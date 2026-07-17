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Learn how to get Resident Evil 3 free before you spend a cent chasing Nemesis through Raccoon City. Capcom’s 2020 remake retells the 1999 original as a tighter, more action-driven chase, and the RE Engine makes every burning street look like a horror movie set piece. The catch is the $39.99 Steam price, exactly the barrier this guide removes. Two legitimate paths let you get Resident Evil 3 for free or close to it, without a shady download link.

Snakzy is a free rewards app that pays coins for completing offers and mobile games, redeemable for a Steam gift card at no cost. Eneba is a legitimate marketplace selling Resident Evil 3 Steam keys from around $6.42, roughly 84% off, for anyone who wants Raccoon City today. Both routes end in a permanent, legitimate license, so keep reading for the full breakdown.

Game Info Details Game price $39.99 on Steam Metacritic rating 79 (PC), 84 (PS5, carried from PS4) Genre Survival horror, action horror (third-person) Developers Capcom Publishers Capcom Time to earn – Main story ~6 hours Time to earn – Main + Extra content ~8 hours Time to earn – 100% Completionist ~19 hours

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How To Get Resident Evil 3 Free: Full Game Overview

Resident Evil 3 has sold more than 13 million copies since its April 2020 launch, and it still holds a Very Positive rating from roughly 82% of its 31,800-plus Steam reviews. I have replayed this one more times than I can count, mostly because a six-hour campaign is easy to revisit on a whim. The RE Engine renders Raccoon City with a level of detail that made the original 1999 game’s fixed camera angles feel like ancient history overnight.

This remake reimagines 1999’s Resident Evil 3: Nemesis as a faster, more cinematic escape. Jill Valentine fights her way out of a collapsing Raccoon City while Umbrella’s ultimate bioweapon, Nemesis, hunts her block by block. Compared to the slower, puzzle-heavy Resident Evil 2 remake, this one leans harder into action, adding a dedicated dodge mechanic and several blockbuster set pieces. If you landed here after searching for a Resident Evil 3 remake free download, the methods below are the actual legitimate versions of that search.

Resident Evil 3 launched April 3, 2020 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, bundled with the 4v1 multiplayer spin-off Resident Evil Resistance. A free next-gen upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S arrived in June 2022, adding ray tracing. It was built on Capcom’s RE Engine, the same pipeline that powered the acclaimed Resident Evil 2 remake one year earlier.

The campaign runs about 6 hours, which some fans find short next to Resident Evil 2. That criticism gets easier to ignore once you factor in Nightmare and Inferno difficulty tiers, an unlockable weapon shop, Charlie Doll collectibles, and dedicated Carlos Oliveira segments that add real replay value on top of the main story.

How Much Does Resident Evil 3 Cost?

Resident Evil 3 costs $39.99 on Steam at full price, but Capcom discounts it about as hard as any AAA game gets. Sales regularly cut it 80% to 90% off, and 2026’s promotions pushed it down to $3.99, with some listings dipping to $2.99. That is the Resident Evil 3 price most bargain hunters wait for, and it is genuinely cheaper than buying the original 1999 Nemesis re-release on Steam.

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The lowest verified Steam price sits around $2.99 to $3.99 during major sales, and Capcom’s discount pattern suggests the next spring or summer sale will hit a similar range. If you do not want to wait for a sale window, a Resident Evil 3 Steam key from Eneba or a redeemed Snakzy gift card both sidestep the full price, one with less money and the other with none at all.

Resident Evil 3 Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 79 critic, 82% user PS5 84 (PS4 score, free upgrade) Xbox 80 (Xbox One, free Series X

Resident Evil 3 is available on PC through Steam, plus PS4 and Xbox One, both of which received a free next-gen upgrade to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S with ray tracing. There is no Nintendo Switch version at this time, despite ongoing rumors about a native Switch 2 port. The Snakzy method in this guide targets the Steam release specifically, since redeemed coins convert into a Steam gift card, making Steam the natural purchase point for this method.

Resident Evil 3 System Requirements

The RE Engine is known for running lean, and Resident Evil 3 is no exception. A mid-range GPU from several years ago still clears the minimum bar comfortably.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5-4460 / AMD FX-6300 Intel Core i7-3770 / AMD FX-9590 RAM 8 GB 8 GB GPU NVIDIA GTX 960 / AMD RX 460 NVIDIA GTX 1060 / AMD RX 480 (3GB VRAM) Storage 45 GB 45 GB

Even the minimum spec list is achievable on hardware that is several generations old, and the recommended tier is well within reach of most mid-range gaming PCs built in the last few years. Steam Deck compatibility is solid based on user reports, if you would rather play on the go.

Resident Evil 3 Mechanics

The core loop has you exploring semi-open Raccoon City streets and set-piece locations, managing scarce ammo and healing items, solving light environmental puzzles, and surviving scripted Nemesis encounters that punctuate the escape. Resources stay tight enough that combat still feels like survival horror, even with the increased pace.

