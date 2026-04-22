Xbox Game Pass Update Cuts Prices, Shakes Up Call of Duty Strategy

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass get major price cuts in April 2026



get major price cuts in April 2026 New Call of Duty titles will no longer launch day one on the service



will no longer launch day one on the service Microsoft signals a broader strategy shift under new Xbox boss Asha Sharma

In a surprising turnaround for an industry that’s been busy hiking prices everywhere, Microsoft and Xbox are instead going the other way: the latest Xbox Game Pass update lands with a mix of good news and trade-offs, as Microsoft officially lowers subscription prices while rethinking how blockbuster games are delivered.

As of April 21, 2026, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate drops from $29.99 to $22.99 per month, while PC Game Pass falls to $13.99, marking one of the biggest pricing reversals in the service’s history. At the same time, Microsoft confirmed that there’ll be a shift in how Call of Duty games are covered on the Pass.

“Beginning this year, future Call of Duty titles won’t join Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass at launch,” Xbox said in an official press release. “New Call of Duty games will be added to Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass during the following holiday season (about a year later), while existing Call of Duty titles already in the library will continue to be available.”

Price Cuts Arrive as Xbox Responds to Player Feedback

The price drop follows months of criticism over rising subscription costs, particularly after a steep increase in late 2025 (Microsoft previously raised the price of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate by 50% to $29.99 per month). Internally, leadership acknowledged the issue, with new Xbox CEO Asha Sharma stating the service had become “too expensive” and needed a better value balance.

“Game Pass is central to gaming value on Xbox,” she said in a leaked memo earlier this month. “It’s also clear that the current model isn’t the final one. Short term, Game Pass has become too expensive for players, so we need a better value equation. Long term, we will evolve Game Pass into a more flexible system which will take time to test and learn around.”

This adjustment reflects a broader attempt to make Game Pass more accessible again, especially as competition in subscription gaming intensifies. Microsoft has emphasized that the core offering remains intact, including access to a large rotating library, cloud gaming, and day-one releases for many first-party titles.

Alongside pricing changes, the April–May 2026 Game Pass update is bursting at the seams with new titles, which are being added across console, PC, and cloud. Early April kicked things off with recognizable names and major franchises. Titles like NBA 2K26 (April 3) and Final Fantasy IV (April 7) helped anchor the lineup, while Planet Coaster 2, Football Manager 26, and DayZ added variety across simulation, sports, and survival genres.

The arrival of Hades II (April 14) stood out as a major day-one release, joined by stylish cyberpunk pixel-art sidescroller Replaced. Around the same time, Oblivion Remastered and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare bolstered the catalog with familiar heavy hitters.

Late April shifts toward experimental and indie-driven titles. Games like Vampire Crawlers, the Vampire Survivors dungeon crawler/deckbuilder spin-off, hit Game Pass yesterday (April 21), with multiplayer pottery brawler Kiln out tomorrow (April 23). Don’t Nod’s latest title Aphelion joins on April 28.

As is the case with these kinds of subscription services, some stuff’s on its way out: Citizen Sleeper, Goat Simulator, and Hunt: Showdown 1896 are leaving soon.