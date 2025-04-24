Skip to content
Home » NACON Release Innovative Revolution X Unlimited Controller

NACON Release Innovative Revolution X Unlimited Controller

Wayne Goodchild
Wayne Goodchild Senior Editor
Fact checked by: Jorgen Johansson
Updated: April 24, 2025
NACON Release Innovative Revolution X Unlimited Controller

Xbox and PC gamers can now get their mitts on the Revolution X Unlimited, a new controller from noted peripheral company NACON. It has all the bells and whistles expected on a high-end controller, plus an innovative built-in touchscreen.

The Revolution X Unlimited is officially licensed by Xbox and is targeted at first-person shooter players. The wireless connection offers ultra low latency of 2ms, which drops to just 1ms on PC using the wired connection. 

“With over 10 years of expertise and R&D, the NACON engineering team has developed the RXU, a high-end controller featuring a concentration of advanced technologies, integrating innovations such as Hall Effect sensors to avoid joystick drift, Omron micro-switches for ultra-responsive controls, and a minimum battery life of 10h,” NACON said in a press release.

Intuitive Touchscreen

It’s impossible to look at the Revolution X Unlimited and not wonder about the screen. Although it’s not the first game controller to do this (that honor technically belongs to the Sega Dreamcast, although the Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra is arguably the first modern controller to use one), it’s still an uncommon design. 

“This provides simplified access to essential information such as game mode, active profile, battery level, connection type (Radio Frequency, Bluetooth, or Dual Wireless), and much more,” NACON said. 

Sleek, seductive… but enough about me, here’s the game controller.

“It also provides easy access to audio and gameplay presets, so gamers can customize their controller with just a few clicks.”

Other Specs

The Revolution X Unlimited features Hall Effect sticks and triggers for responsive control and to avoid drift. The triggers and face buttons also incorporate micro-switches for mouse-like precision clicks. 

The d-pad functions in 4 and 8 directions, while there’s also a gyroscope feature for additional movement/aiming options. Overall, there are more than 60 customization options, from changing the controller weights to the joystick rings, and everything in between.

Wayne Goodchild

Senior Editor

Editor, occasional game dev, constant dad, horror writer, noisy musician. I love games that put effort into fun mechanics, even if there’s a bit of jank here and there. I’m also really keen on indie dev news. My first experience with video games was through the Game and Watch version of Donkey Kong, because I’m older than I look.

New

7 Best Gaming Laptops Under $500: You Can’t Go Wrong With Our Expert Picks!

April 17, 2025

10 Best Turn-Based Strategy Games for Smart Gamers

April 16, 2025

9 Best Gaming Monitors for Xbox Series X in 2025

April 8, 2025

8 Best Ultrawide Gaming Monitors in 2025

April 8, 2025

20 Best Switch 2 Games You Can Play Right Now

April 4, 2025

7 Best SteelSeries Headsets in 2025 – Top Picks for Gamers

April 3, 2025

5 Best HyperX Headsets in 2025 – In-Depth Buyer’s Guide

April 3, 2025

15 Best Games Like Animal Crossing in 2025

April 1, 2025

10 Best Dragon Quest Games in 2025: Take Your Pick

March 7, 2025

11 Best Yakuza Games: Punching, Karaoke, and Drama in 2025

March 4, 2025

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – A Stunning Debut By Sandfall Studio

April 24, 2025

Bellwright’s First Year Anniversary Caters to Carnivores And Bookworms

April 24, 2025

Eldramoor: Haven in The Mist – Another Game in Need of Kickstarter

April 24, 2025

7 Best Mini Gaming PCs in 2025: Compact Powerhouses

April 24, 2025

5 Best Gaming PCs Under $500 in 2025 – Affordable Performers

April 24, 2025