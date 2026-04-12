New Video Game Releases: Everything Launching April 6 – April 12, 2026

The second week of April 2026 has arrived with an eclectic mix of titles that span the gaming spectrum. From high-profile platform migrations and massive live-service updates to gritty indie brawlers and experimental word-based roguelikes, this week’s lineup offers something for every type of player. Horror fans, strategy enthusiasts, and RPG lovers alike will find new worlds to explore across PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and mobile.

Below is the complete list of games and major updates released between April 6 and April 12, 2026.

Night Shippers

Released on April 6, Night Shippers is a unique 1–8 player co-op horror comedy available on PC via Steam, that turns the gig economy into a literal nightmare. Developed by Young Buffalo, players take on the roles of food delivery drivers navigating haunted Vietnamese streets. It combines high-tension survival mechanics with a satirical look at modern delivery culture.

Dragonheir: Silent Gods – Hymn of Chess and Blade

On April 7, the open-world strategy RPG Dragonheir: Silent Gods launched its massive Hymn of Chess and Blade update. This season launch, available on PC, iOS, and Android, introduced the Carnival Celebration Server, a new auto-chess inspired mode called Magic Chess, and a highly anticipated crossover event with the classic Heroes of Might and Magic III.

Starfield (PlayStation 5 Launch)

One of the biggest headlines of the week occurred on April 7, when Bethesda’s space odyssey, Starfield, officially landed on PlayStation 5. The launch includes the new Free Lanes update, offering PS5 players the most polished version of the Settled Systems to date alongside a new line of physical collectible action figures.

Annulus

Launching globally on April 8 for PC and mobile, Annulus is a dark fantasy tactical RPG. It distinguishes itself with high-fidelity visuals powered by Unreal Engine and a deep turn-based combat system that emphasizes terrain advantages and strategic unit positioning.

SAMSON: A Tyndalston Story

Released on April 8 for Steam and Epic Games Store, SAMSON is the debut title from Liquid Swords, the studio founded by Just Cause creator Christofer Sundberg. This hardboiled action brawler eschews firearms for grounded, punishing melee combat in a city that dynamically reacts to the player’s choices and reputation.

The Occultist

Daedalic Entertainment released The Occultist on April 8 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. This first-person psychological horror game follows a paranormal investigator who uses a mystical pendulum to interact with the spirit world and solve a decades-old mystery on a cursed island.

Beyond Words

On April 9, industry veterans Steve Ellis and Dr. David Doak (famed for their work on GoldenEye 007 and TimeSplitters) released Beyond Words. Available on all major consoles and PC, this genre-defining roguelike word-crafter challenges players to use language and vocabulary as their primary weapon in a procedurally generated world.

Fight Life: Vanguard

Fight Life: Vanguard hit PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on April 10. It is a tactical turn-based RPG that utilizes a distinct pixel-art style to portray a gritty, dark fantasy world. The game focuses on squad management and permadeath, making every combat encounter high-stakes.

FAR FROM DEAD

Closing out the week on April 10, FAR FROM DEAD is an indie 2D boss-rush action game. Drawing heavy inspiration from 16-bit run-and-gun classics, it offers a challenging experience for PC and Mac players looking for tight controls and massive, screen-filling enemies.