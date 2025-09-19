16 Best iPad Games 2025 – Unmissable Titles for Every Player

I get it: finding the best iPad games isn’t easy. The App Store is flooded with options, but only a few stand out as timeless and endlessly entertaining. Some amaze you with stunning visuals, some hook you with clever mechanics, and others give you hundreds of hours of pure joy.

This list brings together a handpicked mix of console-quality adventures and fan favorites that shine on iPad thanks to its touch-friendly design and powerful hardware. Whether you’re into puzzle-solving, farming, action-packed battles, or relaxing with a cozy sim, there’s a perfect fit waiting for you here.

I’ve gone through countless titles and tested different genres to put together this definitive selection. These are the games worth your time, money, and storage space. So grab your tablet, get comfortable, and discover which of these gems deserve a spot on your screen.

Our Top Picks for Best iPad Games

Out of all the options, three titles immediately rise to the top. They balance innovation, replay value, and that special wow factor that makes you keep coming back.

Monument Valley (2014) – A visual masterpiece that turns architecture into puzzles. It’s one of the most memorable mobile experiences ever, and it feels like it was made specifically for the iPad’s larger display. Dead Cells (2019) – A fast-paced roguelike that brings console-level action to iPad. With tight touch controls and optional controller support, it’s proof that serious gaming works brilliantly on iOS. Stardew Valley (2018) – A farming sim with heart, depth, and endless charm. From tending crops to building relationships, it transforms your downtime into a second life.

These are the kind of games that make people realize just how powerful iPad gaming can be. Scroll down and you’ll see the full lineup of 16 best iPad games I’ve curated for 2025.

16 Best iPad Games for Fun on the Go

Here’s the full lineup, a mix of mobile exclusives, console-quality ports, and indie darlings that feel right at home on iPad. Every pick highlights what the device does best – from gorgeous graphics to smooth touch performance.

Quick note before you dive in: you’ll notice some Steam links in this article. Steam keys are built for PC, macOS, and Linux, but you can still stream those titles directly to your iPad through the Steam Link app. It’s a smart way to expand your library without losing that iPad convenience.

So, let’s get into the 16 best iPad games that truly make the most out of Apple’s ecosystem.

1. Monument Valley [Best Artistic Puzzle iPad Game]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms iOS, Android, Windows Year of release 2014 Creator/s Ustwo Games Average playtime ~2–3 hours Metacritic score 89

Monument Valley strikes that blend of art and puzzle design in a way I didn’t think was possible on a tablet. It’s not about rushing through levels but about getting lost in a surreal world where architecture itself bends to your imagination. The puzzles are clever enough to hook hardcore fans, yet approachable for anyone who just wants a casual session that feels fresh.

When I first played it, I was surprised at how intuitive the touchscreen interaction felt. Every swipe and rotation carried weight, which let me guide Princess Ida through impossible stairways and shifting towers.

It’s the kind of game where you let your brain create new paths and appreciate how simple moves transform into mind-bending illusions. The challenge never feels unfair, though a person used to fast-paced action might find the pacing slow.

What pulls me in is the presentation. The minimalistic art style looks like something you’d hang on your room wall, and the calming music builds this zen-like mood that’s rare in puzzle games. Colors shift as you progress, and every new environment feels like a living painting.

Pro tip Play it with headphones on. The sound cues aren’t just background, they help you pick up on puzzle patterns.

My verdict: Monument Valley is the best iPad game to show off what artistic design can do on Apple devices. It’s short, but totally worth the price if you want a meditative puzzle experience that no classic board game could replicate.

What do players say?

SinisterExaggerator_ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It is indeed a true mobile game in terms of physical constraints. It’s rather short, taking a few hours to beat. It also has simple controls, relying only on occasional tapping and swiping of the screen

2. Dead Cells [Best Action Roguelike iPad Game]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, Linux, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2019 Creator/s Motion Twin, Playdigious Average playtime 50–100+ hours Metacritic score 84

Dead Cells is the kind of game that instantly makes me forget I’m not on a console. It feels like a console experience packed into my iPad, with tight control and punishing – yet addictive – combat, easily standing among the best metroidvania games in my opinion. The roguelike loop keeps me coming back, especially since I love experimenting with different weapons, builds, and upgrades.

