The Most Iconic Video Game Duos You Need to Know About

Video game duos have shaped some of the most unforgettable moments in the medium’s history. The connection between the characters becomes a component of the experience that enriches the narrative. Whatever the setting, these character duos have become cornerstones of gaming culture.

The best duos of all time possess a range of characteristics. They complement each other mechanically within the game, but that’s just the least of it. They also demonstrate deep emotional connections that transform a solo playing experience into something that feels more substantial.

This guide explores twenty legendary duo characters that have left their mark on the industry. I break down what makes their partnerships so powerful. Perhaps more importantly, I look at why gamers keep coming back to these iconic video game duos.

What Makes a Video Game Duo Iconic?

It’s about more than just sharing a screen. Chemistry between characters, often in the form of contrasting personalities and complementary skills, is what establishes the emotional stakes of so many great games. These classic duos and famous duos (both male and female pairings) have set the standard for duo gaming across generations.

Of course, it does matter how the characters interact mechanically. When one character is great at ranged combat and the other is dominant from close quarters, or when puzzles can only be solved through a collaboration of the two characters, there is a satisfying sense of synergy that runs through the entire game. Not only does this add to the narrative and strategic elements of the title, but it also establishes a level of depth otherwise inaccessible.

Really great duos also drive the plot forward through character growth that is tied directly to their connection. From Mario and Luigi to Joel and Ellie, these partnerships work on many different levels. Who is your favorite? Let’s get into it.

The 20 Best Video Game Duos of All Time

These video game duos have earned their legendary status through years of memorable moments and gameplay innovation. Many of these partnerships have defined their games just as much as the best video game villains they’ve faced.

From classic arcade brawlers to modern narrative-driven adventures, each pairing on this list brings something special to its respective games. Some feature iconic female video game characters as part of famous duos, male and female pairings that have become gaming legends.

Some duos excel through tight cooperative mechanics (perfect for best split-screen games or best cross-platform games), others through emotional storytelling, and many through both.

1. Mario and Luigi [Most Famous Video Game Duo From Super Mario Bros]

Game Series Super Mario Bros. Genre Platformer Known For Cooperative gameplay, balanced abilities Cultural Impact Defined multiplayer platforming for generations

Mario and Luigi’s similar but distinct styles of motion help them navigate the Mushroom Kingdom with the chemistry of brothers. Mario and Luigi were, of course, the most obvious choice for my top pairing. But they make it here because they work.

Luigi’s higher jump allows him to reach spaces Mario can’t get to. Mario’s better traction gives him tighter control. In games like New Super Mario Bros., these abilities pair exquisitely together, allowing players to throw characters into spaces, across gaps, or onto enemies.

Why we chose it Mario and Luigi invented cooperative gaming for an entire generation and remain the gold standard for balanced character abilities in platformers.

Beyond the mechanics, their brotherhood forms the foundation of Nintendo‘s flagship franchise. The dynamic of older brother protecting younger brother runs through decades of adventures, with Luigi stepping up when Mario gets captured and vice versa.

But if you’ve played the Mario games, you know it’s more than just mechanically satisfying. The idea of brotherly connection runs through decades of gameplay, creating a level of emotional depth that has resonated with fans since the original arcade game. These characters popularized video games for entire generations of players, and have now had starring roles in some of the best co-op Switch games on the market.

Luigi was originally created as a palette swap of Mario to enable two-player mode in the original arcade game, but his distinct personality and slight mechanical differences have made him a beloved character in his own right, spawning his own series with Luigi’s Mansion.

2. Tails and Sonic [Best Sidekick in Platform Gaming History]

Game Series Sonic the Hedgehog Genre Platformer Known For Sidekick character arcs, co-op speed gameplay Cultural Impact Proved sidekicks could have compelling development

Tails and Sonic add a satisfying collaborative aspect to what would otherwise be a single-player game when cooperative elements are added. It’s through Tails that the Sonic series achieves an element of co-operation. Player one assumes the role of the title character, while the second player is able to play Tails, helping Sonic out in tough spots.

