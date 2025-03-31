Skip to content
Acer Releases New Gaming Monitors In the Predator Series

March 31, 2025
Acer Releases New Gaming Monitors In the Predator Series

The latest QD-OLED gaming monitors by Acer, the Predator X32 X2 and X27U X1 integrate quantum dot and OLED technologies to push refresh rates up to 240 Hz and the response time to virtually instantaneous at 0.03 ms.

Since Acer’s first Predator gaming monitor, the X34 QD-OLED, was introduced during summer 2024, the company has continued to upgrade what’s possible across the board for monitors in terms of capabilities.

“Additionally, these displays are equipped with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology to ensure smooth viewing experiences without stuttering when playing HDR games, watching movies, or enjoying other content,” Acer said in a press release.

On The Technical Side

The new X32 X2 monitor comes with a 31.5-inch UHD, 16:9 aspect ratio, and the 240 Hz refresh rate, and is better suited for games that require a broad field of view.

Gamers who plan to use their monitor for other viewing purposes are likely better off with the X27U X1 monitor, which is smaller in size with its 26.5-inch screen, and can be switched to a lower 60 Ms refresh rate for more casual viewing.

Both screens are jacked with enough tech to produce artifact-free visuals, and said to eliminate blur and screen tearing no matter how intense the action gets. They also support HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort connectivity, making them compatible with the latest gaming consoles such as PS5 and XBOX Series X, as well as PC gaming setups.

Their ergonomic stands allow for tilt, swivel, and height adjustment, so players can hit the right viewing angles during gaming sessions. Also, the embedded BlueLightShield Pro technology helps protect gamers from eye fatigue during long hours of screen time.

Picture-in-Picture and Picture-by-Picture functionalities further enhance multitasking capabilities, making these monitors versatile options for both gaming and work.

The exact specifications and prices will vary depending on the region: North America, Europe, and China.

I have a solid background in journalism and a passion for videogames. As Editor-in-Chief of Eneba's news team, my mission is to bring daily news articles, in-depth features, thought-provoking opinion pieces, and interviews that inform, inspire, and empower gamers of all backgrounds. Gaming is more than just entertainment – it's a culture, a community, and a way of life.

