The best CAMs in EAFC 26 are the heartbeat of every attack. A central attacking midfielder has the vision to thread passes through tight defenses and the composure to deliver clutch goals. Secure the right playmaker, and the entire squad will feel smoother in possession.

This guide highlights elite creators who can immediately transform your team, along with wonderkids who grow into superstars after a few seasons of development.

From already world-class names to affordable gems brimming with upside, these CAMs ensure that every attack flows and every match feels under your control in EAFC 26.

CAMs with Best Career Mode Potential in EAFC 26

Want a midfield that keeps winning for seasons? Target CAMs with high ceilings. These playmakers grow into assist machines, press-resistant dribblers, and late-run scorers who can decide the biggest matches. Sign them early, invest in their growth, and you’ll not only control games today but also future-proof your squad for years to come.

Some of these midfielders are plug-and-play creators, ready to step into your starting XI from the first matchday. Others demand patience – they need minutes, mentoring, and development plans tailored to their strengths before they reach superstar status.

Balancing instant-impact stars with long-term projects ensures that your squad thrives in the short term while steadily improving season after season.

In this guide, you’ll find CAMs for every type of Career Mode project: budget-friendly picks perfect for smaller clubs, and blue-chip talents destined to dominate the world stage.

Secure the right attacking midfielder and your EAFC 26 Career Mode team will dictate tempo, create endless chances, and stay competitive deep into league pushes and cup campaigns. With the right CAM leading your attack, success feels inevitable.

Who Are the Best Young CAMs You Can Buy in FC 26 Career Mode?

The right CAM changes everything – tempo, creativity, and how often your team finds dangerous positions in the box. Below is a mix of elite playmakers and rising wonderkids who can run your attack for years to come. Ten names stand out, from sensible buys to generational talents:

Player Name Age Club Position In-Game Market Value (Estimates) Current Rating Potential Rating Jude Bellingham 22 Real Madrid CAM €170–180M 90 94 Jamal Musiala 22 Bayern Munich CAM €130–140M 88 92 Florian Wirtz 22 Bayer Leverkusen CAM €140–150M 89 92 Pedri 22 Barcelona CAM €110–120M 87 90 Xavi Simons 22 RB Leipzig CAM €65–70M 84 89 Arda Güler 19 Real Madrid CAM/RW €38–42M 79 88 Kenan Yıldız 20 Juventus CAM €16–20M 76 86 Nico Paz 21 Como CAM €16–20M 76 86 Rodrigo Mora 18 FC Porto CAM €17–25 million 72 88 Rayan Cherki 20 Olympique Lyonnais CAM €38–42M 79 88

Bellingham, Musiala, and Wirtz can immediately dictate games with vision and end product, while Pedri and Simons add control and versatility. Prospects like Güler, Yıldız, and Mora require patience but blossom into elite creators with proper development. This balance of instant stars and long-term projects ensures your midfield stays dangerous in every season of EAFC 26.

Best CAMs for Lower League Teams

Smaller budgets, big brains. These three are affordable, flexible, and develop fast – perfect for clubs climbing the ladder:

Player Name Age Club Position In-Game Market Value (Estimates) Current Rating Potential Rating Rodrigo Mora 18 FC Porto CAM €17–25M 76 89 Nico Paz 21 Como CAM €16–20M 76 86 Claudio Echeverri 19 Man City CAM €10–15M 74 86

Mora is an instant chance-creator who scales with training. Paz offers smart movement and a dangerous left foot. Echeverri gives you flair between the lines at a bargain price. They help underdogs punch above their weight while retaining resale upside.

Best CAMs for Top League Teams

Need seamless impact for title pushes and European nights? These five bring elite playmaking with room to grow:

Player Name Age Club Position In-Game Market Value (Estimates) Current Rating Potential Rating Jude Bellingham 22 Real Madrid CAM €170–180M 90 94 Jamal Musiala 22 Bayern Munich CAM €130–140M 88 92 Florian Wirtz 22 Bayer Leverkusen CAM €140–150M 89 92 Pedri 22 Barcelona CAM €110–120M 87 90 Xavi Simons 22 RB Leipzig CAM €65–70M 84 89

These creators unlock low blocks and thrive in high-tempo transitions. Pair any of them with a clinical striker and overlapping fullbacks, and you’ll generate high-quality chances on demand.

Cheap Wonderkid CAMs in EAFC 26 Career Mode

If you’re on a budget, these ten are the best-value creators who can grow into top-tier playmakers with minutes and mentoring:

Player Name Age Club Position In-Game Market Value (Estimates) Current Rating Potential Rating Rodrigo Mora 18 FC Porto CAM €17–25M 76 89 Nico Paz 21 Como CAM €16–20M 76 86 Kenan Yıldız 20 Juventus CAM €16–20M 76 86 Arda Güler 19 Real Madrid CAM/RW €38–42M 79 88 Claudio Echeverri 19 Man City CAM €10–15M 74 86 Tommaso Baldanzi 22 Roma CAM €12–18M 76 82 Rayan Cherki 20 Olympique Lyonnais CAM €38–42M 79 88 Oscar Gloukh 21 RB Salzburg CAM €16–22M 76 85 Fermín López 22 Barcelona CAM €31–36M 78 86 Giovanni Reyna 22 Borussia Dortmund CAM €9–15M 75 81

These signings won’t break your budget but can become assist leaders by Year 3. Focus development plans on vision, short passing, agility, and stamina; give them central freedom with an aggressive striker ahead, and watch your goal tally climb.

