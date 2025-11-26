How To Watch Thanksgiving Football: Channels, Streams & Full Schedule

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

It’s that time of the year, and you’re probably wondering how to watch Thanksgiving football, which is what I’m here to guide you through. I’ll be going through everything you need to know about this, including schedules, services, gear, and everything else you need to get you prepared for the biggest night of the year.

The best thing about living in modern day is that you won’t have to rely on a single service, meaning you can choose the one that suits you the best. This is why I’ll be covering a few of those, and I’ll also be including some tips and tricks to make this night a memorable one with friends and family.

If you’re trying to figure out how to watch Thanksgiving football, I’m here to tell you it’s as easy as picking up the remote. Your primary TV options cover all or almost all the networks that will broadcast your favorite game.

Now let’s talk about where to watch Thanksgiving football. There are a few options, depending on which game you want to watch. The first one is at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, next up is the 4:30 PM ET one on CBS, and the last one is at 8:20 PM ET on NBC.

If you’re not too friendly with the TV remote or want to watch the game on some of your other devices, there are a few more options. Services like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Paramount+, NFL+, and Peacock are the services you should consider.

How To Watch Thanksgiving NFL Games for Free?

If you’re looking to watch all Thanksgiving NFL games for free, the simplest option is to use an over-the-air (OTA) antenna. Modern antennas can pick up a pretty clear HD signal and offer a very good viewing experience.

The best thing about it is that it’s free, meaning you won’t need to buy anything or subscribe to any services. The important channels, such as CBS, FOX, and NBC, are already on your TV, so all you need to do is turn it on and enjoy the game.

Digital OTA Antenna

The simplest and most reliable way to watch Thanksgiving NFL games for free is to use a digital over-the-air antenna. You’ll get HD coverage from FOX, CBS, and NBC, and it’s the option where you won’t need to pay for a subscription once everything is set up. The TV decodes the local stations, which also means you won’t need a cable box.

One thing to note about digital OTA antennas is that the performance can vary depending on a few factors. The most crucial one is the line of sight and distance to the broadcast towers, meaning it’s important where you place it.

Why we chose it This is the easiest and simplest option to get access to NFL games on Thanksgiving, meaning there’s no complicated installation and no need to pay extra.

Indoor models are discrete, but you may find yourself in a situation where you won’t get the best signal. This is where outdoor antennas shine, and if you place it high enough, like the attic, the roof, or even your window, and point it at the broadcasting towers, it should give you excellent quality.

The Mohu Leaf 50 is an amplified indoor HDTV antenna aimed at people who want something sleek and compact. This might have an effect on the reception, which may not be as good as some of the others on this list, but it’s still pretty good if you want reliable access to NBC, CBS, and FOX broadcasts.

The rating on this device is up to 60 miles of range, and it comes with a detachable 12-foot coaxial cable. You also get a Jolt Switch amplifier, which can provide up to 18 dB or peak gain. The great thing is that you can turn off the amplifier if the signal is strong to avoid amplifying the noise.

This antenna has support for Hi-VHF and UHF bands and comes in a thin design, meaning you can tuck it behind the TV and keep it out of sight. The Mohu Leaf 50 will perform well in urban and suburban areas with moderate to good signal, so it’s a balance between performance and aesthetics.

Why we chose it It’s a slim and discreet option, which offers an easy plug-and-play setup, Jolt Amplifier for variable signals, making it an excellent choice for urban and suburban use.

As good as this sounds, outdoor directional antennas will do a better job, which is where the Jolt Switch comes into play. You can play around with positioning the antenna and test with the amplifier to get the best possible signal.

Overall, the Mohu Leaf 50 is the kind of antenna that most homes would benefit a lot from. It’s sleek, stylish, and offers excellent reception when placed correctly. Adding the amplifier can help in situations where the reception isn’t the best, making this a very good choice for that Thanksgiving game, or general use, for that matter.

A TV with a Built-In Tuner

Most modern TVs come with a built-in ATSC digital tuner, meaning you can connect an OTA antenna and watch local broadcasts from CBS, FOX, and NBC. For this use case, you can use the antenna to watch the Thanksgiving NFL games without needing additional hardware.

