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The GTA 6 radio stations are packed with music from some seriously big names, alongside plenty of tracks you might not have heard before. With country, hip-hop, electronic music, reggae, classical, and plenty more on the dial, there’s something for almost every kind of listener. This guide covers every station, its hosts, and the songs you can hear while driving around Leonida.

The lineup also has a few surprises. Lana Del Rey, Bad Bunny, Burna Boy, and Yuja Wang are among the artists connected to the radio experience, while familiar faces from film, television, and music lend their voices to the broadcasts. You’ll also find hidden stations and talk radio shows that add a little more personality to the drive.

So, if you’re looking for the complete GTA 6 radio stations list, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s get into every station and the tracks you can tune into.

All GTA 6 Radio Stations

The GTA 6 radio stations lineup includes 20 regular music stations, two hidden stations, and two talk radio stations. I’ve listed each station’s music style, hosts, and songs below, with artist names included to help you find specific tracks.

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Regular GTA 6 Radio Stations

1. AfroBank FM

AfroBank FM brings African music to the streets of Leonida, with a mix of Afrobeats, amapiano, highlife, and other sounds from across the continent. Burna Boy appears as Burna, while Jay Donaldson voices Palmsy. The playlist has plenty of modern hits, alongside older tracks from influential African artists.

Songs on AfroBank FM:

“Assanssan” – Alafia

“Accuse” – Alaska

“Joha” – Asake

“SEX BILLS BASS THRILLS” – Ayra Starr

“Government” – Balcony Mix Africa, Lady Du, Focalistic, Major League DJz, LuuDadeejay, Aunty Gelato

“Giza” – Burna Boy ft. Seyi Vibez

“Isaka (6am)” – Ciza, Jazzwrld, Thukuthela

“Oe Batla Kae” – De Mogul SA ft. Ms Mo & Makhensa

“Shay’sana” – DJ Lag, Robot Boii, Kamo Mphela

“Kakalika” – DopeNation

“From London to Lagos (Bayaka Remix)” – Eparapo, Dele Sosimi, Bayaka (IT)

“YAWA” – Fireboy DML

“Run No More (A Vuo Mo)” – Hugh Masekela

“Keep On Dancing” – Kiki Gyan

“Goro City” – Manu Dibango

“HOW FAR” – NO11 & Ayjay bobo ft. Monochrome

“Tomorrow” – Ntombi Ndaba

“Burning Jungle” – Ofege

“Holy Ghost” – Omah Lay

“Disco Hi-Life” – Orlando Julius

“Sarama” – Oumou Sangaré

“Gye Wani” – Pat Thomas, Ebo Taylor

“Milandu Bhe (Dr Moruti Remix)” – Penny Penny

“Do I (Remix)” – Phyno & Burna Boy

“Bi Magni” – Souley Kanté

“No Discrimination” – Tony Allen & The Afro Messengers

“Wadibusa” – Uncle Waffles ft. Royal MusiQ, OHP Sage, Pcee

“Fantastic Man” – William Onyeabor

“Black Pepper” – Yoruba Singers

“Bigger” – Burna Boy

“Guap Up” – Zaylevelten

2. Back Country Radio

Back Country Radio is the station to tune into if you want country music while cruising through the countryside. Morgan Wallen appears as MW, Lana Del Rey voices Delta Dawne, and Jeremy Dufrene plays Mud Dog Mike. The playlist leans into classic country, with plenty of familiar names and a few songs that fit the station’s laid-back feel.

Songs on Back Country Radio:

“Let Your Love Flow” – The Bellamy Brothers

“Need a Little Time Off for Bad Behavior” – David Allan Coe

“You Can Have Her” – George Jones, Johnny Paycheck

“The Fireman” – George Strait

“Rhinestone Cowboy” – Glen Campbell

“A Country Boy Can Survive” – Hank Williams Jr.

“I’ve Been Down” – Hank Williams Jr.

“The Conversation” – Hank Williams Jr., Waylon Jennings

“When You’re Hot, You’re Hot” – Jerry Reed

“Is There Any Way (You’d Stay Forever)” – Jessi Colter

“Pickup Man” – Joe Diffie

“Someone to Give My Love To” – Johnny Paycheck

“Love Is Alive” – The Judds

“Walk Softly On This Heart Of Mine” – The Kentucky Headhunters

“Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ On Your Mind)” – Loretta Lynn

“Louisiana Saturday Night” – Mel McDaniel

“Stop The World And Let Me Off” – Merle Haggard

“Tennessee Flat Top Box” – Rosanne Cash

“Talkin’ to Myself Again” – Tammy Wynette

“Polk Salad Annie” – Tony Joe White

“Gold Dust Woman” – Waylon Jennings

“Thanks To The Cathouse (I’m In The Doghouse With You)” – Waylon Jennings

“Waymore’s Blues” – Waylon Jennings

“Just to Satisfy You” – Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson

3. CircoLoco Records Radio

CircoLoco Records Radio focuses on underground house and techno, with a playlist built for long drives and late nights. DJs Seth Troxler and Antonio Carbonaro host the station, which features a mix of established electronic artists and newer names. If you enjoy club music, this is one of the GTA 6 radio stations worth keeping on your dial.

Songs on CircoLoco Records Radio:

“Home Now” – Aline Umber & Krol ft. Tillmann Ostendarp

“Coming Back To Life” – Aline Umber, Maxime dB ft. André Baum

“Silver Lines” – ANOTR ft. Emily Warren

“Bickering (Max Dean Remix)” – Black Lounge

“Last Night” – Carlita & Bakar

“I FEEL LOVE” – Chloé Caillet & MYD

“We On This Ride” – CHRIS STASSY

“Never Look Back” – DJ Tennis ft. Tomike

“CLOWN” – The Ghostbusters

“Positive” – Jamback

“Don’t Break My Heart” – Jimi Jules

“Turbo Rosso” – Jimi Jules

“Addicted” – Larry Latenight

“ROCKMI” – Map.ache

“Rhythm of the Night” – Michael Bibi

“MYSTERY OF RAW” – Michael Bibi & KETTAMA

“Let It Go” – Mind Against

“COLLECT THE COMMAS” – PAWSA

“Body Rock FM” – PAWSA & Fast Eddie

“CeeSeeMee” – Pional

“Baby” – Prospa & Murda Beatz

“This Rhythm” – Prospa ft. RAHH

“The Church (DJ Lag & Palms Trax Remix)” – Rampa

“Deep n Sexy” – Rossi. & Demi

“Bootlicker” – Seth Troxler

“Floral” – Skream

“The Attention Deficit Track” – Skream & Jackmaster

4. Cocoteo FM

Cocoteo FM is all about Latin music, with reggaeton, Latin trap, and other contemporary sounds across its playlist. Bad Bunny appears as El Martillo, while RaiNao voices La Gata. The station also features artists such as KAROL G, Rauw Alejandro, and ROSALÍA, so there’s plenty to enjoy if you’re into modern Latin music.

