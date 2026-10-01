Best Right Backs EAFC 26 in 2026: Top 10 Career Mode Picks

If you’re looking for the best right backs EAFC 26 has to offer, pace, defensive awareness, and attacking quality separate the strongest options from the rest.

From crossing specialists to dynamic wing-backs, these players bring stamina and tactical intelligence to your squad. In this guide, I’ve rounded up the top RB options for your FC 26 Career Mode, which highlights several established stars and emerging talents .

Keep reading to discover the right back options that can transform your team and give you the edge in every match.

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Right Backs with the Best Career Mode Potential in EAFC 26

When building a team in Career Mode, this best right backs EAFC 26 guide focuses on players who can become engines for the whole squad.

Some can patrol the flank endlessly, cutting off crosses while also charging forward to launch attacks. Others already have ratings that make them ready to step into high-pressure leagues and turn games in your favor.

For this best right backs EAFC 26 ranking, I looked at stats, skill growth, and tactical adaptability to identify players who can handle top-flight competition and still grow into elite options over multiple seasons.

Picking the right right back gives your team defensive stability while adding unpredictability in attack, so you can control the tempo, switch play, and keep opponents guessing. These players can push games in your favor every match; they will give your squad serious depth and flexibility.

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Who Are the Best Right Backs You Can Buy in FC 26 Career Mode?

Since Career Mode rewards signings you can build around for years, every player in this best right backs EAFC 26 shortlist sits under 30 and offers long-term value. Each name here already starts for a major club, backed by ratings and traits that hold up in tough leagues. Here’s how they stack up.

Ratings only tell part of the story in our best right backs EAFC 26 ranking. Below, you’ll find how these players perform on the pitch and where they fit into your build. Start with Hakimi if you want the safest signing on this list, or jump to whichever name catches your eye.

1. Achraf Hakimi [Best Overall Pick]

Age Position Market Value Current Rating Potential Rating 27 RB/RM €80–85M 89 92

At 89 overall with 92 potential, Hakimi is the highest-rated player on this best right backs EAFC 26 list, and his defensive work rate holds up better than most attacking full backs. Playing RB or RM for PSG, he fits any tactic built around pace on the flank. If I’m picking one right back to build a save around, it’s him, no contest.

2. Jules Koundé [Best Defensive Anchor]

Age Position Market Value Current Rating Potential Rating 27 RB/CB/RM €83–88M 87 89

Koundé’s 86 DEF is the strongest defensive rating among the best right backs EAFC 26 picks here. Slot him at center back in a pinch and you won’t lose a beat, thanks to his RB/CB/RM versatility. He’s not flashy going forward, but 84 pace means he still bails out teammates who get caught upfield. Pick him if steady beats spectacular.

3. Trent Alexander-Arnold [Best Playmaker]

Age Position Market Value Current Rating Potential Rating 27 RB/RM €75–80M 86 87

Real Madrid shifted him into a more advanced RB/RM spot, with his 89 passing ranking highest at the position across this best right backs EAFC 26 lineup. His 76 PAC trails several names here, but his range from deep more than compensates. Chase assists with him at the base of your attack.

4. Ben White [Best Pure Defender]

Age Position Market Value Current Rating Potential Rating 28 RB €44–49M 83 84

Full backs who bomb forward get the highlights, but Ben White takes a different route from most players in this best right backs EAFC 26 ranking. His 83 DEF sits near the top of this list, and 35 SHO confirms he adds nothing going forward. He plays pure RB, with no RM or LM tag to fall back on, so wide overlap has to come from someone else in your XI.

5. Jeremie Frimpong [Best Pace]

Age Position Market Value Current Rating Potential Rating 25 RB/RM/RW €55–60M 83 86

At 94 pace, Frimpong is the fastest player in this best right backs EAFC 26 selection, and Liverpool use him as an auxiliary winger as much as a fullback. His 72 DEF trails the names above him here, so he fits high-line, high-press systems more than deep, disciplined ones. Attackers who try to out-pace him usually lose that race.

6. Pedro Porro [Best Attacking Threat]

Age Position Market Value Current Rating Potential Rating 26 RB/RM €40–45M 82 85

Porro is one of the more attack-minded options among the best right backs EAFC 26 choices here, and Tottenham push him higher up the pitch than a traditional right back. His crossing and box arrivals give him more end product than Koundé or White, even if his 77 DEF leaves gaps behind him. Pair him with a disciplined center back to cover the space he leaves.

7. Jurriën Timber [Best Versatility]

Age Position Market Value Current Rating Potential Rating 25 RB/LB/CB/RM €41–46M 82 86

Timber’s four usable positions give him the widest role coverage in this best right backs EAFC 26 group, and Arsenal actually rotate him through them. His 82 DEF holds steady wherever he plays, and 86 potential leaves more room to grow than most defenders his age. Given one slot for a jack-of-all-trades, I’d take him.

8. Reece James [Best Balanced Profile]

Age Position Market Value Current Rating Potential Rating 26 RB €37–42M 81 84

Reece James has one of the most balanced cards in this best right backs EAFC 26 breakdown, and that’s exactly the point. His weakest number, 76 PAC, still lands mid-pack for the position, while 82 passing edges into playmaker territory. Chelsea use him across attack and defense without a real drop-off either way, and he fits any system that skips the specialist label.

9. Mingueza [Best Value Signing]

Age Position Market Value Current Rating Potential Rating 27 RB/RM/LM €21–26M 80 82

At €21–26M, Mingueza is the cheapest player in this best right backs EAFC 26 top ten, and his numbers don’t read like a discount. His 80 pace and 77 passing hold up in either RB or RM, and Celta trust him in both spots already. If I’m stretching a transfer budget, this is where it goes first.

