Cryptic Studios Launches Quick Start Event With Free High-Level Characters

Quick Start event runs from April 21 to May 21, 2026 across multiple MMOs

Players can claim a free high-level, fully equipped character instantly

New 2026 roadmaps revealed for Star Trek Online and Neverwinter

Cryptic Studios has launched its Quick Start event across its MMO lineup, running from April 21 through May 21, 2026. The event allows players to access high-level characters without progressing through early stages, with pre-configured builds available immediately upon claiming.

The feature is available across Star Trek Online, Neverwinter and Champions Online, and is designed to provide direct access to advanced gameplay systems, including endgame missions and group content. Characters unlocked during the event remain permanently tied to player accounts.

“When I returned to Cryptic, the first initiative I wanted to kick off right away for our games was this Quick Start event,” said Jack Emmert, CEO of Cryptic Studios. “One of our key initiatives this year and beyond is to make our epic worlds even more accessible and welcoming to every type of player – whether you’re a new player who’s just starting your adventure or a long-time veteran player who’s played our games since launch.”

Quick Start Details and 2026 Content Roadmap

In Star Trek Online, players can claim a Tactical Vanguard Jem’Hadar character starting at level 60, equipped with high-level gear and a fully equipped high-end starship. In Neverwinter, players who already have a character at level 16 or above can unlock a level 20 character, choosing from Fighter, Cleric, or Wizard, each pre-configured with gear, enhancements, companions, mounts, and more.

In Champions Online, players can claim a free level 30 Archetype hero from three choices (Behemoth, Icicle, or Inventor) with a bonus free-form character slot awarded to any player who reaches level 40 before the event ends. All Quick Start characters are permanent and remain on the account after the event ends.

Alongside the event, Cryptic has outlined its 2026 content plans for two of these titles. Star Trek Online is celebrating Star Trek’s 60th Anniversary with a year-long series of releases, including new Task Force Operations, starships, and seasonal content updates. Neverwinter will add a new adventure zone, dungeon, heroic encounters, and class improvements throughout the year. Emmert also promised more news is coming soon for Champions Online.

Beadle & Grimm’s Partnership

Alongside the Quick Start announcement, Cryptic Studios has revealed a partnership with tabletop specialist Beadle & Grimm’s, known for their premium editions of Dungeons & Dragons adventures and previous Star Trek tabletop games including Star Trek: Picard — Murder on the Titan-A and a Strange New Worlds escape room game.

Their new Kickstarter campaign aims to bring two further Star Trek games to life: Deep Space Nine: Holosuite Homicide, a murder mystery, and Lower Decks: Chaos Protocol, an escape room game. As part of the collaboration, backers pledging at higher tiers will receive a complimentary Hysperian Intel Battlecruiser Pack for Star Trek Online.

A Push to Re-Energize Cryptic’s MMO Lineup

The Quick Start event runs alongside these updates, with a focus on expanding access to existing content for new, returning, and time-limited players across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

“By offering a fully equipped, high‑level character that players can keep forever, we’re removing long‑standing barriers and giving returning veterans, curious newcomers, and time‑strapped fans a direct path to the heart of our games,” Emmert said.

“At the end of the day, we want players to experience the pinnacle of what our MMOs offer – without feeling like they have to climb a mountain to get there.”