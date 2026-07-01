Everything We Know About GTA VI

To say that GTA 6 is the most anticipated game of 2026 is itself a massive understatement, as any scrap of information related to the seventeenth GTA title is treated like gold dust. If you’re struggling to keep up with all the news surrounding Rockstar’s cultural juggernaut, you’re in the right place – here at Eneba News we’ll be keeping tabs on all confirmed facts about GTA VI, with this article receiving regular updates.

As of the time of writing, the main things to know are:

Grand Theft Auto VI is set in the fictional state of Leonida, featuring a modern reimagining of Vice City alongside several new regions.

alongside several new regions. Players control dual protagonists Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, whose partnership drives a story centred on a statewide criminal conspiracy.

Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, whose partnership drives a story centred on a statewide criminal conspiracy. The game launches on November 19, 2026 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

June 2026: Pre-Orders Open

Rockstar officially opened pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI on June 25, on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. A PC version is highly likely but hasn’t been officially confirmed yet. The studio helped break the internet even more when it debuted the cover art on YouTube, marking the first time that such a thing has racked up almost 800K views within 24 hours.

*WILD APPLAUSE*

Rockstar confirmed the pricing of two available editions: Standard Edition: $79.99 Ultimate Edition: $99.99



Rockstar also confirmed that there will be a physical edition of GTA 6 available, but it won’t contain a disc. Instead, it includes a download code. The Standard, Ultimate, and Code in a Box versions come with pre-order bonuses:

The Vintage Vice City Pack , which features a two-tone ’55 Vapid Stanier sedan and garage, plus world-famous Ocean Beach, and decadent outfits and hairstyles for both Jason and Lucia. Gamers will also get an iconic weapon pattern that “echoes the excess of the past” as Rockstar put it.

, which features a two-tone ’55 Vapid Stanier sedan and garage, plus world-famous Ocean Beach, and decadent outfits and hairstyles for both Jason and Lucia. Gamers will also get an iconic weapon pattern that “echoes the excess of the past” as Rockstar put it. One free month of GTA+, notably a recurring monthly GTA$500,000 deposit into your GTA Online character’s bank account, special Shark Cards with 15% bonus GTA$, access to free and discounted GTA Online vehicles, a rotating selection of classic Rockstar Games titles, and other featured games in the GTA+ Games Library.

Note that while previous Grand Theft Auto games had an online component, Rockstar has said that GTA VI is a single-player experience. The Ultimate Edition also includes a ton of content that can only be accessed in-game by players with this version of the game, namely:

Exclusive Vehicles

’95 Grotti Cheetah – A retro-inspired sports car with an exclusive livery.

– A retro-inspired sports car with an exclusive livery. Shitzu Squalo – A premium speedboat for exploring Leonida’s waterways.

– A premium speedboat for exploring Leonida’s waterways. ’67 Vapid Dominator Buggy – An off-road muscle buggy designed for rugged terrain.

– An off-road muscle buggy designed for rugged terrain. Jason’s Safehouse Vehicles – Additional vehicles available at Jason’s safehouse.

– Additional vehicles available at Jason’s safehouse. Ganado Retro Build – A unique custom vehicle build for the Ganado.

Exclusive Weapons

I like big guns and I cannot lie.

Hawk & Little Morgan Revolvers – Matching custom revolvers themed around Jason and Lucia.

– Matching custom revolvers themed around Jason and Lucia. Personalized Weapon Variants – Exclusive engraved versions of the protagonists’ signature sidearms.

Exclusive Businesses & Locations

Rideout Customs Mod Shop – Vehicle customisation shop.

– Vehicle customisation shop. Sara’s Unisex Salon – Hairstyles and character customisation.

– Hairstyles and character customisation. Stock 305 Clothing Store – Exclusive clothing and fashion.

– Exclusive clothing and fashion. Electric Fang Tattoo Parlor – Additional tattoos and body art.

– Additional tattoos and body art. One-Eyed Willie’s Mod Shop – Specialist off-road vehicle customisation.

Exclusive Cosmetics

Not sure about those boots with that top, but what do I know about Vice City style?

Vice City Style – Additional outfits and appearance options inspired by Vice City’s iconic look.

– Additional outfits and appearance options inspired by Vice City’s iconic look. Goodtime Gear – An exclusive collection of apparel and cosmetic items.

Exclusive Story Content

PTT Youngin$ Illegal Goods Store (Compound) – An additional location and related story content integrated into the single-player campaign.

– An additional location and related story content integrated into the single-player campaign. Classic Car Collection – An exclusive activity involving collectible classic vehicles that unfolds across the story.

Rockstar said “Ultimate Edition bonuses are threaded across all aspects of Jason and Lucia’s story, with new items uncovered behind each chapter.”

