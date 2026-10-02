10 Best Left Wingers EAFC 26 in 2026: Top Career Mode Signings
If you’re looking for the best left wingers EAFC 26 has to offer, you’ve come to the right place.
No matter if you’re building a Career Mode team for future dominance or looking to add a dynamic player to your squad, these left wingers bring top-tier speed and flair to the pitch.
I’ll walk you through the top LWs in FC26 you should target. We’re gonna focus on their potential, performance, and how they can elevate your team.
Get ready to discover which players can bring the edge to your squad. Keep reading to find out who is a must-have in EAFC 26.
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Left Wingers with Best Career Mode Potential in EAFC 26
I’ve picked out some LWs for this best left wingers EAFC 26 guide who are not only great to play with now but also have the potential to dominate long-term.
These best left wingers EAFC 26 picks can help you build a squad that stays at the top for seasons to come. They can stretch defenses with speed and still create or finish chances. You’ll find players here who can help you take over the game year after year.
Let’s dive in and see which players make the strongest case for the best LW FC 26 Career Mode has to offer. Keep reading to get all the details on who can lead your squad forward.
Who Are the Best Left Wingers You Can Buy in FC 26 Career Mode?
Age matters as much as rating when choosing the best LW FC 26 options for a save spanning several seasons. Every winger below sits 28 or younger, and most already start at a club competing in Europe. I weighted output against growth room, so budget picks sit next to proven names still climbing toward their ceiling.
|Player Name
|Age
|Club
|Position(s)
|Market Value (Est.)
|Current Rating
|Potential Rating
|Vini Jr.
|26
|Real Madrid
|LW/ST/LM
|€172-175M
|89
|92
|Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
|25
|PSG
|LW/RW/LM
|€80-85M
|87
|91
|Rafael Leão
|27
|Milano FC
|LW/LM
|€72-77M
|84
|88
|Bradley Barcola
|23
|PSG
|LW/RW/LM
|€58-63M
|84
|88
|Anthony Gordon
|25
|Newcastle United
|LW/RM/LM
|€52-57M
|83
|86
|Ferrán Torres
|26
|FC Barcelona
|LW/RW/ST/LM
|€35-40M
|83
|88
|Gabriel Martinelli
|25
|Arsenal
|LW/LM
|€43-48M
|81
|85
|Harvey Barnes
|28
|Newcastle United
|LW/LM
|€25-30M
|81
|83
|Jérémy Doku
|24
|Manchester City
|LW/RW/LM
|€33-38M
|80
|85
|Armand Laurienté
|27
|Sassuolo
|LW/LM
|€21-26M
|80
|82
Numbers on a spec sheet skip the details that decide whether a signing works out. The breakdown below adds context to this best left wingers EAFC 26 list by covering what each name brings on the ball and where he fits in a formation. Scan for the profile that matches an open spot in your XI, then take it from there.
1. Vini Jr. [Best Headline Signing]
image: https://ratings-images-prod.pulse.ea.com/FC26/components/items/238794_en.webp
|Age
|Position
|Market Value
|Current Rating
|Potential Rating
|26
|LW/ST/LM
|€172-175M
|89
|92
Nobody else on this best left wingers EAFC 26 list pairs a 92 potential with a pace stat this close to maxed out already. His 95 PAC turns a straight sprint into a mismatch, and Real Madrid built their transition play to get him the ball in exactly that space. If I had to pick the best LW FC 26 Career Mode has for an elite squad, I’d build the attack around Vini Jr.
2. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia [Best Dribbler]
image: https://ratings-images-prod.pulse.ea.com/FC26/components/items/247635_en.webp
|Age
|Position
|Market Value
|Current Rating
|Potential Rating
|25
|LW/RW/LM
|€80-85M
|87
|91
Five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot put Kvaratskhelia near the top of this best left wingers EAFC 26 ranking because he can beat defenders equally well off either foot. His 89 dribbling backs up the flair, and 58 defending is unusually high for a wide attacker who spends most of a match running at people. PSG already start an 87-rated player with four more points of growth to come.
