9 Best Easy Remote Jobs You Can Start This Week in 2026

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Easy remote jobs are real, and Prolific is the fastest on this list to pay – often landing cash in PayPal within 24 hours of an approved study.

Most of these nine easy remote jobs pay modestly at first: research platforms average $40 to $200 a month, while contract and freelance gigs yield $8 to $20 an hour. “Easy” here means a low barrier to entry, not effortless wealth.

This guide ranks nine legitimate remote jobs strictly from easiest to hardest to start, evaluated on real pay, startup costs, and entry barriers. The list moves from instant microtasks (usability testing, research) to application-based gigs (transcription, tutoring, customer service, freelancing, AI rating), ending with passive builds (printables and stock photos) that require upfront creation.

Read the quick reality check next, then jump to the ranking to pick the easiest starting point.

Are Easy Remote Jobs Actually Realistic?

Yes, easy remote jobs are realistic as modest, real income, usually $8 to $25 an hour or $40 to a few hundred dollars a month. Think of it as side or bridge income, not a full-time replacement, since the fastest payouts tend to pay the least per hour.

The range across these easy remote jobs is wide and worth seeing honestly. Fully passive, microtask-style work like Prolific pays close to the platform’s own enforced minimum of $8 an hour. Contractor-style work like Working Solutions can clear up to about $20 an hour in peak weeks. Skill-based freelancing on Upwork or tutoring on Preply carries a much higher ceiling, but it takes a real ramp-up period before your first client or approved profile arrives.

If you’re starting from zero, expect the lower end of each range at first, not the number in a platform’s own marketing copy. That’s the honest math behind every easy remote job on this list, not just the fast ones.

How We Ranked These Easy Remote Jobs

The easy remote jobs below are ordered strictly by how easy it is to get started, clearing four strict bars: sourced pay data, $0 or near-$0 startup cost, an explicit entry barrier, and confirmed active hiring.

That last rule is why Amazon Mechanical Turk is excluded: Amazon permanently closed the platform on September 30, 2026.

Remember: “easiest” refers to the entry barrier, not to passive effort. #1 (Prolific) lets anyone sign up and start in minutes, while #9 (Adobe Stock) requires portfolio approval and a 45-day wait for the first payout. Gigs with higher hourly rates still require skills checks or application reviews. Judging these platforms on how fast an application submits rather than how fast payout arrives is why people quit early. For higher-ceiling, self-employed routes with slower starts, the guide to the best online side hustles covers options with more growth potential.

9 Best Easy Remote Jobs You Can Start Right Now

Each entry below covers real pay, the actual startup cost, and how fast you can expect your first payout. Start with whichever bar matters most to you right now.

1. Paid Research Studies on Prolific

Prolific enforces a minimum participant pay rate of £6 or $8 an hour on every study, with a recommended rate of £9 or $12 an hour. It’s arguably the lowest-barrier entry on this list: you sign up, verify you’re a real person, and start qualifying for studies with no skills test at all. In the literal sense of getting hired, this may be the easiest of these easy remote jobs to get, since most people are approved within minutes.

You need to be at least 18 and live in one of Prolific’s supported countries, including the US, the UK, Canada, Germany, and most other OECD countries, with a short exception list. Cash-outs process quickly, typically landing in PayPal within about 24 hours once your balance clears the platform’s minimum.

The honest limit is volume. Pay is hourly-equivalent and capped by how many studies you qualify for and how many are live at once, so this rarely adds up to more than pocket money. Treat it as a background task, not a main income. If you are searching for easy remote jobs that require zero prior experience, study platforms are ideal.

Where people get stuck: Expecting a non-stop queue of paid tasks right away. Available studies depend entirely on researchers looking for your specific demographic, so treat this as a quick background check-in rather than a scheduled shift.

Pinecone Research and Branded Surveys cover similar ground for people who want to stack more than one paid-survey source, though neither publishes as clear a minimum hourly rate as Prolific does. That published, enforced minimum is why Prolific ranks where it does: you know the floor before you start a single study, which is rare in this category.

No Skills Test Prolific 4.5 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Minimum $8 an hour enforced on every study, free to join, cash out to PayPal in about 24 hours. Join Prolific

2. Paid Usability Testing on UserTesting

UserTesting pays around $10 for a standard 20-minute unmoderated test, and $30 to $120 for live interview-style sessions. Payouts typically land fast once a test is approved, making this one of the quickest of these easy remote jobs to actually collect from. Most testers see modest, irregular monthly totals rather than steady income, since tests are assigned by demographic match and demand, not on request.

