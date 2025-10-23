Marriage in Stardew Valley unlocks many additional possibilities. Learning how to get married in Stardew Valley lets you start living with your partner, receive bonuses, and unlock new dialogues. I’ve figured out the entire marriage process in the game and prepared a detailed guide for you.

Below, you’ll not only find out how to get married in Stardew Valley, but also learn which characters are suitable for marriage, what stages you need to go through to prepare for it, and what to do with your partner afterward. Keep reading, and soon, how to get married in Stardew Valley will be perfectly clear.

How to Get Married in Stardew Valley: Dating and Wedding Day

How to get married in Stardew Valley? Here’s a short step-by-step guide on how to marry in Stardew Valley:

Collect at least 8 hearts. Buy a bouquet. Find and give the Mermaid’s Pendant. Upgrade your farmhouse. Get married. Wait for your partner to move in.

Now you have a general understanding of the marriage process in the game. Keep reading to learn how to marry in Stardew Valley in full detail.

Step 1: Start Building Friendship

Any marriage begins with communication and friendship. And in Stardew Valley, everything happens in a similar way. How to marry someone in Stardew Valley? The first thing you need is to collect at least 8 friendship hearts with your chosen NPC. After that, you’ll be able to ask them to start dating.

Let’s talk about the gifts that will help you develop relationships with NPCs. For example, the quite remarkable character, Sebastian.

What does Sebastian like in Stardew Valley? You can give him up to two gifts per week and one more on his birthday. The special thing about a birthday gift is that it will have an 8x effect. Some gifts can be crafted by yourself. For example:

Sashimi. Thinly sliced raw fish. You’ll need any kind of fish to make it.

Thinly sliced raw fish. You’ll need any kind of fish to make it. Pumpkin Soup. Requires one pumpkin and one milk.

Other gifts that Sebastian likes are the Frog Egg, Frozen Tear, Obsidian, and Void Egg. Regarding the gifts he truly enjoys and that can influence the development of a romantic relationship, Sebastian will respond with something like: “I really like this. How did you know?“

Step 2: Start Dating

The next step toward marriage is to ask your chosen partner to start dating. The day after you reach 8 hearts with your chosen character, you’ll receive a letter from Pierre in the mail:

“It seems like you’re starting to get close with some of the townspeople. If you want to show someone your romantic interest, make sure to give them one of my lovely bouquets. I’m selling them now at a very reasonable price! If you ever want to start a family, this is the first step!“ – Pierre

You can buy the bouquet at Pierre’s General Store for 200 gold. Once you give the bouquet to your partner, new “heart events“ will become available, leading to marriage.

If you no longer want to date your chosen character, simply give them a Wilted Bouquet. It will symbolize your faded feelings. You can craft such a bouquet yourself by placing a regular bouquet and a piece of coal into the furnace. This gift will automatically remove 5 hearts from that specific NPC. However, you’ll still be able to talk to the character and give them gifts.

Step 3: Upgrade Your Farmhouse

Your first farmhouse in Stardew Valley is… well, cozy. Let’s be honest, it’s made for one person. There’s barely enough space for your bed, a few chests, and maybe your cat if it decides not to sleep on your head.

But when you get married, your spouse moves in with you, and they need some personal space, too. That means it’s time to upgrade your farmhouse. After all, you can’t expect your partner to live in a tiny cabin with one bed forever, right?

Here’s how to do it, step by step:

Visit Robin at the Carpenter’s Shop (north of Pelican Town). Choose “Upgrade House“ in the dialogue menu. The first upgrade will cost you 10,000 gold and 450 pieces of wood. After a few days, your house will get a kitchen, the first real sign of married life.

Once the upgrade is complete, you can finally cook proper meals and start preparing for a shared life. Robin will handle all the construction; just don’t forget to bring the materials in advance.

That’s not all, though. Later in the game, you can keep upgrading your farmhouse:

The second upgrade adds two extra rooms , one of which will eventually become a nursery.

adds , one of which will eventually become a nursery. Once you’re married, the nursery allows you and your spouse to have children .

. The final upgrade adds a cellar, where you can age wine and cheese for even bigger profits.

Step 4: Get the Mermaid Pendant

So, to get married in Stardew Valley, you (obviously) first need to propose. To actually propose, you’ll need a special item, the Mermaid Pendant. It’s basically the Stardew Valley version of an engagement ring. Once your chosen partner accepts it, the wedding will be officially scheduled in three in-game days.

