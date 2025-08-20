Eneba Gaming News Gamescom 2025 Live Coverage

Follow the main events at gamescom 2025 here on eneba. We’ll have livestreams running throughout the entire expo, so make sure to bookmark this page to keep up-to-date with surprise game reveals, new trailers, and more.

Currently Live

Xbox is now streaming live from the event.

Upcoming Gamescom 2025 Live Streams

Keep on top of all the latest gamescom 2025 news by following our handy schedule. Never miss a new game trailer or see who’s won what award this year, all live from the event itself.

All times are in CEST, and are according to channels’ schedules on Twitch.

Gamescom 2025 Live Streams on Aug. 20

Live at 17:30 – get the first look at more new games in gamescom’s Find Your Next Game (FYNG) show.

Live at 20:00 – this year’s Future Games Show goes live, with hosts David Hayter (Metal Gear Solid) and Maggie Roberston (Resident Evil Village).

Gamescom 2025 Live Streams on Aug. 21

Live at 13:00 – Ubisoft reveals details on its new and latest games.

Live at 14:00 – check out the gamescom Day 2 livestream from the show.

Live at 15:00 – Xbox will highlight more new and upcoming games, with extra interviews, updates, and more.

Live at 17:00 – the next instalment of the FYNG show goes live.

Live at 18:00 – the FYNG show will be followed by an indie game showcase.

Gamescom 2025 Live Streams on Aug. 22

Live at 13:00 – Ubisoft reveals even more details on upcoming titles.

Live at 14:00 – check out the gamescom Day 3 livestream from the show.

Gamescom 2025 Live Streams on Aug. 23

Live at 14:00 – check out the gamescom Day 4 livestream from the show.

Live at 17:00 – see which gamers put the most effort into their costumes in a live Cosplay show.

Gamescom 2025 Live Streams on Aug. 24

Live at 14:00 – check out the final gamescom livestream from the expo.

Gamescom 2025: ICYMI

Welcome to the eneba gamescom 2025 archive – this is for any gamers who couldn’t tune in to a livestream, with extra details on what each stream included.

Live streamed on Aug. 19 at 20:00 – gamescom 2025 Opening Night Live.

The gamescom 2025 Opening Night Live event kicked the expo off in grand style, as host Geoff Keighley highlighted a bunch of top titles, including brand new trailers and details on Resident Evil Requiem, Cronos: The New Dawn, and Fallout.