Real participant reports back that up. One tester documented earning $553 from 53 tests in their first month. Other testers describe weeks that swing from strong to slow, depending entirely on how many screener surveys match their profile.

The actual entry barrier isn’t a skills test, it’s hardware and screening. You need a working webcam, a microphone, and at least 3.0 Mbps upload speed, plus a passed practice test and demographic screening before you’re approved at all.

The trap to avoid: Counting on a steady daily test count. Qualified tests pop up based on narrow criteria – like your location, operating system, or shopping habits – meaning testing invites naturally arrive in bursts rather than a predictable stream.

Userlytics and TryMyUI run comparable unmoderated testing queues at similar rates, so signing up for more than one platform is a reasonable way to see more available tests. Overall, user testing remains a top choice for workers seeking easy remote jobs with flexible participation.

Fast First Payout UserTesting 4.4 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. About $10 per 20-minute test, paid via PayPal roughly 14 days after approval, free to join. Start Testing

3. AI Data Rating and Search Evaluation on TELUS International AI Community

TELUS International’s AI Community pays remote raters and search evaluators to check artificial intelligence (AI) output. Pay runs about $300 to $2,000 a month depending on task volume, task type, and country, with specialist roles like legal-content or machine-learning review paying more per hour. It’s the fastest-growing category of genuinely easy remote jobs right now. Every company shipping an AI product needs humans to rate, label, and fact-check what it produces. AI annotation leads the shift toward modern, easy remote jobs that only need basic digital literacy.

Getting work here is application-based, project by project, not automatic. You register on the AI Careers Portal, then apply to specific open roles that vary by country and language. Most roles require passing a graded assessment before you can work paid tasks at all. Task availability also swings from month to month, so treat income here as variable, not a fixed paycheck. Here’s what getting in the door takes:

Create an account on the AI Community sign-up portal

Filter open roles by your country and language

Apply to roles matching your background and pass the required assessment

Complete paid tasks in the volume your approved role makes available

Where applicants miss out: Putting all their eggs in one basket by applying to just a single role. Because task availability fluctuates wildly across different AI projects, qualifying for multiple role types is the best way to secure a consistent monthly payout.

Appen and Clickworker run comparable rating and annotation queues if a specific TELUS role isn’t open in your country. TELUS International ranks ahead of them mainly on scale. As one of the largest AI-training vendors, it tends to have more open roles at any time, which matters more for steady income than any single project’s headline rate.

Growing Demand TELUS International AI Community 2.5 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Roughly $300 to $2,000 a month depending on tasks and country, free to apply, no coding background required. Join AI Community

4. Freelance Transcription and Captioning on Rev

Rev’s own freelancer page lists pay of $0.40 to $1.10 per audio or video minute for transcription and $0.54 to $1.10 per minute for captioning. You’re paid per finished minute of audio, not per hour worked, so your real hourly pay depends on your typing speed and how difficult the file is.

Once you factor in the time it takes to listen and type, most beginners land around $3 to $9 an hour. Fast, accurate transcribers with a track record can reach $15 to $20 an hour. That gap between the advertised per-minute rate and your real hourly pay is common across many easy remote jobs, so plan for the low end first, not Rev‘s own ceiling.

You can’t simply sign up and start typing for pay. Rev requires a graded English and grammar skills assessment, plus a sample transcription project, before it accepts you as a freelancer. Here’s what getting started looks like:

Apply at rev.com/freelancers with a computer and reliable internet

Pass the English proficiency and grammar skills test

Submit a sample transcription or captioning project to Rev’s quality bar

Once approved, claim files from the job queue and get paid weekly via PayPal

The mistake most beginners make is grabbing long, difficult files with heavy accents or multiple speakers because they’re available first. Those pay the same per-minute rate as easy files but take far longer to finish, which tanks a new transcriber’s effective hourly rate. TranscribeMe and GoTranscript run similar transcription queues at comparable rates, worth a look if Rev’s assessment doesn’t go your way. Rev tops this entry because its pay is public, its payouts run weekly instead of on request, and its quality bar is stated upfront.

Work On Your Own Schedule Rev 3.8 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. $0.40 to $1.10 per audio minute transcribing or captioning, free to apply, paid weekly via PayPal. Apply to Rev

5. Online Tutoring on Preply

Preply tutors set their own hourly rate, and English tutors typically charge $15 to $25 an hour before Preply’s commission comes out, per Preply’s own tutor-earnings page (checked September 2026), not what you net afterward. That commission starts at 33% for new tutors and drops to 18% as you log more teaching hours, so your real take-home climbs the longer you stick with it.

