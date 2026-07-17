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If you have searched how to get Sekiro free, you are one of thousands of soulslike fans facing the same $59.99 price tag on Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition. This single-player action-adventure won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2019, and its combat still tops best-combat lists years later. This guide covers two ways around that price: one costs nothing but time, and one gets you playing now at a steep discount.

Two paths get you there. Snakzy is a free rewards app that pays coins for playing mobile games, and those coins convert into a gift card you spend on Sekiro, one of the simplest ways to get Sekiro for free. Eneba is a legitimate marketplace selling GOTY Edition keys well below the $59.99 Steam list price. Both routes end in a permanent, legitimate license. Keep reading for pricing, platforms, and the Snakzy steps.

Game Info Details Game price $59.99 on Steam Metacritic rating 88 critic / 8.2 user (PC) Genre Single-player action-adventure, soulslike Developers FromSoftware Publishers Activision (FromSoftware in Japan) Time to earn – Main story 29.5 hours Time to earn – Main + Extra content 39.5 hours Time to earn – 100% Completionist 69 hours

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Free Get Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Free: Full Game Overview

I have replayed Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice more times than any other FromSoftware game, and the reasons are easy to list. It won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2019, took IGN’s Best Action Game of 2019, and picked up more than 50 award nominations along the way. Sekiro has sold over 10 million copies and holds a 95% positive rating across more than 346,000 Steam reviews, alongside an 88 Metacritic score on PC and OpenCritic’s “Mighty” rating of 90.

Set in a Sengoku-era Japan called Ashina, the game drops the stamina bars of prior FromSoftware titles for a posture system built around deflection, counters, and a single lethal deathblow. The resurrection mechanic, “shadows die twice,” lets Wolf, the one-armed shinobi protagonist, rise mid-fight and turn an ambush around, while the Shinobi Prosthetic arm gives him tools like a firecracker or a grappling hook to counter specific enemy types.

Sekiro launched on March 22, 2019, for PC, PS4, and Xbox One, developed by FromSoftware and published by Activision outside Japan. The free GOTY Edition update arrived in October 2020, adding boss-rush Gauntlet modes, asynchronous Remnants messages, and three cosmetic skins at no extra cost. With 40 prayer beads, 9 gourd seeds, a full shinobi skill tree, and New Game+ chains up to NG+7, there is enough content here to justify the price on its own, before factoring in a free or discounted way to get it.

How Much Does Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Cost?

The Sekiro price on Steam is $59.99 for the GOTY Edition, the same base price it launched at in 2019. Activision has never permanently cut that list price, but it reliably drops 50% to $29.99 during every major Steam seasonal sale, and its all-time low on an authorized store sits at $26.99. Right now, Eneba’s best-value key for the exact GOTY Edition is on Xbox rather than Steam, covered below.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Sekiro has not had an official giveaway or free-to-play period since launch, and there is no sign that will change. Expect the next 50% discount around the next major Steam sale rather than anything deeper. If you are playing on PC and want to skip the wait altogether, the Snakzy method covered later in this guide gets you Sekiro for $0, regardless of which sale window is or is not active.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 88 critic / 8.2 user PS5 88 critic (PS4 version, backward compatible) Xbox 88 critic (Xbox One, Series X Switch N/A

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition is available on PC through Steam, plus PS4 and Xbox One, both of which run the game through backward compatibility on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. There is no Nintendo Switch version and none has been announced, so the GOTY Edition remains the definitive release everywhere it exists. Since Snakzy coins convert into a Steam gift card, Steam is the natural purchase point for the free method in this guide.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice System Requirements

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice runs on FromSoftware‘s in-house engine from 2019, and it is gentle on modern hardware. A card as old as a GTX 970 clears the recommended spec, and the full install takes just 25 GB.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 7 64-bit Windows 7 64-bit CPU Intel Core i3-2100 / AMD FX-6300 Intel Core i5-2500K / AMD Ryzen 5 1400 RAM 4 GB 8 GB GPU NVIDIA GTX 760 / AMD Radeon HD 7950 NVIDIA GTX 970 / AMD Radeon RX 570 Storage 25 GB available space 25 GB available space

Nearly any PC built in the last decade clears these numbers without issue, and the game carries Steam Deck Verified status for anyone who wants to play Sekiro away from a desk.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Mechanics

Every session in Sekiro follows the same rhythm: use the grappling hook to explore Ashina’s interconnected map, thin out enemy groups with stealth kills, then commit to a one-on-one duel. Duels run on posture rather than a health bar alone. Perfect deflections chip away at an enemy’s guard until it breaks, opening the door to a single lethal deathblow.

