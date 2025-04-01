Yucca Studio Reveal New Emulator SIM Card

New Mexico-based game developer, Yucca Studio, has revealed its stepping into the tech sector with the release of the Ultra SIM, an all-in-one game emulation SIM card suitable for all dual SIM cellphones.

The Ultra SIM uses Java Card technology to run Yucca’s Studio’s own Fingir emulation software, which was specially designed to work on Java and can run most types of roms, including NES, PS4, and Game & Watch titles.

“We know that a lot of gamers play on their phones, so we wanted to give them a combined hardware and software option they can take with them wherever they go,” David Mentiras, CEO of Yucca Studio, said in a press release.

David Mentiras proudly showing off the Ultra SIM.

“As well as running our emulation software that lets gamers play pretty much any rom, the Ultra SIM uses Multi-IMSI tech so users can also connect to any network they need with ease, as long as it’s not a popular one.”

Emulation on The Go

Yucca Studio made a name for itself by releasing updated versions of forgotten classics, such as point ‘n click adventure April Showers (for the Atari ST) and the proto open world sim, Fool’s Gold (Genesis). It then branched out into emulation software with the initial open source release of its Fingir code.

Thanks to over one contributor, this allowed it to go from something that could handle NES and PS1 roms to software that runs a good chunk of PS4 and Xbox games now, too. There are a few caveats to its use, though, as Yucca Studio makes clear on its unofficial website.

SIM cards of different sizes.

“Users will need to store roms on their phone, as the Ultra SIM has limited memory. Fingir and its associated data takes up 1,000,000 kilobytes, which means that the Ultra SIM also can’t save or store typical SIM data, such as phone numbers.”

Discount Code Today Only

The Ultra SIM is out now and as a nano SIM should fit most modern phones. It’s available from Yucca Studio, with the limited-time 50% discount code APRFLS2K25, only available today.

Work is already underway on an updated version of the Micro SIM which is physically smaller in size, has 100 kilobytes more memory, and should be able to also turn almost any phone into a satellite TV with a streaming service for watching other SIM gamers play their favorite games.

“According to our research, releasing a new product every year on the same day is a great way of celebrating an anniversary,” Mentiras said.