayability.

High-stakes missions in Avalon for up to 32 players with massive replayability. No Mandatory SBMM: Treyarch dialed back matchmaking in casual modes, bringing back that classic chaotic fun.

★ Achieve COD For Free Snakzy Start Earning Today

How to Get COD Free With Snakzy

When I talk about ways on how to get COD free, I’m talking about “sweat equity.” You spend $0 of your own money, but you invest some spare time into the Snakzy app. But don’t worry, you’re not filling in endless surveys like other cash apps; all you have to do is play games and earn coins. Here’s how to get COD free with Snakzy:

Download Snakzy: Install the Snakzy app on your Android phone. You’ll get an immediate $10 joining bonus just for signing up.

Pick a Game Mission: Choose a game from the Offer Wall. Pick one you actually enjoy – the higher the level you need to reach, the more you’ll earn.

Play and Level Up: Open the game through Snakzy and hit specific milestones (like reaching Level 20). As you play, you’ll automatically stack “coins” in your Snakzy account without sitting through annoying ads.

Swap Coins for Cash: Once you’ve banked enough coins, head to the shop. Trade them for a Steam, PlayStation, or Xbox gift card.

Buy the Game Officially: Redeem that gift card on your console or PC. Use the balance to buy Call of Duty officially. You now own the full game, 100% legally, with zero money out of your own pocket.

The table below summarizes the key steps and what you can expect at each stage:

💰 Minimum Payout $5 BUT coin requirements vary:• US: ~500 coins = $5• Canada: ~700 coins = $5• Other regions: May require 5,000-5,300 coins 💸 First Day Earning Potential $15+ achievable on day 1 🔥 ⏱️ Payout Speed Instant to a few minutes (PayPal) 💳 Payment Options ✅ Verified: PayPal, Amazon, Google Play, Visa, Target, Apple, eBay, Roblox, Fortnite, Xbox, PlayStation, Steam, Starbucks, Netflix, Spotify, Disney+, Uber, Airbnb, Home Depot, Sephora, McDonald’s, Domino’s, Burger King, Adidas, H&M, Nike, Macy’s 📱 Available On Android (Google Play Store) 🎮 Key Features • 100+ quality mobile games• Milestone-based rewards• Daily login streak bonuses• No forced and ultra-boring ads• Real-time coin tracking• Clean, modern interface• 100,000+ reward items ⭐ User Rating 4.32/5 (21,000+ reviews and over 1,685,430 downloads) 💵 Monthly Earning Range $5-$20 casual / $20-$80 active playSome dedicated users report even higher monthly earnings 🆓 Entry Cost Completely free, no entry fees 👤 Age Requirement 18+ 🌍 Geographic Reach Available in most regions (Android) 🎁 New User Bonus 25,000 coins needed to unlock the shop (achievable in the first few sessions) 🚀 What Makes It Different Higher payouts than competitors, faster cash-out process, premium game selection, and actual $15+ possible on the first day (on average)

I’ve found that a realistic estimate is around $30 per week if you spend about an hour a day on the high-value offers. Since the game is $69.99, it takes little over two weeks of casual play to hit your goal.

Bonus tip: You get a $10 joining bonus right when you sign up. It’s a nice head start, but remember you need to earn a total of $35 before you can cash out your first reward. Since COD is $70, you’ll be halfway there by the time you hit that first payout milestone.

★ Start playing and get COD free Snakzy Start Earning Today

Is It Legal To Get COD Free This Way?

This method is 100% legal and safe. You earn legitimate rewards inside Snakzy by providing value to mobile game developers. In exchange, you get real currency. You then use that for an official purchase on a storefront like Steam. You end up with a standard license for the game, exactly as if you’d used your own bank account.

I don’t support piracy or “free download” sites. Those places are dangerous and often come packed with malware. Using unofficial launchers also violates Activision’s terms of service, which can lead to a permanent ban of your entire account. Snakzy is the safe way to keep your account in good standing.

Why Grind For Free?

Think about how much time you spend on your phone during commutes, between classes, or while waiting for your squad to log on. Most of us sink at least 8 to 10 hours a week into casual mobile games just to kill time. If you’re already playing, you might as well make it count toward your Black Ops 7 fund.

Unlike traditional survey sites that pay pennies and screen you out halfway through, Snakzy is built for gamers. You’re earning by hitting milestones in actual games – leveling up heroes, building bases, or winning matches. It turns your “dead time” into a tangible discount on the most expensive games of 2026. If you’re willing to put in the effort to prestige in COD, you’ve already got the “grinder” mindset needed to clear these offers and grab your game for $0.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get COD Free

By now, you know how to get COD free if you use Snakzy to put in the work. Instead of shelling out $70, you just follow a simple sequence: pick your offers, earn your coins, grab your store credit, and make your official purchase.

It takes a bit of time to reach the goal, but you get a legitimate copy of the game forever. If you’re ready to join the front lines in 2026, the next step is easy. Download Snakzy on your Android device and pick a high-value offer. Start building your balance today and get COD free.

★ Get COD For Free Snakzy Start Earning Today

FAQs