Songs on Cocoteo FM:

“Amanece” – Anuel AA, Haze

“Sandunguea” – Arca

“Si Es Trucho Es Trucho (Remix)” – Axel Rulay ft. Farruko & El Alfa

“EoO” – Bad Bunny

“Otra Noche en Miami” – Bad Bunny

“Se Me Nota (Agarrame)” – Chimbala & Omega

“Intocable” – Don Omar

“La Mamá de la Mamá” – El Alfa

“Nuestra Canción” – Elvis Crespo

“Pepas” – Farruko

“CHORRITO PA LAS ANIMAS” – FEID

“Suzuki” – Fuerza Regida

“X” – Jhayco

“Besito” – Judeline

“Largate” – Kali Uchis & Helado Negro

“EL MAKINON” – KAROL G, Mariah Angeliq

“Hecho para ti” – Latin Mafia & Omar Apollo

“La Pari” – MJ Nebreda

“Girl” – Myke Towers

“mariposas en el estómago” – RaiNao & El Laberinto del Coco

“Macacoa 2000” – Rauw Alejandro

“Canalla” – Romeo Santos, El Chaval de la Bachata

“CANDY” – ROSALÍA

“Sin Dormir” – Slow Jamz

“MOJABI GHOST” – Tainy, Bad Bunny

5. Dirty South Classics

Dirty South Classics is a hip-hop station built around Southern rap, with plenty of tracks from the late ’90s and 2000s. Trina and Trick Daddy host the station, while Gucci Mane appears in The Tap In segments. Expect familiar names from the region, along with some tracks that helped define the sound.

Songs on Dirty South Classics:

“No Lie” – 2 Chainz, Drake

“Still Ballin’ (Nitty Remix)” – 2Pac, Trick Daddy

“Bling Bling” – B.G. ft. Hot Boys & Big Tymers

“#1 Stunna” – Big Tymers, Juvenile, Lil Wayne

“Pop Bottles” – Birdman, Lil Wayne

“Bitch I’m Me” – Brisco

“Holidae In” – Chingy, Ludacris, Snoop Dogg

“Choppa Style” – Choppa Style ft. Master P

“Knuck If You Buck” – Crime Mob ft. Lil Scrappy

“Like A Pimp” – David Banner, Lil’ Flip

“White Tee” – Dem Franchize Boyz

“Born N Raised” – DJ Khaled, Trick Daddy, Rick Ross, Pitbull

“Step In The Arena” – Gang Starr

“Where Dem Dollas At” – Gangsta Boo ft. DJ Paul & Juicy J

“Damn It Feels Good to Be a Gangsta” – Geto Boys

“HelluvaLife” – Gorilla Zoe, Gucci Mane, OJ da Juiceman

“Freaky Girl” – Gucci Mane

“Lemonade” – Gucci Mane

“Big Pimpin'” – JAY-Z, UGK

“Seen It All” – Jeezy, JAY-Z

“Who Dat” – JT Money ft. Solé

“Slow Motion” – Juvenile, Soulja Slim

“Skrilla” – Kodak Black

“What U Gon’ Do” – Lil Jon & the Eastside Boyz ft. Lil Scrappy

“A Milli” – Lil Wayne

“Back Then” – Mike Jones

“Player’s Ball” – Outkast

“Freek-A-Leek” – Petey Pablo

“Hustlin'” – Rick Ross

“Push It” – Rick Ross

“Dey Know” – Shawty Lo

“Side 2 Side” – Three 6 Mafia

“Hard Out Here for a Pimp” – Three 6 Mafia, Paula Campbell

“Rubber Band Man” – T.I.

“I’m a Thug” – Trick Daddy

“Da Baddest Bitch” – Trina

“What’s Happenin!” – Ying Yang Twins, Trick Daddy

“Shorty Wanna Ride” – Young Buck

“It’s Goin’ Down” – Yung Joc, Nitti

6. Emotion 98.3

Emotion 98.3 is the place for soft rock and power ballads. Doug Stanhope voices the station’s host, Doug Van Dyke, whose commentary adds a little character between the songs. The playlist includes familiar tracks from the ’80s and ’90s, with plenty of dramatic choruses for those long drives.

Songs on Emotion 98.3:

“How Long” – Ace

“All Out of Love” – Air Supply

“The Way It Is” – Bruce Hornsby And The Range

“But I Think It’s A Dream” – Captain & Tennille

“Coming Around Again” – Carly Simon

“Drive” – The Cars

“The Flame” – Cheap Trick

“Hard to Say I’m Sorry / Get Away” – Chicago

“Lie To Me” – Chris Isaak

“Fool (If You Think It’s Over)” – Chris Rea

“Devil Woman” – Cliff Richard

“Love Bites” – Def Leppard

“It Keeps You Runnin'” – The Doobie Brothers

“The Captain of Her Heart” – Double

“When You’re in Love With a Beautiful Woman” – Dr. Hook

“I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues” – Elton John

“All By Myself” – Eric Carmen

“Kiss You All Over” – Exile

“Dream Weaver” – Gary Wright

“Tonight, Tonight, Tonight” – Genesis

“Father Figure” – George Michael

“Alone” – Heart

“Angel Of The Morning” – Juice Newton

“Trouble” – Lindsey Buckingham

“On My Own” – Patti Labelle, Michael McDonald

“Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)” – Phil Collins

“In the Air Tonight” – Phil Collins

“In The Mood” – Robert Plant

“Stranger In My House” – Ronnie Milsap

“Listen to Your Heart” – Roxette

“Voices” – Russ Ballard

“Overnite” – Scritti Politti

“Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” – Stevie Nicks, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

“No Regrets” – The Walker Brothers

“Baby, I Love Your Way / Freebird” – Will to Power

7. Flash FM

Flash FM brings pop music to the dial, with a playlist that jumps between current hits, dance tracks, and older favorites. Robyn and Alex Consani host the station, which has a pretty broad mix of artists. You’ll hear names such as Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Lorde, and Lana Del Rey, alongside plenty of other pop acts.

