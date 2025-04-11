Triple I Initiative Reveals 36 Games From Multiple Studios: Full Breakdown

The Triple I Initiative is a collection of indie studios and developers aiming to focus on players, by working together and revealing new game details with the minimum of fuss. In a lengthy video posted to YouTube recently, the Initiative revealed over 30 back-to-back game trailers for new titles.

By focusing on independent game developers, the Triple I Initiative seeks to show players that there are plenty of worthwhile games coming out from studios they may not be that familiar with. As an example of the kind of talent covered, last year the Initiative revealed details on Slay The Spire II, Brotato, Risk of Rain 2, and a lot more.

“We’re simply a bunch of studios banding together to share exciting news to our players, in a short show packed with back-to-back trailers,” Triple I Initiative said on its official website.

“That’s it – no extra fluff, no ads, no host, just games. We’re talking world premieres, exclusive gameplay, launch dates, demo drops and more!”

Some of the studios included in the recent announcement include Amplitude, Poncle, and Pixelated Milk. If those names don’t ring any bells, gamers can rest assured that the games themselves will. Here are the full games revealed by the Triple I Initiative.

Neverway

Coming from Coldblood Inc and Outersloth, this surreal RPG channels the older Legend of Zelda games but throws in peculiar references to the Internet and nightmares.

Neverway features pixel art by Coldblood founder Pedro Medeiros (Celeste, Towerfall) and music by Disasterpeace (Fez, Hyper Light Drifter). It’s due on PC, Mac and Linux.

Deep Rock Galactic Rogue Core

Ghostship Games has revealed the spin-off sequel to its well-received sci-fi co-op dwarf mining FPS, this time with added alien horrors.

It also tweaks the core gameplay loop so it’s closer to a roguelite, as levels are procedurally generated and most progress is reset upon death. It’s slated for release on PC.

Tears of Metal

Indie studio Paper Cult tries something a little different here, with its Braveheart-as-a-fantasy- ARPG debut title. The studio is based in Montreal and Tears of Metal is their second game, following the similar hack n slash action of Bloodroots.

Tears of Metal incorporates co-op and roguelike mechanics, such as procedural generation and skills that carry over into new playthroughs. It’s due on PC later this year.

Sacrifire

Taking a page out of Octopath Traveller’s 2.5D look and JRPG styling, Pixelated Milk’s new title showcases a young priest and the massive enemies he must overcome.

Sacrifice also incorporates a mixture of real-time and turn-based combat, opening up battles to strategic depth. As the action unfolds between the subterranean city of Antioch and the ethereal realm of Erebus, it’s soundtracked by composer Motoi Sakuraba (Dark Souls).

Endless Legend II

Amplitude Studios returns to is Endless universe with a sequel to its extremely layered fantasy 4X/RTS, with publishing duties handled by Hooded Horse. This time around one of the biggest changes to the previous game is Tidefall, a dynamic environment system that reveals and hides land, which can alter the flow of movement and combat.

Units can be ordered or controlled directly this time, too. However, the focus on narrative remains unchanged so players can expect deep and resonant storytelling through the main narrative and side quests. Endless Legend II will appear on PC this year.

Frostrail

Coming across like a mash-up of The Last Station and The Long Dark, Shiro Unlimited and Fake Fish (the devs behind Barotrauma) have revealed gameplay for Frostrail. Players need to travel an Arctic wasteland by rail, crafting supplies, and dealing with weird creatures.

The steam-powered train players travel by is also a mobile base and sanctuary. Players will need to visit abandoned outposts and other locations along the rail network to find supplies, with the fierce cold and its monstrous inhabitants a constant threat. Frostrail is coming to Early Access on PC soon.

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault

Another sequel that grabbed eyeballs during the Initiative’s presentation was this title, from 11 Bit Studios and Digital Sun. Players once again step into the shoes of a fantasy town merchant, who occasionally delves into dungeons to get new stock.

Players who took the original Moonlighter for a spin will immediately notice the change from pixel art to 3D, as well as a bigger focus on store and inventory management. The soundtrack is courtesy of Hollow Knight’s Chris Larkin, and the game’s due on PC, Xbox and PS5.

Star Birds

The presentation video did have a surprising focus on action games, making this cute planetoid builder/puzzler from the Dorfromantik devs, Toukana Interactive, and educational YouTube channel Kurzgesagt – In a Nutshell, even more eye-catching.

Players will need to build bases and manage colonies on self-contained asteroids, meaning there is limited space to work with. Luckily, late game upgrades allow for resource networks and expansion, with an emphasis on stress-free gameplay. Star Birds is coming to PC.