The campaign is a linear, cinematic experience split between Jill Valentine‘s escape and Carlos Oliveira‘s U.B.C.S. missions inside the Raccoon Police Department and hospital. Difficulty ranges from Assisted up through unlockable Nightmare and Inferno modes, which remix item and enemy placement. The perfect-dodge mechanic defines combat here more than any weapon does, turning a well-timed evade into a free counterattack window.

A post-game shop lets challenge points unlock infinite ammo, new weapons, and other rewards, which is what drives most of the replay value. RE Engine gore and destruction, weapon upgrades, hip pouches for extra inventory space, and Charlie Doll collectibles round out the systems. Compared to the slower survival-horror pacing of the Resident Evil 2 remake and the original 1999 Nemesis, this entry trades scarcity tension for action-forward momentum.

Resident Evil 3 Top Features

Nemesis: Umbrella’s ultimate pursuer is faster and smarter than any prior stalker in the series, hunting Jill Valentine across nearly the entire city instead of a single mansion or precinct. RE Engine spectacle: Raccoon City burns in photorealistic detail, and the free next-gen upgrade adds ray tracing on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The perfect dodge: A skill-based evade turns a near-death moment into a counterattack window, and it defines combat more than any single weapon does. Built for replay: Nightmare and Inferno difficulties, an unlockable shop, and challenge records make the six-hour campaign worth running back. Two heroes: Jill Valentine‘s escape interweaves with Carlos Oliveira‘s U.B.C.S. missions, giving the campaign two distinct combat styles.

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How To Get Resident Evil 3 Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where you earn coins by completing offers, downloading apps, filling out surveys, and playing partner games. No credit card is required at any point. This is a time-investment method, not a money-investment one: you trade time completing offers for coins that convert into a real Steam gift card, and Capcom still gets paid in full when you redeem it.

Here is how to get Resident Evil 3 free step by step:

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Browse available offers: offers vary by region and rotate regularly, so pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests. Complete offers to earn coins: each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance, and you can track progress toward $39.99 inside the app. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $39.99 or more. Buy Resident Evil 3 on Steam: apply the gift card and complete the purchase.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days, comfortably covering Resident Evil 3‘s discounted sale price and getting close to full price too. Remember the $35 minimum payout threshold applies before you can cash out. Offers and available games vary by region, so check what is live in your country before you start.

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Get Resident Evil 3 Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to spend a week or two building up Snakzy coins, and that is fair. Eneba is a legitimate marketplace with buyer protection, and it currently lists a Resident Evil 3 Steam key for about $6.42, compared to the $39.99 official price on Steam. That works out to roughly 84% off, without waiting for a sale window or grinding offers. The key delivers the same permanent, legitimate license as buying directly through Steam. Eneba is not better than Snakzy here. It is simply the faster option for anyone who wants to start playing tonight instead of next week.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

If you would prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards. Here is the closest card above Resident Evil 3‘s price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Eneba prices fluctuate, so check the live listing before you buy. The process itself is simple: pick a product, pay, and receive your Steam key or gift card code instantly. Snakzy is free but takes time, an Eneba key is discounted and immediate, and an Eneba gift card adds wallet funds toward the official price. All three roads end with a legitimate copy of Resident Evil 3 in your library.

Is It Legal to Get Resident Evil 3 Free With Snakzy?

Getting Resident Evil 3 free through Snakzy is completely legal. Advertisers pay Snakzy for engagement, Snakzy shares that revenue with users as coins, and you redeem those coins for a real Steam gift card. You then use that gift card to buy Resident Evil 3 through the official Steam store, which means Capcom gets paid in full and you get a permanent license tied to your Steam account, identical to a direct purchase.

Unofficial “free download” sites, cracks, and torrents are a different story, and they are illegal. Searching for a Resident Evil 3 remake free download often leads straight to sites like these, and they are a well-documented malware vector, especially for horror games with large modding and pirate communities. Beyond the security risk, cracked copies can get your Steam account banned and never receive updates or the free next-gen upgrade. Capcom and its development partners are the ones who lose out when a copy is pirated instead of purchased.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to support Capcom’s work while keeping your wallet closed. If you are building out a horror library, a more affordable way to stock up on scares is worth a look, and the discounted Steam gift card options on Eneba cover whatever you pick up next.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Resident Evil 3 Free

Resident Evil 3 is an easy recommendation once you factor in 13 million-plus copies sold and a Very Positive Steam rating. This method benefits budget-conscious horror fans most, especially anyone still working through Capcom’s remake trilogy. If you have already cleared this one, a similarly free way to survive Raccoon City again in Resident Evil 4 or a quieter horror escape in Resident Evil 7 are both worth checking next.

Download Snakzy, pick a high-value offer, and build your balance toward $39.99 at your own pace. That is a straightforward way to get Resident Evil 3 for free right now. Once you have your gift card ready, how to get Resident Evil 3 free is just a checkout away.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Resident Evil 3 Free Get Resident Evil 3 Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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