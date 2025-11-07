Dispatch: Become A Hero-Office Worker Who Manages Spicy Criminals

Dispatch spins the Telltale formula and makes it into something that feels straight out of a Netflix series. It’s not the superhero brawler some might have expected, but it’s a show you play. It’s packed with sharp writing, relatable dilemmas, flawed and funny characters, and humor that is corny but actually really funny at the same time.

It’s messy and it’s modern, and I understand why it’s impossible to put down. That’s something that you realize once you start playing it and you don’t stop.

It takes that Telltale format and does a pretty good job at doing it. It’s a very refreshing take and not the type of game you would expect from game industry veterans. FYI AdHoc Studio is formed by veterans from the likes of Ubisoft, but they’re quite a new studio and they’ve only got three games released.

Dispatch is episodic, so you play it in episodes (8 in this case). Anyway, it gives you the Telltale game mechanics where you have the branching narrative, you have the choices you need to make, the different routes, and then at the end of the episode you get the statistics from the community who plays the game, which gives it a more inclusive feeling. You can find the same mechanic in games like Detroit: Become Human.

I understand why it’s popular. It really unfolds like a modern Netflix series. It’s very, very engaging from the get-go. I mean, the show opens with your protagonist contemplating his love for his dead father while mad-dogging a guy strapped to a chair. Inner-monologue and crazy action scene, a modern take that works your brain.

I think the game studio is either collaborating with script writers or that they themselves are just huge show fans.

Everything clicks: you’ve got a well-written game that almost plays like a modern series, created by studio veterans, AND then you’ve got Aaron Paul from Breaking Bad voice-acting the game’s protagonist. The stars truly aligned for this game and made a charming formula.

And it would be refreshing for you to know that not all the episodes are out yet. So this is an early review. So far, we’re loving it.

It does tend to have some cliché, stereotypical stuff about it, like your typical meta-kind of self-deprecating humor show/game. You could think of Iron Man. Iron Man is actually a good parallel. It doesn’t take itself too seriously, but sometimes it does.

For the most part, it’s humorous. There’s always a little bit of humor underneath everything, even the bad scenes. You’ve got this stoic main protagonist. Well, he’s kind of stoic, but he talks more than your average stoic. Everyone’s kind of a dickhead, but you find the humor in it and in their sharp edges.

Honestly, the game made me giggle and laugh a lot, even though some of the jokes are very generic. But it does a good job at being relatable and simple. And at the same time, it has its unique perks.

The comedy’s not so bad. It’s corny in the sense that it works for it. It doesn’t hide its corniness, but uses it proudly.

There are some modern terms that only people from millennials and Gen Zs can get a laugh of. Like they used the term “natty” at one point. And there’s all these internet terms that they use to make the show relatable (especially for the chronically online, like myself).

Mecha Man, our main character, goes to the hero dispatch center. He takes his dog with him. I’m not even sure what the dog is. I think it’s an oversized chihuahua. So, you’ve got this every man, he doesn’t have superpowers. See the parallel for Iron Man there. He has a mecha suit. His dad died, so there’s a little bit of Batman in there as well.

Because he can’t use his mecha suit, he’s having an existential crisis/wants to avenge his deceased dad in the most stoic way possible. And then he meets Blonde Blazer. She’s a snapshot of the modern working woman. She’s got it all together. She’s actually his manager, but she’s very friendly. She invites him to become a dispatcher.

Mecha Man dispatches and manages a team of ex-villains who need to be rehabilitated (so they stop being villains and become helpful neighborhood heroes instead). And it just works for the story. It’s funny as hell.

Really, it’s fun and probably very relatable to a lot of players. I mean the fact that he works at an office and has an obese pet. That type of relatable.

What is gameplay like in Dispatch?

So, I’m sure there are gamers who came into this game thinking that they’re going to fight super villains and it’s going to be all action and everything. Hate to break it to you, but really this is Telltale format, Telltale core. The game centers around the story, around the characters, the depth, the content, the humor, the layers of it. It’s not a combat game.

Gameplay is about branching narratives, making choices. AND gameplay centers around puzzles, because when you work as a dispatcher at the call center, you’re mostly hacking into stuff. The other part of the gameplay is dispatching your team of ex-villains.

You get a good amount of funny dialogue between these villains because you work as a team and you have a group call each time you work together. So you do a lot of picking the right villain to do a certain job, getting skill points from what you’re doing, and then using those skill points (on the villain) and choosing which choice is right for each villain to do at a specific point.

And still, somehow, even though it’s not action-packed, this game engages you. You get immersed in what you’re doing, and you might find the unique formula in this game will grow on you. The show premise of this game is very engaging on its own, but the gameplay is refreshing as well.

While you’re doing your job at the call center, looking at the screen, managing your team through group calls and solving puzzles, the scene will sometimes change because the call center has cameras installed everywhere in the city for some reason.

So you get to check up on what your villains are doing and how they get themselves into trouble. Sometimes you’ll get a jump scene to the exact place where the villain is, so you see it in fourth person, and then you see the action and everything, but you can still hear yourself on the phone call with this villain. It’s really cool. It’s creative.

Last Notes

It’s got enough charms, especially for male viewers in a sense.

Spoiler: Well, one episode does open with a sex scene. I’m not going to get too much into it, but it definitely wakes you up when you’re playing and a sex scene pops out of nowhere, unexpectedly. Eye candy at most.

We’re still waiting on the episodes to come, and we’re still waiting to play more of it. For PS5 and Windows players, you guys are lucky, and I’m lucky because I’m a PS5 player.

Get this game. You’ll like it. It might not be a genre you’ve played before or it might be a genre you’ve played before. Still, it’s unique and refreshing.

It’s funny, it’s corny, it’s modern, it’s engaging, it’s immersive, and it’s all about the story.