The best thing about this is that it’s a plug-and-play option. You’ll need to plug the antenna into the coaxial input and scan for channels. Depending on your location and coverage, you may need to consider an amplifier, especially if you’re not too close to a broadcast tower or don’t have a clear line of sight.

Why we chose it An ideal option for those looking for seamless OTA access without any additional equipment. The OTA setup is plug-and-play, plus there are models with integrated streaming apps.

Ideally, you’ll want to use this option on a TV with ATSC 3.0 support, which offers improved reception, delivery, as well as audio and video features. This is where firmware updates can also help down the line in terms of channel mapping or tuner stability.

If you’re after a setup that’s hassle-free, this is the simplest option there is.

For my next pick, I’m going with something different, digital, and modern. The INSIGNIA 50″ Class F50 Series is a 4K Fire TV which combines native 4K resolution, image color enhancements, and the FireTV platform for easy access to streaming apps.

As you’d expect from a modern TV, it comes with a built-in ATSC digital tuner, meaning you can use your OTA antenna and get full access to FOX, NBC, or CBS broadcasts for your favorite Thanksgiving game. All of this comes out of the box, so there’s no need for a cable or satellite box.

This 50-inch TV features a VA-panel, which may not be known for the widest viewing angles, but you will get to enjoy a strong contrast and good black uniformity. It’s an essential feature, especially for watching your favorite Thanksgiving game in darker surroundings.

The picture processing supports HDR10, meaning you get a lot more improved dynamic range on HDR content, offering vivid images and sharp details regardless of whether you’re watching TV or streaming.

Why we chose it A very affordable 50-inch TV with built-in tuner for an OTA antenna, flexible port options, and Fire TV OS for plenty of streaming convenience.

The Fire TV OS is excellent for this use case because it offers support to multiple apps such as Peacock, Paramount+, YouTube, Hulu, and many more for the widest range of available streaming services. In addition to that, you get an Alexa voice remote for a much easier use of the TV.

On the connectivity side of things, you’re looking at a pretty standard set of port options. A few HDMI and USB ports for device or media input. You also have an optical audio for a soundbar, plus the standard coaxial input.

The INSIGNIA 50″ Class F50 Series is an affordable TV that doesn’t have too many compromises. Yes, it’s not comparable with models that are 5 times more expensive, but it’s the kind of TV that will let you enjoy the Thanksgiving game without too much hassle.

Signal Amplifier for Weak Reception Zones

Going for the OTA option is the simplest way to watch the Thanksgiving NFL games, but there are situations where you might struggle with reception. Being further away from a broadcast tower or not having a clear line of sight means the image quality will be far from perfect, this is where an amplifier can help.

While most people are more or less fine when watching on one TV, trying to do it on multiple TVs can become a problem. This is because the signal has to be divided into multiple inputs, and the quality will worsen. Signal amplifiers offer dB gain output, are designed to filter mobile interference, and are designed for indoor and outdoor mounting.

Why we chose it An ideal situation for households struggling with poor reception, something that’s noticeable especially when multiple TVs are being used.

There is a massive difference between models, some offering more gain, while others are more compact, meaning you’ll need to consider which one works for you and your specific use case. The most important thing is that these little devices can significantly improve image quality without any major sacrifices.

If you’re looking for a professional-grade distribution amplifier to split a single OTA antenna feed to 4 TVs, then the Channel Master TV Antenna Booster 4‑Port is the one you should consider. Unlike common passive splitters, which cause a significant signal loss, this one offers 4 outputs with +7.5 dB of gain per output.

The booster’s frequency bandpass also covers VHF and UHF broadcast bands, aligning it with standard OTA channels. In addition to that, it also includes out-of-band attenuation, which helps suppress unwanted frequencies.

This kind of filtering is essential and practical because it helps reduce interference from cellular or FM signals, which can degrade OTA reception. It’s a problem in both urban and suburban areas, so anyone can benefit from it.

It’s designed with a heavy-duty housing that is also weatherproof, meaning you can mount it in harsher environments and not worry about any issues. This means you can mount it outside or in the attic, and the device will perform admirably.

Why we chose it The perfect booster to split and amplify a single OTA feed to up to 4 TVs with advanced filtering features and a robust build quality.

