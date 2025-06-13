Konami Casually Reveal New Silent Hill Remake, Extra Details on Silent Hill f, Metal Gear Solid, And More

Konami came out of seemingly nowhere with its Press Start game showcase last night (June 12, 2025), which streamed online and revealed a bunch of extra info on upcoming titles, plus news about a new Silent Hill remake.

This was the first time the renowned game company has run this event, and given the bombshells dropped on unsuspecting viewers, it’s likely to become an anticipated annual showcase. Konami highlighted 14 games in total, across a little over half an hour.

Rather than having an announcer, the stream got straight into proceedings with a look at Metal Gear Solid Delta, including interviews with members of the development team.

Sneak Peek

However, this round-up is going to start at the end: two minutes before the stream came to a close, a black screen was accompanied by a familiar Silent Hill theme song. Then, fog rolled into view and viewers were treated to a very straightforward announcement that should surprise absolutely nobody: Konami is once again working with Bloober Team to remake a Silent Hill game; this time, the first one.

This is it. This is the news.

That’s all that was revealed, but given that the Silent Hill 2 remake sold over 2 million copies by the start of this year, received overall praise from critics and players, and was followed by news of a mystery project, another remake was a no-brainer.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Here’s another remake, although Konami are reluctant to call it that. Highlighted during Sony’s recent State of Play, Konami’s Press Start gave a bit more info on this new version of the classic 2004 stealth action title.

Yuji Korekado, the game’s Creative Producer, said, “While the basic gameplay of the boss battles remains the same, we’ve made some updates to the AI and the animations, and rebalanced some things.”

Snake Vs. Monkey and Snake Vs. Bomberman game modes were shown off, too, as well as Fox Hunt, a standalone mode that tasks players with using camouflage to evade, and sneak up on, other players.

Gradius Origins

Fans of shoot ‘em ups and retro pixel art were treated to a look at Gradius Origins. The first game appeared way back in 1985 and the series’ history was honored in a brief montage of all the game’s major installments. Origins isn’t actually a game itself, but rather a name for a collection of all these major series titles.

This collection features 18 versions across all seven arcade titles in the series, including the first-ever appearance of Gradius III AM Show Version on home consoles. Each game will come with modern tweaks like quick save, rewind, training mode, and online rankings. Purists might want to sit down and try not to faint with the news that each game will also come with an ‘easy mode’.

Survival Kids

It’s always nice to see new games coming out that take younger players into consideration, and that’s exactly what Survival Kids looks to be doing. It supports up to four player co-op, and everyone has to work together to escape a desert island. Crafting is simplified, there’s no inventory management, and there are fun puzzles to challenge little brains.

Sam Delaney, Senior Producer, said: “The way that we’ve designed this game is that we don’t punish the player for making mistakes. There’s no failure to the game, either. You can complete the puzzles how you want to complete the puzzles.”

Anime RPG Treats

Gamers into JRPGs and similar game types were given looks at Suikoden I & II HD Remasters, a Suikoden sequel, and EDENS ZERO. The former titles bring a classic 90s RPG to modern life with enhanced graphics and a few UX tweaks. The latter is an action RPG based on the best-selling manga series by Hiro Mashima, and it includes a robot cat that turns into a gun, as an idea of what to expect.

The Suikoden series has 11 games in it, and Konami revealed the newest alongside the remasters: Suikoden Star Leap takes place before the very first game but also after the fifth game, in what is sure to be a mind-bending experience for JRPG fans.

Yu-Gi-Oh!

The Yu-Gi-Oh! section started with a surprise intro from top basketball player, Grant Dean Williams, from the Charlotte Hornets. He revealed that he’s been a fan of the TCG for years, and ended with a cheeky warning that players never know who their next opponent might be.

Viewers were then treated to a short promotional piece about the World Championships, with dates and locations that span the globe and run until July 27. The North America event takes place on July 11 – 13.

Konami also included a look at an anime series, Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game The Chronicles, which started streaming online in April this year. This was then rounded off by a reminder that a digital version of the card game is available on major platforms.

Silent Hill f

Konami revealed a bunch of info on the next installment in this series back in March, where the people involved talked about finding the beauty in terror. During Press Start, some of the same talking heads popped up again to repeat this mantra, but also to draw attention to actual gameplay.

Al Yang, Game Director with Neobards, the studio working with Konami to bring Silent Hill f to life, said: “Keeping in tradition with the Silent Hill series, our protagonist Hinako is also designed to be an ordinary person. For Silent Hill f, the team spent a lot of time focusing on creating a combat system that would feel fresh, but familiar, yet also being thematically appropriate and not overly complex.”

Swing, Batter Batter, Swing

Gamers into sports titles weren’t left out. Other recent game showcases focused on Soulslikes and sequels, but Press Start took time to highlight eFootball and eBaseball: MLB PRO SPIRIT. The former is a free-to-play soccer game that lets gamers play as part of a real world team, or build their own from famous players past and present. It’s partnered with a bunch of top teams, including FC Barcelona, Manchester United, and AC Milan.

Meanwhile, eBaseball: MLB PRO SPIRIT is more squarely aimed at US players as it features all 30 official MLB teams, plus stadiums and real-world players. However, in a change of format from other games shown during Press Start, this one’s a mobile title for Android and iOS. It’s also free-to-play.

A Lost Octopus and Haphazard Drivers

Press Start also included a look at Darwin’s Paradox, the debut platformer from French game studio ZeDrimeTim. In it, players control Darwin, an octopus lost in an industrial town who has to find his way back to the sea. He can climb almost anything and camouflage himself, which in turn adds a different twist to typical platforming.

Deliver At All Costs was also shown. This is a chaotic driving game released at the end of May this year, and is set in the 1950s. Players take control of a delivery driver who has to make deliveries by any means necessary, even if it causes wanton destruction or involves being chased by a UFO.