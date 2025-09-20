Can You Tame Foxes in Minecraft? A Complete Guide to Fox Companions

When I first saw foxes in Minecraft, I imagined having one as a pet. Their bushy tails and playful behavior make them some of the cutest mobs in the game. Unlike wolves or cats, wild foxes can’t be domesticated with a single item, and they will always run from players. Instead, the game uses a trust system.

In this guide I’ll explain how to earn a fox’s trust through breeding, where to find foxes in different biomes, and how to care for your new friend.

Can You Tame Foxes in Minecraft? Understanding Trust Versus Taming

The phrase “taming” a fox in Minecraft is a bit misleading. Wild foxes do not become obedient companions when fed. They remain wary and will flee if you get too close. To have a fox that doesn’t run from you, you need to breed two wild foxes. The kit (baby fox) that results from breeding trusts the player who fed the parents. This trusted fox won’t run away when approached and will defend you if attacked.

The process is simple but requires patience. First, bring two foxes together. Use sweet berries or glow berries to feed one to each adult. When hearts appear and a kit is born, that kit bonds with you. Wild adult foxes never lose their shyness. They can’t be told to sit or stay like wolves, but a trusted fox will stay near you if you use a lead or keep it in a safe enclosure. After the kit appears, attach a lead to it and move it away from its parents.

For a broader look at sandbox games versus shooters, check our Minecraft vs Fortnite comparison on the Eneba Hub.

Where to Find Foxes and How to Capture Them

Foxes spawn naturally in taiga and snowy taiga biomes as well as old‑growth pine and spruce forests and mountain groves. In regular taiga biomes you’ll encounter red foxes, while snowy taiga areas generate white foxes. They spawn in small groups and are mostly active at night, often sleeping under trees during the day. Sneak when approaching so you don’t scare them.

Finding two foxes is only part of the task. You need to get them into the same enclosed space. One approach is to build a tall fence at least three blocks high near where foxes spawn. Hold sweet berries to lure a fox into the pen, close the gate, and repeat with a second fox. Foxes can jump over low walls, so high fences or a roof are essential. Another method is to place a boat near a sleeping fox. When it wakes and climbs in, you can row the boat on land to bring the fox to your enclosure. Once both foxes are contained, you’re ready to breed them.

If you love exploring procedurally generated worlds, our list of games like Minecraft highlights other titles that balance survival and creativity.

Breeding Foxes and Earning Their Trust

With two foxes secured, breeding is straightforward. Equip sweet berries or glow berries and feed one to each fox. When hearts appear, a kit spawns a few seconds later. This baby fox trusts the player who performed the breeding. Because kits follow their parents by default, you need to separate it to ensure it bonds with you. Craft a lead using four strings and one slimeball, attach it to the kit, and guide it away from its parents. Tie the lead to a fence post near your base until the kit grows up.

As the kit matures, you’ll notice that trusted foxes behave differently from untamed adults. They don’t flee when approached and will attack hostile mobs that threaten you. They still behave like foxes – sleeping during the day, wandering at night, and occasionally hunting chickens or rabbits – so don’t expect the obedience of a wolf. Trusted foxes also pick up items on the ground. If you drop a sword or a totem of undying, they may grab it and use it to protect you. To retrieve an item from a fox, offer it food like chicken or rabbit. The fox will drop what it’s holding to eat.

When I raised my first fox, it delighted me by picking up a piece of cooked chicken and then dropping it for berries. Simple interactions like that make fox companions feel lively. If you enjoy longer sessions with many animals or mods, check out the best laptops for Minecraft to make sure your system keeps up.

Fun Behaviors and Uses of Trusted Foxes

Trusted foxes are more than cute. At night they attack skeletons and zombies, helping keep your base safe. Their ability to pick up and use items means a fox with a sword can deal damage, while one holding a totem of undying can survive dangerous situations. Foxes also harvest sweet berries as they move through bushes, so they can automate part of your berry collection.

Foxes jump high, so make sure their enclosures have high walls or a roof. They sleep during the day and sometimes curl up at your feet. Even though they don’t follow commands, their loyalty and unique behaviors make them rewarding companions.

Final Thoughts: Bringing a Fox Into Your Minecraft World

Can you tame foxes in Minecraft? You can’t tame wild adults, but you can earn a fox’s trust by breeding. Locate two foxes in a taiga or snowy taiga biome, coax them into an enclosure, feed them sweet or glow berries, and separate the resulting kit with a lead. The trusted fox will stay near you, defend you, and add charm to your world, even while keeping its wild instincts.

If you’re ready to try fox breeding yourself, the first step is actually getting the game. You can pick up our Minecraft Java & Bedrock Edition key from Eneba. It’s a convenient way to access both editions and experience every update that adds new mobs like foxes. With patience and the right tools, you’ll soon have a loyal fox companion in your blocky home.

FAQs

How do you tame foxes in Minecraft?

To tame foxes in Minecraft, you need to breed two wild foxes with sweet berries or glow berries. The baby fox that spawns trusts the player who fed its parents and can then be separated with a lead to become your companion.

What do foxes eat in Minecraft?

The food foxes eat in Minecraft includes sweet berries and glow berries, which you use when breeding. Wild foxes also hunt chickens, rabbits, fish, and even baby turtles at night, and trusted foxes will eat food you drop for them.

How do you get a fox to follow you in Minecraft?

To get a fox to follow you in Minecraft, attach a lead to the kit immediately after breeding. Once separated from its parents, the fox will bond with you and stay near even without the lead when it grows up, though it still wanders.

Where do foxes spawn in Minecraft?

Foxes spawn in taiga and snowy taiga biomes, including old‑growth pine and spruce forests and mountain groves. Red foxes are common in regular taiga, while white foxes appear in snowy areas.

Can you make a fox sit in Minecraft?

No, you cannot make a fox sit in Minecraft; foxes cannot be ordered to sit like wolves or cats. Even trusted foxes keep their wild behavior and may lie down or roam on their own.