Gamescom 2025 Day 2 Roundup

Gamescom 2025, in Cologne, Germany, is now in full swing and runs until Aug. 24. Yesterday was the first full day open to everybody, and it ran from 10:00 to 20:00. We’ve covered the main things in this roundup for gamers who missed any of the action.

Game Trailers

Gamescom 2025 has already rolled out a few repeat trailers and announcements from other, earlier game expos, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t anything new or interesting to see. Here are the main trailers shown yesterday.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater has already been shown off in previous game showcases this year, but Xbox rolled out an official release trailer at gamescom on Day 2. Snake Eater is a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3, completely rebuilt in Unreal Engine 5 and it’s out on all major platforms on Aug. 28, 2025.

Included in the updated game is a more realistic battle damage system, that sees protagonist Solid Snake get battered and bruised, and his clothes torn, according to the actual damage he takes. Environments and audio have also received a major boost with realistic lighting and 3D audio adding to the immersion.

Not a trailer, but a beefy 40 minute hands-on playthrough: High On Life 2 follows the love-it-or-hate-it first game with even more wacky alien weapons and, this time, skateboarding exploits. See for yourself what’s in store for players when the game launches on Feb. 13, 2026.

As is the fashion these days, multiple sequels have already been revealed. But at least Ninja Gaiden 4 is based on a classic franchise, and looks to update its hack and slash action – with far more blood and guts than ever before, for starters. Plus, some pretty nifty cyborg tech, like extra arms capable of ripping chunky bad guys in half. It’s due out this year on Oct. 21.

Gamescom 2025’s Opening Night Live gave everyone a good look at the next Lego game, and it’s Lego Batman: Legacy of The Dark Knight. Yesterday’s Xbox stream took a deeper dive into the game, however, revealing a curious blend of goofy Lego gameplay transplanted into the world of the Arkham games.

Jonathan Smith, Head of Development at TellTale Games, was also on hand to reveal that, compared to previous Lego Batman games, the idea was to “take everything to the next level. Go deeper and further than we’ve ever gone before.” Gamers can get their hands on a demo at gamescom this year, set on Tricorner Island in its version of Gotham City.

Last but not least, we also got a new Story Trailer for Silent Hill f. The developers have already been very vocal about this new instalment and what players can expect, but the latest trailer debuted at gamescom 2025 gives everyone a better idea of the actual plot, beyond “Japanese schoolgirl is in the shit.”

Of course, this being a series as known for its psychological scares as its monster horror, there are still some unanswered questions related to how and why protagonist Hinako Shimizu has apparently murdered all her friends. Players can find out the truth in a month: the game launches on Sept. 25.

Other Major Announcements

Hollow Knight: Silksong finally saw the light of day, with a major reveal during gamescom’s Opening Night Live. Day 2 saw hands-on time with the game, which revealed…more of the same. But, considering that the original has sold 15 million copies, it’s no surprise that Team Cherry hasn’t strayed too far from the Metroidvania path it forged.

This time around, players control The Hornet, and the demo available at gamescom lets them play through either Mossy Grotto or Deep Docks; the former is slightly easier, where the latter encourages more exploration and includes a little bit of game lore.

Team Cherry said there was no hidden drama behind Silksong’s development, but that doesn’t explain the prolonged radio silence.

Indiana Jones And The Great Circle is also getting DLC: The Order of Giants. The Lead Game Designer, Zeke Virant, and Creative Director, Axel Torvenius, both from MachineGames, were on hand to talk about what it involves. A pleasant surprise is that it’s a full standalone adventure that’s accessed through the main game’s Vatican sandbox, so it’s easy to jump right in.

The devs also spoke about how they used the DLC as a way to appraise the main game, and distilled what worked and what they – and players – enjoyed the most into The Order of Giants. This includes a lengthy cavern section that encourages exploration, alongside a few references to the Raiders of The Lost Ark movie.

That's it for this roundup.