As the secondary character, and for that matter, one not recognized as easily as, say, Luigi, he also contributes a level of mechanical talent that is effective in boss battles and other tight spots.

Why we chose it Tails proved that sidekicks could have their own compelling character arcs while still supporting the main hero mechanically.

What makes this partnership special is that Tails has a compelling character arc. On one hand, he admires and looks up to Sonic. On the other hand, he has his own ambitions. As the games develop, Tails begins to acquire his own persona. In Sonic Adventure, for example, he’s given solo missions that allow him to step out of Sonic’s shadow and become his own hero.

Tails’ real name is Miles Prower (a play on “miles per hour”), and he was introduced in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 to give players a co-op option that wouldn’t slow down Sonic’s signature speed.

3. Ratchet and Clank [Most Entertaining Interspecies Partnership]

Game Series Ratchet & Clank Genre Action-Platformer Known For Weapon variety, puzzle-platforming synergy Cultural Impact PlayStation’s flagship action-comedy franchise

For most of this celebrated franchise’s history, Clank has served as a sidekick, contributing primarily in the form of help with puzzles or platforming support. Ratchet blows things up. Clank will transform into a helicopter or jetpack when needed, and what good friend wouldn’t? As the series developed, Clank eventually began to receive his own missions and even a spin-off game.

Why we chose it Their evolution from rocky partnership to genuine friendship mirrors player investment across one of PlayStation’s most beloved franchises.

Throughout the series, their friendship anchors players into increasingly epic storylines about galactic threats. Their partnership starts rocky, with Clank being the straight-laced robot to Ratchet’s cocky Lombax attitude. Over the series, they develop a genuine friendship that anchors the increasingly epic storylines about galactic threats and dimensional rifts.

Clank’s formal designation is XJ-0461, and he was originally defective, which gave him independent thought and personality instead of blindly following his creator’s orders.

4. Ryu and Ken [Most Iconic Fighting Game Rivals]

Game Series Street Fighter Genre Fighting Known For Rival dynamics, similar movesets with distinct properties Cultural Impact Defined competitive fighting game rivalry

Disciplined Ryu is focused on his power and projectile control, while Ken brings flashy fun to the table with his aggressive rushdown tactics. Ryu and Ken’s movesets are similar, but they contrast in terms of properties, allowing players the opportunity to choose based on their playstyle and preferences.

Why we chose it Their rivalry defined competitive fighting games and showed how similar movesets with different properties could create distinct playstyles.

Of course, the Street Fighter series is not as narratively focused as many of the things on this list, but Ryu and Ken’s dynamic adds an element of emotional resonance that grounds the series. It’s through their rivalry that many players connect with the story. They train under the same master. They push each other to improve.

Ken’s flashy American lifestyle contrasts at all turns with Ryu’s wandering warrior mentality. Their matches are the culmination of mutual respect and a desire to grow.

Ken was introduced in the original Street Fighter as a palette-swapped Ryu to enable versus play, but he’s since developed into a fully distinct character with different frame data, combo routes, and personality.

5. Dante and Vergil [Most Stylish Fraternal Rivalry in Gaming]

Game Series Devil May Cry Genre Action Known For Stylish combat, twin rivalry Cultural Impact Set standard for stylish action game rivalries

Vergil is precise. He uses his katana, Yamato, to strike rapidly. Dante’s combat style is improvisational and chaotic, switching weapons mid-combo and taunting enemies. When playable together in special modes, Dante and Vergil’s contrasting approaches to demon-slaying create dynamic combat scenarios.

Why we chose it Their fraternal conflict creates the most stylish and tragic rivalry in action gaming history.

But it’s the story behind their fighting styles that makes them truly compelling. Vergil craves power, the same thing Dante rejects. Twin sons of the demon Sparda, their relationship drives the entire series. Their brutal fraternal conflicts add depth to the story and make their fights epic, tragic, and always satisfying.

Their iconic confrontation in Devil May Cry 3 is considered one of gaming’s greatest boss battles, with players fighting Vergil multiple times as he grows stronger throughout the game.