3. Rafael Leão [Best Physical Profile]
image: https://ratings-images-prod.pulse.ea.com/FC26/components/items/241721_en.webp
|Age
|Position
|Market Value
|Current Rating
|Potential Rating
|27
|LW/LM
|€72-77M
|84
|88
Leão brings one of the most imposing frames in this best left wingers EAFC 26 lineup at 188cm and 81kg, yet he still clocks a 93 PAC rating that outruns wingers half his size. That combination of frame and speed lets him shrug off a shoulder challenge mid-sprint. Four points of potential growth on top of that gives you a rare mix of an already-imposing profile and real room to develop.
4. Bradley Barcola [Best Long-Term Investment]
image: https://ratings-images-prod.pulse.ea.com/FC26/components/items/264652_en.webp
|Age
|Position
|Market Value
|Current Rating
|Potential Rating
|23
|LW/RW/LM
|€58-63M
|84
|88
Barcola is the youngest name in this best left wingers EAFC 26 list and already holds a starting spot in PSG’s front line, with four points of growth left before he hits his ceiling. His 90 pace and 84 dribbling make him a threat in transition, and Ligue 1 gives him space most defenses in bigger leagues won’t. I’d sign him now, before his price catches up to his output.
5. Anthony Gordon [Best Two-Way Winger]
image: https://ratings-images-prod.pulse.ea.com/FC26/components/items/242964_en.webp
|Age
|Position
|Market Value
|Current Rating
|Potential Rating
|25
|LW/RM/LM
|€52-57M
|83
|86
Gordon brings a more defensive profile to this best left wingers EAFC 26 shortlist, with 50 defending sitting well above most attacking wingers on the list. Newcastle actually asked him to use it by tracking back into midfield and covering space deeper on the flank. His 91 PAC still gets him forward in transition. Three points of potential growth remain, and his work rate alone makes him a safe fit for any tactical setup.
6. Ferrán Torres [Best Goal Threat]
image: https://ratings-images-prod.pulse.ea.com/FC26/components/items/241461_en.webp
|Age
|Position
|Market Value
|Current Rating
|Potential Rating
|26
|LW/RW/ST/LM
|€35-40M
|83
|88
Torres brings one of the clearest goal-threat profiles in this best left wingers EAFC 26 ranking, and his 81 shooting shows up as much from the left flank as through the middle. Barcelona uses him wherever the game needs a finisher that day, and his 83 dribbling lets him manufacture his own shot as well as finish the ones others create. I’d take that shooting over most names still short of their peak, and Torres still has five points left to add before he gets there.
7. Gabriel Martinelli [Best All-Round Option]
image: https://ratings-images-prod.pulse.ea.com/FC26/components/items/251566_en.webp
|Age
|Position
|Market Value
|Current Rating
|Potential Rating
|25
|LW/LM
|€43-48M
|81
|85
Martinelli’s 90 pace keeps him competitive across this best left wingers EAFC 26 list, matching anyone here not named Gordon or Barcola. His 83 dribbling and 46 defending give Arsenal a player who never needs hiding in a formation, whether the plan calls for attacking width or defensive discipline. Four points of growth still sit ahead of him, and he already looks the part in a title-chasing side.
8. Harvey Barnes [Best Ready-Made Starter]
image: https://ratings-images-prod.pulse.ea.com/FC26/components/items/234742_en.webp
|Age
|Position
|Market Value
|Current Rating
|Potential Rating
|28
|LW/LM
|€25-30M
|81
|83
Barnes is the oldest name in this best left wingers EAFC 26 list, and Newcastle still start him most weeks. His 83 pace holds up against wingers five years younger, and 80 shooting gives him end product most squad options at this price can’t offer. I’d sign him for a save that needs a starter right now, with the development plan left to other names on this list.
