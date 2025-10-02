Best CAMs in EAFC 26
The best CAMs in EAFC 26 are the heartbeat of every attack. A central attacking midfielder has the vision to thread passes through tight defenses and the composure to deliver clutch goals. Secure the right playmaker, and the entire squad will feel smoother in possession.
This guide highlights elite creators who can immediately transform your team, along with wonderkids who grow into superstars after a few seasons of development.
From already world-class names to affordable gems brimming with upside, these CAMs ensure that every attack flows and every match feels under your control in EAFC 26.
CAMs with Best Career Mode Potential in EAFC 26
Want a midfield that keeps winning for seasons? Target CAMs with high ceilings. These playmakers grow into assist machines, press-resistant dribblers, and late-run scorers who can decide the biggest matches. Sign them early, invest in their growth, and you’ll not only control games today but also future-proof your squad for years to come.
Some of these midfielders are plug-and-play creators, ready to step into your starting XI from the first matchday. Others demand patience – they need minutes, mentoring, and development plans tailored to their strengths before they reach superstar status.
Balancing instant-impact stars with long-term projects ensures that your squad thrives in the short term while steadily improving season after season.
In this guide, you’ll find CAMs for every type of Career Mode project: budget-friendly picks perfect for smaller clubs, and blue-chip talents destined to dominate the world stage.
Secure the right attacking midfielder and your EAFC 26 Career Mode team will dictate tempo, create endless chances, and stay competitive deep into league pushes and cup campaigns. With the right CAM leading your attack, success feels inevitable.
Who Are the Best Young CAMs You Can Buy in FC 26 Career Mode?
The right CAM changes everything – tempo, creativity, and how often your team finds dangerous positions in the box. Below is a mix of elite playmakers and rising wonderkids who can run your attack for years to come. Ten names stand out, from sensible buys to generational talents:
|Player Name
|Age
|Club
|Position
|In-Game Market Value (Estimates)
|Current Rating
|Potential Rating
|Jude Bellingham
|22
|Real Madrid
|CAM
|€170–180M
|90
|94
|Jamal Musiala
|22
|Bayern Munich
|CAM
|€130–140M
|88
|92
|Florian Wirtz
|22
|Bayer Leverkusen
|CAM
|€140–150M
|89
|92
|Pedri
|22
|Barcelona
|CAM
|€110–120M
|87
|90
|Xavi Simons
|22
|RB Leipzig
|CAM
|€65–70M
|84
|89
|Arda Güler
|19
|Real Madrid
|CAM/RW
|€38–42M
|79
|88
|Kenan Yıldız
|20
|Juventus
|CAM
|€16–20M
|76
|86
|Nico Paz
|21
|Como
|CAM
|€16–20M
|76
|86
|Rodrigo Mora
|18
|FC Porto
|CAM
|€17–25 million
|72
|88
|Rayan Cherki
|20
|Olympique Lyonnais
|CAM
|€38–42M
|79
|88
Bellingham, Musiala, and Wirtz can immediately dictate games with vision and end product, while Pedri and Simons add control and versatility. Prospects like Güler, Yıldız, and Mora require patience but blossom into elite creators with proper development. This balance of instant stars and long-term projects ensures your midfield stays dangerous in every season of EAFC 26.
Best CAMs for Lower League Teams
Smaller budgets, big brains. These three are affordable, flexible, and develop fast – perfect for clubs climbing the ladder:
|Player Name
|Age
|Club
|Position
|In-Game Market Value (Estimates)
|Current Rating
|Potential Rating
|Rodrigo Mora
|18
|FC Porto
|CAM
|€17–25M
|76
|89
|Nico Paz
|21
|Como
|CAM
|€16–20M
|76
|86
|Claudio Echeverri
|19
|Man City
|CAM
|€10–15M
|74
|86
Mora is an instant chance-creator who scales with training. Paz offers smart movement and a dangerous left foot. Echeverri gives you flair between the lines at a bargain price. They help underdogs punch above their weight while retaining resale upside.
Best CAMs for Top League Teams
Need seamless impact for title pushes and European nights? These five bring elite playmaking with room to grow:
|Player Name
|Age
|Club
|Position
|In-Game Market Value (Estimates)
|Current Rating
|Potential Rating
|Jude Bellingham
|22
|Real Madrid
|CAM
|€170–180M
|90
|94
|Jamal Musiala
|22
|Bayern Munich
|CAM
|€130–140M
|88
|92
|Florian Wirtz
|22
|Bayer Leverkusen
|CAM
|€140–150M
|89
|92
|Pedri
|22
|Barcelona
|CAM
|€110–120M
|87
|90
|Xavi Simons
|22
|RB Leipzig
|CAM
|€65–70M
|84
|89
These creators unlock low blocks and thrive in high-tempo transitions. Pair any of them with a clinical striker and overlapping fullbacks, and you’ll generate high-quality chances on demand.
Cheap Wonderkid CAMs in EAFC 26 Career Mode
If you’re on a budget, these ten are the best-value creators who can grow into top-tier playmakers with minutes and mentoring:
|Player Name
|Age
|Club
|Position
|In-Game Market Value (Estimates)
|Current Rating
|Potential Rating
|Rodrigo Mora
|18
|FC Porto
|CAM
|€17–25M
|76
|89
|Nico Paz
|21
|Como
|CAM
|€16–20M
|76
|86
|Kenan Yıldız
|20
|Juventus
|CAM
|€16–20M
|76
|86
|Arda Güler
|19
|Real Madrid
|CAM/RW
|€38–42M
|79
|88
|Claudio Echeverri
|19
|Man City
|CAM
|€10–15M
|74
|86
|Tommaso Baldanzi
|22
|Roma
|CAM
|€12–18M
|76
|82
|Rayan Cherki
|20
|Olympique Lyonnais
|CAM
|€38–42M
|79
|88
|Oscar Gloukh
|21
|RB Salzburg
|CAM
|€16–22M
|76
|85
|Fermín López
|22
|Barcelona
|CAM
|€31–36M
|78
|86
|Giovanni Reyna
|22
|Borussia Dortmund
|CAM
|€9–15M
|75
|81
These signings won’t break your budget but can become assist leaders by Year 3. Focus development plans on vision, short passing, agility, and stamina; give them central freedom with an aggressive striker ahead, and watch your goal tally climb.