You don’t need a teaching certificate to get approved, which makes tutoring one of the more accessible easy remote jobs for fluent speakers. You do need a real application, though: a headshot, a written bio, and a video introduction up to two minutes long, reviewed by a human on Preply’s Tutor Success team. That review takes roughly 3 to 5 business days and doesn’t always pass on the first attempt. Here’s the order the application runs in:

Register and pick your teaching subject or subjects and languages

Write a tutor bio and record a video introduction following Preply’s guidelines

Wait for the Tutor Success team’s review, typically 3 to 5 business days

Set your hourly rate and opening availability once you’re approved

New tutors often price their first lessons too high before they have any reviews. A profile with zero ratings competes against thousands of established tutors, so opening at a lower rate to earn your first few reviews is a common, sensible trade, not undervaluing yourself.

iTalki and Cambly cover similar language-tutoring ground; Cambly skips the video-application step for a shorter onboarding call. Preply earns its spot on this list of easy remote jobs because its declining commission rewards tutors who stick around, and its published rate ranges give you a real number to plan around.

No Certification Needed Preply 4.4 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Tutors typically charge $15 to $25 an hour before Preply’s commission, free to apply, no teaching certificate required. Apply to Teach

6. General Freelancing on Upwork

Upwork charges freelancers a variable service fee of 0% to 15% per contract, a May 2025 change from its old flat 10% fee, in place since May 2023. Upwork covers everything from data entry and proofreading to virtual assistant work, giving it the widest range of genuinely easy, no-portfolio gigs here.

The real barrier on Upwork isn’t signing up, it’s your first job. Every profile starts at zero reviews and a zero Job Success Score, which makes clients cautious. Every proposal also costs Connects at $0.15 each. Beginners who land a first client quickly target listings with under 10 applicants and apply within the first hour of posting. They also tend to price 20% to 30% below their long-term rate just to earn that first review. Here’s what landing that client usually means:

Building a profile around one specific service, like proofreading, data entry, or virtual assistant support, instead of a vague “I can do anything” pitch

Filtering job posts to ones with few applicants and a verified payment method

Sending a proposal that opens on the client’s problem, not your own backstory

Pricing your first few contracts modestly to build reviews, then raising rates once you have a track record

Sending the same generic proposal to every listing is the most common reason a beginner’s proposals go unanswered for weeks; clients can tell within a sentence, and it costs Connects either way. Of every easy remote job on this list, this one rewards patience the most. Fiverr and Freelancer.com cover similar ground, and Fiverr’s gig-based listings suit someone who’d rather package a fixed-price service than bid on jobs. Upwork still ranks first among these easy remote jobs for sheer volume: more active job postings mean more chances at that first review.

Widest Range of Gigs Upwork 4.2 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. 0% to 15% freelancer service fee, free to join, your first client is the real barrier, not the sign-up. Create Free Profile

7. Contract Customer Service Through Working Solutions

Working Solutions, one of the largest work-from-home contact-center staffing companies, pays independent contractors per minute of actual talk time. Current program postings show rates like $0.33 per handle minute, about $19.80 an hour, with incentive pay pushing some programs to around $20 an hour in peak week. That’s real call-center pay without a commute, but it only pays for minutes spent actively talking to a customer, not idle sign-in time.

You’ll need to clear a criminal background check before you get near a paid shift. You’ll also need a qualifying Windows 11 PC, or an Intel Mac running Windows 11 through Boot Camp, plus a wired USB headset since wireless isn’t allowed. Applying and training cost nothing, but you’re expected to supply your own equipment. Here’s what getting set up requires:

Pass a criminal background check

Own a qualifying Windows 11 PC or Intel Mac and a wired USB headset

Have a quiet, dedicated space to take calls

Complete unpaid onboarding and certification before your first paid shift

Total reviews on Indeed put actual per-minute pay closer to $0.26 a minute on some programs; contractors note they’re only paid for active calls, not time spent signed in and waiting.

The key detail people miss: Assuming every hour spent signed in generates cash. Since pay is calculated strictly on active call time, quiet hours between customer calls won’t count toward your total.

Liveops and Arise run similar contractor-style call and chat programs, with comparable per-minute or per-call pay. Working Solutions earns the top spot on this list of easy remote jobs mainly because its postings are unusually specific about real per-minute rates. That specificity makes it easier to judge the trade-off before you apply.