Songs on Flash FM:

“Fame is a Gun” – Addison Rae

“Mine O’ Mine” – Aluna, Jayda G

“Break Free” – Ariana Grande, Zedd

“LUNCH” – Billie Eilish

“No Rain, No Flowers” – The Black Keys

“Shine” – Booty Luv

“Prove It To You” – Brittany Howard

“Sexy Magic” – CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, PinkPantheress, Fred again.., Étienne de Crécy

“Feels” – Calvin Harris, Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean

“Cola” – CamelPhat, Elderbrook

“Sweet Like Candy” – Camila Cabello

“Run Away With Me” – Carly Rae Jepsen

“HOT TO GO!” – Chappell Roan

“Good Ones” – Charli XCX

“oyster” – chloe moriondo

“Love Sex Magic” – Ciara, Justin Timberlake

“Adventure of a Lifetime” – Coldplay

“Around The World” – Daft Punk

“Jaded” – Disclosure

“Persuasive” – Doechii, SZA

“Hold On, We’re Going Home” – Drake, Majid Jordan

“Go Easy” – Dua Lipa

“Houdini” – Dua Lipa

“Cool Kids” – Echosmith

“Be Her” – Ella Langley

“Pumped Up Kicks” – Foster the People

“Lost” – Frank Ocean

“Only Happy When It Rains” – Garbage

“Fastlove, Pt. 1” – George Michael

“Strict Machine” – Goldfrapp

“DARE” – Gorillaz, Shaun Ryder, Roses Gabor

“What You Waiting For?” – Gwen Stefani

“Rich Girl” – Gwen Stefani, Eve

“Power Trip” – JENNIE

“Crush” – Jennifer Paige

“Wild Ones” – Jessie Murph, Jelly Roll

“earthquake” – JISOO

“DVNO” – Justice

“Friends” – Justin Bieber, BloodPop

“Gabriela” – KATSEYE

“Tenderoni” – Kele

“Motivation” – Kelly Rowland, Lil Wayne

“Mr. Cool” – Kenya Grace

“Turn Me On” – Kevin Lyttle

“Spinning Around” – Kylie Minogue

“Bulletproof” – La Roux

“Crazy For You” – Lana Del Rey

“Green Light” – Lorde

“Give Me All Your Luvin'” – Madonna, Nicki Minaj, M.I.A.

“Lean On” – Major Lazer, DJ Snake, MØ

“Candy” – Mandy Moore

“Someday” – Mariah Carey

“Electric Feel” – MGMT

“Forever More” – Moloko

“Last Thing You Need” – Morgan Wallen

“Unwritten” – Natasha Bedingfield

“Got Your Money” – Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Kelis

“good 4 u” – Olivia Rodrigo

“1901” – Phoenix

“So Hot” – Prospa ft. Halsey

“TRDWFE” – Rina Sawayama

“Show Me Love” – Robyn

“Blow My Mind (CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso Version)” – Robyn, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso

“All Again” – Rose Gray

“People Watching” – Sam Fender

“Disparate Youth” – Santigold

“Cheap Thrills” – Sia

“Sports Car” – Tate McRae

“Inner Smile” – Texas

“That’s Not My Name” – The Ting Tings

“Blood In Your Eyes” – Tove Lo

“HEAT” – Tove Lo, SG Lewis

“Girls” – TSHA, Rose Gray

“Lemon” – U2

“DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love” – Usher, Pitbull

“Wanderlust” – The Weeknd

“Move Your Body” – Xpansions

“Lazy” – X-Press 2, David Byrne

“Fast Emotion” – Zara Larsson

“Midnight Sun (Girls Trip)” – Zara Larsson, PinkPantheress

8. Gloriana Blues Radio

Gloriana Blues Radio is dedicated to the blues, with a lineup that includes legendary musicians Buddy Guy and Keith Richards as hosts. The station features plenty of classic recordings, from artists such as B.B. King and John Lee Hooker. If you want something slower and more traditional while driving, this is a great place to start.

Songs on Gloriana Blues Radio:

“Ice Pick” – Albert Collins

“Chains and Things” – B.B. King

“Bumble Bee” – Big Mama Thornton

“I’m a Man” – Bo Diddley

“Stone Crazy” – Buddy Guy

“One Scotch, One Bourbon, One Beer” – Champion Jack Dupree

“Blue Guitar” – Earl Hooker

“Trouble In Mind” – Ella Fitzgerald

“Yonder Wall” – Freddie King

“Smokestack Lightnin'” – Howlin’ Wolf

“That’s All Right” – Jimmy Rogers

“Boogie Chillen'” – John Lee Hooker

“Dimples” – John Lee Hooker

“Feels So Good #1” – Junior Kimbrough

“Bright Lights, Big City” – Keith Richards

“I Got What It Takes” – Koko Taylor

“Back to New Orleans” – Lightnin’ Hopkins

“Hoodoo Blues” – Lightnin’ Slim

“Me and My Chauffeur Blues” – Little Walter, Memphis Minnie

“Got My Mojo Working” – Muddy Waters

“Didn’t It Rain” – Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Marie Knight, Sam Price Trio

“Baby Scratch My Back” – Slim Harpo

“Bring It On Home” – Sonny Boy Williamson II

9. Honey FM

Honey FM focuses on R&B, soul, and slow jams, with Chilli and T-Boz from TLC as its hosts. The playlist includes plenty of ’90s and 2000s favorites, plus older soul tracks. There’s also a separate Liquid City segment hosted by Craig Robinson as Liquid Wilson, with its own collection of original songs.

Songs on Honey FM:

“Dance With Me” – 112

“Locked Up” – Akon, Styles P

“Sweet Love” – Anita Baker

“Solid” – Ashford & Simpson

“Whip Appeal” – Babyface

“Your Sweetness Is My Weakness” – Barry White

“The Vampire That Ate Miami” – Blowfly

“Hit ‘Em up Style (Oops!)” – Blu Cantrell

“Humpin’ Around” – Bobby Brown

“Baby” – Brandy

“The Boy Is Mine” – Brandy, Monica

“Pullin’ Me Back” – Chingy, Tyrese

“I Adore Mi Amor” – Color Me Badd

“Lady” – D’Angelo

“After the Love Has Gone” – Earth, Wind and Fire

“I Need A Freak” – Egyptian Lover

“Love Like This” – Faith Evans

“Shake You Down” – Gregory Abbott

“Tell Me” – Groove Theory

“Where The Party At” – Jagged Edge ft. Nelly

“Birthday Sex” – Jeremih

“Feenin'” – Jodeci

“Looking For A New Love” – Jody Watley

“Ride Wit U” – Joe, G-Unit

“Twisted” – Keith Sweat

“Intimate Connection” – Kleeer

“Casanova” – LeVert

“Slow Down” – Loose Ends

“Vision of Love” – Mariah Carey

“Get Your Number” – Mariah Carey, Jermaine Dupri

“My Life” – Mary J. Blige

“Slow Jam” – Midnight Star

“Get It On Tonite” – Montell Jordan

“Too Close” – Next

“Handcuffs” – Parliament

“Here We Go Again!” – Portrait

“On the Hotline” – Pretty Ricky

“She Blew My Mind (69 Times)” – Rick James

“Love Don’t Live Here Anymore” – Rose Royce

“Freak Me” – Silk

“Optimistic” – Sounds of Blackness

“Creep” – TLC

“What About Your Friends” – TLC

“You’re Makin’ Me High” – Toni Braxton

“Hit The Freeway” – Toni Braxton, Loon

“Feels Good” – Tony! Toni! Toné!