May 2026: Consoles First

It was a lean month as Rockstar didn’t drop any particularly new info on the game. However, Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of the game’s publishers, Take-Two Interactive, said in an interview with Bloomberg why GTA 6 isn’t coming to PC at launch:

“Rockstar always starts on console because I think with regard to a release like that you’re judged by serving the core. Like really serving the core consumer. If your core consumer isn’t there, if they’re not served first and best, you kind of don’t hit your other consumers.”

Although Zelnick neither confirmed nor denied a PC version, it’s extremely unlikely that Rockstar won’t target this sector (Newzoo’s recent PC and Console Gaming Report estimates that the number of global PC players has grown to 966 million this year, compared to 662 million on consoles).

Plus, historically speaking, Rockstar has released all its games on consoles before PC. GTA V, for example, appeared on PC a year and a half after its initial release.

Rockstar knocked over a huge domino chain when it rescheduled the release of GTA 6 to November 19, 2026. Other studios, from AAA all the way down to indie, frantically began moving out of Rockstar’s way as they attempted (and continue to attempt) to grab a bit of space for themselves.

In a news post, Rockstar said “We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve.”

Rockstar set an initial release date of May 26, 2026, giving itself a year to get the game shipshape. Of course, we’ve now seen this date shift. The studio also released the second official trailer alongside a significant update to the GTA VI website, revealing the largest collection of official information to date.

Leonida Keys, everybody.

We found out that the game takes place in the fictional state of Leonida, inspired by Florida. Rockstar describes Leonida as its “biggest, most immersive evolution of Grand Theft Auto yet.”

Rockstar revealed six named regions in Leonida, making GTA VI the first entry in the series to officially confirm multiple distinct geographic areas before launch. This suggests a significantly broader world than GTA V’s Los Santos and Blaine County.

Vice City

Leonida Keys

Grassrivers

Port Gellhorn

Ambrosia

Mount Kalaga National Park

Lucia Caminos

Lucia pictured here giving a punching bag what-for.

Rockstar officially confirmed Lucia as one of the game’s two playable protagonists, with key personal details about his character including that she’s recently been released from Leonida Penitentiary and is determined to build a better future.

Jason Duval

Jason here, busy giving off serious bad boy vibes.

Rockstar confirmed Jason as the second playable protagonist, revealing that he has a troubled past, and as such becomes increasingly involved in Leonida’s criminal underworld.

Rockstar’s official synopsis confirms that, after a failed heist, Jason and Lucia become caught in a criminal conspiracy spanning Leonida. Their relationship forms the emotional core of the narrative, although the couple are helped (and hindered) along the way by several supporting characters, including:

Cal Hampton

Brian Heder

Boobie Ike

Dre’Quan Priest

Real Dimez

Raul Bautista

Only their official biographies and roles have been confirmed.

December 2023: Grand Theft Auto VI Official Reveal Makes YouTube History

Rockstar unveiled Grand Theft Auto VI with its first official trailer, where it was confirmed:

The game is officially titled Grand Theft Auto VI .

. The setting is Vice City and the wider state of Leonida.

The game takes place in a modern-day setting.

Lucia was revealed as one of the playable protagonists.

GTA VI was announced for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

It’ll be interesting to see how much of the old Vice City makes it into the updated version.

The trailer became one of the most-viewed video game trailers ever released; it hit 100 million views within 24 hours, and has since gone on to surpass 285 million views. This makes it more popular than the Avengers: Infinity War trailer (271 million views as of July 2026) and the most viewed trailer in YouTube history.

The rumour mill began grinding away almost four years ago when a large quantity of early development footage was leaked online following a network intrusion. Rockstar later acknowledged the incident publicly, and confirmed that the footage was genuine early-development material.

February 2022: Rockstar Confirms GTA VI is in Development

We have to travel all the way back to February 4, 2022 to start getting any official news on Grand Theft Auto 6, as this is when Rockstar Games announced that active development on the next GTA title was “well underway.”

At the time of this announcement, GTA V had already been available for nine years (it was released in September 2013). By the time GTA 6 finally releases in November this year it’ll mark a span of 13 years between games. Impressive, but not a record breaker: that honour belongs to Beyond the Ice Palace 2, which was released a staggering 37 years after the first game.

Unconfirmed GTA 6 Rumours

While Rockstar has not officially confirmed many widely discussed gameplay features, including dynamic economies, fuel systems or AI-driven NPC behaviour, the good news is that the studio has started ramping up its marketing for GTA 6, so expect to find out more about it over the next few months. Stay tuned to Eneba’s GTA 6 Hub for further, confirmed, game updates!