Escape Simulator 2

Gamers who like to channel their logic skills might get a kick out of this sequel from Pine Studio. Players can jump through different eras and locations as they attempt to solve good old fashioned locked room mysteries.

Levels include Dracula’s Castle, a pirate island, and a spaceship. Players can team up with up to 8 others, in drop in/out co-op. Gamers can also take a crack at designing their own escape rooms with the built-in editor. All of this is coming to PC, with release on major platforms planned to follow soon after.

Outbound

Quite a few games revealed in the Triple I video relied on crafting mechanics, but at least this one puts an interesting spin on it. In Outbound, from Square Glade Games, players get to explore a nice-looking low poly world in a camper van, in what is likely to be one of the most peaceful games coming out in 2025.

Players will get to experience a dynamic weather system as well as day and night cycle, as they explore diverse biomes. Materials can be scavenged from the environment to build modular upgrades to the camper van, as well as self-contained bases like treehouses. Outbound is slated for a PC release first, with plans for it to also appear on Switch, Xbox and PlayStation.

Enshrouded: Thralls of Twilight

There’s always going to be a place in video games for grimdark fantasy, and the latest version of Enshrouded by Keen Games should scratch that itch for players who like a bit of third person RPG action.

This version also makes tweaks to the game world, in terms of an improved night cycle with roaming enemies, and a bigger focus on the dangerous mist, The Shroud, that covers some areas. Players can get their hands on this game on PC and major consoles.

Timberborn

Building and factory games are a dime a dozen, but it’s fair to say that none so far have featured beavers as the main characters. Mechanistry’s self-styled “lumberpunk” game does just that, as players manage an ever-growing army of industrious beavers as they build more and more complicated machines, buildings and settlements.

The game was initially released in 2021 on PC, but now it’s being updated with more blueprints and gameplay mechanics, like ziplines and tubes. It’s available on PC and Mac.

Blaze Blue Entropy Effect

Although the Triple I Initiative focuses on indie developers, there are a few games and studios involved with a pretty high pedigree. Blaze Blue Entropy Effect is one, and this character-based action roguelite from Arc System Works has a Dead Cells crossover coming soon.

Players could take control of Blaze Blue characters in Entropy Effect back in 2024 when it was released globally on PC. However, this upcoming crossover is the first time the base game has welcomed characters from another game into its universe.

Opus: Prism Peak

Plenty of games these days let players use a photo mode, but not many let them play as an actual photographer. In Opus: Prism Peak, from Sigono and Shueisha Games, a Japanese anime-style adventure develops between an adult male photographer and a young, seemingly lost girl. Talking animals add a Studio Ghibli touch of the fantastic.

Opus: Prism Peak is the third game in the Opus series, but doesn’t continue on from those titles. Instead, it takes the series’ mainstays of a focused narrative and multiple endings and puts them into a game of magical realism. It’s slated for a Fall 2025 release, on PC.

Blacksmith Master

Sometimes all a gamer wants is to see something they already like done in a different way, and Blacksmith Master from Untitled Studio and Hooded Horse is here to help. Imagine Dungeon Keeper except with blacksmiths, and this crafting/base-building sim immediately makes sense.

As players might expect, they’ll be able to craft weapons and armor, as well as mine ore to use in special recipes. There’s also an element of factory sim as the initial blacksmith forge expands outwards to take up even more land and resources. Players can hammer the anvil on PC in May 2025.

Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era

One of the arguably better-known names/franchises revealed in the presentation reappears as another fantasy action game, but this one comes from indie dev Unfrozen and, surprisingly, Ubisoft.

Olden Era takes the form of a turn-based strategy and takes place in the previously unexplored game location of Jadame. Players can choose either solo or co-op, and pick from 6 factions, including undead and demonic forces. The game’s being in development for a few years and is slated to appear on PC soon, with the possibility of expanding onto consoles.

Deep Rock Galactic Survivor

The survival auto-shooter spin-off from Ghostship Games and Fun Day Games lets players control a solo dwarf miner as they collect resources and dodge monsters, all set in the same universe as the parent game.

It’s been in Early Access since February 2024, but the full release is just around the corner. Players can find it on PC and also expect further updates, including new biomes and enemies.

The Alters

A few studios have more than one game to showcase and 11 Bit Studios is one of them. In the case of The Alters, the devs have created a third-person base builder/survival where the player takes control of Jan, who makes clones of themselves to serve specific purposes. However, each clone isn’t completely identical, in that they might have quirks and interests from the original Jan.