The first run I had was brutal. I didn’t expect to last long, but the responsive touch controls made every dodge and parry feel natural. Later, I tried it with a controller, and honestly, that’s where the game shines even brighter.

The replayability is insane – no two runs are the same, and each death teaches me something new. Some people might find the difficulty a bit much, but I see it as part of the charm.

Visually, it’s breathtaking. The pixel art glows with modern effects, and combat animations hit with weight. Pair that with a pounding music score, and we’ve got action that pulls us in deep. Believe me when I say that it feels like playing an RPG but with the speed and intensity of an arcade brawler.

Pro tip If you’re struggling, invest in health flask upgrades early. They’ll save you from countless cheap deaths.

My verdict: For me, Dead Cells is one of those great action RPG games that proves iPad gaming isn’t limited to mobile-only titles. The port is flawless, the action addictive, and it’s hands-down one of the best purchases I’ve made on iOS.

What do players say?

AcidCatfish___ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Dead Cells has amazing combat and some interesting Metroidvania-lite mechanics. The power up system reminds me of a Soulslike as well. Progression is fantastic and the art style is on point. Plus, it has a ton of content. If you get it, get the bundle with all the DLC.

3. Stardew Valley [Best Farming Simulator iPad Game]

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS Vita Year of release 2018 (iOS), original 2016 (PC) Creator/s ConcernedApe Average playtime 60–200+ hours Metacritic score 89

I don’t usually sink hours into farming sims, but Stardew Valley had me hooked instantly. It’s not just about planting crops – it’s about building a new life from scratch. From farming and fishing to running a small shop and even romancing townsfolk, the game gives me total ability to shape my own story.

It feels like the game was meant for the touchscreen. I could manage my farm, decorate my room, or chat with villagers in bed before sleeping – all with simple taps. The depth surprised me. This isn’t a watered-down mobile app; it’s the full game. The only downside? The text menus can feel a bit cramped compared to PC, but it’s a small shame in an otherwise stellar port.

The retro pixel graphics mixed with warm music hit different. Each season carries its own vibe, and festivals make me feel part of a living, breathing town. There’s a ton of charm in every interaction, especially when I make new friends with quirky characters.

Pro tip Focus on building your greenhouse as early as possible. It’s a game-changer for year-round crops.

My verdict: Stardew Valley is the definition of comfort gaming. For anyone who wants to relax, build, and explore at their own pace, this is one of the good games that feels worth the price on iPad.

What do players say?

SageofTime64 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s 100% worth it. Stardew Valley has a lot of the charm of older Harvest Moon games while still having its own identity.

4. Geometry Dash [Best Rhythm Platformer iPad Game]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms iOS, Android, Windows, macOS Year of release 2013 Creator/s RobTop Games Average playtime Highly replayable, endless attempts Metacritic score TBD

Geometry Dash is one of those games that looks simple but tests my patience and reflexes to the limit. The premise is straightforward: tap to jump, avoid spikes, and ride the beat of insane electronic music tracks. But trust me, this one is a skill gauntlet.

Every level feels like a battle of rhythm and timing. The touchscreen makes jumps feel instant, but precision is key. You’ll fail, a lot. In my opinion, that’s part of the fun. It’s frustrating at times, but every successful run gives this rush that’s hard to beat. I’d say the only flaw is how brutal some later stages get, which might push less patient players away.

Visually, it’s all about neon and clean design, syncing perfectly with the pumping soundtrack. The levels themselves feel like they’re alive, shifting with the beat, which makes them both a joy and a nightmare to control.

Pro tip Start with the practice mode to memorize tricky sections: mastering patterns first makes the real run way less frustrating.