“Can’t You See” – Total, The Notorious B.I.G.

“I’m N Luv (Wit a Stripper)” – T-Pain, Mike Jones

“Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin’)” – T-Pain, Yung Joc

“Bad Girl” – Usher

“No Letting Go” – Wayne Wonder

“Hey Mr. D.J.” – Zhané

Liquid City original songs:

“Come In Liquid City (Theme Song)” – Liquid Wilson

“Finger Bang My Heart” – Liquid Wilson

“Girl In Gloriana” – Liquid Wilson

“Liquids Words of Wisdom” – Liquid Wilson

“Oochie Coochie Man” – Liquid Wilson

“Sex Specs” – Liquid Wilson

“Sexification” – Liquid Wilson

“Titties For Liquid” – Liquid Wilson

10. Kaleidoscope FM

Kaleidoscope FM takes a more international approach, with music from different countries and genres. Jeremy Irons voices DJ Dicky, who guides listeners through a playlist that moves between styles and languages. It’s a good station to try if you enjoy finding music outside the usual English-language radio rotation.

Songs on Kaleidoscope FM:

“Say It Right” – Alim Qasimov, Fargana Qasimova

“Ola Afta Pou Fovamai” – Alkistis Protopsalti

“Tvoj Svijet” – Brazil

“T’ Materiaal” – Don Melody Club

“Al Zman Saib” – Fadoul

“Gan Ai Gan Zuo” – George Lam

“Lola” – Heinz Rudolf Kunze

“Kumbia Dark” – Kumbia Queers

“Geburt einer Nation” – Laibach

“Sinfonía Agridulce” – Mexican Institute of Sound

“Gloria” – Mona Carita

“Chia Tay Trong Mua” – Phuong Thanh

“Rokkibaby” – Rolf Bergström, Pyhimykset

“Hai capito o no?” – Ron

“Danse ta vie” – Sylvie Vartan

“Nobel” – Touré Kunda

“Stupid Girl” – Trevor M. Simpson, Hi Lo Singers

“Ies Manziel” – Wim Damri

11. Leonida Jazz Radio

Leonida Jazz Radio is a natural pick for fans of jazz, funk, and fusion. Randy Brecker and Stanley Clarke host the station, while Yussef Dayes appears as himself in The Nook. Dayes is a seriously talented drummer, and his work with Tom Misch on their collaborative album What Kinda Music is well worth a listen. Seeing him included here is a great touch.

Songs on Leonida Jazz Radio:

“Águia não come mosca” – Azymuth

“Blowin’ Smoke” – BADBADNOTGOOD, Randy Brecker

“Crosswind” – Billy Cobham

“Night Crawler” – Bob James

“Maputo” – Bob James, David Sanborn

“Funky Sea, Funky Dew” – The Brecker Brothers

“Scrunch” – The Brecker Brothers

“Time Limit” – Casiopea

“Friends and Strangers” – Dave Grusin

“Modaji” – Dave Grusin

“Breaking Point” – David Sanborn

“WHATUP” – DOMi & JD BECK

“Valdez in the Country” – Donny Hathaway

“Mr. Groove” – Euge Groove

“Silk” – Fuse One

“Mister Magic” – Grover Washington Jr.

“Rotation” – Herb Alpert

“Hotel Alphonso” – Joe Armon-Jones

“Stro Kyat” – Kaidi Tatham ft. Stro Elliot

“Tojo” – Kokoroko

“On My Way” – The Kount, CARRTOONS

“Power” – Marcus Miller

“Mystery” – Miles Davis

“Rye Lane Shuffle” – Moses Boyd

“WHIP.wav” – Moses Yoofee Trio

“Betcha Don’t Know” – Najee

“Humpty Dumpty” – Placebo

“Sorceress” – Return to Forever

“Always There” – Ronnie Laws

“School Days” – Stanley Clarke

“Wild Dog” – Stanley Clarke, George Duke

“Overtown Lights” – Stanley Clarke, Yussef Dayes, Robert Glasper

“Fleer Ultra” – Thundercat

“Forever More” – Tom Browne

“Sicily’ Box” – Venna, Yussef Dayes, Marco Bernardis, Rocco Palladino

“Birdland” – Weather Report

12. Radio La Ola

Radio La Ola brings salsa and other Latin classics to the airwaves. Emilio and Gloria Estefan host the station, which features a playlist full of danceable tracks and influential performers. You’ll hear plenty of music associated with Cuba, Puerto Rico, and the wider Latin music scene.

Songs on Radio La Ola:

“Que Viva Chango” – Albita Rodríguez & Willy Chirino

“Sopa de Caracol (Original Caribe Mix)” – Banda Blanca

“Que Bueno Baila Usted” – Benny Moré

“Descarga Cubana” – Cachao

“Bemba Colorá” – Celia Cruz

“Besito de coco” – Celia Cruz, Justo Betancourt, Johnny Pacheco & Papo Lucca

“La Hija De Lola” – Charlie Palmieri

“Anacaona” – Cheo Feliciano

“Brujeria” – El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico

“No Hay Cama Pa’ Tanta Gente” – El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico

“Tú Con Él” – Frankie Ruiz

“Mi Tierra” – Gloria Estefan

“Kuku-Cha Ku-Cha” – Hansel y Raúl

“Periódico de Ayer” – Héctor Lavoe

“Rebelión (No Le Pegue a la Negra)” – Joe Arroyo y La Verdad

“Pavo Real” – José Luis Rodríguez

“El Tigueron” – Jossie Esteban & La Patrulla 15

“La Cartera” – Orquesta Harlow, Larry Harlow, Junior Gonzalez

“Llorarás” – Oscar D’León

“Catalina la O” – Pete “El Conde” Rodríguez

“Caballo Viejo” – Roberto Torres

“Ligia Elena” – Rubén Blades, Willie Colón

“Abusadora” – Wilfrido Vargas

“Pedro Navaja” – Willie Colón, Rubén Blades

“Soy Guajiro” – Willy Chirino

13. Radio On-U

Radio On-U is the station for reggae and dub, with a playlist that leans into the genre’s roots and classic sounds. Adrian Sherwood hosts, and his connection to the music makes him a fitting choice for the station. Expect laid-back rhythms, deep bass, and plenty of tracks that work well during a slower drive.