For example, one might be prone to violent outbursts whereas another is focused on Jan’s ex-wife. On top of this, players have to contend with a forthcoming sunrise that will incinerate the planet’s surface. Gamers will be able to clone Jan as much as they like on PC and major consoles this coming June.

Speedrunners 2: King of Speed

Another surprise sequel, this time from noted publisher Tiny Build and studio Fair Play Labs. The competitive platformer returns, this time with up to eight players going head-to-head across speedrun obstacle course levels.

Grappling hook and other movement mechanics mean players have multiple ways to traverse a level, and arcade-style power ups like missiles and freeze rays offer strategic boosts. It’s planned for release soon on PC, major consoles, and Switch.

Over The Hill

It’s not clear whether Funselektor and Strelka Games are trying to make a point about age with the title of their new game, but at the very least it’s not the only roadtrip explorathon shown during the presentation. In this case, it’s a co-op title where players control old Land Rovers as they drive through various biomes and help each other out to navigate mountains and swamps.

Players will also get the chance to unlock other iconic vehicles from the 1960s to the 1980s, and customize them with cosmetic and mechanical upgrades. PC release is all that’s on the cards at the moment, but the devs have expressed an interest in releasing on consoles, too.

Super Fantasy Kingdom

From the appropriately-titled Super Fantasy Games and publisher Hooded Horse, Super Fantasy Kingdom attempts to offset its generic name by being a large-scale roguelite city-building game with tiny pixel art.

Night time brings waves of monsters and turns the game into something closer to a fantasy bullet hell. Players also get the chance to play as an Undead Kingdom, which drastically alters the core gameplay loop, such as by using blood as a resource. It’s going to storm the gates on PC later this year, with the possibility of rampaging across consoles, too.

X4 Foundations DLC

A few of the reveals were for updates and DLC, and Egosoft’s forthcoming diplomacy content is perhaps one of the biggest. It adds a lot more content to the already robust space sim, and opens up gameplay to more than just outright warfare.

As X4 encourages sandbox play, gamers are largely free to do what they like. The Foundations DLC encourages strategic trade and negotiations, but players can still build their own modular spaceship and go blow everyone up if they prefer. X4 is available for Windows and Linux.

Rematch

One of the more arcade-flavored games on show, Rematch is a multiplayer soccer game from Sloclap and Kepler Interactive, in which teams of five compete in fast-paced matches with a focus on player-skill, not character stats.

Sloclap is the developer behind Sifu and Absolver, so players can expect a similar focus on action in Rematch. The devs are also aiming to make Rematch feel as inclusive as possible, as players can customize their avatars with things like prosthetic limbs and even skin conditions like vitiligo. ​Rematch will be available on PC and major consoles with cross-play.

Every so often an indie game comes out that captures the general public’s attention, and Vampire Survivors is a stellar example. The retro-inspired bullet hell has gone from a one man dev to a full team, still called Poncle, and these two updates present a crossover with the Square Enix RPG SaGa Emerald Beyond, as well as local co-op for up to 4 players.

The updates are both free, and the former adds 12 new playable characters, 16 new weapons, and there’s a chance to activate SaGa Emerald Beyond’s Glimmer mechanic. Cross-saves are also now supported, on PC and mobile devices.

Ikumi The Frozen Compass

This third person adventure from Mooneye (the devs behind Lost Ember) features an intriguing Arctic backdrop with sailors and creepy demons. Playing as a lost boy and his loyal sled dog, who are stranded in the Arctic in 1864, players will need to navigate the now-cursed frozen tundra as they try to find their way home.

Players can take control of Sam, the boy, and have a co-op partner control Ellie, the dog. The story also incorporates Inuit legends for a different spin on third person adventure. One of the few games showcased with a 2026 release date, it’ll be coming to PC and major consoles.

The popular block-based factory sim from tobspr Games and Gamera Games adds a huge update including the ability to build multi-level structures. The game is also getting an overhauled UI.

The developers have also revamped the existing train system and added a few more colors, so now there are 7 variations to play with. Platforms have been tweaked too so popular Tetris-like shapes have returned, along with new sizes.

V Rising Invaders of Oakveil

Stunlock Studios bring more undead life to the Gothic open world of the V Rising series with Invaders of Oakveil, a dark fantasy hack n slash. The main new content is Oakveil Woodlands, a once-beautiful forest corrupted by Megara, the Serpent Queen.

Players can access new weapons and skills, like claws and throwing daggers, as well as check out the overhauled stat system for even more refined min-maxing. The player base, a vampire castle, can be upgraded and expanded in new ways now too, such as with stables and a special forge for merging gems and weapons.