The Channel Master TV Antenna Booster 4‑Port is a device you’d ideally want to use for splitting a good signal across multiple TVs. It works well in those conditions, but it won’t do a very good job if the signal is already weak. It might help a bit with some slightly weaker signals, but keep in mind that it’s not a preamplifier.

If your signal is already weak, you’ll need to consider a preamplifier to boost the incoming signal or invest in a finest TV antenna for better reception. If the signal is already weak and you don’t use an amplifier, the Channel Master TV Antenna Booster 4‑Port may amplify the noise, leading to even worse quality.

People living in the U.S. have no issues getting access to watch Thanksgiving football, but all the expats and fans living abroad are limited. With the services and devices limited to the U.S. only, international viewers will need to consider getting a VPN to get unrestricted access to the games.

A VPN works by masking your original IP address and fooling the service into thinking that you’re located in another country. This will provide you with the access you need to the streaming services that broadcast the games.

The best part is that most VPNs are very easy to set up, so you can get them up and running within minutes.

The important thing to note is that not all VPN services are created equally, meaning you’ll need to make sure you get the right one. When I say the right one, I mean getting a proven service that will do its job properly. Also, since you’ll be doing some streaming, you’ll need to aim for a provider that can offer the required speeds for an uninterrupted stream.

Another thing to note is that even though there are some free VPN services online, they aren’t the best choices. The performance is poor, and with questionable policies, it’s something you’ll want to stay away from.

So, if you were wondering how to watch Thanksgiving football from abroad, you’ll be happy to know that you’re just one VPN subscription away from doing that.

Surfshark

My pick for one of the best VPNs for streaming is Surfshark. It’s a user-friendly choice if you want to watch the games from abroad or get access to U.S. streaming services in general. It offers excellent platform support, as well as fast connections, which is what you’ll need for streaming.

To help with that, the service offers a wide range of high-speed U.S servers, meaning that streaming won’t be an issue. In addition to that, Surfshark offers unlimited simultaneous connections, allowing you to stream Thanksgiving football to multiple devices.

In terms of the platform support, you have a variety of apps to choose from depending on where you want to watch the games. Surfshark has apps for Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, Fire TV, and a few router models.

Why we chose it One of the best VPNs for reliable streaming, offering fast U.S. servers, unlimited simultaneous connections and support for a wide range of devices.

A few additional features that this VPN offers are Camouflage Mode, which is aimed at those who are interested in streaming, allowing you to hide VPN traffic. In addition to that, you have access to CleanWeb ad and tracker, which can help you block and reduce interruptions and minimize buffering.

Overall, Surfshark is an excellent VPN choice for people abroad who want full access to CBS, FOX, NBC, or NFL+ streams. It’s simple, easy to set up, and offers a lot more protection than you might come to like over time.

The Thanksgiving football games are confirmed, and we have the Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions at 1 PM ET on FOX, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, and Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens at 8:20 PM ET on NBC.

Date Game Time (ET) U.S. Channels Streaming Services (U.S.) International Streaming Thursday, Nov 27 Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions 1:00 PM FOX YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, NFL+ NFL Game Pass International Thursday, Nov 27 Kansas City Chiefs vs. Dallas Cowboys 4:30 PM CBS Paramount+, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV NFL Game Pass International Thursday, Nov 27 Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens 8:20 PM NBC Peacock, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV NFL Game Pass International

Watching one or all 3 of these doesn’t necessarily have to be a difficult thing, as long as you have the right approach.

For U.S. residents, the simplest and fastest way to watch these games is with the traditional OTA antenna. It’s simple, plug-and-play, and you won’t have to worry about services, subscriptions, or anything else. Just turn on the TV and enjoy the game.

If you don’t want some extra hardware or services, you can either go with an HDTV antenna or a brand new TV, depending on your preferences. Both options work great and can either give you access to the challenges you need, or to services like Peacock, Paramount+, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, or NFL+ to stream the games.

For those who aren’t in the U.S. but still want to watch the games, there’s a way to get access. You can try some of your local broadcasters, and if that’s not an option, you have NFL Game Pass International. You might find that the service isn’t available for you, so you’ll need to consider getting a VPN.

Overall, if you want to watch Thanksgiving football, you have a few options, so it’s just a matter of deciding which one works for you the best.

