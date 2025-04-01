Skip to content
Wayne Goodchild
Wayne Goodchild Editor
Fact checked by: Jorgen Johansson
Updated: April 1, 2025
Super Pocket NeoGeo Edition And NeoGeo Arcade 1 Coming Soon From Evercade

Blaze Entertainment, the company behind Evercade, has set release dates for NeoGeo Arcade 1, a game collection, and Super Pocket NeoGeo Edition, a new handheld.

Arcade 1 contains six classic games from the original NeoGeo era, ranging from platformers to beat ‘em ups. The Super Pocket also comes preloaded with 14 retro games, including sidescrolling shoot-em-ups and arcade-style brawlers. 

“From the explosive run-and-gun action of Metal Slug to the intense one-on-one battles of The King of Fighters 2000, this collection delivers endless hours of arcade excitement. Players can also take on tactical warfare in Shock Troopers, battle through mystical realms in Magician Lord, fight off spirits in Sengoku, and defeat the invaders in Ironclad,” Blaze Entertainment said of Arcade 1 in a press release.

“Alongside NeoGeo Arcade 1, Blaze Entertainment is proud to unveil the Super Pocket NeoGeo Edition, a brand-new handheld device celebrating SNK’s incredible arcade legacy. This officially licensed compact gaming system comes preloaded with 14 classic NeoGeo arcade titles, ensuring instant access to some of the most beloved games of all time.”

Honoring SNK’s Legacy

SNK is arguably one of the most well-known video game companies from Japan that got its start in 1978, and made a name for itself by crafting well-received shmups and beat ‘em ups. It also created the NeoGeo. 

Evercade’s Arcade 1 includes a selection of SNK’s most popular titles all on one cartridge, which is compatible with all Evercade hardware, including Super Pocket consoles.

The Super Pocket NeoGeo Edition handheld is an officially licensed device from HyperMegaTech!, Evercade’s sibling company. This is a reskin of existing Super Pocket handhelds, and features the same 2.8” IPS screen at a 320×240 resolution and button configuration. 

However, this version is limited to just 3,000 units, and comes with 14 NeoGeo games, such as King of The Monsters 2: The Next Thing, Metal Slug X, and Fatal Fury Special.

Arcade 1 is set for a July 2025 release, and joins Evercade’s existing line-up of arcade cartridges. The Super Pocket NeoGeo Edition is currently available, and each limited edition piece is individually numbered.

Editor, occasional game dev, constant dad, horror writer, noisy musician. I love games that put effort into fun mechanics, even if there’s a bit of jank here and there. I’m also really keen on indie dev news. My first experience with video games was through the Game and Watch version of Donkey Kong, because I’m older than I look.