9. Jérémy Doku [Best 1v1 Threat]
image: https://ratings-images-prod.pulse.ea.com/FC26/components/items/246420_en.webp
|Age
|Position
|Market Value
|Current Rating
|Potential Rating
|24
|LW/RW/LM
|€33-38M
|80
|85
Doku is the smallest player in this best left wingers EAFC 26 ranking at 173cm, and defenders still can’t get a foot in against him. His 91 pace pairs with 93 agility to make him nearly impossible to dispossess in a phone booth of space, exactly the kind of situation Manchester City engineer for him every week. Five points of growth remain, tied for the most on this list alongside Torres.
10. Armand Laurienté [Best Bargain Buy]
image: https://ratings-images-prod.pulse.ea.com/FC26/components/items/243593_en.webp
|Age
|Position
|Market Value
|Current Rating
|Potential Rating
|27
|LW/LM
|€21-26M
|80
|82
At €21-26M, Laurienté carries the cheapest price tag in this best left wingers EAFC 26 list, and nothing about his stats explains why. His 91 pace matches Doku’s exactly, and 83 dribbling holds up against Serie A defenders who’ve faced far more expensive wingers all season. Only two points of potential remain, so I’d grab him now while his price still lags behind his output.
Best Left Wingers for Lower League Teams
|Player Name
|Age
|Club
|Position(s)
|Market Value (Est.)
|Current Rating
|Potential Rating
|Ferrán Torres
|26
|FC Barcelona
|LW/RW/ST/LM
|€35-40M
|83
|88
|Gabriel Martinelli
|25
|Arsenal
|LW/LM
|€43-48M
|81
|85
|Harvey Barnes
|28
|Newcastle United
|LW/LM
|€25-30M
|81
|83
|Jérémy Doku
|24
|Manchester City
|LW/RW/LM
|€33-38M
|80
|85
|Armand Laurienté
|27
|Sassuolo
|LW/LM
|€21-26M
|80
|82
For lower-league squads looking to compete, this best left wingers EAFC 26 guide highlights players who can immediately transform your attack. Jérémy Doku and Harvey Barnes are standout options who bring pace and skill to the flank.
Doku’s explosive acceleration and dribbling make him one of the best LW FC 26 options for stretching defenses and creating space, even in tight matches.
Barnes is a good LW in FC 26 Career Mode if you value consistency and danger from wide areas. His speed, intelligent runs, and quality crosses keep your attackers supplied.
Both are worth considering when you need a good LW in FC 26 Career Mode who can boost your creativity and threat on the left side of a competitive lower-league squad.
Best Left Wingers for Top League Teams
|Player Name
|Age
|Club
|Position(s)
|Market Value (Est.)
|Current Rating
|Potential Rating
|Vini Jr.
|26
|Real Madrid
|LW/ST/LM
|€172-175M
|89
|92
|Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
|25
|PSG
|LW/RW/LM
|€80-85M
|87
|91
|Bradley Barcola
|23
|PSG
|LW/RW/LM
|€58-63M
|84
|88
|Anthony Gordon
|25
|Newcastle United
|LW/RM/LM
|€52-57M
|83
|86
|Ferrán Torres
|26
|FC Barcelona
|LW/RW/ST/LM
|€35-40M
|83
|88
If you’re running a top-flight squad, this best left wingers EAFC 26 list gives you wingers who can dominate the flank and create constant danger. Vini Jr. and Ferrán Torres are the kind of players who can turn matches around on their own.
Vini Jr. brings insane dribbling and that ability to break defenses in a flash. He’s a strong contender for the best LW FC 26 Career Mode has to offer thanks to his ability to tear up the left wing and supply your strikers with pinpoint chances.
Torres combines technical skill with intelligent positioning, which puts him among the best LW FC 26 picks for build-up play and quick transitions.
Slotting these two into your team guarantees creativity and that extra edge you need to compete at the highest level.
