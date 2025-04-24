NACON Release Innovative Revolution X Unlimited Controller

Xbox and PC gamers can now get their mitts on the Revolution X Unlimited, a new controller from noted peripheral company NACON. It has all the bells and whistles expected on a high-end controller, plus an innovative built-in touchscreen.

The Revolution X Unlimited is officially licensed by Xbox and is targeted at first-person shooter players. The wireless connection offers ultra low latency of 2ms, which drops to just 1ms on PC using the wired connection.

“With over 10 years of expertise and R&D, the NACON engineering team has developed the RXU, a high-end controller featuring a concentration of advanced technologies, integrating innovations such as Hall Effect sensors to avoid joystick drift, Omron micro-switches for ultra-responsive controls, and a minimum battery life of 10h,” NACON said in a press release.

Intuitive Touchscreen

It’s impossible to look at the Revolution X Unlimited and not wonder about the screen. Although it’s not the first game controller to do this (that honor technically belongs to the Sega Dreamcast, although the Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra is arguably the first modern controller to use one), it’s still an uncommon design.

“This provides simplified access to essential information such as game mode, active profile, battery level, connection type (Radio Frequency, Bluetooth, or Dual Wireless), and much more,” NACON said.

Sleek, seductive… but enough about me, here’s the game controller.

“It also provides easy access to audio and gameplay presets, so gamers can customize their controller with just a few clicks.”

Other Specs

The Revolution X Unlimited features Hall Effect sticks and triggers for responsive control and to avoid drift. The triggers and face buttons also incorporate micro-switches for mouse-like precision clicks.

The d-pad functions in 4 and 8 directions, while there’s also a gyroscope feature for additional movement/aiming options. Overall, there are more than 60 customization options, from changing the controller weights to the joystick rings, and everything in between.