The campaign is semi-open with multiple endings, and while there is only one difficulty by design, Kuro’s Charm and the Demon Bell let you tune the challenge upward on repeat runs. New Game+ chains all the way to NG+7, and the GOTY Edition’s Gauntlets of Strength add curated boss-rush runs, including tougher Inner boss variants, for players who have already beaten the main campaign.

Systems-wise, the Shinobi Prosthetic is the core toolkit: a loaded axe, firecrackers, and an umbrella each hard-counter specific enemy types instead of working as generic damage boosts. The resurrection mechanic carries a real cost through the Dragonrot system, which spreads sickness to nearby NPCs the more you rely on a second life. That tension between aggression and patience is what made Sekiro‘s combat one of FromSoftware‘s most respected systems.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Top Features

Posture combat. Deflection-driven swordplay where rhythm decides duels more than stat grinding, often cited as FromSoftware‘s sharpest combat system to date. Shinobi Prosthetic. Swappable arm tools, including axes, firecrackers, and flame vents, that hard-counter specific enemies and open up combat puzzles. Resurrection. Die once, rise mid-fight, and turn an ambush around, with real narrative weight through the Dragonrot system. Verticality and stealth. Grappling-hook traversal turns Ashina into a shinobi playground of rooftops, ledges, and ambush lines. GOTY boss Gauntlets. Free Reflections and Gauntlets of Strength modes add boss-rush replayability, plus Remnants messages and three cosmetic skins.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Free Get Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where you earn coins by completing offers: downloading apps, filling out surveys, and playing partner mobile games. No credit card is required at any step. This is a time investment rather than a money investment, since you are trading attention for coins that convert into real gift card value toward Sekiro‘s price.

Here is how to get Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice free step by step:

Download Snakzy – available free on iOS and Android Browse available offers – offers vary by region and rotate regularly, so pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests Complete offers to earn coins – each completed offer credits coins to your balance, and you can track progress toward $59.99 inside the app Redeem coins for a Steam gift card – once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $59.99 or more Buy Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice on Steam – apply the gift card and complete the purchase

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

A $59.99 target is ambitious in one sitting, but timing your redemption with Steam‘s reliable 50% seasonal discount cuts the goal to $29.99, putting a Sekiro Steam key within easy reach. On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days, though results vary based on your region and the offers available at the time. Remember the $35 minimum cashout threshold applies before you can redeem anything.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Free Get Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

Get Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to spend a few days building a Snakzy balance. Eneba is a trusted marketplace with buyer protection, and it currently carries Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition for Xbox at a steep discount instead of the sold-out Steam key. The official Xbox price matches Steam at $59.99, while Eneba’s Xbox GOTY Edition key runs from around $11.07, a saving of roughly 82%. That key delivers a legitimate, permanent license redeemed directly on your Xbox account, the same as a direct purchase from the Xbox store.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

If you would prefer to add funds directly to your Xbox account instead, Eneba also stocks discounted Xbox gift cards. Here is the closest card above Sekiro‘s $59.99 price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Eneba prices fluctuate, so check the live listing before you buy. The process is simple: pick a product, pay, and receive your key or gift card code instantly. Pick whichever route fits you: Snakzy (free, requires time), an Eneba Xbox key (discounted, immediate), or an Eneba Xbox gift card (adds $100 in wallet funds, with $40.01 left over after the game). All three end in a legitimate copy of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

Is It Legal to Get Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Free With Snakzy?

Yes, the Snakzy method is completely legal. Advertisers pay Snakzy for placing offers in front of users, Snakzy shares that revenue back as coins, and you redeem those coins for a real Steam gift card. You then use that gift card to buy Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice through the official Steam store, so the whole chain ends where every legitimate purchase ends.

A “Sekiro Shadows Die Twice free download” search often leads straight to cracks and torrents instead of the real game, and those are a different story: they are illegal. Those sources carry real risks, including malware that can damage your system and permanent Steam account bans, and they cut you off from the GOTY Edition’s Remnants online messages. FromSoftware and Activision also see no payment when a copy is pirated.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to support FromSoftware while keeping your wallet closed. If you are shopping around the wider soulslike catalog, Eneba’s broader FromSoftware buying guides and the discounted Steam gift card hub cover other keys and top-ups worth checking too.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Free

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition earned Game of the Year honors in 2019, has sold over 10 million copies, and still holds 95% positive reviews across more than 346,000 Steam ratings years later. This is a modern classic that regularly tops “best combat ever” lists, and it belongs on the shortlist for any soulslike fan already eyeing a similar free route through Elden Ring or Lies of P.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to reach that price without spending your own money, and the payoff is a permanent license tied to your account, same as any direct purchase. Download the app, pick a high-value offer, build your balance toward $59.99, and make the purchase on Steam once you hit your threshold. Once you have that gift card ready, how to get Sekiro free is just a checkout away.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Free Get Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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