But before you can get your hands on that shiny pendant, you’ll have to do a few things first. Let’s go step by step:

Fix the Beach Bridge. The Old Mariner, the mysterious guy who sells the Mermaid Pendant, doesn’t just hang out in the middle of town. He lives in a locked area on the right side of the beach. To reach him, you’ll need to repair the broken bridge there. Here’s what to do: collect 300 pieces of wood; go to the beach and turn right; interact with the bridge to fix it. Alternatively, you can unlock that part of the beach by purchasing the second Community Upgrade from Robin. Meet the Old Mariner. Once the bridge is fixed, wait for a rainy day and head to the beach between 6:00 AM and 7:00 PM. Cross the bridge, and you’ll find the Old Mariner standing near the tide pools. He’ll sell you the Mermaid Pendant for 5,000 gold – but only if you’ve reached 10 hearts with your chosen partner or already upgraded your farmhouse at least once. And if you’re not married or already engaged. If any of these conditions aren’t met, he’ll refuse to sell the pendant, even if it’s raining cats and dogs. Rainy Day Tips. Craft a Rain Totem once you reach Foraging Level 9. It increases the chance of rain for the next day and is super helpful, especially in the winter, when rain doesn’t normally happen. To craft a Rain Totem, you’ll need: 1 Hardwood, 1 Truffle Oil, and 5 Pine Tar. Activate it from your inventory, and you’ll almost guarantee rain tomorrow. Then just visit the beach again and grab your pendant.

Step 5: Propose and Plan the Wedding

So, you’ve got the Mermaid Pendant in your hands, now it’s time to make it official! Once you give it to your partner, they’ll happily (hopefully) say yes. After that, the wedding is automatically scheduled to happen three days later.

Just remember: you can’t propose or get married on festival days. The game won’t let you double-book your social calendar like that.

How the Wedding Works

The wedding ceremony happens in the town square and is a cute, wholesome scene where all the villagers show up to celebrate. You don’t have to prepare anything; everything happens automatically. After the ceremony, you’ll wake up in your farmhouse as a newlywed farmer. Your spouse will move in immediately and start living with you. From now on, you can talk to them, give gifts, and even reach 14 hearts of love instead of the usual 10.

What If Things Don’t Work Out?

Stardew Valley even has divorce. If your happily-ever-after doesn’t go as planned, visit Mayor Lewis’s Manor and interact with the small book on his desk. You can file for divorce for 50,000 gold.

You can cancel it before 10 PM the same day, but if you don’t, your spouse will move out the spouse’s room the next morning, taking their things (and part of your heart) with them. Friendship drops to zero, and they’ll act distant if you try to talk.

Children stay on the farm, though. And if you ever change your mind, there’s even a dark twist in the Witch’s Hut, you can pay 30,000 gold to erase your ex’s memory, making it possible to date and marry them again. (Yeah… Stardew Valley gets weirdly deep sometimes.)

Requirements for Marriage

Before you start planning your dream wedding, let’s make sure you actually meet all the requirements for marriage in Stardew Valley. Even if your partner loves you to bits, you won’t be able to propose without checking all the boxes first. Here’s what you’ll need:

10 hearts with your chosen NPC – that’s the max friendship level, showing you’re truly serious.

with your chosen NPC – that’s the max friendship level, showing you’re truly serious. At least one farmhouse upgrade – your cozy starter shack isn’t big enough for two! For the upgrade, you’ll need 10,000 gold and 450 pieces of wood, which means gathering Hardwood. If you’re wondering how to get Hardwood in Stardew Valley , it mostly comes from chopping Large Stumps, Mahogany Trees, or special logs in the Secret Woods. You can also find it in barrels and crates in the Mines, or occasionally receive it as a gift from Robin or your dog with max friendship.

– your cozy starter shack isn’t big enough for two! For the upgrade, you’ll need 10,000 gold and 450 pieces of wood, which means gathering Hardwood. If you’re wondering , it mostly comes from chopping Large Stumps, Mahogany Trees, or special logs in the Secret Woods. You can also find it in barrels and crates in the Mines, or occasionally receive it as a gift from Robin or your dog with max friendship. A Mermaid Pendant – the only item that lets you propose and officially get married.

Along the way, you might need Clay, another key resource for crafting or construction tasks when preparing your farmhouse. Not sure how to get Clay in Stardew Valley? Try digging soil, sand, or artifact spots, cracking open geodes, or mining clay nodes on Ginger Island. Some villagers, like Vincent, Jas, or Leo, can even give it as a gift during special events, and you can also purchase it from Vincent at the Desert Festival for a Calico Egg.

All these steps, reaching 10 hearts, upgrading your home, and getting the Mermaid Pendant, are not just gameplay mechanics. They symbolize your readiness for commitment, showing that your farm married life is organized, your home is ready, and you’re serious about your chosen partner. That’s what makes getting married in Stardew Valley feel so rewarding.

Who to Marry in Stardew Valley?

Wondering who to marry in Stardew Valley? The game gives you a total of 12 romanceable villagers. Keep in mind that for some characters, reaching the max 14 hearts requires completing quests. For example, Abigail’s extra hearts are unlocked by visiting the Backwoods from 6:10 AM to 5:00 PM. (Pro tip: this is also where you’ll complete the “Where Is Linus’ Basket in Stardew Valley” quest early in the game.)

So, who is the best person to marry in Stardew Valley? Let’s take a look at our bachelors.

Name Personality / Role Loved Gift Example Alex Athletic, outgoing Complete Breakfast Elliott Artistic writer Crab Cakes Harvey Doctor, gentle Coffee Sam Cheerful musician Pizza Sebastian Brooding programmer Frozen Tear Shane Troubled worker at JojaMart Beer

The bachelorettes of Stardew Valley are just as diverse, from creative artists to practical scientists.

