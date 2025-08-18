Resident Evil Requiem Dominates Gamescom Awards 2025 Nominations

Resident Evil Requiem leads the pack with five nominations across multiple categories



Borderlands 4 and Crimson Desert follow closely, each with four nods



Expanded global categories allow both jury and fan favorites to shine, or at least get a sticker on the shelf

Resident Evil Requiem Takes Center Stage

The Gamescom Awards 2025 nominees are in, and Capcom Entertainment’s Resident Evil Requiem is making sure everyone knows it wants the spotlight. With five nominations spanning Best Visuals, Best Audio, Best Gameplay, and Most Epic, the game leads the ARTS category group and appears set to dominate the conversation.

Borderlands 4 from Gearbox Software/2K and Pearl Abyss’s Crimson Desert are close behind with four nominations each, proving that sequels and long-running franchises still have a strong grip on industry attention. Nintendo’s Donkey Kong Bananza, Mario Kart World, and Windup’s Hela round out the top tier with three nominations each, showing that first-party charm still matters.

An international jury of journalists and content creators evaluated hundreds of submissions, selecting titles for their creativity, innovation, and overall “wow factor.” Of course, the selection process only includes games that were actually registered for consideration, ensuring that every nominee played the polite game of raising their hand.

Arts Categories Shine a Spotlight on Creativity

The ARTS categories celebrate the games that make players say “ah, that looks nice” or “this sound actually matters.” Resident Evil Requiem’s multiple nominations make it the clear frontrunner, while Crimson Desert, Mario Kart World, and Tiny Bookshop fill out the roster with strong design, audio, and gameplay elements.

Even smaller indie games like Tiny Bookshop and Is This Seat Taken? receive recognition, proving that the awards aren’t just about giant budgets and glossy trailers. It is, however, somewhat convenient when the biggest names tend to attract the most attention from juries and fans alike.

Platform Categories Highlight The Major Players

Platform categories put the spotlight on consoles and PC with Borderlands 4 appearing in Best Xbox, Best PC, and Best PlayStation Game, while Crimson Desert and Resident Evil Requiem show that sequels and recognizable brands continue to dominate nominations.

Nintendo maintains its first-party dominance on the Switch 2 with Donkey Kong Bananza, Mario Kart World, and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. Meanwhile, other titles compete for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and mobile recognition, ensuring that every corner of the industry gets a turn under the limelight, as long as they filled out the paperwork.

Expanded Global Categories Engage Jury and Fans

The 2025 awards introduced new global categories like Best Lineup, Best Booth, and Best Business Booth, judged by the jury, alongside consumer-driven awards for Best Booth, Best Merch, and Best Trailer/Announcement.

Fans get to vote for their favorites from Aug. 20 to 21, giving them the power to decide which booths made the most memorable impression. It is the rare moment when community opinion actually counts, assuming the voters show up and remember which booths they liked.

Awards Spotlight And Community Impact

Gamescom Awards 2025 offer a mix of critical recognition and fan approval, balancing jury selections with community votes. Resident Evil Requiem leads in nominations, but strong performances from Borderlands 4, Crimson Desert, and Nintendo show that both brand power and fan nostalgia still hold significant sway.

The awards demonstrate the industry’s unique talent for celebrating games that manage to register in the first place, while still giving fans a chance to feel like their voices matter. In other words, the Gamescom Awards 2025 are as much a showcase of the gaming industry patting itself on the back as they are about discovering hidden gems.