6. Elliot Salem and Tyson Rios [Ultimate Tactical Co-op Partners]

Game Series Army of Two Genre Third-Person Shooter Known For Mandatory cooperation, aggro system Cultural Impact Built the entire game around two-player tactics

Elliot and Tyson collaborate so well. One player draws enemy fire. The other flanks for stealth kills. It’s Elliot and Tyson’s synchronization that makes every fight they’re involved in coordinated and enjoyable.

The story focuses on friendship in the most drastic of settings. Their constant banter and loyalty add a level of levity to extremely serious subject matter. Salem and Rios work as private military contractors, with their mercenary bond tested through morally gray missions. Their split-screen appearances are particularly iconic.

Why we chose it The entire game was built around mandatory cooperation, making every combat encounter a coordinated dance between players.

Players can customize their masks and weapons with ridiculous gold plating and bling, turning serious tactical shooters into fashion statements that intentionally draw enemy attention.

7. Kratos and Atreus [Best Father-Son Duo in Video Games]

Game Series God of War Genre Action-Adventure Known For Father-son dynamics, emotional storytelling Cultural Impact Transformed franchise from rage to emotional depth

In God of War and God of War Ragnarök, players are able to command Atreus to shoot certain targets. Kratos and Atreus’s chemistry creates combo opportunities that pair wonderfully with Kratos’ axe and fists. Narratively speaking, players are also given the opportunity to watch Atreus mature and develop throughout the games. The more you play, the more his combat abilities expand.

Why we chose it This father-son duo transformed God of War from pure rage into emotionally complex storytelling without sacrificing gameplay depth.

Their connection as father and son is possibly the most important aspect of this pairing. Kratos teaches Atreus about godhood while grappling with the violence in his past. The revelation that Atreus is actually Loki adds mythological weight to the journey.

Atreus’ name comes from a Greek figure, but his true identity as Loki creates a fascinating blend of Greek and Norse mythology that redefines both characters’ destinies. God of War has always had some of the most compelling video game villains, and the personal element of Kratos and Atreus’s relationship makes smashing them to pieces all the more satisfying.

8. Zelda and Link [Most Enduring Partnership Across Timelines]

Game Series The Legend of Zelda Genre Action-Adventure Known For Reincarnated bond, courage, and wisdom balance Cultural Impact Over three decades of enduring partnership

The way that Zelda and Link actually interact changes considerably throughout the series. In Ocarina of Time, the player eventually comes to learn (spoilers) that Zelda has been providing support in disguise as Sheik. In other games, she’s present primarily in the background. Regardless, her wisdom is the perfect balance to Link’s courage. They combine as a singular force to stop Ganon’s power.

Why we chose it Their reincarnated bond across timelines creates gaming’s most enduring partnership, balancing courage and wisdom for over three decades.

Sometimes there are romantic undertones. Other times, the connection is almost sibling-like. It’s their mutual sense of duty and destiny that both bind them together and add extra narrative richness to a franchise that is already very story-driven. Zelda herself ranks among the most iconic female video game characters in gaming history.

In Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, Zelda’s character development takes center stage through memories and flashbacks, giving her more depth than in any previous entry. More recently, she’s had her first starring role in her own title, further cementing her reputation as one of the best female video game protagonists of all time.

9. Shepard and Garrus [Best Friendship in RPG History]

Game Series Mass Effect Genre Action RPG Known For Player-driven friendship, loyalty missions Cultural Impact Showcased the potential of player choice in relationships

Garrus’s sniper skills complement Shepard in virtually all of his builds. It’s Garrus’s loyalty mission that unlocks the most powerful combat upgrades across all three games. Garrus can be added to nearly every major mission.

Why we chose it Their friendship represents the best of what player choice and character development can achieve across a trilogy.

Beyond the tactical advantages, they consistently support one another, becoming best friends throughout the series. This connection has led to a moment widely considered one of the most narratively satisfying in video game history: their rooftop conversation before the final mission in Mass Effect 3.

