AYANEO Pocket ACE Set For Indiegogo Campaign

Retro-inspired gaming device company AYANEO has been teasing its latest handheld, the Pocket ACE, for a while on social media, and has now revealed specific details. As well as boasting a 0916B motor for unparalleled haptic feedback, there’s a forthcoming Indiegogo campaign for the ACE.

The Pocket ACE is being touted as the ultimate retro gaming companion, a claim which AYANEO is seeking to back up by filling the ACE with a ton of admittedly impressive tech. Aside from the aforementioned motor, it’s also powered by Snapdragon G3x Gen2.

“Powered by the Snapdragon G3x Gen 2, leading in energy efficiency and performance, 15W peak performance and offering a seamless experience for both classic and new games. A true compact retro powerhouse,” the company said on the official Pocket ACE Indiegogo page.

One of the color schemes available for the ACE.

“Vivid and rich colors, super retina precision, the classic 3:2 aspect ratio is tailor-made for retro games, setting a new standard for screen experience on horizontal retro handhelds.”

Retro in Looks But Not in Design

The Pocket ACE is a horizontal handheld with left and right thumbsticks, plus a d-pad and four face buttons, so it resembles many similar devices. However, it differs from its competitors in terms of what’s inside.

The 0916B Surge Linear Motor is the biggest difference as AYANEO said, on its official site, that this is the first handheld with such a powerful haptic device. Whether this means the handheld will vibrate right out a player’s hands remains to be seen.

This mysterious glowing box is the 0916B motor.

The thumbsticks are Hall Effect for precision control, and the 4.5″ 3:2 screen uses a Golden Ratio 1620×1080 HD LCD display. Lastly, the Snapdragon processor, a favorite of retro handheld companies, makes this one of the most powerful devices of its size.

Other Features

All AYANEO gaming devices come with the company’s proprietary AYASpace software, including the Pocket ACE. This lets users download and play titles from various sources, including known game platforms.

It comes with a 6000mAh large battery with 40W fast charging, so gamers can enjoy playing anywhere.

The ACE also runs on Android; although AYANEO hasn’t said which version this will be, it’s likely to be Android 13, since this is also what powers its other recently released handhelds.