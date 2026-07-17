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If you have been searching for how to get Reanimal free, the short version is that a rowboat is involved, both in the game and in the method. Reanimal drops a brother and sister onto a fog choked island where their missing friends vanished, hunted by animals no longer animals. It is the true next nightmare from Tarsier Studios, the team behind Little Nightmares, launched at $39.99 on Steam, a price tag this guide helps you skip.

There are two ways to play Reanimal without paying full price. Snakzy is a free rewards app: spend time completing offers instead of money, then redeem coins for a Steam gift card. Eneba sells a legitimate Reanimal Steam key for less than official price if you would rather buy today. Both routes hand you a real, permanent license. Keep reading for the full breakdown of price, platforms, and specs.

Game Info Details Game price $39.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 80/100 (PC), 83/100 (Xbox, Switch 2) Genre Cinematic co-op horror adventure, puzzle driven Developers Tarsier Studios Publishers THQ Nordic Time to earn: Main story About 5 hours Time to earn: 100% Completionist About 7.5 hours

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How To Get Reanimal Free: Full Game Overview

I have been tracking Reanimal since it was first revealed, and the authorship angle is what makes it worth chasing. Tarsier Studios built Little Nightmares and its sequel before the license stayed with Bandai Namco, so Reanimal is the original team’s true next nightmare, not an outsourced follow up. THQ Nordic is backing it as a flagship horror release, and the format is a first for Tarsier: proper two player co-op, playable on the couch or online, across the whole campaign.

The setup is simple and unsettling. Two siblings row a boat through hell in search of missing friends, evading and outwitting animals that have been twisted into monstrosities. The story is told wordlessly, in Tarsier’s signature style, and critics have called it a darker, more disturbing turn than Little Nightmares ever took.

Reanimal launched on February 13, 2026 on PC (Steam), PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2, built by the Swedish team at Tarsier under THQ Nordic. Reception has been strong: IGN scored it 9/10, GameSpot gave it 8/10, and Eurogamer landed at 4/5, with PC Gamer the most reserved at 74/100. The consensus praises the atmosphere, the sound design, and the grotesque creature work, even where reviewers noted the gameplay does not radically depart from the Little Nightmares formula.

How Much Does Reanimal Cost?

Reanimal carries an official price of $39.99 on Steam, with a pricier $59.99 Digital Deluxe edition that bundles the season pass and two cosmetic mask packs. Checking the Reanimal price before you buy is worth doing, since as of this writing there is no active discount on the base game, which is typical for a title that only launched on February 13, 2026.

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Reanimal has not been out long enough to build a real price history, so there is no meaningful lowest price yet. Publisher THQ Nordic tends to run 20 to 30 percent cuts within a title’s first year, so a genuine discount is likely later in 2026. If you would rather not wait for a sale or spend anything at all, the Snakzy method below sidesteps the current price completely.

Reanimal Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 80 PS5 80 Xbox 83 Switch 83

Reanimal is available on PC through Steam, on PlayStation 5, on Xbox Series X|S, and on Nintendo Switch 2. Every version supports the same couch and online co-op modes, so it does not matter which platform your co-op partner owns as long as you are both set up to connect. Critics scored the console versions slightly higher than PC, at 83 on Xbox Series X and Switch 2 against 80 on PC, though the gap is minor.

Since Snakzy rewards are redeemed for a Steam gift card, this guide’s method targets the Steam version specifically. If you play primarily on console, the smoothest path is still building a Steam library copy through Snakzy, then playing on PC alongside a console co-op partner.

Reanimal System Requirements

Reanimal runs on current generation hardware demands, meaning you do not need a flagship rig, but a mid-range gaming PC from the last few years is a safer bet than an old laptop.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10/11 Windows 10/11 CPU Ryzen 5 2400G / Core i5-9400F Ryzen 5 3600X / Core i7-7700K RAM 8 GB 16 GB GPU GeForce GTX 1060 / Radeon RX 480 GeForce RTX 2060 / Radeon RX 6600 XT Storage 18 GB available space 18 GB available space

A GTX 1060 class card handles the minimum settings fine, and most gaming PCs built since 2019 clear the recommended bar without trouble. The 18 GB storage footprint is modest for a current generation title, so space should not be the limiting factor for most players.

Reanimal Mechanics

The core loop in Reanimal is straightforward to describe and much tenser to play: you sail your boat to a new stretch of the island, explore its handcrafted horror diorama, solve physical puzzles that require both siblings working together, then hide from, flee, or outsmart whatever transformed beast is waiting. Piece by piece, the wordless story of what happened to your friends comes together.