Cheap Wonderkid Left Wingers in EA FC 26 Career Mode
|Player Name
|Age
|Club
|Position(s)
|Market Value (Est.)
|Current Rating
|Potential Rating
|Wilson Odobert
|20
|Spurs
|LW/RW/RM
|€12-17M
|75
|83
|Raúl Moro
|22
|Ajax
|LW/RW/LM
|€14-19M
|76
|84
|Mohamed-Ali Cho
|21
|OGC Nice
|LW/LM/RW/ST
|€13-18M
|76
|82
|Kevin
|22
|Fulham
|LW/LM/RW
|€14-19M
|76
|84
|Williot Swedberg
|21
|Celta
|LW/LM/CM
|€11-16M
|74
|83
Even on a tighter budget, this best left wingers EAFC 26 guide gives you room to look beyond the premium names. Wilson Odobert and Mohamed-Ali Cho are strong examples of players who won’t break the bank but can grow into top-tier threats on the left wing.
Odobert’s pace and flair make him a candidate for the best LW FC 26 Career Mode can develop over several seasons, with enough upside to become a true game-changer.
Cho mixes technical skill with finishing ability, making him a good LW in FC 26 Career Mode for managers who value versatility and long-term attacking upside.
These cheap wonderkids let you build for the future without draining your transfer funds; you’ll get crazy potential for long-term domination.
More Career Mode Guides to Build Around
Building a top-tier squad isn’t just about having the best left wingers. Once you’ve worked through this best left wingers EAFC 26 guide, you still need to scout every other position with precision. Luckily, I’ve covered the best players across the pitch in detail. Check out these guides to round out your squad:
- Best Strikers – You need a reliable goal-scorer, and this guide features the top strikers ready to fire you to victory.
- Best Right Wingers – The opposite flank is just as important, and here are the wingers who can bring pace, skill, and assists to your game.
- Best Center Attacking Midfielders – The creative engine of your team, these playmakers will orchestrate your attacks and make every pass count.
- Best Center Midfielders – The backbone of your squad, these midfielders will help you control the tempo and dominate the center of the park.
- Best Left Midfielders – If you’re looking for someone to support your left wing or even switch things up, these left midfielders are ready to make an impact.
Keep grinding and discovering new talent to make your EAFC 26 Career Mode team unbeatable!
EA Sports FC 27 is Officially Confirmed
EA has confirmed EA Sports FC 27, with the reveal trailer set for July 23. Kylian Mbappé returns as cover athlete, and following the franchise’s pattern of launching on the final Friday of September, the game is expected on September 25.
Preorder listings are already live through retailers like Eneba, ahead of what’s usually a week of early access for Ultimate Edition buyers. If you’re planning your next Career Mode save already, locking in a preorder price is worth doing now.
|GAME DEALS
|EA FC 27
|Preorder on Eneba
FAQs
Vini Jr. sits atop the best left wingers EAFC 26 has to offer, rated 89 overall with a 92 ceiling and a starting spot at Real Madrid already locked in. His pace alone justifies the transfer fee, and the ceiling above it only adds to the case.
It depends on where your save stands. Vini Jr. and Kvaratskhelia are among the best left wingers EAFC 26 includes for immediate quality, while younger signings such as Barcola or Martinelli reward patience with a bigger jump between current rating and ceiling.
Laurienté is the most affordable pick among the best left wingers EAFC 26 features, priced between €21 million and €26 million with an 80 rating already in the bank. Few signings at that price hold up as well against tougher opposition.
Torres and Doku rank at the top of the best left wingers EAFC 26 lists for pure growth potential, sharing the biggest gap between current rating and ceiling at five points apiece. Doku’s age gives him the longer runway, but both reward a save built around patience.
Versatility runs deep across the best left wingers EAFC 26 covers. Vini Jr. and Torres both slot in as a striker in a pinch, and Martinelli’s card lists left midfield as a clean second option for tactical flexibility.