10. Noussair Mazraoui [Best Squad Depth]

Age Position Market Value Current Rating Potential Rating 28 RB/CB/RM €28–33M 80 82

Positional versatility gives Mazraoui a clear squad-depth role among the best right backs EAFC 26 recommendations, whether the gap is at right back or center back. His 80 dribbling and 77 defending balance out a fairly average 75 pace, while 82 potential leaves a touch more room to grow. He won’t headline a squad, but United keep starting him anyway.

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Best Right Backs for Lower League Teams

Player Name Age Club Position(s) Market Value (Est.) Current Rating Potential Rating Pedro Porro 26 Spurs RB/RM €40–45M 82 85 Jurriën Timber 25 Arsenal RB/LB/CB/RM €41–46M 82 86 Reece James 26 Chelsea RB €37–42M 81 84 Mingueza 27 Celta RB/RM/LM €21–26M 80 82 Noussair Mazraoui 28 Manchester United RB/CB/RM €28–33M 80 82

For lower league saves, Mingueza is the most realistic first buy from this best right backs EAFC 26 list. His price fits a small club’s budget from day one, and he starts producing the moment he walks in. Porro and James cost more, but their attacking output punishes lower league defenses far harder than it dents the quality Spurs and Chelsea face every week.

Timber and Mazraoui solve a different problem entirely. Smaller squads rarely survive an injury crisis with real depth behind them, and each closes that gap his own way, Timber through raw versatility and Mazraoui through steady reliability. If I only had one signing to build a threadbare back line around, I’d take Mazraoui and spend what’s left of the budget elsewhere.

Best Right Backs for Top League Teams

Player Name Age Club Position(s) Market Value (Est.) Current Rating Potential Rating Achraf Hakimi 27 PSG RB/RM €80–85M 89 92 Jules Koundé 27 FC Barcelona RB/CB/RM €83–88M 87 89 Trent Alexander-Arnold 27 Real Madrid RB/RM €75–80M 86 87 Ben White 28 Arsenal RB €44–49M 83 84 Jeremie Frimpong 25 Liverpool RB/RM/RW €55–60M 83 86

At the elite end of this best right backs EAFC 26 guide, top league squads demand players who can break defenses and dominate possession. Hakimi’s pace neutralizes attackers other leagues rarely produce, while White’s discipline prevents the one mistake elite finishing punishes instantly. Frimpong answers match sixty, when tired legs meet a fixture list lower leagues never have to run.

Jules Koundé’s pace and technical skill let him support attacks and recycle possession efficiently. He will surely give your team both stability and threat. Trent Alexander-Arnold has insane crossing ability, set-piece mastery, and consistent attacking output from wide areas.

These players can turn matches with precision and flair. They’re perfect for high-level squads aiming to control the game and exploit every chance.

Cheap Wonderkid Right Backs in EA FC 26 Career Mode

Player Name Age Club Position(s) Market Value (Est.) Current Rating Potential Rating Conor Bradley 23 Liverpool RB/RM €20–25M 78 84 Djed Spence 25 Spurs RB/RM/LB €18–23M 78 82 Givairo Read 20 Feyenoord RB/RM €23–28M 75 89 Sacha Boey 25 FC Bayern München RB €18–23M 77 81 Rico Lewis 21 Manchester City RB/LB/CM €26–31M 77 85

Even on a budget, you can snap up right backs with massive growth potential.

Conor Bradley brings energy and crossing ability that develops fast in Career Mode, while Djed Spence combines pace and defensive awareness that let him shine on both ends. Givairo Read is the boldest swing of the group, his crossing and pace already hinting at the 89 potential EA has him down for.

These players may cost less than established stars, but they grow into key contributors over seasons, letting you build a competitive squad without breaking the bank. Perfect for lower league teams or anyone looking to balance transfers with long-term upside.

More Career Mode Guides to Build Around

Locking down the flank takes more than raw speed or solid tackles, and I’ve already scoped out the rest of the pitch. Check out these guides if you want the full squad breakdown:

Best Center Backs – Keep strikers on a leash with defenders who read attacks before they develop and win the duels that decide matches. These players form the backbone of your team.

– Keep strikers on a leash with defenders who read attacks before they develop and win the duels that decide matches. These players form the backbone of your team. Best Left Backs – A dynamic left back can shut down attacks and push forward to create width, so your squad has more control across both wings.

– A dynamic left back can shut down attacks and push forward to create width, so your squad has more control across both wings. Best CDMs – Defensive midfielders who break up play and start attacks can completely change how your team functions. Spotting future stars here will pay off in Career Mode.

– Defensive midfielders who break up play and start attacks can completely change how your team functions. Spotting future stars here will pay off in Career Mode. Best Center Midfielders – Midfield maestros dictate tempo and connect defense with attack, controlling the rhythm of every match. These players are essential for executing your tactical vision.

– Midfield maestros dictate tempo and connect defense with attack, controlling the rhythm of every match. These players are essential for executing your tactical vision. Best Young Goalkeepers – A solid keeper is the last line of defense and often the difference between tight wins and heartbreaking losses. These young talents are primed to grow into elite options.

Keep scouting and upgrading every position so your squad dominates every match across multiple seasons.

EA Sports FC 27 is Officially Confirmed

EA has confirmed EA Sports FC 27, with the reveal trailer set for July 23. Kylian Mbappé returns as cover athlete, and following the franchise’s pattern of launching on the final Friday of September, the game is expected on September 25.

Preorder listings are already live through retailers like Eneba, ahead of what’s usually a week of early access for Ultimate Edition buyers. If you’re planning your next Career Mode save already, locking in a preorder price is worth doing now.

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