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Learning how to get PEAK free is easier than you might expect, and this guide covers a method that works without spending a cent. PEAK is 2025’s breakout co-op indie, with over 10 million copies sold and a price of $7.99 on Steam. Snakzy, a free rewards app available on Android and iPhone, lets you earn Steam Wallet gift card credit by completing mobile game offers, putting PEAK within reach at no cost.

This guide focuses on legitimate methods only. No piracy, no cracks, no unofficial download sites. Those routes carry real risks, including malware and potential Steam account bans. What follows covers the full PEAK overview, current pricing, platform availability, system requirements, a step-by-step Snakzy process, an Eneba discount option, a legality breakdown, and answers to the most common questions.

Game Info Details Game price $7.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 82/100 (PC, Generally Favourable) Genre Cooperative Climbing, Physics, Adventure, Comedy, Indie Developers Team PEAK (Aggro Crab / Landfall Games) Publishers Aggro Crab / Landfall Games Time to earn – Main story ~6 hours (reach the summit) Time to earn – Main + Extra content ~15+ hours (all biomes, collectibles, achievements) Time to earn – 100% Completionist Open-ended (daily rotating mountains)

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How To Get PEAK Free: Full Game Overview

I have been following PEAK since it exploded on Twitch in mid-2025, and few games have matched its cultural impact in that time. PEAK launched on June 16, 2025, developed by Team PEAK, a collaboration between Aggro Crab and Landfall Games, and it originated from a February 2025 game jam. The gap between “jam prototype” and over 10 million copies sold is roughly four months.

The reception has been strong across the board. On Steam, PEAK holds a 94% Very Positive rating from 254,000+ reviews. Metacritic scores it 82/100. OpenCritic reports 100% of critics recommend it. PC Gamer gave it 86/100, calling it one of the most enjoyable cooperative experiences of the year. The game hit 100,000 concurrent players in its first week, a figure that compares favorably with breakout indie hits like Lethal Company and Phasmophobia.

PEAK is a cooperative climbing game where up to four players scale a massive, semi-procedurally generated mountain. Physics-based movement, stamina management, proximity voice chat, and a map that rotates every 24 hours combine to create something that feels fresh every session. Since launch, two major free updates have added new biomes: the Mesa desert biome in August 2025 and the Roots fungal forest in November 2025. A Bbno$ in-game concert ran in December 2025, and a Fortnite crossover followed in March 2026. At $7.99, it remains one of the best-value co-op games available.

How Much Does PEAK Cost?

PEAK costs $7.99 on Steam, making it one of the most affordable breakout co-op games of the past few years. It has already seen discounts of up to 49% off, bringing the price down to approximately $4.06. The historical low on key resellers has hit roughly $3.50. Given that Aggro Crab and Landfall Games have a track record of free updates and active community support, further discounts are likely during summer and winter sale windows on Steam.

At full price, $7.99 is already strong value for what PEAK delivers. For anyone who wants to skip the wait for a sale entirely, the Snakzy method makes the current price irrelevant. The average Snakzy user earns their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days, more than covering the game’s full price with a single cashout.

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Metacritic Rating Details PC 82/100 (Generally Favourable), Steam: 94% Very Positive (254,000+ reviews) PS5 N/A Xbox N/A Switch N/A

PEAK Platform Availability

PEAK is currently available on PC via Steam only, with no console version announced. The game carries Steam Deck Verified status, meaning it runs without issue on the handheld. Up to four players can join in online co-op, with proximity chat built in so you hear teammates based on their position in the game world. The daily map rotation means every session starts from the same updated mountain, regardless of where players are located.

For the Snakzy method covered in this guide, Steam is the purchase point. Snakzy coins redeem for a Steam Wallet gift card, and that credit goes directly toward buying PEAK on Steam. There is no console alternative right now, so the PC version is the active route for this method. Check the official Aggro Crab and Landfall Games channels for any future console announcements.

PEAK System Requirements

PEAK runs on modest hardware, which is part of what made it accessible to such a broad audience at launch. Minimum specs call for a GTX 1050 Ti or equivalent, and the game stores in just 4 to 6 GB of space.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 (64-bit) Windows 11 (64-bit) CPU Intel Core i5 Intel Core i5 (newer gen) RAM 8 GB 16 GB GPU NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti / AMD Radeon R9 380 NVIDIA GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 470 DirectX DirectX 11 DirectX 11 Storage 4 GB 6 GB

Mid-range and older gaming hardware handles PEAK without issue. The game is Steam Deck Verified, and an internet connection is required for co-op multiplayer. Most PC setups from 2016 onward will meet or exceed the minimum specs.

PEAK Mechanics

The core loop of PEAK is deceptively simple: climb a mountain with up to three other players and reach the summit. What makes it compelling is everything standing in the way. The mountain is semi-procedurally generated, meaning the route is never identical, and the map rotates every 24 hours so there is always a fresh challenge waiting.

Movement is fully physics-based. You grab ledges, hang, swing on ropes, and use found tools to work your way up. A stamina bar governs how long your character can hold on and keep climbing. Hunger, injuries, and environmental ailments all drain stamina faster. Pass out and your run is over. Items scattered across the mountain, including food, ropes, and climbing tools, become crucial for managing that stamina budget over a long ascent.