If Shepard doesn’t romance anyone, Garrus jokes about “reaching for those upper wards,” and their banter includes calibrating the Normandy’s guns, which became a fan meme.

10. Booker and Elizabeth [Most Revolutionary Escort Mission Pairing]

Game Series BioShock Genre First-Person Shooter Known For Revolutionary escort AI, dimensional tears Cultural Impact Redefined how escort characters function in games

Elizabeth provides a level of support previously unseen in the BioShock series. Elizabeth is arguably the most useful escort character in video game history. She tosses Booker ammo, health, and salts. She can also open rifts to bring in cover, turrets, and environmental hazards. Never does she become a burden in the game, a factor that is extremely rare for characters of her kind.

Why we chose it Elizabeth revolutionized escort missions by being genuinely helpful and central to both gameplay and the story’s most shocking twist.

Elizabeth, with her history of trauma, is naturally a figure of sympathy, while watching Booker’s hardened persona soften provides the game’s emotional core. To fully contextualize their relationship, I would need to spoil one of the most famous twists in 21st-century video game history. You’ll just have to play to find out more.

Elizabeth’s AI required years of development to feel natural, with the team ensuring she’d never block doorways, always stay relevant to combat, and react believably to the player’s actions.

11. Spyro and Sparx [Most Loyal Dragonfly-Dragon Partnership]

Game Series Spyro the Dragon Genre Platformer Known For Health indicator sidekick, gem collection Cultural Impact Multi-functional sidekick design

Sparx will automatically collect gems so you don’t have to. Sparx begins as a very much a side character. However, as the series develops, he eventually gets some of his own missions, which then increase his abilities.

Why we chose it Sparx functions as both a health indicator and a helpful companion, proving sidekicks can serve multiple gameplay purposes simultaneously.

Their friendship, particularly compared to some of the others on this list, is very simple but nevertheless endearing. In the moments where Sparx gets captured or experiences other sources of peril, there’s an added emotional depth not always present in what is typically a very lighthearted series.

Sparx was hatched from the same dragon egg as Spyro in the games’ lore, making them technically brothers who’ve been together since birth.

12. Joel and Ellie [Most Emotionally Devastating Surrogate Family]

Game Series The Last of Us Genre Action-Adventure Known For Surrogate father-daughter bond, emotional storytelling Cultural Impact Set a new bar for narrative-driven gaming

Joel’s brute force is supported at every turn by Ellie’s stealth and strategy. The connection between Joel and Ellie is both famous and tragic. They clash throughout the first game as the surrogate father-daughter dynamic plays out. Joel handles most combat while Ellie provides support, spotting enemies and occasionally saving Joel from ambushes.

In The Last of Us Part II, Ellie becomes the playable character with her own combat style, using stealth and agility differently than Joel’s brute force approach.

Why we chose it Their surrogate father-daughter relationship set a new bar for emotional storytelling in games and influenced an entire generation of narrative-driven titles.

Joel is protective, while Ellie is adventurous and desiring purpose. This conflict contributes to the narrative, culminating in a first game ending that sets up the sequel’s famous theme of revenge and forgiveness. Ellie’s journey across both games showcases one of the best female protagonists in modern gaming.

The giraffe scene in the first game wasn’t originally scripted – the developers added it late in production to give players a moment of peace and beauty amid the post-apocalyptic horror.

13. Nathan Drake and Sully [Best Mentor-Protégé Adventure Partners]

Game Series Uncharted Genre Action-Adventure Known For Mentor-protégé bond, cinematic storytelling Cultural Impact Defined narrative-driven action-adventure games

Sully serves as a sort of mentor figure in the Uncharted series, often providing narrative support rather than mechanical contributions. Nathan’s acrobatic platforming is balanced by Sully’s experience and connections. They don’t necessarily collaborate consistently in a gameplay sense, with many of their interactions taking place through cinematic cut scenes.

Why we chose it Their mentor-protégé bond brings warmth and humor to globe-trotting adventures, making every treasure hunt feel personal.