Reanimal is playable solo, with an AI controlling the second sibling, or in full two player co-op, either on the couch or online. The chase and stealth set pieces alternate with quieter exploration stretches, and the boat itself works as both a pacing device and a brief safe harbor between horrors. Collectibles, including masks and hidden statues, feed the game’s lore without ever being explained outright.

Two character cooperation is the actual puzzle grammar here: one sibling boosts, distracts, or carries something the other cannot reach alone. Tarsier’s cinematic camera plays with scale constantly, making two small children look impossibly tiny against the enormous horrors chasing them, and sound driven stealth means headphones are not optional if you want a fair shot at surviving. The comparison every player wants to make is against Little Nightmares itself, and reviewers largely agree that Reanimal refines that formula’s dread rather than reinventing it, while adding a co-op layer neither Little Nightmares game ever had.

Reanimal Top Features

From the real Little Nightmares team: Tarsier Studios’ first horror game since Little Nightmares II, built by the original creators rather than an outsourced studio. True co-op horror: the entire campaign supports two player play, couch or online, a first for this style of horror from Tarsier. Animals gone wrong: the core monster premise reshapes familiar creatures into something genuinely unbearable to look at. The boat: sailing between horror locations gives the dread its own rhythm, something no corridor based horror game offers. Wordless storytelling: Tarsier’s signature approach, where the story lives entirely in the environments and creature designs.

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How To Get Reanimal Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where you earn coins by completing offers, downloading apps, filling out surveys, and playing partner games. No credit card is required at any point. Here’s how to get Reanimal for free through Snakzy: you trade time completing offers for coins that convert into real gift card value, and that gift card covers Reanimal‘s price.

Here is how to get Reanimal free step by step:

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Browse available offers: offers vary by region and rotate regularly. Pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests. Complete offers to earn coins: each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance. Track progress toward $39.99 inside the app. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $39.99 or more. Buy Reanimal on Steam: apply the gift card and complete the purchase.

As a moderate mid-price release, Reanimal is a realistic Snakzy goal on its own, and duos who want to play co-op together can each work toward their own copy at the same time. On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days, though results vary based on your region and the offers available at the time. Keep in mind the $35 minimum payout threshold applies before you can cash out at all.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

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Get Reanimal Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to spend weeks building up Snakzy coins, and that is a reasonable thing to want. Eneba is a trusted marketplace with buyer protection where a Reanimal Steam key sells for less than the official $39.99 Steam price. The key is a legitimate, permanent license redeemed directly on Steam, identical to buying straight from Valve. This is not a substitute for Snakzy, just a faster option for readers who want to play tonight instead of waiting on coins.

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If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards. Here is the closest card above Reanimal‘s price.

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A $50 Steam Wallet card covers the game with roughly $10.01 left over for your wallet, ready for your next purchase. Eneba prices fluctuate, so it’s worth checking the live listing before you buy, but the process itself is simple: select a product, pay, and receive your key or gift card code right away. Snakzy costs time instead of money, an Eneba game key is discounted and immediate, and an Eneba gift card adds wallet funds toward an official purchase. All three routes end with a legitimate copy of Reanimal.

Is It Legal to Get Reanimal Free With Snakzy?

Yes, the Snakzy method is completely legal. Advertisers pay Snakzy for engagement, Snakzy shares that revenue back to users as coins, and you redeem those coins for a real Steam gift card. You then use that gift card to buy Reanimal through the official Steam store, which means the license tied to your account is exactly the same as if you had paid for it yourself.

What you should avoid entirely are unofficial sites promising a Reanimal free download, cracked copies, and torrents claiming to offer Reanimal for nothing. These are illegal, and horror releases this hyped are common malware bait. A cracked copy also gets you no online co-op, no updates, no legitimate license, and a real risk of a Steam account ban if you later try to mix it with an official account. Tarsier Studios is a mid-size studio, and piracy is a direct hit against its next chance to make something like this again.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to support the developers while keeping your wallet closed. If Reanimal has you craving more slow-burn horror, Eneba’s hub has a broader multiplayer horror lineup and a similar Little Nightmares-style pick list worth exploring next.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Reanimal Free

Reanimal earns its hype through real pedigree: it comes from the actual Little Nightmares team, it scored well across every platform, at 80 or better on Metacritic everywhere it launched, and the co-op format is a genuine first for this kind of horror. It is a strong pick for budget-conscious horror fans, players with a long wishlist, or anyone who does not want to wait for a sale. If you are building out a horror backlog, Silent Hill f and the Outlast series are worth adding alongside it.

Snakzy gets you there without spending a cent. It costs time instead of money, and the result is a permanent, legitimate Steam license.

Download Snakzy, find an offer with a strong payout, build your balance toward $39.99, and make the purchase on Steam once you hit it. Once you have your gift card ready, how to get Reanimal free is just a checkout away.

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