Songs on Radio On-U:

“Dub Inspector” – Adrian Sherwood

“Jah Jah Dub The Conqueror” – The Aggrovators, Linval Thompson, Bunny Lee & Prince Fatty

“Ras Menilik Congo – Harp” – Augustus Pablo

“I’m So Sorry” – Carroll Thompson

“Frontline Dub” – Creation Rebel

“Big Ship” – Freddie McGregor

“Mr. Cop” – Gregory Isaacs

“Skylarking” – Horace Andy

“Silly Games” – Janet Kay

“I Am in Love” – Jennifer Lara

“Everything I Own” – Ken Boothe

“Under Me Sleng Teng Version” – King Jammy

“Black Panta” – Lee Perry & The Upsetters

“Caught You in a Lie” – Louisa Mark

“Ragnampaiza Version” – The Revolutionaries

“Hurt So Good” – Susan Cadogan

14. Stockyard FM

Stockyard FM is built around indie dance, electronic music, and alternative club sounds. The Dare appears as Harrison, while PinkPantheress voices Victoria. The playlist features artists such as Justice, Caribou, and Overmono, alongside newer names that fit the station’s energetic style.

Songs on Stockyard FM:

“All U Writers” – !!!

“Off The Grid” – !!! ft. Meah Pace

“Playa Rosa Theme” – Alex Frankel

“Paradise” – ANOTR

“Never Come Back” – Caribou

“No Stress” – CMD/CTRL

“Interesting” – The Dare

“Space Invaders” – Digitalism

“Inner Light” – Elderbrook, Bob Moses

“There Is Only Us” – Favored Nations

“Only One” – Fcukers

“Emerge” – Fischerspooner

“Bring Me Down” – Fred Jesse

“STORM I” – GENER8ION, Yung Lean

“NIGHTMARE” – HEALTH

“Soon” – Holy Ghost!

“Hungry Child” – Hot Chip

“Afterimage” – Justice ft. RIMON

“One Night/All Night” – Justice, Tame Impala

“Time Machine” – Kitty Ca$h, Thundercat & James Fauntleroy

“North American Scum” – LCD Soundsystem

“I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE” – Måneskin

“Monroe” – Mount Kimbie

“Across That Fine Line” – Nation of Language

“You Move Me” – Neil Frances

“Good Lies” – Overmono

“Even Angels Ghost” – Overmono, Kindora

“Illegal” – PinkPantheress

“French Dip” – Psychic Mirrors

“Overpowered” – Róisín Murphy

“4eva” – Shygirl, Empress Of & Kingdom

“internet $tar” – Slayyyter

“MILLION DOLLAR BABY” – Tommy Richman

“Do It” – underscores

“mangetout (The Dare Remix)” – Wet Leg, The Dare

“Abu Simbel” – WhoMadeWho, Rampa

“What Love Is” – Zimmer90

15. Symphony FM

Symphony FM is the classical music station, hosted by pianist Yuja Wang. The playlist includes compositions from some of the best-known names in classical music, including Beethoven, Bach, Mozart, and Tchaikovsky. I didn’t expect a classical station to be part of the lineup, but Yuja Wang is a fantastic choice to host it.

Pieces on Symphony FM:

“Nocturnes, L. 91: II. Fêtes” – Claude Debussy

“Symphony No. 5 in D Minor, Op. 47: IV. Allegro non troppo” – Dmitri Shostakovich

“Les préludes, S. 97” – Franz Liszt

“Erlkönig, Op. 1, D. 328” – Franz Schubert

“Messiah, HWV 56: Pt. III: Aria. I know That my Redeemer liveth (Soprano)” – George Frideric Handel

“Symphony No. 6 in A Minor ‘Tragic’: I. Allegro energico, ma non troppo. Heftig, aber markig” – Gustav Mahler

“Symphony No. 5 in E-Flat Major Op. 82: III. Allegro molto” – Jean Sibelius

“Mass in B Minor, BWV 232: Sanctus” – Johann Sebastian Bach

“Symphony No. 3 in F Major, Op. 90: III. Poco allegretto (Goodbye Again)” – Johannes Brahms

“Sinfonietta, JW VI/18: V. Allegro” – Leoš Janáček

“Symphony No. 7 in A Major, Op. 92: II. Allegretto” – Ludwig van Beethoven

“La valse, M. 72” – Maurice Ravel

“Symphony No. 5 in E Minor, Op. 64, TH 29: IV. Andante maestoso – Allegro vivace” – Pyotr Il’yich Tchaikovsky

“Piano Concerto No. 2 in G Minor, Op. 16: IV. Finale (Allegro tempestoso)” – Sergei Prokofiev

“Concerto for Orchestra I. Intrada Allegro maestoso” – Witold Lutosławski

“Sinfonia concertante for Violin and Viola in E-Flat Major, K. 364: II. Andante” – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

16. The Chamber 106.6

The Chamber 106.6 is the metal station, with a playlist that includes thrash metal and heavy metal classics. Slayer’s Kerry King and Tom Araya host as DJ Kerry and DJ Tom, while comedian Brian Posehn appears as Big Fan Brian. If you’re after something loud while tearing down the highway, this is an easy pick.

Songs on The Chamber 106.6:

“I Am the Law” – Anthrax

“I” – Black Sabbath

“We Rock” – Dio

“Bonded by Blood” – Exodus

“Hammerhead” – Flotsam & Jetsam

“The Trooper” – Iron Maiden

“Freewheel Burning” – Judas Priest

“Blood and Thunder” – Mastodon

“Symphony of Destruction” – Megadeth

“Master of Puppets” – Metallica

“Seek & Destroy” – Metallica

“Rotten to the Core” – Overkill

“I’m Broken” – Pantera

“Mutual Death Warrant” – Power Trip

“Territory” – Sepultura

“Payback” – Slayer

“Raining Blood” – Slayer

“Sugar” – System Of A Down

“Over the Wall” – Testament

“Sober” – TOOL

“Countess Bathory” – Venom

“Panorama” – Voivod

17. Vice City Rap Radio (VCRR)

Vice City Rap Radio, also known as VCRR, is one of the main stops for modern hip-hop. JT appears as DJ JT, while DJ Stevie J hosts as DJ Stevie. The station also features mixes from Bodega the DJ and DJ Stevie J, so there’s more than one playlist to explore. Charlamagne tha God and Ivy Rivera host the Early AF segment.

