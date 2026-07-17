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How to get Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition free is the question every Nemesis System fan has been asking since Monolith folded every expansion into one package. The Definitive Edition lists for $49.99 on Steam, and that price is the only thing between you and Talion’s orc army. This open-world action-RPG bundles the whole story with every piece of DLC, and this guide covers two ways around that price.

Two legitimate paths exist. Snakzy is a free rewards app that pays coins for playing mobile games, redeemable for a Steam gift card, no credit card required. Eneba sells a Shadow of War Definitive Edition key for around $2.64, about 95% off, for anyone who wants it today. Both routes end in a permanent, legitimate license, and this guide covers cost, specs, the Snakzy method, the Eneba alternative, legality, and a final verdict.

Game Info Details Game price $49.99 (Steam, Definitive Edition) Metacritic rating Mid-70s to low-80s critic (base game), mixed user; OpenCritic 82 “Strong” Genre Open-world action-RPG (Nemesis System) Developers Monolith Productions Publishers Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Time to earn: Main story ~21 hours Time to earn: Main + Extra content ~35 hours Time to earn: 100% Completionist ~56 hours

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How To Get Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition Free: Full Game Overview

I’ve been tracking the Shadow of War community for years, and the Nemesis System is still the reason people bring this game up unprompted. OpenCritic rates the Definitive Edition 82, “Strong,” with 76% of critics recommending it, and that score holds up because the system it praises still has no real equivalent anywhere else. Critics were more mixed on the base game’s launch state, landing in the mid-70s to low-80s depending on platform, and that split is fair. The Nemesis System earns its reputation. The late-game pacing does not always match it.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War is a third-person, open-world action-RPG set between The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. You play Talion, a Gondorian ranger bonded to the wraith of Celebrimbor, and your job is to build an orc army and take Mordor’s fortresses one at a time. The standout mechanic, the Nemesis System, procedurally generates orc captains who remember every fight, taunt you by name, and climb the ranks whether you beat them or not.

Monolith Productions built the game on its own Firebird engine, an evolution of LithTech, and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment published it on October 9, 2017, for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. The Definitive Edition arrived in August 2018 after Monolith removed the controversial in-game marketplace entirely, and it is the direct sequel to 2014’s Shadow of Mordor.

This Definitive Edition is the complete package: the Slaughter and Outlaw Tribe Nemesis expansions, the Blade of Galadriel and Desolation of Mordor story expansions, and every free update, including Infinite Shadow War. Expect around 21 hours for the main story and roughly 56 hours to see everything, orc grudges included.

How Much Does Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition Cost?

Shadow of War Definitive Edition currently lists at $49.99 on Steam, which now sells the Definitive Edition as its canonical listing rather than a separate upgrade. Shadow of War price checks are worth doing often, since Monolith and Warner Bros. discount this catalog aggressively as a nearly decade-old title, frequently dropping 75 to 90% during major Steam sales.

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Historical lows have pushed the Definitive Edition under $10 during past seasonal sales, and there is no reason to expect that pattern to stop. Is Shadow of War free anywhere on Steam itself? Not through a giveaway or free weekend, no, which is exactly why the Snakzy method below matters: it sidesteps the current price altogether, whatever it happens to be the day you check.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC ~80 critic (base game) / mixed user PS5 Backward compatible (PS4 version) Xbox Backward compatible (Xbox One version), Xbox One X Enhanced Switch N/A

Shadow of War Definitive Edition launched on PC, PS4, and Xbox One in 2017, and it still runs on newer consoles through backward compatibility rather than a native next-gen release. PS5 and Xbox Series X|S owners play the same PS4 or Xbox One build, and there has never been a Nintendo Switch version. Since Snakzy rewards convert into Steam gift cards, Steam is the natural purchase point for this method, and it is also where Shadow of War Definitive Edition free download searches consistently point people first.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition System Requirements

Built on Monolith’s Firebird engine, Shadow of War is a reasonable ask for a 2017 release, and most PCs from the last several years clear the minimum bar without issue.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 7 SP1 (64-bit, Platform Update) Windows 10 Creators Update (64-bit) CPU Intel Core i5-2300 (2.8 GHz) / AMD FX-4350 (4.2 GHz) Intel Core i7-3770 (3.4 GHz) / AMD FX-8350 (4.0 GHz) RAM 6 GB 12 GB GPU NVIDIA GTX 660 (2 GB) / AMD HD 7870 (2 GB) NVIDIA GTX 970 (4 GB) / GTX 1060 (6 GB) / AMD RX 480/580 (4 GB) Storage 70 GB available space 70 GB available space (SSD advised)

A mid-range rig from the past five or six years handles the recommended tier comfortably. The 70 GB storage footprint is the number to plan around more than the CPU or GPU.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition Mechanics

The core loop blends fluid, free-flow melee combat with stealth, ranged wraith abilities, and traversal, and most of a session is spent dominating orc captains on the way to a bigger objective. The Nemesis System is the piece that makes it stick. Individual orcs remember your fights, grow stronger from surviving them, and can eventually be branded and folded into your own army.

