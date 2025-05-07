Arkodd Releases Latest Unusual Game Controller, PadBox GS

Arkodd, a gaming peripheral company based in Canada, is making a name for itself through 3D printed controllers with unconventional designs. The PadBox GS is its latest creation, and it’s out now.

The PadBox GS includes two analogue sticks, including one placed in such a way that it can be operated with a thumb without sacrificing button-reach. It has eight face buttons, too, which makes the PadBox closer to a fightstick, although Arkodd does say the controller offers smooth gameplay for multiple game genres.

“Built for all gamers who want speed, precision, and control with a split D-pad, Hall Effect sticks, and mechanical switches packed into a compact, tournament-ready design,” said Arkodd in an official X (Twitter) post.

Arkodd in Name and Design

There’s no shortage of gaming peripheral companies, with the majority designing and releasing products that are functionally similar. Arkodd neatly sidesteps this issue by forgoing common gaming features such as RGB lighting and instead focuses on an unusual but sensible design.

Taking its cue from fightsticks, which typically place all controls on the front of the controller, the PadBox GS moves the left and right triggers (except for one shoulder button) next to the standard face buttons. These incorporate Kailh Choc V2 switches for precise input, and the D-pad uses Omron microswitches.

Although primarily a fightstick, the right joystick can be used for FPS games, and so on.

One area where Arkodd does follow suit with peripheral industry standards is customization. The D-pad and face buttons can be swapped out, and the PadBox GS also comes with firmware and an online configuration tool.

Plug the controller in via USB, connect to the Arkodd site, and as the company puts it, you’ll be able to “remap buttons, adjust stick sensitivity, set dead zones, and add macros. No extra software or drivers needed.”

DIY Fightsticks

Arkodd also has a flagship product, the HING3DBOX, which is a foldable fightstick. As with the original PadBox, it’s 3D printed according to demand and available as a DIY version; Arkodd stocks individual components so users can build controllers themselves.

The PadBox GS isn’t currently available as a DIY version, although this has been requested by users on X so it’s possibly slated for a future release. For now, the GS version comes in Essential and CrossPlatform options.

Hard to believe this ergonomic marvel is 3D printed.

The former uses open-source GP2040-CE firmware for PC, Nintendo Switch, PS3, Android, and Raspberry Pi gamers. The latter uses native, plug and play, compatibility for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Each version comes in a variety of eye-catching colors from Crimson Red to Asphalt Black.