My verdict: Geometry Dash is finally the rhythm challenge you didn’t know you needed on iPad. For anyone who loves music and a challenging platformer game, it’s one of those apps that feel totally worth every bit of frustration.

What do players say?

BALLCLAWGUY ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ This game is very fun and can easily supply you with years of fun and playtime, however, it’s not for everyone. it’s very challenging and sometimes I’ll have to work very very hard to progress. The game is also mostly driven by your own motivation to play it and improve.

5. Roblox [Best Creative Multiplayer iPad Game]

Our Score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 Year of release 2012 Creator/s Roblox Corporation Average playtime Open-ended, varies per player Metacritic score N/A

Roblox is the ultimate sandbox game where imagination runs wild. It’s not a single game but a world packed with user-created experiences, ranging from obstacle courses to shooters to simulators. To me, it’s basically a playground for both creators and explorers, and I think that balance is why Roblox is still exploding in popularity.

Playing on iPad feels seamless thanks to the Apple ecosystem. The device is perfectly compatible with Roblox’s mix of quick sessions and deeper creations. Sure, the controls can feel a bit clunky in crowded lobbies, but the ability to create or join experiences instantly outweighs that hiccup. I’ve seen kids and adults alike light up when they discover just how much variety Roblox offers.

Visually, Roblox isn’t going for realism, it’s blocky and charming in its own way. But the music and sound design shift depending on the game you’re in, which keeps things fresh. Some experiences are rough around the edges, while others deliver production values you wouldn’t expect from a free platform.

Pro tip Use parental settings if younger players are around. Roblox has a ton of content, but moderation tools go a long way.

My verdict: Roblox is a platform that’s totally worth checking out if you want endless good games in one hub. The price barrier is nonexistent, though in-game purchase options can pile up. If you’re even slightly interested in creativity and multiplayer chaos, this one’s a no-brainer.

What do players say?

DDisired ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I always thought Roblox was a knock off Minecraft due to its graphics and blockiness, but now I realized it’s so much more than that and why kids like it. It’s more like Minecraft with a fully featured mod browsing, able to play just about any game imaginable. The power is that it’s more of a platform to play games instead of an actual game itself.

6. Lost in Play [Best Whimsical Puzzle iPad Game]

Our Score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms iOS, Windows, macOS, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2022 (PC), 2023 (iOS) Creator/s Happy Juice Games, Playdigious (mobile) Average playtime ~5–6 hours Metacritic score N/A

Lost in Play feels like stepping into a Saturday morning cartoon. This adventurous puzzle game blends childlike wonder with clever mechanics, telling a story about siblings journeying through dreamlike worlds. The whimsical animation hooked me immediately; it’s like a hand-drawn show you can play.

I loved how the game gradually scales in complexity without ever feeling unfair. It’s approachable if you’re new to puzzle apps, but it still rewards persistence when challenges get tricky. The only downside? It’s relatively short: you’ll probably finish it in about half a weekend. But honestly, I’d rather a game leave me wanting more than overstay its welcome.

The game’s music score deserves credit for carrying the mood. Whether it’s a playful jingle or a mellow background tune, it perfectly matches the magical vibe. Combine that with gorgeous art direction, and you get an experience that feels like pure magic.

Pro tip Play with headphones on: the audio cues often hint at puzzle solutions.

My verdict: Lost in Play is one of those great games that charms without trying too hard. The price is fair for the level of polish, and I think it’s totally worth adding to your puzzle rotation if you enjoy lighthearted adventures.

What do players say?

calcetinvolador ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I just finished and really enjoyed it, the game is super charming and the puzzles are well thought, just the right difficulty, they are not easy though but there is a hint system if you get stuck.

7. Among Us [Best Social Deduction iPad Game]

Our Score 9.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms iOS, Android, Windows, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2018 Creator/s Innersloth Average playtime ~10–30 minutes per session (endless replay) Metacritic score N/A

Among Us exploded for a reason: it nails the tension of trying to figure out who’s lying while keeping things ridiculously fun. The core story is simple: astronauts fixing a ship while impostors try to sabotage them.

