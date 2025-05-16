8BitMods Reveal Full Specs For VMU Pro

Gaming accessories company 8BitMod recently revealed its modern Dreamcast memory card, the VMU Pro, which also functions as a mini retro game emulator. Now, it’s released it for pre-orders and revealed tech specs. It ships in November 2025.

The VMU Pro covers all the same features as the original Dreamcast Visual Memory Unit, and adds a bunch of modern UX improvements alongside self-contained game emulation.

“The VMUPro comes with all the features you loved from our MemCard PRO memory cards and builds on them to provide an even better experience tailored to its 1.5″ color display,” the company said on its official site.

“Automatic game detection through our innovative GameID system and multiple channels per game come as standard and can be stored on an up to 2TB microSD card (not included). A single gigabyte on your SD card is equal to 8192 original memory cards.”

Backwards Compatibility

The original Dreamcast VMU was unusual even upon its initial release in 1999. It functioned primarily as a memory card that slotted into a Dreamcase controller rather than the console itself, but it also had an LCD display that could show basic calendar details, game info, and even play mini-games.

The VMU Pro takes all this and kicks it up a notch. As well as being compatible with original VMUs so data can be transferred between devices, the VMU Pro includes emulation to run the original mini-games.

A VMU Pro running original Dreamcast mini-game, Chao Adventure.

“It wouldn’t be a VMU if it couldn’t run your Dreamcast mini-games. The VMUPro is utilising a full EVMU Emulator to accurately run your original VMU mini-games. You can also choose up to 5x scaling, enable or disable a pixel effect or even choose your own color theme.”

Other Specs

8BitMods has included five other emulators in the VMU Pro as standard so it runs Game Boy, Game Boy Color, Game Gear, Master System and NES titles. A dual-core 240MHz CPU and backlit 24-bit Colour IPS TFT 1.5″ display at 240×240 resolution mean games run smoothly, with some even coming with palette swaps and 1.5x scaling.

The built in mono speaker has Bluetooth capability, so users can broadcast audio through a stereo device, and the VMU Pro’s built-in, rechargeable, battery lasts for six hours when playing games, but can last a lot longer if in standby mode.

Yes, it runs various Sonic games.

Data-wise, it supports SRAM Saving and multi-page save states for all emulators, plus it’s possible to automatically back up saves to the Cloud. The VMU Pro also includes an OBS plugin for streaming and screen casting, and the device comes in a choice of seven colors, including Smoke Black and Frost White.