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How to get Sea of Thieves free is the question I get asked most once friends see the price. Sea of Thieves is an open-world multiplayer pirate adventure where crews sail, hunt treasure, and betray each other across a shared ocean. The keyword targets the Sea of Thieves 2025 Edition, though Steam now lists the same game as the 2026 Edition at $39.99, since Rare refreshes the listing yearly without wiping progress. That $39.99 price is what this guide removes.

Two paths get you there. Snakzy pays coins for playing mobile games, which convert into a Steam gift card, so you spend $0 out of pocket. Eneba sells a key for about $19.67, a 51% saving, if you would rather buy now. Both routes end in a legitimate license. This guide covers the game, its cost, platforms, specs, the Snakzy steps, and the Eneba alternative.

Game Info Details Game price $39.99 on Steam (currently 65% off at $13.99) Metacritic rating 81 PS5 critic, 69 Xbox One critic, 67 PC critic, 88% Steam user (146,640 reviews) Genre Open-world multiplayer pirate adventure (co-op, PvP/PvE, first-person, live service) Developers Rare Ltd Publishers Xbox Game Studios (Microsoft) Time to earn: Main story Around 23 hours Time to earn: Main + Extra content 60+ hours Time to earn: 100% Completionist Hundreds of hours

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How To Get Sea of Thieves Free: Full Game Overview

I’ve been tracking Sea of Thieves since its rocky 2018 launch, and the turnaround is one of the more notable stories in gaming. Over 40 million players have sailed its waters, and the game now holds a Very Positive rating from 146,640 Steam reviews, about 88% positive. On PS5, where it topped download charts after its 2024 debut, it holds an 81 Metascore. Season 20 recently added Custom Seas, letting players build their own game modes, proof the quarterly content model still delivers eight years in.

At its core, Sea of Thieves is a shared-world pirate sandbox with no fixed roles. You crew a ship with friends, hunt buried treasure, and run Tall Tales story voyages. You can also fight the Kraken or a Megalodon, then risk losing everything to a rival crew before you reach port. Progression is cosmetic and reputation-based, so a day-one pirate and an eight-year veteran compete on equal footing.

Rare launched the game on Xbox One and Windows on March 20, 2018, built on Unreal Engine 4. Steam players joined on June 3, 2020, and PS5 followed on April 30, 2024, one of Microsoft’s first major multiplatform pushes. The sparse 2018 launch is ancient history now, since Rare rebuilt the game into a content-rich live service over years of free updates.

Content runs deep today. Quarterly Seasons add 50 levels of Renown each time, and Tall Tales include A Pirate’s Life, a crossover with Pirates of the Caribbean. Trading company reputation climbs toward Pirate Legend status, Safer Seas gives new crews a PvE mode without other players, and Guilds, fishing, and world events round out the loop. Full cross-play spans Xbox, PC, and PS5.

How Much Does Sea of Thieves Cost?

Sea of Thieves costs $39.99 on Steam for the current annual edition, and it is one of the most discounted first-party Microsoft games around. This Sea of Thieves price applies to the same game sold under the Sea of Thieves 2025 Edition naming on key marketplaces. Right now it sits at 65% off, bringing the price down to $13.99, a level it revisits during most major sales. The game is also on Xbox Game Pass as a subscription, not permanent ownership, and Deluxe and Premium bundles add cosmetics on top of the base price. If you would rather skip spending anything at all, the Snakzy method below sidesteps this price completely.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

$13.99 is close to the historic low for this title, since Microsoft rarely drops its first-party games further than that during a sale. Expect the same discount window to return around major sales events, following the pattern Rare and Xbox Game Studios have kept for years. None of that matters much once you take the Snakzy route, since that method gets you playing without paying today’s price at all.

Sea of Thieves Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 67 critic / 88% user PS5 81 Xbox 69

Sea of Thieves runs on PC through Steam and the Microsoft Store, plus Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5. Xbox Game Pass and cloud streaming cover it too, and full cross-play plus cross-progression tie everything to your Microsoft account. There is no Nintendo Switch version, and none has been announced. Since Snakzy rewards convert into a Steam gift card, Steam is the natural purchase point once you have redeemed your coins.

Sea of Thieves System Requirements

Rare’s stylized art scales well from an old laptop to a gaming rig, and the minimum specs are nearly a decade old at this point. Budget serious storage space, though, since the install runs close to 100 GB.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 (64-bit) Windows 10/11 (64-bit) CPU Intel Core i3-4170 or AMD FX-6300 Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 RAM 8 GB 16 GB GPU NVIDIA GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 270 NVIDIA GTX 1080 Ti, AMD Radeon RX Vega 64, or Intel Arc A750 Storage 100 GB available space 100 GB available space (SSD advised)

Most gaming PCs from the last six or seven years clear the recommended tier without trouble. On the minimum spec, expect lower settings but a fully playable experience.

Sea of Thieves Mechanics

The core loop starts with crewing a Sloop, Brigantine, or Galleon and picking up voyages from trading companies. You sail by map and stars, dig up buried loot, then race to sell it before another crew, or the Kraken, takes it from you.