But the genius lies in how each room turns into a stage for debate, suspicion, and betrayal. The controls aren’t perfect, but they’re functional enough to keep rounds moving. I think the real magic happens in voice chat outside the app, though: you’ll laugh, argue, and sometimes feel betrayed in the best way possible. Even if you’re new, the learning curve is light, and it’s that kinda game that brings different groups together instantly, with cross-platform play putting it right up there with the best Switch party games.

Visually, it’s simple but effective. The cartoonish art style makes every death hilarious instead of grim, and the quirky sound effects double down on the lightheartedness. Yes, there are some ads if you’re playing the free version, but upgrading is totally worth it if you want more customization.

Pro tip Rotate your playstyle: being predictable as impostor gets you caught fast.

My verdict: Among Us is chaotic + brilliant, and a perfect pick if you want a social deduction game that’s easy to learn and endlessly replayable. It’s still one of the best multiplayer experiences you can run on iPhone or iPad.

What do players say?

N1cky_65 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Really playing it has been over 2.5 years and if im being honest its super fun. I like how you dont need to buy stuff anymore and can save up the in game currency and buy stuff. I like the roles and the fact you can change them.

8. Slay the Spire [Best Card Roguelike iPad Game]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms iOS, Windows, macOS, Linux, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2020 (iOS), 2019 (PC) Creator/s MegaCrit, Humble Games (publisher) Average playtime 40–100+ hours Metacritic score 83

Slay the Spire is the definition of strategy-meets-luck, an amazing deck-building game that keeps me hooked with every run. You start with a basic deck and climb a spire full of enemies, bosses, and surprises. What makes it genius is how every decision (from which card to pick to which path to climb) shapes your fate.

The control scheme works naturally with taps, and the UI feels polished. Runs can last from 20 minutes to over an hour, so it’s easy to pick up during breaks or sink into for an evening. If I had one worry, it’s that RNG sometimes decides your fate too much. But then again, that unpredictability is the thrill of roguelikes.

The art style has personality, leaning more toward gritty comic book than flashy effects. The eerie music fits the atmosphere, keeping tension high as you wonder what’s waiting on the next floor. And since no two runs are ever the same, replay value is off the charts.

Pro tip Don’t just chase flashy cards: sometimes the simplest synergies deliver the strongest runs.

My verdict: Slay the Spire is one of the most polished RPG hybrids I’ve played. If you’re into strategy and experimentation, it’s totally worth the purchase. Out of all the great games on iPad, this one keeps me coming back the most.

What do players say?

thewwthewwe4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Slay The Spire is great because it’s pretty straight forward explaining the mechanics. You don’t need to study every card or character strategy before playing. Part of being a roguelike is learning with every run and improving.

9. FTL: Faster Than Light [Best Space Strategy Roguelike iPad Game]

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms iOS, Windows, macOS, Linux Year of release 2014 Creator/s Subset Games Average playtime 20–40 hours Metacritic score 88

FTL is pure tension bottled into a space sim. You’re the captain of a tiny ship, tasked with guiding your crew across hostile sectors while everything out there is trying to destroy you. It’s brutal, unforgiving, and one of the top simulation games that made me feel like I was juggling a hundred problems at once.

The iPad version is a solid port, and the touchscreen interface feels natural for micromanaging. That said, this is not a game for quick casual bursts; you need patience and focus to survive. I’ve had entire runs collapse in under ten minutes because I made one bad call. But when you finally limp across the galaxy with your ship still intact, the satisfaction is off the roof.

Visually, FTL doesn’t rely on flashy graphics. It’s more about maps, ship layouts, and tactical decisions. The soundtrack ties it together, with low-key sci-fi music that perfectly matches the atmosphere of being alone in space. It’s simple yet immersive in its own way.

Pro tip Don’t neglect your crew’s positioning. Having someone in the right room can save a run.

My verdict: FTL is tough, uncompromising, and one of the best space games I’ve played on any device. The price might feel steep for an older title, but the replayability makes it worth every cent.

