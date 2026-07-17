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Learning how to get State of Decay 2 free starts with a simple problem: Undead Labs built one of the more compelling zombie community sims on Steam, and the full Juggernaut Edition normally costs $29.99. State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition asks you to manage a crew of permadeath survivors through base building, scavenging and combat, and every decision carries real weight. This guide breaks down two legitimate ways around that price tag.

The first path is Snakzy, a free rewards app that pays coins for completing offers, redeemable for a Steam gift card at zero cost upfront. The second is Eneba, a marketplace selling State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition keys from around $5, roughly 83% off. Both routes end in a permanent, legitimate license. Here’s exactly how each one works.

Game Info Details Game price $29.99 on Steam Metacritic rating 69 PC / 66 Xbox (2018 launch); Steam Very Positive, 85% from 69K+ reviews Genre Open-world zombie survival community sim Developers Undead Labs Publishers Xbox Game Studios Time to earn: Main story ~16 hours Time to earn: Main + Extra content ~33 hours Time to earn: 100% Completionist ~139 hours

PLAY-TO-EARN Get State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition Free Get State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition Free: Full Game Overview

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition has pulled in more than 10 million players, and the Steam page carries a Very Positive rating from 69,000-plus reviews. Years of free updates turned a rocky 2018 launch into one of the more respected survival sims on the platform, and Undead Labs estimates the game has generated close to $95 million in Steam revenue. Peak concurrent players hit 22,553 in 2023, years after release, which says something about how sticky the format is.

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition itself is an open-world sandbox built around managing a community of unique, permadeath survivors. You recruit new members, scavenge for supplies, build and defend a home base, and work toward curing the blood plague spreading through the world. Every community plays out differently, since every survivor you lose is gone for good.

The original State of Decay 2 launched on May 22, 2018 for Xbox One and Windows. The Juggernaut Edition arrived on Steam on March 13, 2020 as a free upgrade for existing owners, bundling every add-on and rebuilding the game on an upgraded Unreal Engine 4. Undead Labs is now an Xbox Game Studios team, with State of Decay 3 already in development.

Content-wise, the Juggernaut Edition includes the Heartland story campaign, the Daybreak siege mode, the Independence Pack, and a fully remastered Trumbull Valley map from the Homecoming update. Multiple maps, difficulty tiers up to Lethal Zone, community legacies and 4-player co-op round out the package. One practical note: you need a free Xbox Live account to sign in, even on Steam.

How Much Does State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition Cost?

The State of Decay 2 price on Steam sits at $29.99 for the Juggernaut Edition at full price, though it rarely stays there for long. The game just ran through the Summer Sale at $5.99, an 80% discount, and that kind of markdown happens routinely given Microsoft’s first-party sale pattern. It’s also included with Xbox Game Pass, but that’s a subscription, not ownership. Access disappears the moment you cancel. If you want a permanent copy without paying full price, Snakzy skips the wait entirely.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

The lowest confirmed Steam price so far is that $5.99 Summer Sale rate, and given Microsoft’s discounting habits, similar 75 to 80% cuts are likely during future seasonal sales. Grabbing a State of Decay 2 Steam key from Eneba during a slow sales week is another way to lock in a low price without waiting for Valve’s next event. Building up Snakzy coins works too, since the entire point of that method is that the current Steam price stops mattering once a gift card is in hand covering the full $29.99.

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 69 / 7.9 user Xbox 66 PS5 N/A Switch N/A

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition is available on PC through Steam, the Microsoft Store and Epic Games Store, plus Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, with Xbox Game Pass and cloud streaming on top. Cross-play works across the Xbox and Windows ecosystems, so co-op groups don’t need matching hardware. There’s no PlayStation or Nintendo Switch release, and Undead Labs hasn’t announced one. The Xbox Series X|S version runs at a higher resolution with faster load times than the original Xbox One release, though the core game is identical across platforms. Since Snakzy rewards convert into Steam gift cards, the Steam PC version is the one this guide’s method targets.

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition System Requirements

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition runs on an upgraded Unreal Engine 4 build, and it doesn’t demand a high-end rig to hit playable settings.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10/11 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5-2500 / AMD FX-6300 Intel Core i5-4570 / AMD FX-8350 RAM 8 GB 16 GB GPU NVIDIA GTX 760 (2GB) / AMD Radeon HD 7870 NVIDIA GTX 1650 (4GB) / AMD Radeon R9 380 Storage 30 GB available space 30 GB, SSD advised

Mid-range hardware from the mid-2010s clears the minimum spec comfortably, and even a modest modern laptop GPU handles the recommended tier without trouble.

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition Mechanics

The core loop in State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition runs on scavenging. Survivors head out for food, meds, ammo, fuel and building materials, then bring those resources home to upgrade the base. Managing morale, injuries and skills matters just as much as combat, since a survivor who breaks down under stress is one bad fight away from permanent death.

