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If you just started exploring Leonida and aren’t sure where to spend your time, there are plenty of things to do first in GTA 6, especially during Chapter 1. Some activities give you useful rewards, while others help improve Jason and Lucia’s relationship. A few are also easy to miss if you rush through the story.

I’ve spent quite a bit of time exploring Key Lento, and I can tell you that the opening area has more going on than you might expect. You can pick up optional errands, find useful equipment, and discover activities that are easy to overlook when you’re busy following mission markers.

This guide covers nine things worth prioritizing before you get too far into the story . You don’t have to complete everything immediately, but I’d definitely put a few of these near the top of your list.

Things to Do First in GTA 6

1. Repair Jason’s House Before Lucia Returns

One of the first things I’d recommend is fixing up Jason’s house. It’s an optional activity in Chapter 1, and you can easily overlook it because the game doesn’t make a big deal out of it.

There are several projects around the property, including the broken stairs, leaking roof, damaged balcony railing, and bedroom wall. You’ll find the tools and materials around the house, so you don’t need to spend money on the repairs.

Here’s the important part: complete the house repairs before Jason picks Lucia up from prison in the Coming Home mission. Once she returns, you lose the opportunity to finish these projects during that playthrough.

The repairs also improve Jason and Lucia’s relationship. It’s a small activity, but it’s worth doing before you move on with the story.

2. Complete the Optional Errands Before Lucia Comes Home

While you’re preparing Jason’s house, take care of the optional errands related to Lucia’s return. After the Feng Shui mission, you’ll have some time before Jason needs to pick her up from Hamlet Correctional.

You can complete five optional tasks:

Pick Up Groceries: Buy a few items at the local grocery store and bring them home.

Buy a few items at the local grocery store and bring them home. Buy Flowers: Pick up a bouquet from a flower stand.

Pick up a bouquet from a flower stand. Buy Lucia a Necklace: Visit The Siren’s Chest and purchase a gold necklace.

Visit The Siren’s Chest and purchase a gold necklace. Get The Chop: Visit Barnacle Beauties for a new haircut or beard style.

Visit Barnacle Beauties for a new haircut or beard style. Get Lucia’s Clothes: Meet her friend Andy at the Manatee’s Rest and collect her clothes.

Each errand improves Jason and Lucia’s relationship. Complete all five, and their relationship starts at three out of four hearts when she returns.

I’d recommend doing these before starting Coming Home. You don’t need to complete them to progress through the story, but they’re a nice way to improve your relationship early on.

3. Help Shirley With Her Two Errands

Jason’s neighbour Shirley has two optional errands for him, and I’d suggest completing both while you’re still spending time in Key Lento.

Her first request is simple: she wants Jason to pick up some rum from Three Sheets Liquor. Later, she’ll ask him to steal a scooter. Neither task takes particularly long, so there’s little reason to leave them unfinished.

While you’re at Three Sheets Liquor, take a look around the back of the store. You’ll find a parrot that actually talks and gives Jason a clue about some hidden money. Follow the hint to find the stash, but be ready for a fight. Four guys are hanging around the area, and you’ll need to deal with them before you can safely collect your reward.

Don’t leave these until too late, though. Both errands disappear once you start the Tourist Trap mission in Chapter 1. Keep an eye out for Shirley when you’re passing her house, and make sure you finish her requests before continuing the story.

4. Pick Up the Free Sniper Rifle

Here’s a useful little discovery that can save you some money: there’s a free Shrewsbury SM-69 sniper rifle waiting for you in Key Lento.

You can find it on the balcony of a radio tower near Nifty Threads Islandwear. Climb the tower using its ladders, then look around the upper platform for the weapon.

A sniper rifle can be expensive early in the game, so picking one up without spending your hard-earned cash is a nice bonus. You can use it when you need to deal with enemies from a distance, and it’s worth collecting before you start spending money on other weapons.

While you’re up there, take a moment to enjoy the view. Leonida looks pretty great from above.

5. Buy a Suppressor for Your Favourite Weapon

Once you have some money to spare, visit Ammu-Nation and check out the available weapon attachments. Put a suppressor near the top of your shopping list.

A silenced weapon gives you more control during certain encounters. You can take out enemies without immediately alerting everyone nearby, which is especially useful when you want to approach a situation quietly.