What do players say?

action_lawyer_comic ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ FTL is a game that rewards control and planning. But rather than looking at what comes next with certainty, you can play the best way you can, and adjust your strategy on the fly when you get the weapon or upgrade that you can’t pass up. That might be why you love it so much, that it challenges you to plan, but won’t tell you what’s coming next.

10. Bastion [Best Narrative-Driven Action RPG]

Our Score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms iOS, PC, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PS Vita, macOS Year of release 2011 Creator/s Supergiant Games (Amir Rao, Greg Kasavin, Jen Zee, Darren Korb) Average playtime 6 hours main story Metacritic score 94 (iOS)

In Bastion, the story follows you around. Every swing, every dodge, every stumble gets narrated in real time. You’re The Kid, wandering a broken world that reforms under your feet, grabbing cores to rebuild the Bastion hub and unlocking weapons with unique challenge levels. It’s tight, fast action with a layer of storytelling most action RPGs don’t even try.

On iPad, I felt right at home with the touch controls. Tap to move, dodge, shoot: all responsive. The fights can get crowded, and aiming on touch isn’t always perfect, but the game balances it with adjustable difficulty and even infinite lives for those who just want the story. If you like replay value, the New Game Plus mode and customizable difficulty idols give you plenty.

The hand-painted visuals look gorgeous on a tablet, with floating ruins popping in beneath your feet and colors that shift mood by area. Darren Korb’s soundtrack ties it all together – haunting, hopeful, and always on-point – while the narrator’s gravelly voice makes the whole journey feel personal.

Pro tip Don’t spread upgrades thin. Focus on one or two weapons early, it pays off in the challenge arenas.

My verdict: If you want action with heart, Bastion is your pick. It’s compact, emotional, and unforgettable.

What do players say?

IlmeniAVG ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Bastion is a great game on many levels: the music is strong, it has a memorable art/animation style, there’s good weapon variety, and it’s appropriately challenging. But what really makes Bastion stand out is its heavy use of narration

11. Ticket to Ride [Best Board Game Adaptation iPad Game]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One Year of release 2011 Creator/s Days of Wonder Average playtime 30–60 minutes per session Metacritic score 91

Ticket to Ride is proof that some experiences translate beautifully from tabletop to digital. As one of the most famous board games ever made, it challenges you to claim train routes across maps, balancing efficiency with blocking rivals. On iPad, it’s quick to set up, easy to learn, and perfect for short sessions.

The digital adaptation feels smooth. You can play against AI, friends locally, or online through services that make matchmaking painless. The Apple ecosystem ensures syncing is seamless, whether I’m on iPad or sneaking a round on my iPhone. There are some minor hiccups though, (I’m looking at you, occasional ads pop up), but they don’t ruin the flow.

The visuals lean into colorful, family-friendly design, and the map layouts look gorgeous on a tablet screen, especially if you’re playing on one of the best iPads for gaming. The soundtrack is subtle but pleasant, which keeps me focused on strategy without becoming distracting.

Pro tip Don’t just chase long routes: completing smaller, connected paths can win games just as often.

My verdict: This is hands down the best digital board game experience on iPad. If you like strategy that’s light enough to share with anyone, Ticket to Ride is a safe bet.

What do players say?

Tom_Lameman ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It is a great game and I don’t mean just a great gateway or beginner’s game. Too many people dismiss it as such, but there are nuances to the strategy and playing well requires good planning and making adjustments.

12. Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP [Best Atmospheric Adventure iPad Game]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms iOS, Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2011 Creator/s Superbrothers, Capybara Games Average playtime 2–3 hours Metacritic score 86

Sword & Sworcery EP is an artistic gem that blends pixel art, haunting music, and cryptic puzzles into something unforgettable. To me, the game’s biggest strength is atmosphere: it’s not just about solving challenges but about being absorbed in a surreal story that unfolds slowly.

