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You can get Outlast cheap and investigate Mount Massive Asylum as a journalist whose camera is more useful than any weapon. An anonymous tip draws Miles Upshur to the isolated Colorado facility, where a routine investigation becomes a desperate attempt to escape.

This first-person survival horror game suits players who prefer hiding and running to fighting their pursuers. You search rooms for supplies, squeeze through narrow passages, and use night vision to find your way through darkness. It is a single-player purchase, so you do not need a multiplayer group to experience the campaign.

Eneba sells Outlast as a Steam key below the official price, and the HUB15 code takes more off at checkout. Before buying Outlast cheap, check that the key matches your platform and account region, and read the listing’s contents rather than assuming additional chapters are included. Enter the HUB15 discount code manually at checkout, select Apply and verify acceptance before paying to make the game cheaper on an eligible order.

Outlast Overview

Outlast follows investigative journalist Miles Upshur after he receives information about disturbing activity at Mount Massive Asylum. His investigation becomes a struggle to survive without weapons once he gets inside and discovers the facility’s condition. The opening establishes your vulnerability quickly, then leaves you to piece together the circumstances through what you witness and find. Buying Outlast cheap gives you the original campaign that introduced this approach to the series.

Mount Massive is a psychiatric institution in the Colorado mountains, with corridors and administrative spaces that become increasingly difficult to cross safely. You explore through a first-person view with limited visibility, so an unfamiliar doorway can conceal a route forward or an immediate threat. Miles can climb obstacles, crawl through openings, and hide beneath beds or inside lockers. These actions give you escape options, but you still need to notice useful routes before a pursuer closes the distance.

Miles is an outsider following a lead, not a trained fighter sent to take control of the building. The people you encounter complicate your search for an exit, and figures like Chris Walker turn movement through familiar areas into a risk. Documents reveal information about the Murkoff Corporation and the institution’s experiments without requiring you to know the wider series. The story contains graphic violence and disturbing material, so its horror goes beyond sudden noises or dark rooms.

Your camcorder provides night vision, but using that mode consumes batteries found around the asylum. Managing visibility means balancing exploration against a limited battery supply, particularly when you want to inspect a dark room before stepping inside. Chases interrupt slower searches, and your best response is usually to break contact rather than confront an enemy. Recording particular events and collecting documents also adds context for players who want to investigate beyond the immediate escape route.

Game Info Details Genre First-person survival horror Release date 2013-09-04 Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Metacritic Rating 80/100 (PC) Franchise Outlast Developer Red Barrels Publisher Red Barrels Protagonist Miles Upshur

Get Outlast Cheap Through Snakzy

Snakzy is a rewards app where you play eligible mobile games and earn rewards toward an available gift card. You are not playing Outlast inside Snakzy. Check the current in-app catalog for a reward that fits your intended game storefront and account region before starting an offer.

To get Outlast cheap this way, choose an eligible offer and read its earning requirements before committing your time. Availability and eligibility vary, so your account may not see every advertised activity or reward. Pick a mobile game you actually want to play and check which milestones count.

A Steam gift card can go toward a Steam purchase, but it does not automatically fund an Eneba checkout. Read the reward’s regional restrictions and redemption terms, then compare its supported storefront with your purchase plan. If the catalog has no compatible reward, Snakzy is not a confirmed direct route to this game.

Rewards can reduce your out-of-pocket spending, but they are not an automatic discount or a guaranteed free copy. There is no guaranteed earning rate or redemption timeline, and you should assess the offer before spending time on it. Use the button below to check Snakzy‘s current offers and available rewards.

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Outlast Best Features

Camcorder Night Vision

Miles uses his camcorder’s night vision to reveal corridors and objects that are difficult to see in the dark, but the feature consumes batteries. Buying Outlast cheap gives you a horror campaign where checking your surroundings has a resource cost, rather than offering an unlimited flashlight for every room.

Survival Without Combat

You cannot defeat pursuers with a weapon, so escape depends on spotting routes and knowing when to hide instead of continuing down a corridor. Lockers and beds offer temporary shelter, while climbing obstacles or squeezing through gaps can help you put distance between Miles and an approaching enemy.

Mount Massive Asylum

The asylum’s wards and service areas create an enclosed setting where returning to a familiar location does not mean you are safe. Documents and environmental details connect these spaces to the institution’s history, so exploration gives you context as well as the supplies needed to keep moving.

Sound That Reveals Danger

Footsteps and nearby voices can warn you about movement outside your immediate view, while the music heightens the pressure during pursuit. Listening before opening a door gives you information your camera cannot always supply, particularly when walls or darkness obscure the next stretch of your route.

Cheaper Outlast Key Price

Buy the Outlast key at a cheaper price for good value on this single-player survival horror campaign. Get access without breaking your wallet with the HUB15 discount code for an Outlast discount: enter it manually at checkout, select Apply and verify acceptance before paying, subject to eligibility and the product’s stated contents.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

Outlast Platforms, Performance and Ratings

Outlast released for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, and the linked product is a Steam key for PC. Buying Outlast cheap on one platform does not grant access on another. Check the activation details instead of treating every version as interchangeable.

On PC, compare your hardware with the requirements below before purchasing. The original requirements list older Windows versions, but the Steam client itself requires Windows 10 or later, so those historical entries are not a recommendation to use an unsupported system. Results depend on your hardware and settings, and meeting the requirements does not promise a particular frame rate.

Player reviews are broadly positive, with its Metacritic score for PC currently at 80. Its emphasis on vulnerability and pursuit makes it a good fit if you want horror built around escape rather than fighting enemies.

System Requirements for Outlast

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: 2.2 GHz Dual Core CPU

RAM: 2 GB

VIDEO CARD: 512 MB NVIDIA GeForce 9800GTX / ATI Radeon HD 3xxx series

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 512 MB

OS: Windows XP / Vista / 7 / 8 – 64 bits

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 5 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: 2.8 GHz Quad Core CPU

RAM: 3 GB

VIDEO CARD: 1 GB NVIDIA GTX 460 / ATI Radeon HD 6850 or better

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1024 MB

OS: Windows Vista / 7 / 8 – 64 bits

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 5 GB

How To Get Outlast Cheaper at Eneba

To get Outlast cheap at Eneba, read the listing’s platform, region, and edition details before adding it to your cart. This listing is a Steam key for PC, so compare its activation restrictions with your account’s country and check the stated contents instead of assuming the purchase includes additional chapters or other releases in the series. Read the seller information and product-specific instructions, then add the suitable listing to your cart and continue to checkout once those details match your account.

At checkout, find the promo or discount code field, manually enter HUB15, select Apply and verify acceptance before paying. Check that the Outlast discount appears in the order details and that the checkout has accepted your entry, rather than assuming a typed coupon has changed the payable total. If it is rejected or the adjustment is missing, review the offer terms and your cart before payment; opening a product link does not activate a coupon.

Review the complete order summary against the listing, including the product name and any charges shown, then pay only after confirming the details. Follow Eneba‘s order instructions to retrieve your key, and keep the purchase confirmation somewhere you can find it if you need activation help later. Sign in to the correct Steam account, open the product-activation option, and follow the prompts to redeem the key before starting the download on your compatible PC.

Buying Outlast cheap should leave you with a key you can redeem. Keep the order details for activation help, and read the listing for the seller’s stated delivery process rather than assuming an immediate or fixed turnaround for every order. Use the link below to open the product listing, then enter HUB15 manually at checkout, select Apply and verify acceptance before paying.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

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