Structurally, the game spreads across several regions, each building toward a large-scale Fortress assault where your recruited army faces down a rival Overlord. RPG systems govern gear, gems, skills, and army upgrades, and multiple difficulty options plus the endgame Shadow Wars extend play well past the story credits.

The army-building and the emergent orc drama are the real highlights, and the Definitive Edition folds in every DLC, including a playable Baranor campaign and the Celebrimbor-focused Blade of Galadriel expansion. It would be dishonest to skip the caveats: the original release drew real criticism for grindy late-game Shadow Wars and pay-to-win loot boxes. Monolith removed all microtransactions afterward, and the Definitive Edition is the complete, improved version that reviewers now recommend without that asterisk.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition Top Features

The Nemesis System: Procedurally generated orc captains remember your battles, hold grudges, and rise through the ranks, creating rivalries that feel personal rather than scripted. Build Your Orc Army: Brand and recruit enemy orcs, then command them in massive Fortress sieges against rival Overlords. All DLC Included: The Definitive Edition bundles both Nemesis Tribe expansions, both story expansions, and every free update released after launch. Free-Flow Combat: Fast, cinematic melee blends with stealth, ranged wraith powers, and mounted traversal across Mordor. No Microtransactions: Monolith removed the original in-game marketplace, so every bit of progression now comes from actually playing.

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How To Get Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where you complete offers, download apps, fill out surveys, and play partner games to earn coins. No credit card is required at any step. This is a time-investment method, not a money-investment one: you trade time completing offers for coins that convert into real gift card value toward Shadow of War free of charge.

Here is how to get Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition free step by step:

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Browse available offers: offers vary by region and rotate regularly, and picking ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests pays off. Complete offers to earn coins: each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance, and you can track your progress toward $49.99 inside the app. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $49.99 or more. Buy Shadow of War Definitive Edition on Steam: apply the gift card and complete the purchase.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days, and because Shadow of War discounts so heavily over its lifetime, a single payout can already cover a sale-priced copy with room to spare. The $35 minimum payout threshold still applies before any cash-out, and offers plus earning speed vary by region, so check what is live in your country before committing.

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Get Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition Cheaper With Eneba

Not everyone wants to spend a couple of weeks building a Snakzy balance, and that is where Eneba comes in. Eneba is a trusted marketplace with buyer protection, and a Shadow of War Steam key cheap enough to raise an eyebrow sells there for around $2.64, next to the official Steam price of $49.99 for the Definitive Edition. That works out to roughly 95% off, and it is a legitimate, permanent license redeemed directly on Steam, not a gray-market workaround. This is not a claim that Eneba beats Snakzy. It is simply the faster option for anyone who wants to play tonight instead of next week.

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If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards. Here is the closest one above Shadow of War Definitive Edition‘s price.

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Eneba prices fluctuate, so check the live listing before buying. The purchase flow is simple: pick a product, pay, and receive a key or gift card code by email. Snakzy (free, needs time), an Eneba key (discounted, immediate), and an Eneba gift card that covers the $49.99 price with a single cent to spare all end the same way: a legitimate copy of Shadow of War Definitive Edition.

Is It Legal to Get Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition Free With Snakzy?

Yes, this is 100% legal. The chain is straightforward: advertisers pay Snakzy for completed offers, Snakzy shares that value back to you as coins, and you redeem those coins for a real Steam gift card that funds an official purchase. Monolith Productions and Warner Bros. get paid in full, and you get a permanent license tied to your Steam account, identical to buying it yourself.

Cracked or pirated copies are a different story entirely, and they are illegal. Downloading from unofficial “free download” sites risks malware that can damage your system, permanent Steam account bans, and no real license to the game at all. Monolith Productions is harmed every time someone chooses piracy instead of an official copy, whether that copy is bought outright or earned through Snakzy.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to support the developers while keeping your wallet closed. If you liked the Nemesis System here, a cheaper way to grab the Batman: Arkham Collection covers similar Batman Arkham-style combat, and an impressive action-RPG buying guide is worth a look if you want more titles in this genre.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition Free

Shadow of War Definitive Edition earns its OpenCritic 82, “Strong,” rating on the strength of a genuinely brilliant Nemesis System and a package that now bundles every piece of DLC without a single microtransaction. The late-game grind is real, and I won’t pretend otherwise, but at a deep discount or completely free, this is an easy recommendation, especially for Tolkien fans and anyone who liked Shadow of Mordor. If you enjoyed the orc chaos here, a discounted way to try Dark Souls: Remastered is a solid next stop for more open-world combat.

Getting there is simple: download Snakzy, pick a high-value offer, build up your coin balance, and make the official purchase on Steam once you hit your target. Once you have that gift card ready, how to get Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition free is just a checkout away.

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