Sully is wise and laid-back, whereas Nathan is reckless and wisecracking. Regardless, they share a genuine affection that shines throughout the series, contributing to Nathan Drake’s franchise command as one of the best adventure games of all time. Their mentor-protégé relationship spans decades, with Sully taking in teenage Nathan and shaping him into a wisecracking adventurer.

Sully’s full name is Victor Sullivan, and he’s been with Nathan since the second game’s flashback reveals him rescuing teenage Drake from a museum heist gone wrong.

14. Cortana and Master Chief [Most Iconic Human-AI Partnership]

Game Series Halo Genre First-Person Shooter Known For Human-AI bond, emotional depth in FPS Cultural Impact Humanized the faceless protagonist archetype

Cortana controls vehicles remotely, providing off-camera support that helps Master Chief navigate various combat scenarios. Cortana’s integration into Chief’s armor makes her, even if unseen, present throughout the series.

Why we chose it Their evolving relationship humanized the faceless Spartan and proved AI companions could be emotionally resonant story drivers.

In Halo 4, Cortana begins to deteriorate. There’s an added emotional element that makes the story feel so much more personal than was previously common to the series. Her rampancy (AI deterioration) forces Chief to confront emotions he’s suppressed, making her potential loss deeply personal rather than tactical.

Cortana chose Master Chief herself from a lineup of Spartans, seeing something special in him beyond his combat record, which foreshadows their unique connection throughout the series.

15. Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong [Best Uncle-Nephew Tag Team]

Game Series Donkey Kong Country Genre Platformer Known For Tag-team mechanics, character switching Cultural Impact Defined SNES-era platforming innovation

DK’s long-established, relaxed attitude is challenged at every turn by Diddy’s youthful enthusiasm. A truly classic uncle/nephew dynamic. Mechanically speaking, Diddy Kong complements DK. He provides speed and agility. Plus, as the series progresses, he gains abilities like a jetpack that extend his reach.

Why we chose it Their tag-team platforming mechanics defined the SNES era and showed how switching between characters could add strategic depth.

There’s also just a mentorship and bond that adds more depth to the series. Their family relationship drives the story as they recover stolen banana hoards from King K. Rool.

Diddy Kong was originally conceived as an updated design for Donkey Kong himself, but Nintendo requested a sidekick instead, leading to his creation as a separate character.

16. Banjo and Kazooie [Most Inseparable Bear-Bird Comedy Duo]

Game Series Banjo-Kazooie Genre Platformer Known For Inseparable moveset, comedic banter Cultural Impact Defined N64 collect-a-thon adventures

Kazooie shoots eggs. She enables flight. She delivers devastating beak attacks. Banjo and Kazooie are perhaps a little less personality-driven than many of the entries on my list. However, their connection shines through in the series. Kazooie shoots eggs, enables flight, and delivers devastating attacks. Banjo, on the other hand, is focused on special attacks driven primarily from the backpack.

Why we chose it Their inseparable moveset and comedic banter created one of the N64 era’s most memorable collect-a-thon adventures.

Their combined moveset is deeply integrated, making them inseparable in gameplay. They also simply have a friendship that shines throughout the series and builds trust. Their banter defines the series’ humor, with Kazooie’s sarcastic remarks bouncing off Banjo’s good-natured patience.

Kazooie never leaves Banjo’s backpack in the first game, leading to running jokes about her living situation and why she tolerates being carried around constantly.

17. ATLAS and P-Body [Best Pure Cooperative Puzzle-Solving Duo]

Game Series Portal 2 Genre Puzzle-Platformer Known For Four-portal cooperation, asymmetric co-op Cultural Impact Pinnacle of cooperative puzzle design

In Portal 2, a key component to the gameplay is coordinating portal placement. ATLAS and P-Body collaborate to find creative solutions to unique problems. This is done cooperatively between ATLAS and P-Body. By virtue of this, puzzles literally cannot be solved alone.

Why we chose it Their four-portal cooperative puzzle solving represents the pinnacle of asymmetric co-op design, where both players are equally essential.