Name Personality / Role Loved Gift Example Abigail Adventurous gamer Amethyst Emily Creative, spiritual Cloth Haley Fashion-focused Coconut Leah Nature-loving artist Salad Maru Inventor and scientist Strawberry Penny Kind teacher Melon

And, now you’re thinking: “Who should I marry in Stardew Valley“? There’s no wrong choice; the game rewards any relationship you put effort into.

Post-Marriage Life

Marriage in Stardew Valley isn’t just about wedding ring recipe and hearts; it’s about daily care. If you ignore your spouse, never talk to them, or stop giving gifts, they’ll get upset. And when that happens, don’t expect much help around the farm.

But when your partner is happy, they can water your crops, feed your animals, repair fences, and occasionally surprise you with gifts. Once your love life is steady, you can take it a step further and start a family. To unlock this option, you’ll need to upgrade your farmhouse a second time, which adds a nursery. Here’s what it costs:

50,000 gold;

150 Hardwood.

The nursery appears in the top-right corner of your farmhouse and comes with two tiny beds for your future kids. After that, there’s only one thing left, patience. One night, your spouse might ask:

“Would you like to have (or adopt) a child?“

You can say “Yes“ or “No.“ If you agree, the baby will arrive soon after. You can have up to two children, but they’ll always stay small; they never grow up. (Maybe that’s for the best… imagine chasing toddlers between the crops!).

Other Things To Consider About Marriage In Stardew Valley

After marriage, your spouse moves in and becomes an active part of your farm life. They can help with watering crops, feeding animals, fixing fences, and even cooking meals. Over time, happy spouses who reach 14 hearts may redecorate the house, add furniture, or leave small gifts for you. Special heart events can unlock unique interactions, items, or bonuses that make daily farm life more enjoyable.

Maintaining a strong relationship requires attention. Daily conversations and giving gifts are key to keeping your spouse happy. Each character has specific favorite gifts that boost heart levels faster, while neglecting them or giving gifts to other villagers can cause jealousy. Participating together in festivals, holidays, and special events.

Children are another aspect of married life. Once married, couples can have children, who grow over time and eventually help around the farm by delivering items or interacting with animals.

In multiplayer, relationships work slightly differently. NPCs can only marry one player, but players themselves can marry each other and even have children together. This allows for shared responsibilities, cooperative farming, and a more social gameplay experience. You might be wondering, “is Stardew Valley cross-platform?”. Some multiplayer setups support cross-platform play, so you can enjoy Stardew Valley with friends even if you’re on different systems.

Conclusion

Getting married in Stardew Valley is a journey: build friendship, give gifts, start dating, propose with the Mermaid Pendant, and enjoy farm life together. Keep talking and gifting your spouse to stay happy, unlock extra hearts, and even have children after upgrading your farmhouse.

Marriage adds depth to your farm experience, from shared chores and heart events to decorating your home and celebrating festivals together. It encourages planning, interaction with villagers, and creating a cozy, personalized farm life. Whether playing solo or with friends in multiplayer, developing meaningful relationships brings warmth and new challenges to the game, making every day in Stardew Valley feel special.

FAQs

Is it worth it to get married in Stardew Valley?

Yes, getting married in Stardew Valley is definitely worth it. Your spouse helps on the farm, unlocks new heart events, provides companionship, and can eventually have children, adding more depth and fun to your gameplay.

How does marriage work in Stardew Valley?

Marriage in Stardew Valley requires 10 hearts with an NPC, upgrading your farmhouse, and giving the Mermaid Pendant. After the wedding, your spouse moves in and can assist with chores.

Who is best to marry in Stardew Valley?

The best person to marry in Stardew Valley depends on your playstyle and personal preferences. Consider someone whose gifts, schedule, and personality fit your farming goals, and who complements the way you like to manage your farm.

Can you have a baby in Stardew Valley?

Yes, you can have a baby in Stardew Valley after your second farmhouse upgrade adds a nursery. Only two children can live on the farm at a time, giving your family life a cozy and charming touch.

Dating multiple NPCs is possible, but only one can be married at a time. Other relationships may lose hearts or trigger jealousy, so it’s important to manage your interactions carefully to keep everyone happy.

Do Stardew spouses get jealous?

Yes, spouses can get jealous if you give gifts to other eligible marriage candidates. This can temporarily reduce friendship points, so it’s important to pay attention to their feelings and maintain a strong relationship.

How do I get a mermaid’s pendant in Stardew Valley?

You get the Mermaid Pendant from the Old Mariner on a rainy day after repairing the beach bridge. It costs 5,000g and requires 10 hearts with your chosen NPC, making it a special and meaningful way to propose.

How many days after giving a mermaid pendant do you get married?

You get married three days after giving the Mermaid Pendant. Make sure no festivals or special events are scheduled on that day, so your wedding can go smoothly and without interruptions.