You don’t need to buy every weapon or attachment you see. Start with something that suits your preferred playstyle, then upgrade your loadout as you earn more money.

6. Start Improving Jason’s Stats

You have plenty of time to improve Jason’s abilities later, but there’s no reason to ignore them during the opening hours. His home in Key Lento already has some equipment that you can use.

I’d start with the workout equipment on the balcony. You can also shoot some hoops near the house, go swimming, or spend time on other activities around the area.

These activities help improve different character stats. Strength increases your health, while cardio improves stamina. Other leisure activities, including billiards and fishing, can help improve Focus.

Focus is particularly useful during combat because it allows you to slow down time and aim more carefully. A little practice early on can give you an advantage when the story starts throwing tougher encounters your way.

7. Unlock Kenton’s Treasure Diving Activities

If you enjoy exploring the water, make sure you complete the Island Dreams mission and get to know Kenton Reese. This introduces Jason to treasure diving and unlocks a series of optional underwater activities.

Kenton provides the diving equipment and metal detector you need to search underwater locations. You’ll find treasure around shipwrecks, and you can bring your discoveries back to Kenton in exchange for money.

There are several treasure sets to discover, so this can become a nice side activity once you have the equipment. It’s also a good excuse to spend more time around the Key Lento.

You don’t have to finish every dive during Chapter 1. Kenton becomes temporarily unavailable after the first chapter, but his activities return later in the story. Still, I’d recommend trying the first few as soon as you unlock them.

8. Explore Key Lento Before Moving On

I know this sounds obvious, but give yourself some time to explore Key Lento before the story takes you elsewhere. The opening area has plenty of little details that are easy to miss if you drive straight from one mission marker to another.

Visit the local shops, check out the bars, and see what you can find around the neighbourhood. Pay attention to the building markers on your map, too. Light blue buildings are the ones you can’t enter, while dark blue ones show locations you can actually explore. You might also come across interesting NPC interactions or unexpected encounters along the way.

I’d also recommend trying Photo Mode. GTA 6 has some beautiful scenery, especially around the coast, and there are plenty of opportunities to capture interesting moments.

You don’t need a specific objective every time you leave Jason’s house. Sometimes it’s worth taking a longer drive and seeing what happens.

9. Check Your Ultimate Edition Bonuses

This last one only applies if you purchased the Ultimate Edition of GTA 6, but make sure you check your bonus content before you get too far into the game.

Some of the exclusive items are available during Chapter 1. For example, you can find Jason’s Dinka Enduro motorcycle and Crest Kayak near his house. The motorcycle is my personal favorite; I find it easier to drive around with it rather than his car.

You can also visit Coastal Auto Care to apply an exclusive build to his Vapid Ganado. There are additional weapon variants available through the weapon locker at Ammu-Nation, too.

These bonuses are easy to overlook if you don’t know where to look. Since you’ve already paid for the extra content, it’s worth checking what’s available and putting those items to good use.

What Should You Prioritize Before Leaving Key Lento?

You don’t have to complete every activity before progressing through the story. However, I’d make sure to finish the time-sensitive tasks first.

Here’s a quick checklist to help you keep track:

Repair Jason’s house before Lucia returns.

Complete all five optional errands before Coming Home.

Finish Shirley’s two errands before Tourist Trap.

Pick up the free sniper rifle from the radio tower.

Buy a suppressor if you have enough money.

Try the available workouts and activities.

Complete Island Dreams to unlock treasure diving.

Explore Key Lento and check your Ultimate Edition bonuses, if applicable.

The first three are particularly important because they have specific Chapter 1 deadlines. The other activities are worth doing early, but you can fit them around your story progress.

My Final Verdict on Things to Do First in GTA 6

There are plenty of things to do first in GTA 6, and I’d recommend taking your time with the opening chapter. Start with Jason’s house repairs and the optional errands, since those are the activities you don’t want to miss. After that, pick up the free sniper rifle, try treasure diving, and explore Key Lento at your own pace.

Personally, I wouldn’t rush through the first chapter just to reach Vice City. The Leonida Keys have plenty of character, and some of the most enjoyable moments come from doing things that have nothing to do with the main story.

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