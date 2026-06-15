Wuthering Waves Adds New 5-Star Resonator Lucilla as Version 3.4 Continues

Lucilla joined Wuthering Waves on June 13 through the featured Resonator Convene, Tomorrow in the Frame.

through the featured Resonator Convene, Tomorrow in the Frame. The new 5-Star Glacio Resonator arrived as part of the ongoing Version 3.4 update, The Dream Not Dreamed.

arrived as part of the ongoing Version 3.4 update, The Dream Not Dreamed. Version 3.4 also introduced Cyberpunk: Edgerunners collaboration characters, new story content, events, and gameplay additions.

Kuro Games has expanded the roster of Wuthering Waves with the addition of Lucilla, a new 5-Star Resonator who became available on June 13 as part of the ongoing Version 3.4 update, The Dream Not Dreamed.

The new character joined the game through the featured Resonator Convene, Tomorrow in the Frame. Lucilla is a Glacio Resonator who uses a Rectifier and serves as the president of Startorch Academy. Previously the chief editor of the New Federation’s leading academic journal, she is described as a respected academic with connections to both the Spacetrek Collective and the Pioneer Association.

Lucilla Joins Wuthering Waves in Version 3.4

Lucilla became the latest playable 5-Star Resonator added to Wuthering Waves during Version 3.4. According to Kuro Games, her combat kit focuses on Concerto Efficiency, Basic Attack damage, Echo Skill damage, and Glacio-related effects. Alongside the character, Kuro Games also released Lucilla’s signature 5-Star Rectifier weapon, Freeze Frame, through a featured weapon convene. Players can obtain both through the update’s limited-time banners.

Lucilla’s arrival was accompanied by new story content centred around the character. The update introduced the permanent Main Quest Chapter III Segue: We Choose the Sky, which follows Lucilla as she faces growing pressure over the future of the Synchronist program and Rabelle College following the events of the Roya Frostlands storyline.

Lucilla’s arrival formed part of a broader Version 3.4 content rollout that continued to expand Wuthering Waves following the launch of its Cyberpunk: Edgerunners collaboration. Alongside new characters, quests, and gameplay features, Version 3.4 introduced a range of events and login campaigns offering players additional rewards and convene currencies. The update also added new cosmetic options, including character outfits that can be purchased using Astrite or obtained at a reduced cost through an active Lunites subscription.

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Wuthering Waves x Cyberpunk Edgerunners

Version 3.4, titled The Dream Not Dreamed, launched with the game’s Cyberpunk: Edgerunners collaboration. The update introduced collaboration Resonators Lucy and Rebecca, both available as 5-Star characters, alongside the permanent Episodic Quest At Dream’s Edge.

The collaboration also added the new area Somnoire: Night City, the boss encounter Nightmare: Adam Smasher, collaboration events, themed rewards, and a continuation of Lucy’s story following the events of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Rebecca was also made available through a special login event during the collaboration period.

Beyond new characters and story content, Version 3.4 introduced additional gameplay features and quality-of-life improvements. These included weekly activities, upgrades to the Resonator Ascension Planner, new camera mode options, motorbike customisation presets, performance improvements for PC ray tracing, and a range of bug fixes and optimisation changes.

Version 3.4 remains ongoing, with several events scheduled to run through July. Lucilla is now available through the Tomorrow in the Frame featured Resonator Convene, while the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners collaboration content continues throughout the current update cycle.