High Seas mode pits you against other crews in full PvPvE, while Safer Seas offers private PvE sessions at reduced rewards for players who want to learn without the risk of being sunk. Tall Tales carry story campaigns, and world events like the Fort of the Damned or Skeleton Fleets break up the routine. Quarterly Seasons add 50 Renown levels each, Guilds bring social structure, and Season 20’s Custom Seas tools let players build their own modes.

Sailing is fully physical. Wind, sail angle, and anchor turns all matter, and cannon and boarding combat reward coordination over reflexes. Progression stays cosmetic only, which keeps day-one and veteran pirates on equal footing. That balance, combined with the tension between cooperating and betraying your crewmates, is what turned Sea of Thieves into a streaming favorite.

Sea of Thieves Top Features

A true shared world. Every sail on the horizon belongs to a real crew, and whether they turn out to be friend or foe is up to you. Physical sailing and ship combat. Wind, waves, cannons, and boarding actions make every voyage feel tactile rather than scripted. Tall Tales. Cinematic story voyages run through the game, including A Pirate’s Life, the crossover with Pirates of the Caribbean. Safer Seas. A PvE mode lets new crews learn the ropes without the pressure of PvP encounters. Quarterly Seasons. Free content arrives every three months, and Season 20’s Custom Seas tools hand players the creation toolkit directly.

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How To Get Sea of Thieves Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a rewards app where you complete offers, download apps, fill out surveys, and play partner games to earn coins. No credit card is required at any point. This is a time investment rather than a money investment: you trade attention for coins, and those coins convert into real gift card value once your balance clears the minimum threshold. If a Sea of Thieves Steam key is what you are really after, this route gets you one without a middleman.

Here is how to get Sea of Thieves free step by step:

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android Browse available offers: offers vary by region and rotate regularly; pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests Complete offers to earn coins: each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance; track progress toward $39.99 inside the app Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $39.99 or more Buy Sea of Thieves on Steam: use the gift card to complete the purchase

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days, comfortably covering the $39.99 price even before a sale. Since Sea of Thieves regularly drops to $13.99 during Steam sales, timing your redemption with one of those windows makes it one of the cheapest AAA multiplayer targets on Snakzy. Remember the $35 minimum payout threshold applies, and offers plus availability vary by region.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Sea of Thieves Free Get Sea of Thieves Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

Get Sea of Thieves Cheaper With Eneba

Not everyone wants to grind out Snakzy offers before they can play. If you would rather buy in now, Eneba is a trusted marketplace with buyer protection built into every order. The official Steam price sits at $39.99, and Eneba currently lists an Xbox Live key for Sea of Thieves at around $19.67, a 51% saving off that base price. This key activates through Xbox Live on your Microsoft account, so it plays through the Xbox app on PC or on an Xbox console rather than through Steam directly, though it is the exact same game with the same Seasons and progress. A Sea of Thieves Steam key is not part of this specific Eneba listing, since Eneba stocks the Xbox Live version here instead. I am not saying Eneba beats Snakzy here. Think of it as the option for players who want Sea of Thieves today instead of waiting on a coin balance.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

If you would prefer to add funds directly to your Xbox account instead, Eneba also stocks discounted Xbox gift cards, here is the closest card above Sea of Thieves‘s price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Eneba prices shift often, so check the live listing before you buy. The process stays simple either way: pick a product, pay, and receive your key or gift card code instantly. Snakzy costs time, an Eneba key costs about $19.67, and an Eneba gift card adds $50 to your account with $10.01 left over. All three end in a legitimate copy of Sea of Thieves.

Is It Legal to Get Sea of Thieves Free With Snakzy?

Yes, the Snakzy method is 100% legal. Advertisers pay Snakzy for your attention, Snakzy shares that revenue back to you as coins, and you exchange those coins for a real Steam gift card. You then use that gift card to buy Sea of Thieves through an official Steam purchase, which ties a permanent license to your account exactly like a normal purchase.

Avoid unofficial Sea of Thieves free download sites, cracks, and torrents entirely. Sea of Thieves is an always-online multiplayer game, so a pirated copy cannot function in any meaningful way. Those sites exist mainly as malware bait, and account-sharing schemes risk a permanent ban. Rare and Xbox Game Studios get paid in full through the Snakzy route, unlike through any of those workarounds.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to support the developers while keeping your wallet closed. If you enjoy sailing with a crew, Eneba’s handy co-op buying guide covers more shared-world picks worth a look, and the discounted Steam gift card hub on Eneba covers other ways to fund your account.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Sea of Thieves Free

Sea of Thieves backs up its reputation with real numbers: 40 million-plus players, a Very Positive rating from 146,640 Steam reviews, an 81 Metascore on PS5, and eight years of free quarterly Seasons that show no sign of slowing down. Budget-conscious gamers, players with a packed wishlist, and anyone tired of waiting for the next sale all benefit here. If your crew is also eyeing other co-op worlds, Rust, Valheim, and Barotrauma make for a natural next stop once you are done sailing.

Getting started takes minutes. Download Snakzy, pick a high-value offer, build your balance toward $39.99, then make the official Steam purchase once you cash out. Once you have that gift card ready, how to get Sea of Thieves free stops being a question and becomes a checkout.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Sea of Thieves Free Get Sea of Thieves Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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