Proximity voice chat is central to the experience. You hear teammates based on their position in the game world, so a player who falls will literally sound farther away as they drop. Coordination matters, but so does the inevitable moment when someone makes a mistake and pulls the whole group down with them.

PEAK currently includes three distinct biomes: the base mountain, the Mesa desert environment added in August 2025, and the Roots fungal forest added in November 2025. Each biome brings new enemies, items, and environmental hazards. Achievements and collectibles encourage repeated runs, and the daily rotation keeps the experience from growing stale. The game has no paid DLC, and all updates have been free.

PEAK Top Features

✅ Physics-Based Cooperative Climbing: Climb a massive mountain using satisfying, physics-driven movement. Grab ledges, swing on ropes, use tools, and coordinate with friends via proximity chat for a chaotic and hilarious ascent every time.

✅ Daily Rotating Mountains: The mountain map changes every 24 hours, ensuring every session brings a fresh layout with new routes, hazards, and surprises that keep the experience from feeling repetitive.

✅ Multiple Biomes: Three distinct biomes, including the base mountain, Mesa, and Roots, each introduce unique enemies, items, and environmental hazards for a more varied climb with each run.

✅ Proximity Chat Co-op: Up to four players can climb together in online co-op with proximity voice chat, making communication and teamwork as core to PEAK as the climbing mechanics themselves.

✅ Viral Breakout Value: At just $7.99, PEAK sold over 10 million copies in its first year, earned a Fortnite crossover, and landed as one of the most talked-about co-op indie games of 2025.

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How To Get PEAK Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app available on Android and iPhone. Users earn coins by completing mobile game offers, including downloading apps, reaching playtime milestones, and hitting specific in-game objectives. No credit card is required, and no money is spent. This requires time rather than money.

Here is how to get PEAK free step by step:

Download Snakzy – available free on iOS and Android Browse available offers – offers vary by region and rotate regularly; pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests Complete offers to earn coins – each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance; track progress toward $7.99 inside the app Redeem coins for a Steam Wallet gift card – once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $7.99 or more Buy PEAK on Steam – use the gift card to buy PEAK on Steam

Pro tip oining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer.

Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem.

Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones.

Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days. Since PEAK costs just $7.99, a single average payout covers the full price with room to spare. The $35 minimum payout threshold applies, so your first cashout will exceed what you need for PEAK. Offers and availability vary by region.

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Get PEAK Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to wait to build up Snakzy coins. Eneba is a trusted digital marketplace where discounted Steam keys are available for immediate purchase. The official Steam price is $7.99, while Eneba lists PEAK keys from approximately $4.06, a saving of around 49% (roughly $3.93 off the standard price). This is a legitimate, permanent key that activates on Steam and links to your account exactly like any direct purchase, with buyer protection included.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PEAK PUBLISHER $7.99 YOUR PRICE $4.39 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ DISCOUNT -45% Get PEAK Cheaper on Eneba

If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards – here is the closest card above PEAK‘s price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL Steam Wallet Gift Card 10 USD PUBLISHER $10.00 YOUR PRICE $7.99 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ DISCOUNT -20% Buy Steam Wallet Gift Card 10 USD on Eneba

Eneba prices fluctuate, so check the live listing before purchasing. The process is simple: select the product, pay, and receive your key or gift card code. All three methods covered in this guide, Snakzy (free, requires time), an Eneba game key (discounted, immediate), and an Eneba gift card (adds wallet funds for an official Steam purchase), result in a legitimate copy of PEAK.

Is It Legal to Get PEAK Free With Snakzy?

Yes, the Snakzy method is 100% legal. The process is straightforward: advertisers pay Snakzy to promote their mobile games, Snakzy shares that revenue as coins, and users redeem those coins for real store credit in the form of a gift card. That gift card is used to make a standard, official purchase on Steam. The end result is a permanent license tied to your Steam account, identical to any direct purchase.

What to avoid: unofficial “free download” sites, cracks, and torrents. These are illegal and carry serious risks, including malware and potential Steam account bans. They also harm the developers directly. Aggro Crab and Landfall Games built PEAK on a tight timeline and have continued supporting it with free updates. Piracy cuts into the revenue that funds that ongoing work.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to get PEAK without spending your own money. Team PEAK receives full payment via your Steam purchase, you receive a legitimate license, and your account remains secure.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get PEAK Free

PEAK is the standout co-op indie of 2025. Over 10 million copies sold, a 94% Very Positive rating on Steam from 254,000+ reviews, a Metacritic score of 82, and 100% of critics recommending it on OpenCritic. Those numbers speak for themselves. At $7.99 full price, it is already excellent value, but with Snakzy, you can bring that cost down to zero. Budget-conscious gamers, friend groups looking for their next co-op night pick, and anyone who has been watching this game dominate Twitch will find the Snakzy route well worth the time.

Download Snakzy, pick a high-value offer, build your balance toward the $35 minimum cashout threshold, and head to Steam when your gift card is ready. With that gift card in hand, how to get PEAK free is just a checkout away.

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