Gamescom 2025 Day 3 Roundup

The weekend starts here! Gamescom 2025, in Cologne, Germany, is running on Aug. 23 and 24 from 09:00 until 20:00 both days, so plenty of time for more exclusives and announcements. But right now, we’re taking a look at the big news from Friday Aug. 22. Take a look.

Game Trailers

Ubisoft ran its own dedicated stream yesterday, but arguably the main event was the gamescom 2025 awards. We’ve covered the games and studios that won a prestigious silver cardboard box, so here are a few choice trailers and announcements from Aug. 22.

Indie titles also get their time in the spotlight at gamescom, and one of the most notable reveals this year was the world premiere of Hold The Mine. A cartoony mash-up mining title akin to Dig Dug, Spelunky, and a base building game all rolled into one.

The overall gameplay also involves a roguelike element as players have to defend their mine from waves of monsters, with some perks carrying over between playthroughs. Hookaria Games and Goblinz Publishing haven’t announced a release date yet, but it will be available on PC at least.

Amazon’s game studio doesn’t get a lot of oxygen in the gaming press as it’s usually pretty quiet, but gamescom revealed more details on King of Meat, a quirky, chaotic 1-4 player co-op party platformer.

It’s been developed by Glowmade, a new studio made from Fable developers Lionhead and Media Molecule (LittleBigPlanet), so it’s likely to include more than enough cute-but-deadly traps and characters. There’s also a technical test running this week across all major platforms.

Heroes of Might and Magic Olden Era is the latest entry into the turn-based strategy series, this time taking place in Enroth, a location mentioned but never explored in a Heroes of Might and Magic game before.

The game is set to include a solo campaign, multiple single scenarios, and a frankly ludicrous number of randomly generated maps. Multiplayer mode will let players go up against other gamers, or work together. Olden Era also lets players create their own story with the map editor tool.

Olden Era was first revealed as part of the Triple I Initiative back in April, as was Morbid Metal. However, both games got a chance at gamescom 2025 to show off a lot more of their worlds and gameplay. Regarding Morbid Metal, it looks on the surface like yet another Soulslike, but its gimmick is that players can switch between four different characters on the fly, all with their own movesets.

Levels are semi-procedurally generated and cover a variety of biomes, ranging from desolate wastelands of the far future, to the overgrown ruins of mankind. There’s a roguelike element to proceedings, too, as characters can be upgraded and progressively grow stronger. It doesn’t have a release date yet.

Ubisoft mixed things up a little by showcasing a promotional trailer, above, for Tom Clancy’s The Division 2. So if the idea of watching a bunch of Millennial influencers and content creators gushing over an FPS sounds like a good time, give the vid a look.

The Division 2 was initially released in January 2023, so the latest update involved the new season, called The Pact. This goes live on Sept. 9, and does everything gamers expect by now, such as include new maps, modes and weapons. For example, gamers might be excited to hear that Retaliation is a new open-world mode that changes how Control Points can work.

Other Major Announcements

Other than a few games already seeing repeat treatment, the awards really did dominate Day 3 of gamescom 2025. This year, however, a few new categories were added, including Best Booth and Best Merch.

These might not sound that exciting to those who didn’t attend, but consider that pretty much every booth was giving away gift bags, and companies really did put a lot of effort into booth design, and it might become apparent why these categories exist. Maybe next year we’ll finally see the addition of the Best Gamescom Roundup Award, hint hint.

That’s it for this roundup. Don’t forget to keep an eye on eneba’s live coverage of gamescom 2025, and our summaries of Day 1 and Day 2.