Structurally, players choose between multiple sandbox maps, including the remastered Trumbull Valley, while building a community legacy. Legacies like Builder, Warlord, Sheriff and Trader carry specific boons into the next playthrough, which gives replaying a real reason beyond starting over. The Heartland campaign adds an authored story on top of the open sandbox, Daybreak turns things into a wave-based siege mode, and difficulty tiers scale all the way up to Lethal Zone for players who want real stakes. Up to 4 players can drop into a session together.

Underneath all that, every survivor carries unique traits and skill trees, and plague hearts generate pressure that has to be managed or destroyed. Enclave diplomacy with neighboring NPC groups adds a layer most zombie games skip, vehicles need upkeep, and permadeath means every choice actually costs something. Compared to Project Zomboid‘s hardcore simulation or Dying Light‘s action-first pacing, State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition treats community management itself as the survival challenge.

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition Top Features

Your community, your story. Unique permadeath survivors make every run personal, since no two communities end up the same. The complete package. The base game plus Heartland, Daybreak and the Independence Pack, all wrapped around the remastered Trumbull Valley map. Base building that matters. Claim territory, build out facilities, and defend against sieges and plague hearts targeting the home base. 4-player co-op. Drop into a friend’s apocalypse and scavenge together in real time. Lethal Zone. A brutal top difficulty tier that turns community management into a genuine survival puzzle.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition Free Get State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app that pays coins for completing offers, downloading partner apps, filling out surveys and playing mobile games. No credit card is involved anywhere in the process. This is a time-investment method rather than a money-investment one: time on a phone converts into coins, and those coins convert into real gift card value that’s exactly how getting State of Decay 2 Juggernaut Edition free actually works in practice.

Here’s exactly how to turn that time into a copy of State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition:

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android Browse available offers: offers vary by region and rotate regularly; pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests Complete offers to earn coins: each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance; track progress toward $29.99 inside the app Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $29.99 or more Buy State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition on Steam: apply the gift card and complete the purchase

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

Since State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition has already dropped to $5.99 during recent sales, it’s one of the faster premium redemptions on Snakzy. On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days, comfortably clearing the game’s discounted price. The $35 minimum payout threshold still applies, and offers and availability vary by region.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition Free Get State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

Get State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to grind out Snakzy offers before playing. For readers who’d rather own State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition today, Eneba is a legitimate marketplace selling a State of Decay 2 Steam key well below the official price. The official Steam price sits at $29.99, while Eneba keys start from around $5, roughly an 83% saving. It’s still a legitimate, permanent Steam license tied to your account, not a subscription like Xbox Game Pass access. Think of this as the option for players who don’t want to wait, rather than a replacement for the Snakzy method.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards, here is the closest card above State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition‘s price. The $50 card covers the game with about $20.01 left over in your wallet for next time.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

The State of Decay 2 price on Eneba moves with the market, so it’s worth checking the live listing before you buy. The process itself is simple: pick a product, pay, and receive the key or gift card code instantly. Pick whichever path fits best: Snakzy is free but takes time, an Eneba game key is discounted and immediate, and an Eneba gift card adds wallet funds toward an official purchase. All three end in a legitimate copy of State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition.

Is It Legal to Get State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition Free With Snakzy?

Yes, the Snakzy method is completely legal. Advertisers pay Snakzy for engagement, Snakzy shares that revenue with users as coins, and those coins get redeemed for a real Steam gift card. From there, an official purchase happens through Steam itself, which means the license tied to the account is exactly the same as paying full price directly.

What isn’t legal is a State of Decay 2 free download from cracked or pirated sources. Those sites carry real malware risk, they can get a Steam account banned, and the result is no legitimate license at all. Co-op requires an Xbox Live sign-in that pirated copies can’t provide anyway. Cracked copies also cut Undead Labs out entirely while the studio is still building State of Decay 3, so there’s a real cost beyond the risk to any one player.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to support the developer while keeping your own money in your pocket. If survival games are your thing, a broader survival games buying guide and Eneba‘s discounted Steam gift card hub are both worth a look.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition Free

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition earns its reputation honestly: over 10 million players, a Very Positive rating from 69,000-plus Steam reviews, and the complete edition bundled with every add-on Undead Labs has released. It’s one of the more complete survival community sims available while State of Decay 3 is still in development, and getting State of Decay 2 Juggernaut Edition free right now means playing the whole package, add-ons included. For players who’ve already cleared this one, a similar survival grind in Rust or a cooperative apocalypse in Don’t Starve Together are both worth checking out through the same Snakzy method.

Getting there is straightforward: download Snakzy, pick offers with strong payouts, build the balance toward $29.99, then make the official purchase on Steam. Once that gift card is ready, how to get State of Decay 2 free stops being a hypothetical and turns into a straightforward checkout.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition Free Get State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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