The iPad release feels tailor-made for this experience. The interactions are intuitive, and the pacing invites me to sit back and explore without rushing. It’s kinda meditative, like flipping through a graphic novel that responds to my input. Sure, it’s not for everyone – some might find it too abstract – but I loved getting lost in its dreamy logic.

Visually, it’s striking. The low-fi pixel art paired with cinematic framing gives it a style that feels timeless. The services integration, back when it first launched (like syncing your music library with the game), showed just how experimental and ahead of its time it was.

Pro tip Play in a quiet room with headphones: the atmosphere lands harder when you’re isolated.

My verdict: Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP isn’t about action or spectacle. It’s an RPG-tinged adventure that lingers with you long after the credits. If you’re open to artistic experiments on iPhone or iPad, it’s an essential visit.

What do players say?

strifecross ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s an amazing and weird journey. Kris Piotrowski has worked on it and said that BELOW expands on some ideas presented in Sword and Sworcery.

13. Machinarium [Best Point-and-Click Puzzle iPad Game]

Our Score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, Linux Year of release 2011 Creator/s Amanita Design Average playtime ~4–5 hours Metacritic score 88

Machinarium is still one of those timeless point-and-click adventure games that instantly pulls you in with charm. Guiding a little bot through clever point-and-click challenges feels both nostalgic and fresh. What makes it stand out is how puzzles flow naturally from the environment: you’re never just solving random riddles, you’re piecing together the logic of this odd little city.

The controls feel right at home. Tapping to interact or dragging objects around makes puzzles intuitive, though I occasionally had to search longer than I’d like for the right hotspot. Still, that “aha!” moment always hits hard when you finally crack a tough challenge. I love that the game doesn’t rely on dialogue: the storytelling is purely visual, which makes it universally accessible.

Visually, Machinarium is a treat. Every scene looks like a painting, with quirky robots populating the rooms you explore. The moody soundtrack complements the vibe perfectly, making the whole experience feel cozy and a little eerie at the same time.

Pro tip Don’t ignore the hint system, it’s built in smartly and can nudge you forward without spoiling the whole solution.

My verdict: Machinarium is a must-play for puzzle fans. The price is more than fair for the level of craft here, and if you enjoy slower, brain-teasing adventures on your device, this one’s a must-visit.

What do players say?

spaceguerilla ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s a puzzle adventure game in the classic Monkey Island vein, by Amanita games (of Samorost fame). As with that series it’s beautiful, has fantastic music, is charmingly off the wall in its animation and design, and features no text at all - only visual clues.

14. Resident Evil 4 [Best Survival Horror iPad Game]

Our Score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms iOS, iPadOS, macOS, Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Creator/s Capcom Average playtime 10–15 hours Metacritic score N/A

Resident Evil 4 on iPad shocked me with how well it holds up. This is survival horror perfection: tense gunplay, creepy atmosphere, and that iconic village intro still had me sweating years later. It’s intense and remains one of the best third-person shooting games ever made.

The iPad version is surprisingly smooth. The controller support helped me aim, and the movement felt natural. But even on the touchscreen, it’s playable after a short adjustment. Sure, the controls can be clunky compared to console, but the sheer thrill of blasting through hordes on a portable screen is wild.

Visually, it’s sharp enough to still impress. Lighting and shadows crank up the tension, and the sound design nails it: the creaks, groans, and guttural screams kept me on edge. It feels surreal to carry a game that defined the genre in our pocket.

Pro tip Save grenades for crowd control. They’ll help you run when things get overwhelming.

My verdict: Resident Evil 4 remains survival horror gold. Being able to play it on iPhone or iPad just proves how far mobile gaming has come.

What do players say?

Kratosbutintoyoga ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I have been playing the RE4 Remake on my 15 Pro Max and I had a really good experience. Couple of frame drops here and there but it was by far and away a great mobile triple A experience.