While the game is puzzle-oriented, the shared problem-solving component adds an element of camaraderie despite the lack of traditional dialogue. Their relationship is purely functional at first, but GLaDOS’s commentary and their celebratory animations create a surprising personality.

ATLAS and P-Body communicate entirely through beeps, gestures, and emotes, yet players consistently report feeling genuine teamwork and friendship with their co-op partner through these simple interactions.

18. Billy and Jimmy Lee [Original Beat ‘Em Up Brothers]

Game Series Double Dragon Genre Beat ‘Em Up Known For Cooperative combat, synchronized attacks Cultural Impact Pioneered arcade co-op brawler genre

In the Double Dragon series, players can perform cooperative moves and execute synchronized attacks. Billy and Jimmy Lee aren’t exactly bantering comrades across a narratively driven gamescape. However, they coordinate as fighters in a way that is truly seamless and satisfying.

Why we chose it These brothers pioneered the beat ’em up genre’s cooperative gameplay and influenced decades of arcade brawlers.

Their mirrored combat attacks make the gameplay feel extremely coordinated. In the original game, this connection eventually comes to a head. In the arcade version’s versus mode, players who completed the game were then forced to fight each other for Marian’s affection, adding a level of complexity to the relationship.

Double Dragon helped establish many beat ’em up conventions, including the two-player cooperative format that became standard for arcade brawlers throughout the late ’80s and early ’90s.

19. Ico and Yorda [Most Wordless Emotional Connection]

Game Series ICO Genre Puzzle-Platformer Known For Hand-holding mechanic, wordless storytelling Cultural Impact Redefined emotional escort experiences

Throughout ICO, players solve environmental puzzles by positioning Yorda while also defending her from shadow creatures. Ico and Yorda exist in a vibrant fantasy world filled with puzzles and adventure. The two characters are very literally connected through the hand-holding mechanic.

Why we chose it Their wordless connection through the simple act of holding hands created one of gaming’s most emotionally powerful escort experiences.

The entire story is rooted in emotion. Ico’s determination to free Yorda from the castle creates an element of mutual trust and determination that runs through the game. The characters do not communicate in a traditional sense, but instead express their bond through action in a way that is intensely satisfying.

The game’s director, Fumito Ueda, intentionally made Yorda speak a different language than Ico to emphasize their communication through actions and emotions rather than words.

20. Jak and Daxter [Best Transformation from Friends to Hero and Sidekick]

Game Series Jak and Daxter Genre Action-Platformer Known For Friend-to-ottsel transformation, evolving tone Cultural Impact Successfully transitioned from lighthearted to mature

Jak and Daxter’s dynamic evolves with the series. In the first game, Daxter assists with puzzles. As the games evolve and darken, he provides more tactical support. The Jak and Daxter series begins as a lighthearted puzzle-style game with the first installment, but develops in games two and three, a Grand Theft Auto-style playing mechanic that won fans over in an enormous way.

Why we chose it Daxter’s transformation from best friend to ottsel sidekick created a unique dynamic where humor balanced increasingly mature themes.

Daxter’s nonstop jokes add a degree of levity to Jak’s fairly dark journey that takes place as the series progresses, providing an emotional anchor throughout the series. Best friends since childhood, their dynamic shifts when Daxter’s accident kicks off the first game’s quest. Throughout the series,

Jak is dark and brooding, while Daxter is quippy and fun. This is one of the best PS5 co-op games that features strong partnerships where you can experience these dynamics firsthand.

Daxter got his own spin-off PSP game that takes place during Jak’s two-year imprisonment, showing how the ottsel became an exterminator and worked to rescue his friend.

Conclusion

Video game duos have proven that characters are legendary not on their own, but through collaboration. At least that’s how it so often goes. These partnerships showcase the importance of complementary abilities and tightly crafted game mechanics.

But there’s also a big emphasis on emotional depth and great storytelling. Duo gaming continues to evolve. Some game duos even bridge the gap between fandoms, allowing for cross-platform collaboration.

The best character pairings stick with players long after credits roll. They create memories. They establish a feeling of connection that can sometimes feel like true friendship for the player themselves.