Main VCRR songs:

“Cookin” – 21 Savage

“Left Wrist” – BossMan Dlow

“Don’t Chart” – Cardi B

“Rock N Roll” – Central Cee

“Players” – Coi Leray

“FLA Flow” – Denzel Curry ft. 454

“BILLS PAID” – DJ Khaled ft. Latto & City Girls

“Wassup Gway” – Famous Sally & YB

“Unforgettable” – French Montana, Swae Lee

“Xanny Family” – Future

“RCKSTRL!VING” – HXG ft. Tana & Quavo

“All There” – Jeezy ft. Bankroll Fresh

“GMA” – JT

“Let’s Rock” – Kodak Black & Don Toliver

“Go Shorty” – Latto ft. Flo Milli

“I Just Came To Pop It” – Offset

“AHH YEA” – Playboi Carti

“Got Dat” – Pooh Shiesty

“Pound Town” – Sexyy Red, Tay Keith

“CASHOUT” – SoFaygo

“IKYFL” – Tee Grizzley

“RHYNO” – Travis Scott

“Don Da Da” – Young Nudy

“WAKIN UP FLEX” – Young Thug

“That’s It” – Yung Lean ft. Future & Metro Boomin

Bodega the DJ mix:

“Soak City” – 310babii ft. Mustard, Tyga, Blueface, OhGeesy & BlueBucksClan

“Dance With Me” – A Boogie Wit da Hoodie ft. elkan

“FLACKITO JODYE” – A$AP Rocky ft. Tokischa

“Cyclone” – Baby Bash ft. T-Pain

“Friend Do Remix” – Belly Gang Kushington ft. YKNiece

“Dale” – Bodega Flee ft. Chucky73 & DGLO73

“Wipe Me Down (Remix)” – Boosie Badazz ft. Foxx, Webbie & Lil Boosie

“Shake Dat Ass (Twerk Song)” – BossMan Dlow

“Go Go Go” – BunnaB

“Outside” – Cardi B

“TF?” – Don Toliver

“Nonstop” – Drake

“712PM” – Future

“All da Smoke” – Future & Young Thug

“Type Shit” – Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti

“All There” – Jeezy ft. Bankroll Fresh

“GMA” – JT

“Let’s Rock” – Kodak Black & Don Toliver

“Go Shorty” – Latto ft. Flo Milli

“I Just Came To Pop It” – Offset

“AHH YEA” – Playboi Carti

“Got Dat” – Pooh Shiesty

“Pound Town” – Sexyy Red, Tay Keith

“CASHOUT” – SoFaygo

“IKYFL” – Tee Grizzley

“RHYNO” – Travis Scott

“Don Da Da” – Young Nudy

“WAKIN UP FLEX” – Young Thug

“That’s It” – Yung Lean ft. Future & Metro Boomin

DJ Stevie J mix:

“I’m A Monster” – ATL Jacob

“Mr. Pot Scraper” – BossMan Dlow

“Up” – Cardi B

“BAND4BAND” – Central Cee & Lil Baby

“Faneto” – Chief Keef

“NOKIA” – Drake

“Fried (She a Vibe)” – Future, Metro Boomin

“TGIF” – GloRilla

“DUMMY (Prod. Tay Keith)” – Key Glock

“Roll in Peace” – Kodak Black, XXXTENTACION

“Big Mama (2nd Half Only)” – Latto

“Dum, Dumb, and Dumber” – Lil Baby, Young Thug, Future

“Just Wanna Rock” – Lil Uzi Vert

“Love Me” – Lil Wayne, Drake, Future

“Dreams and Nightmares” – Meek Mill

“T-Shirt” – Migos

“Dior” – Pop Smoke

“Hustlin'” – Rick Ross

“SkeeYee” – Sexyy Red

“Mo Bamba” – Sheck Wes

“OFF MY CHEST” – Stevie J

“SICKO MODE” – Travis Scott

“FE!N” – Travis Scott, Playboi Carti

“Digits” – Young Thug

18. Vice City FM

Vice City FM leans into new wave, synth-pop, and classic ’80s hits. “Weird Al” Yankovic hosts as DJ Al, while Brigitte Nielsen appears as Madame Brigitte. The playlist is full of recognizable songs, with a few deeper cuts thrown in for good measure.

Songs on Vice City FM:

“Wishing (If I Had a Photograph of You)” – A Flock of Seagulls

“Vanity Kills” – ABC

“Fake” – Alexander O’Neal

“Imagination” – Belouis Some

“E = MC2” – Big Audio Dynamite

“Flesh For Fantasy” – Billy Idol

“Loverboy” – Billy Ocean

“Don’t Tell Me” – Blancmange

“Kiss and Tell” – Bryan Ferry

“You Might Think” – The Cars

“Searching” – Change

“Working With Fire And Steel” – China Crisis

“Miss Me Blind” – Culture Club

“Just Like Heaven” – The Cure

“Name and Number” – Curiosity Killed The Cat

“Crime Pays” – Daryl Hall & John Oates

“People Are People” – Depeche Mode

“She Works Hard For The Money” – Donna Summer

“State of Independence” – Donna Summer

“Lips Like Sugar” – Echo & the Bunnymen

“Kiss The Bride” – Elton John

“Sometimes” – Erasure

“A Good Heart” – Feargal Sharkey

“Good Thing” – Fine Young Cannibals

“Passion” – The Flirts

“Precious Little Diamond” – Fox The Fox

“Land Of Confusion” – Genesis

“Things Can Only Get Better” – Howard Jones

“What’s On Your Mind (Pure Energy)” – Information Society

“Who Found Who” – Jellybean ft. Elisa Fiorillo

“We Don’t Have To Take Our Clothes Off” – Jermaine Stewart

“Steppin’ Out” – Joe Jackson

“Shattered Dreams” – Johnny Hates Jazz

“Another Life” – Kano

“I’m Alright” – Kenny Loggins

“Bakerman” – Laid Back

“White Horse” – Laid Back

“All Night Long (All Night)” – Lionel Richie

“Dancing On The Ceiling” – Lionel Richie

“Blow the House Down” – Living In A Box

“Break My Stride” – Matthew Wilder

“Dr. Beat” – Miami Sound Machine

“Words” – Missing Persons

“Suddenly Last Summer” – The Motels

“When The Lights Go Out” – Naked Eyes

“Thieves Like Us” – New Order

“If You Leave” – Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark

“Hot Together” – The Pointer Sisters

“Neutron Dance” – The Pointer Sisters

“Walking On The Moon” – The Police

“Cars and Girls” – Prefab Sprout

“Duel (Bittersweet) The Third Side Face To Face” – Propaganda

“Heartbeat” – Red 7

“I Didn’t Mean To Turn You On” – Robert Palmer

“Infatuation” – Rod Stewart

“Alive and Kicking” – Simple Minds

“Love Song” – Simple Minds

“Money’s Too Tight (To Mention)” – Simply Red

“Lucretia My Reflection” – The Sisters of Mercy

“Winners” – Stanley Clarke & George Duke

“Valerie” – Steve Winwood

“Wild Heart” – Stevie Nicks

“If You Love Somebody Set Them Free” – Sting

“Talk Talk” – Talk Talk

“Head Over Heels” – Tears for Fears

“This Is the Day” – The The

“Love On Your Side” – The Thompson Twins

“Steamy Windows” – Tina Turner

“We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)” – Tina Turner

“Everybody Have Fun Tonight” – Wang Chung

“Bridge To Your Heart” – Wax

19. V-Rock

V-Rock is the classic rock station, with a playlist full of arena rock, hard rock, and familiar guitar-heavy hits. Lindsey Buckingham appears as The Buck, while Michael McDonald voices Skipper McD. You’ll hear tracks from bands such as AC/DC, Fleetwood Mac, Queen, and Van Halen, alongside a strong selection of solo artists.