15. Kingdom: Two Crowns [Best Minimalist Strategy iPad Game]

Our Score 8.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, Linux, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2020 Creator/s Noio, Coatsink Software Average playtime 20–40 hours Metacritic score N/A

Kingdom: Two Crowns strips strategy down to its essentials but still hooks me every time. I rode a horse back and forth across my land, collecting gold, recruiting villagers, and slowly building defenses against nightly monster waves. It’s simple on the surface, but the depth sneaks up; balancing expansion with protection is harder than it looks.

On iPad, the side-scrolling design works beautifully. Using the touchscreen to move and manage resources feels smooth, though timing your upgrades under pressure takes practice. I’ve had nights where I thought my base was safe, only to watch everything crumble because I stretched too far. It’s punishing, but in that addictive “one more run” way.

The pixel art and atmospheric soundtrack hit perfectly. There’s a calm serenity during the day as villagers work, and then the mood flips to panic at night. It doesn’t need flashy graphics to keep me glued; it’s the tension and rhythm that pull me in, the same qualities I look for when I talk about the best RTS games worth playing today.

Pro tip Don’t neglect walls early, your first few nights can make or break the entire campaign.

My verdict: Kingdom: Two Crowns is strategy distilled into something elegant and brutal. If you enjoy roguelike tension with minimalist design, it’s a must on any device.

What do players say?

SwitchHandler ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I LOVE Kingdom Two Crowns! It’s so cozy to build up your kingdom during the day, and then hide behind the saftey of your walls at night.

16. GRIS [Best Artistic Platformer iPad Game]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, Linux, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2019 Creator/s Nomada Studio Average playtime ~4 hours Metacritic score N/A

GRIS is an emotional journey wrapped in stunning watercolor visuals. It’s about grief, growth, and resilience, told entirely through imagery and music. Every jump, slide, and transformation feels like part of a larger metaphor, and it floored me how much emotion the game pulled out of me without a single word.

The iPad version feels pristine. Everything is smooth, the touchscreen is responsive, and the pacing is perfect for handheld play. GRIS doesn’t throw tough combat or punishing mechanics at you; instead, it flows like a dream. If you’re expecting high challenge, you might be disappointed, but this one’s about the ride, not the grind.

Visually, GRIS is breathtaking. Colors shift as you progress through emotional stages, and the animation feels alive. The hand-painted style combined with the orchestral soundtrack makes it one of the most moving artistic experiences I’ve had on any device.

Pro tip Play in one sitting if you can: the emotional arc lands harder without breaks.

My verdict: GRIS is proof that games can be art. The price is nothing compared to the experience you’re getting, and if you’re open to games that blur the line between interactive story and artwork, GRIS is essential.

What do players say?

UnknownEAK ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The game is beautiful. At its best, it really is one of the most beautiful games I’ve ever played, and that’s something that was evident from just seeing a few screenshots from it. The other quality this game has, is the soundtrack. Always immersive, always fitting to the action, and overall just very pleasant to listen to.

FAQs

What is the best iPad game?

The best iPad game is Monument Valley, a super chill puzzle adventure that looks amazing and feels clever without being stressful. It’s easy to pick up, hard to put down, and perfect for when you just want to relax.

Is the iPad good for gaming?

Yes, iPad is good for gaming because it runs everything from quick mobile hits to bigger games like Dead Cells or Resident Evil 4. The screen looks great, it’s smooth, and it really does feel close to console quality.

How many GB of iPad for gaming?

The ideal iPad GB for gaming is 128GB or more, since games take up way more space than they used to. That way you can keep stuff like Stardew Valley, Slay the Spire, and FTL installed without having to delete things all the time.

What do kids play on an iPad?

Kids play Roblox on iPad for building and creativity, Stardew Valley for farming and cozy fun, and Geometry Dash for fast rhythm challenges. Among Us is another big hit since it’s goofy, social, and easy to jump into with friends.

What games can two people play on an iPad?

Two people can jump into Among Us on an iPad for quick party fun, or go head-to-head in Ticket to Ride if you’re into board games. The iPad makes it easy to play side by side or online, so it’s great for friends, couples, or kids sharing one screen.