Real Contract Pay Working Solutions 3.9 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Up to about $20 an hour in peak weeks on some programs, free to apply, background check and your own headset required. Apply Free

8. Selling Digital Printables on Etsy

Selling digital printables, like planners, wall art, or templates, on Etsy is one of the few genuinely passive easy remote jobs. There’s no inventory and no shipping, and the same file can sell over and over. Etsy’s own fee schedule still takes a real bite: a $0.20 listing fee, a 6.5% transaction fee, and a US payment-processing fee of 3% plus $0.25 per sale.

This is a build-an-asset method, not a trade-hours job, which is why it ranks lower for speed even though the ceiling is real. First-year sellers with a small, well-tagged catalog typically report $200 to $1,000 a month. Established sellers running 100-plus listings report a much higher ceiling, though that isn’t where any beginner starts.

The real barrier isn’t the $0.20 listing cost. It’s design and search skill: a crowded marketplace buries generic listings, so getting found takes real product and keyword work, not just uploading a file. Here’s what opening a shop looks like:

Create an Etsy account and open a shop at etsy.com/sell

Design printables using a free or low-cost tool like Canva

Write keyword-focused titles and tags so listings surface in Etsy search

Price digital items between roughly $7 and $19 so Etsy’s fixed fees don’t eat the margin

Pricing digital downloads under $5 is the most common mistake new sellers make: at that price, the $0.20 listing fee plus payment processing eats a disproportionate share of every sale. Gumroad and Creative Market offer similar digital-download storefronts with different fee structures, worth comparing before you commit. Etsy earns its spot on this list mainly on built-in search traffic: shoppers already searching for planners or wall art land on your listing without you building an audience from zero.

Truly Passive Income Etsy 2.9 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. $0.20 per listing plus 6.5% transaction fee, sell the same file repeatedly, design skill required. Open Your Shop

9. Stock Photography and Design on Adobe Stock

Adobe Stock pays contributors a 33% royalty on photos, vectors, and illustrations (higher for video), which works out to roughly $0.33 to $0.99 per download depending on the buyer’s subscription tier. It’s the slowest-paying method on this list to cash out, which is why it ranks last among these easy remote jobs. It’s also the most genuinely passive: you upload once and earn on every future license.

Adobe requires a $25 minimum royalty balance before you can request a payout. Your very first payout can’t be requested until at least 45 days after your first sale, though later payouts don’t carry that wait. Funds then arrive 7 to 10 business days after you request them, via PayPal, Payoneer, or Skrill.

The barrier isn’t signing up, which is free and open to anyone 18 or older. It’s that every submission goes through Adobe’s own quality review, and rejection for technical or quality issues is common for beginners. Uploading a handful of images and expecting meaningful income is the mistake most beginners make: because per-download royalties run small, contributors who earn real money typically carry hundreds or thousands of images in their portfolio, not a dozen.

Shutterstock and iStock pay contributors on broadly similar royalty structures, so submitting the same portfolio to more than one stock library is a common way photographers stack income from this easy remote job. Adobe Stock ranks last on speed but stays on this list because its royalty terms are published in plain language, without the tiered fine print some competing libraries bury in their contributor agreements.

Upload Once, Earn Repeatedly Adobe Stock 2.4 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. 33% royalty per license, free to apply, $25 minimum payout with a 45-day wait on your very first one. Become a Contributor

How These 9 Easy Remote Jobs Compare

Line these nine easy remote jobs up side by side, and the trade-off becomes obvious: the fastest payouts pay the least per hour. The highest ceilings, meanwhile, take the longest to reach.

Method Startup Cost Typical Pay Time to First Payout How Passive Is It Real Barrier to Entry Prolific $0 $8 to $12 an hour equivalent About 24 hours to PayPal after cash-out Semi-passive: short scheduled studies Study availability is inconsistent UserTesting $0 $40 to $200 a month typical About 14 days after test approval Semi-passive: short scheduled tests Webcam and mic plus demographic screening TELUS AI Community $0 About $300 to $2,000 a month Weekly or bi-weekly, project-dependent Active: paid per completed task Per-role application plus assessment Rev $0 $3 to $9 an hour beginner, $15 to $20 experienced Weekly PayPal payouts once approved Active: paid per finished minute Graded skills test plus sample project Preply $0 $15 to $25 an hour charged, before commission Days after a 3 to 5 day application review Active: paid per teaching hour Human-reviewed video application Upwork $0 to join; Connects at $0.15 each Highly variable; modest admin and proofing rates for beginners Depends on landing your first client Active: paid per contract Zero reviews at the start Working Solutions $0 to apply; you supply your own headset Up to about $20 an hour in peak weeks Weeks, after unpaid onboarding Active: paid only while on a call Background check plus Windows 11 PC Etsy printables $0.20 per listing $200 to $1,000 a month, year one typical Depends on your first sale Mostly passive: list once, sell repeatedly Design and search skill needed Adobe Stock $0 $0.33 to $0.99 per download 45-day wait on first payout, then 7 to 10 days Fully passive: upload once, earn per license Portfolio quality review