Fair Games updates its popular top down Zelda-style co-op RPG with a new biome, boss and general gameplay tweaks as version 1.0 goes live soon. The existing procedural generation and exploration also sees a minor revamp.

Solo players can still take their time building up a settlement by themselves, plus learn to craft new armor and weapon sets. Those who prefer multiplayer will be able to host private sessions or jump into other games through online modes.

Duskfade

Fireshine Games and Weird Beluga revealed a retro-flavored third person platofmer, in which a young boy and his robot bird go on a quest that covers mysterious ruins and cute-but-deadly enemies.

The world of Duskfade is shrouded in darkness and it’s up to the player to help not only dispel it but restore time. Taking its cues from games like Jak and Daxter and Ratchet & Clank, Duskfade includes fluid movement and combat mechanics that should suit younger players while providing a decent challenge for older ones. It’s due in 2026 on PC and major consoles.

Morbid Metal

Gamers who prefer hack n slash action in a more ninja style are covered by this title from Screen Juice. It lets players take on the role of a samurai-like robot with a massive sword as it battles hordes of enemies with stylish combos.

However, the game has a few tricks up its sleeve, including the ability to shapeshift between character types during play, and semi-procedural generated levels that can mix and match routes every time they’re played. Morbid Metal will be available in Early Access on PC.

The Eternal Life of Goldman

One of the most visually-distinctive titles shown during the presentation was this sidescroller with a distinctive Ghibli-via-Tintin animated style, from Weappy and THQ Nordic. It also features music from Octopath Traveller composer Yasunori Nishiki.

Players take control of Goldman, an elderly gent, as he travels to the mystical Archipelago series of islands in search of an elusive Deity. There’s a Metroidvania element to the game as new skills and abilities can unlock new paths. The game is coming to PC, Xbox, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.

Clover Pit

Some of the games shown by Triple I have already received a bit of attention online, and Clover Pit is one of them. Described by developers Panik Arcade and Future Friends! as the award-winning Balatro meets Buckshot Roulette, it puts players in a grungy self-contained casino and challenges them to play for their lives.

Trapped in a cell, players need to figure out how to use an ATM and slot machine to escape. They’ll get the chance to unlock trinkets and charms to change gameplay, but have to pay their captor on a regular basis or something terrible will happen. A demo is out now on PC.

Into The Fire

Mixing things up a bit, Into The Fire is a third-person survival game but crossed with a core extraction mechanic. Developed and published by Starward Industries, it tasks players with entering hazardous volcanic zones to scavenge supplies and rescue people.

Into The Fire also incorporates real-world equipment, such as seismographs, that players will need to check and understand. As well as tools and weapons that can suppress fire, players will encounter eerie enemies within the heat and need to use their wits to escape. It’s going into Early Access soon on PC with a full release planned for 2026.

No, I’m Not a Human

Speaking of grunge, it’s quite likely that this very distinctive title from Critical Reflex and Trioskaz will stay on gamer’s minds for a while. Presented as a weird, scuzzy, nightmare point n click adventure, it drops players into a rundown city populated by things that are trying to pass themselves off as human.

The game shifts between 2D and 3D viewpoints, adding to the sense of disorientation and queasiness. In a world where the sun’s exploded and visitors may or may not be able to help you, it’s fair to say that No, I’m Not a Human is set to be a distinctive experience. It’s currently in development.

Void Breaker

Tying very neatly in the Triple I Initiative’s main focus on highlighting indie devs, this game is published by Playstack and is made by Stubby Games, a solo dev. It’s a sci-fi FPS in which the player appears to be subject to the whims of a malevolent AI, including being forced to fight glitched enemies.

Void Breaker lets players mod their weapons and destroy the environment, so gameplay can quickly open up from straightforward corridor shooting to expansive arenas littered with debris. There’s also an emphasis on speed and light strategy through a Slay The Spire-like map where players can choose a path through the game and see possible rewards/risks. It’s coming to Early Access soon.

Katana Zero

The last game revealed in the showcase was presented as an extra surprise, and it was a special update on this stylish retro sidescroller from Askisoft and Devolver Digital, first released in 2019.

Gameplay footage showed the main samurai character slicing his way through weird monsters as much as enemy soldiers, and the trailer was capped with news that DLC is still planned and will be free.

The Triple I Initiative consists of 36 studios and publishers, and is spearheaded by Evil Empire, the studio behind Dead Cells and The Rogue Prince of Persia.