Songs on V-Rock:

“Rockin’ Into The Night” – 38 Special

“Sin City” – AC/DC

“Livin’ On The Edge” – Aerosmith

“Roller” – April Wine

“Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy” – Bad Company

“Everybody Wants You” – Billy Squier

“Shooting Shark” – Blue Öyster Cult

“Shakedown” – Bob Seger

“Runaway” – Bon Jovi

“Ride Like the Wind” – Christopher Cross

“Rock The Casbah” – The Clash

“Just Like Paradise” – David Lee Roth

“Comin’ Under Fire” – Def Leppard

“Pour Some Sugar On Me” – Def Leppard

“Money For Nothing” – Dire Straits

“Takin’ It to the Streets” – The Doobie Brothers

“Take Me Home Tonight” – Eddie Money

“Bad Love” – Eric Clapton

“Cocaine” – Eric Clapton

“Big Love” – Fleetwood Mac

“Urgent” – Foreigner

“Get It Right Next Time” – Gerry Rafferty

“Right Down the Line” – Gerry Rafferty

“Black Cars” – Gino Vannelli

“Jump into the Fire” – Harry Nilsson

“I Want a New Drug” – Huey Lewis & The News

“Had a Dad” – Jane’s Addiction

“Thunder Island” – Jay Ferguson

“Find Your Way Back” – Jefferson Starship

“Jack & Diane” – John Mellencamp

“Naughty Naughty” – John Parr

“Heart To Heart” – Kenny Loggins

“Living On A Thin Line” – The Kinks

“Sure Know Something” – Kiss

“Go Insane” – Lindsey Buckingham

“Lovin’ Every Minute of It” – Loverboy

“I Gotta Try” – Michael McDonald

“Dr. Feelgood” – Mötley Crüe

“Let My Love Open The Door” – Pete Townshend

“Nothin’ But A Good Time” – Poison

“Driven To Tears” – The Police

“Hammer To Fall” – Queen

“Lunatic Fringe” – Red Rider

“Take It On the Run” – REO Speedwagon

“Emotional Rescue” – The Rolling Stones

“Talking In Your Sleep” – The Romantics

“Love the One You’re With” – Stephen Stills

“Stranger” – Stephen Stills

“Take The Money And Run” – The Steve Miller Band

“Freedom Overspill” – Steve Winwood

“Rooms on Fire” – Stevie Nicks

“Too Much Time On My Hands” – Styx

“Better Be Good to Me” – Tina Turner

“I Saw the Light” – Todd Rundgren

“Between Two Worlds” – Tom Petty

“Dogs on the Run” – Tom Petty

“Love Is A Long Road” – Tom Petty

“The Damage You’ve Done” – Tom Petty

“The Wild One, Forever” – Tom Petty

“Wildflowers” – Tom Petty

“You Wreck Me” – Tom Petty

“Georgy Porgy” – Toto

“The Unforgettable Fire” – U2

“Panama” – Van Halen

“Cherry Pie” – Warrant

“Lawyers, Guns and Money” – Warren Zevon

“Give Me All Your Love” – Whitesnake

“Bargain” – The Who

“Rhythm of Love” – Yes

“Got Me Under Pressure” – ZZ Top

20. Worldwide FM

Worldwide FM brings together soul, jazz, electronic music, and other global sounds. Gilles Peterson hosts the station, which has a wide-ranging playlist that moves between genres and eras. If you’re after something a little less predictable, this is one of the more interesting GTA 6 radio stations to explore.

Songs on Worldwide FM:

“Star Chasers” – 4hero

“Maktoub” – Alewya

“Skhaftin’ Saka Fonque” – Atmos Blaq

“What You Won’t Do for Love” – Bobby Caldwell

“International Man” – Champion, BAKEY, Jamakabi

“Hold Tight” – Change

“Glad To Know You (Todd Terje Re-Edit)” – Chaz Jankel

“Atmosphere Strut” – Cloud One

“Moral Tem Hora (Ray Mang Edit)” – Cristina Camargo

“Free As The Wind” – The Crusaders

“Kamikazi” – D’Angelo

“Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat)” – Digable Planets

“Yoppa Ratta” – DONGURIZU

“Love From The Sun (Louie Vega’s We Out Here Edit)” – Elements Of Life ft. Rahsaan Patterson & Cindy Mizelle

“SLoPE VIP” – Facta ft. Warrior Queen & Killa P

“Brasil da Capoeira” – fejao & Samtheman

“Del Oro” – Floating Points

“If There Are Health Food Stores, Then What Is Everything Else” – Food Courts

“Don’t Send Me Away” – Garfield Fleming

“Think Twice (4hero Remix)” – Gilles Peterson’s Havana Cultura Band ft. Danay & Carina

“Japan Greatly” – IZCO ft. Reek0 & S.I

“Smile” – Jamiroquai

“Don’t You Know” – Jan Hammer Group

“SAMURAI (Samba House Remix)” – Jazztronik

“Stone Kold Krazy Luuv” – Jesse Johnson & DāM-FunK

“REBIRTH OF SLICK (COOL LIKE DAT)” – Kassa Overall

“Yu Done Know (Jingle)” – Klash & Brown

“Lion” – Lil Simz & Obongjayar

“Qué es lo que Hare para Amarte” – Luis Antonio Diaz y Su Sol Banda

“MILITANT DON” – Mala & Magugu

“Do It For You” – Moses Ideka & phil

“Thank You Deeply” – Mystery Tiime

“Fanga” – Narasimha

“NO ME BUSQUES” – Omar Apollo

“Ain’t It Time” – Queen Yahna

“The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” – Roberta Flack

“McDonalds Drug Money” – Roy Ayers, Thundercat, Om’Mas Keith

GTA 6 Talk Radio Stations and Podcasts

The music isn’t the only thing worth tuning into. There are also two talk radio stations, each with its own shows and hosts. If you’d rather listen to conversations, comedy, and in-game personalities than music, these are worth checking out.

The Wipe Talk Radio

The Wipe features a few different shows, with hosts voiced by recognizable names. Anitta appears as Dr. Nita on Ask Dr. Nita, John Leguizamo voices Enrique “El Enigma” Romero on El Otro Lado, and Janelle James plays Tish on She Got Assets. Each show brings a different style of conversation to the station.