Boost These Easy Remote Jobs With Reward Apps

Reward and cashback apps won’t replace any of the nine easy remote jobs above. However, they add a genuine, zero-cost few dollars a month on top of whatever else you’re doing.

Snakzy, Eneba’s play-to-earn rewards app, pays out from a $35 minimum and costs nothing to join. Bigcash is a lower-friction alternative with a $1 minimum payout. Both feature realistic payout minimums, unlike apps that bury unreachable payout thresholds.

The practical approach is using them as filler around paying work—like completing an offer while a transcription file buffers. If you want to compare the wider set of options by payout minimums, check out our list of the best money-making apps.

For those who rely strictly on a mobile handset to earn extra cash, making money from your phone details how to maximize earnings on a mobile device.

App Minimum Payout Entry Cost Snakzy $35 Free Bigcash $1 Free Swagbucks From $3 Free

What Doesn’t Work

Not every “easy remote job” ad out there is real. The nine methods above were chosen partly because none of them ask for money upfront or promise unrealistic pay. Anything that does either is a warning sign worth naming plainly.

Pay-to-Start “Job” Offers

A real transcription, tutoring, or customer-service platform never charges you first. That means no application fee, no “starter kit” fee, and no “certification” fee before your first paid task. Per the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) own guidance on job scams, a legitimate employer pays you. You never pay them to get hired. Watch for this pattern on any listing that calls itself an easy remote job but asks for money before your first shift, since none of the nine platforms ranked above ever do.

Fake Check and Reshipping Scams

Any “remote job” that involves depositing a check and wiring part of it back, or receiving and reshipping packages from home, is a package-mule or check-fraud scheme dressed up as a job listing. The FTC’s consumer alerts warn about this exact pattern. None of the nine platforms ranked above ever ask you to handle money or packages this way, and no legitimate easy remote job ever will.

Unrealistic per-Task Pay

Ads promising $50 an hour for “simple data entry” or “just clicking ads,” with no interview and no real company name attached, are almost always bait for a data-harvesting or paid-upgrade funnel, not one of the platforms named above. A genuinely easy remote job still names a real company you can look up, publishes an actual pay rate, and never asks you to click through dozens of ads just to “unlock” a payout.

MLM Recruiting Disguised as Remote Work

“Be your own boss” listings requiring inventory purchases or recruitment are multi-level marketing pitches, not remote jobs. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) repeatedly flags this bait-and-switch pattern. Treat any offer requiring upfront payment or recruiting friends as disqualified on sight. Genuine easy remote jobs require neither of them.

A subtler trap is using legitimate platforms incorrectly. Product testing offers real extra cash, but tasks arrive in unpredictable bursts. Reading about getting paid to test products at home helps set realistic expectations for that work cadence.

Similarly, reward gaming yields modest side pocket money rather than a dependable income. Expecting full remote wages from the best game apps to win real money inflates monthly projections far beyond what these platforms actually pay out.

Final Verdict on Easy Remote Jobs

Of these remote jobs listed, the best one for most people to start with right away is Prolific, thanks to its non-existent skill barrier, free sign-up, and 24-hour PayPal cash-outs. If you’re looking for structured hourly work instead of microtasks, Working Solutions offers real, sourced per-minute contract pay, though it requires a background check and dedicated hardware.

Match the option to your own situation: Prolific and UserTesting suit a zero-investment start; Rev, Preply, and Working Solutions suit real hourly pay worth a short application process; and Etsy printables or Adobe Stock suit someone who’d rather build a passive asset than trade hours.

Every method here earned its place by clearing the same four bars: sourced pay, a low real cost to start, an honest barrier, and a platform confirmed to be operating today. Stacking Snakzy on top of whichever method you pick adds a free, zero-cost few dollars a month on top of your main income. Pick your barrier, not your ceiling: sign up for Prolific today if you want the fastest, lowest-friction entry into easy remote jobs.

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