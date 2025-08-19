Amazon Reveal First Look at Fallout Season Two

Fallout’s second season shifts the story to New Vegas, introducing iconic game character Mr. House as a central figure.

Lucy, Maximus, and The Ghoul’s journey continues as they navigate the dangers and secrets of the wasteland.

Produced by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the new season has finished filming and will premiere on Prime Video in December 2025.

Prime Video Journeys to New Vegas

Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films struck adaptation gold with the first season of Fallout, based on the award-winning Bethesda RPGs. It ended with a glimpse of New Vegas, and it looks like the core trio of Maximum, The Ghoul, and Lucy are headed there for season two.

Based on the later entries into the Fallout game franchise, the Fallout series on Prime Video follows Lucy Maclean, a Vault Dweller, who goes on a mission topside and discovers everything she was told in the Vault may not be true. Rather than a desolate wasteland she finds that civilization is thriving, although there are still dangers to be found, including irradiated mutants and bandits.

“Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have,” Amazon said in a press release. “Two-hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind – and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.”

War Never Changes

The first Fallout game was released in 1997, and took the form of an isometric, turn-based RPG. However, the radioactive world it presented, and gameplay features like the SPECIAL character system, became series hallmarks even as it evolved into a first/third person perspective.

The Fallout TV series doesn’t directly follow any of the plot points of the games, at least so far, but rather is set in the same world, with a few callbacks to the games. The first season introduced the Brotherhood of Steel, a military group that collects and uses pre-nuclear war tech, as well as the character of The Ghoul, a zombie-like cowboy with ties to pre-war society.

The Ghoul in his pre-war state, visiting New Vegas.

Lucy, played by Yellowjackets’ Ella Purnell, ventures into the wasteland to look for her father, who also has secret ties to the past. She crosses paths, and eventually teams up with The Ghoul (played by Walter Goggins) and a Brotherhood of Steel soldier, Maximus (Aaron Moten).

Maximus, with a soldier wearing Power Armor.

Although the new season images don’t give too much away, the synopsis does highlight how the action is moving to New Vegas. This was the focus of a standalone Fallout game released in 2010, and introduced the character of Mr. House, the enigmatic ruler of New Vegas. He appears briefly in the first season of the show, and is set to play a pivotal role in the second.

Prestige TV

The Fallout show is produced by Jonathan Nolan and his wife Lisa Joy, under their Kilter Films imprint. This studio was also behind the Westworld TV series, and is linked to an upcoming adaptation of the Wolfenstein video games. Although that series is still under development, the second season of Fallout has wrapped filming and it will debut on Prime Video in December 2025.