WKTT Talk Radio

WKTT is home to The Richard Bastion Show, hosted by Jason Sudeikis as Richard Bastion, and Hit the Bricks, where Stavros Halkias voices Dominic “The Brick” Brizzolato. Sudeikis is a fun surprise here, especially if you remember him playing Richard Bastion in GTA IV. I still have to ask: what is Coach Lasso doing on this radio dial?

On-demand podcasts

You can also find podcasts in the in-game On-Demand section. These include:

The Safe Trap

Vice City True Stories

Drunk Kings

Final Act

Fck, Marry, Murder

These are separate from the regular music stations, so you can listen to them when you want something different from the usual radio rotation.

Hidden GTA 6 Radio Stations

There are two additional radio stations that you won’t find through the regular radio wheel right away. Both have their own playlists, and you’ll need to complete a small discovery task before you can tune in. Here’s what to know about each hidden station.

The Vault Radio

The Vault Radio is a hidden electronic music station hosted by DJ Pretzel. Its playlist features house and techno tracks from artists such as DJ Koze, Âme, Jimi Jules, and PAWSA. To unlock it, head to The Vault nightclub in Vice City and look for the pink gas mask poster. Scan it with your in-game phone to access the station.

Songs on The Vault Radio:

“My Computer” – Adana Twins ft. Glowal

“Rej” – Âme

“Chimicalissimo” – Argoman

“Return To Bhibo” – Barry Can’t Swim

“Nothing But You (DJ Tennis Remix)” – Bob Moses

“Brighter Days (Marco Lys Remix)” – Cajmere ft. Dajae

“Ye Ye” – Daphni

“XTC” – DJ Koze

“Damn” – Dom Dolla & Solomun

“Baby (Tony Romera Remix)” – Four Tet

“Personal” – Jaden Thompson & Rampa ft. Nafe Smallz

“Trippy Yeah” – Jimi Jules & Black Coffee

“E Samba 2018” – Junior Jack, Tube & Berger

“Don’t Play Around” – KETTAMA & CHRIS STASSY

“West Coast (Solomun Remix)” – Lana Del Rey

“Different Side” – Michael Bibi & KinAhau ft. Audio Bullys

“Yumi” – Notre Dame

“PICK UP THE PHONE” – PAWSA ft. Nate Dogg

“Armed” – Pryda

“FTH (PAWSA Remix)” – Real Dimez

“Bismuth” – Renato Cohen

“Simulation (Mano Le Tough Remix)” – Róisín Murphy

“Simple Times” – SG Lewis & DJ Seinfeld

“Lost Without You” – Skream & FLETCH

The Sniper of La Perle

The Sniper of La Perle is another hidden station, this time focused on Haitian music and related Caribbean sounds. Kodak Black hosts the station, which is presented by Michaël Brun. Its playlist includes tracks from Haitian artists, along with songs featuring Kodak Black and other international performers.

To unlock it, you’ll need to scan four posters around Leonida. Look for them at TWA Ponya Tattoo, Drip Drops, Aunt Zola’s Soul Food, and the upstairs recording studio at Jack of Hearts in Crosstown. The last location becomes accessible as you progress through the story. Once you’ve scanned all four posters using the Waink It feature on your phone, the station becomes available.

Songs on The Sniper of La Perle:

“Kanpe devan’m” – 5Lan ft. TonyMix

“Chokola” – Alan Cavé

“Ou Paka Gangster” – Barikad Crew

“Fresh From Head To Toe” – Billy Blue

“Imma Zoe” – Black Dada

“Are You Ready” – Carimi

“Ou Pa Ka Fè Sa” – DJ Platinum D

“La Familia” – Djakout

“Flanm” – Emeline Michel

“Haiti” – John Wicks ft. Kodak Black

“Koul Non” – King Posse

“300 Blackout” – Kodak Black

“Haitian Scarface” – Kodak Black

“Tèt Kale Bobis” – Kodak Black & Michaël Brun

“Jessica” – Michaël Brun, J Balvin, SAINt JHN, Charly Black & J Perry

“6:45” – Naïka

“Magic Gouyad #6” – R Dydy

“Tranble” – Roody Roodboy

“Tu Me Touches” – T-Vice

“Ville” – Top Adlerman

“Guantanamera” – Wyclef Jean ft. Ms. Lauryn Hill, Celia Cruz & Jeni Fujita

“Child Support” – Zenglen

GTA 6 Radio Stations: Which Ones Should You Listen To?

With so many options, picking a favorite can take a while. I’d start with a few GTA 6 radio stations that stand out for their hosts, playlists, or overall variety.

GTA 6 RADIO STATIONS LISTEN NOW Vice City Rap Radio and Dirty South Classics are easy picks. VCRR leans into newer rap, while Dirty South Classics brings plenty of Southern hip-hop favorites. Best for: Modern hip-hop. LISTEN NOW Cocoteo FM has a strong lineup of contemporary artists, while Radio La Ola is a better fit if you prefer salsa and older Latin classics. Best for: Latin music. LISTEN NOW CircoLoco Records Radio and Stockyard FM both have plenty to explore. The Vault Radio is also worth unlocking if you enjoy house and techno. Best for: Electronic music. LISTEN NOW V-Rock has the classic rock selection, while The Chamber 106.6 is the station for heavier music. Best for: Rock music. LISTEN NOW Honey FM, Emotion 98.3, and Leonida Jazz Radio are good choices when you want a slower soundtrack for the drive. Best for: Something more relaxed. LISTEN NOW Worldwide FM, AfroBank FM, and Kaleidoscope FM have some of the most varied playlists in the game. Best for: Discovering new sounds.

I’d also recommend giving Symphony FM a chance, even if classical music isn’t usually your thing. Yuja Wang is a great host, and the station adds something different to the lineup.

Bad Bunny fans should definitely check out Cocoteo FM, too. I’m a fan of his work, and seeing him included in the radio lineup is a nice touch, especially after his Super Bowl performance.

There are enough different styles here that it’s worth switching stations regularly instead of sticking with one favorite.

My Final Verdict on GTA 6 Radio Stations

The GTA 6 radio stations have a seriously varied lineup, with enough music and personality to keep the drives across Leonida interesting. From Bad Bunny and Burna Boy to classic rock, reggae, jazz, and classical music, there’s a lot to discover. The hidden stations add even more variety, while the talk radio shows give the world a little extra character.

My personal picks would be Leonida Jazz Radio, Cocoteo FM, and V-Rock. I’m especially happy to see Yussef Dayes and Yuja Wang included, and the return of Richard Bastion is a fun surprise.

Still, I’d recommend trying as many stations as possible. You might find a new favorite track while cruising around, and that’s part of what makes the GTA 6 radio stations such a great part of the experience.

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