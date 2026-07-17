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If you’re wondering how to get Lies of P free, you’re chasing one of the best soulslike games to release since Bloodborne. Round8 Studio’s dark Pinocchio retelling has sold over 4 million copies, and a sequel is already greenlit. The catch is the $59.99 price tag on Steam, which puts off plenty of soulslike fans. This guide shows you how to clear that barrier for free.

Two paths get you there. Snakzy is a free rewards app where you earn coins by playing mobile games, then redeem them for a Steam gift card, no credit card needed. Eneba is a legitimate marketplace where a Lies of P Steam key sells for around $19, a 68% saving over the official price. Both routes end with a permanent, legitimate license. Here’s the full breakdown, from price to the step-by-step Snakzy process.

Game Info Details Game price $59.99 on Steam Metacritic rating 80 critic (PC), 84 (Xbox) Genre Soulslike action RPG Developers Round8 Studio Publishers Neowiz Time to earn: Main story ~30.5 hours Time to earn: Main + Extra content ~43 hours Time to earn: 100% Completionist ~71 hours

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Lies of P Free Get Lies of P Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Lies of P Free: Full Game Overview

I’ve been tracking Lies of P since launch, and the numbers only keep climbing. Round8 Studio’s debut soulslike has sold over 4 million copies worldwide as of March 2026, with 1 million of those moving in the first month alone. Counting Xbox Game Pass players, the total reach hits 7 million by March 2024. On Steam, it holds a 93% positive rating from tens of thousands of reviews, and Metacritic puts the PC critic score at 80, with 88% of OpenCritic critics recommending it.

Lies of P reimagines Pinocchio as a soulslike set in Krat, a plague-stricken Belle Époque city collapsing under a puppet uprising called the Puppet Frenzy. You play P, a puppet hunting the truth behind the outbreak while deciding, moment to moment, whether to tell the truth or lie. Those choices steer P toward one of several endings, and the weapon-assembly combat system, mixing any blade with any handle, gives every build its own rhythm.

The game launched September 18, 2023 on PC, macOS, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, arriving day one on Xbox Game Pass. Critics compared its pacing to Bloodborne and its parry tension to Sekiro, and that comparison still holds today. A Nintendo Switch 2 version is confirmed for August 6, 2026, and Round8 Studio has a sequel in development.

The 2025 Overture prequel DLC pushed the momentum further, scoring 84 to 85 on Metacritic and sparking what many players called a second wave of interest two years after launch. Between three starting combat styles, multiple endings, and a growing content slate, Lies of P earns its spot among the best non-FromSoftware soulslikes made.

How Much Does Lies of P Cost?

Lies of P costs $59.99 on Steam for the base game, with a $69.99 Deluxe Edition and the Overture DLC sold separately for about $29.99. Neowiz runs seasonal discounts of 30 to 50%, and keyshop tracking has spotted the base game dip under $20 during major sales. A legitimate Lies of P free download doesn’t exist through official channels, but the Snakzy method below gets you there without paying full Lies of P price.

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Since Lies of P only released in September 2023, its lowest tracked Steam price sits around $29.99, a 50% cut hit during recent sales. Expect similarly deep discounts around future Steam seasonal sales, based on how aggressively Neowiz has already discounted the game. None of that matters if you go the Snakzy route, though. Earning your copy through coins sidesteps the current price entirely, discount or not.

Lies of P Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 80 critic / 7.8 user PS5 80 critic Xbox 84 critic Switch TBD

Lies of P is available on PC via Steam, macOS, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, with day one Xbox Game Pass access baked in. A Nintendo Switch 2 port lands August 6, 2026, giving the series its first Nintendo release. The Overture DLC is available on every current platform. Since Snakzy rewards convert into a Steam gift card, Steam is the natural purchase point for the method covered in this guide.

Lies of P System Requirements

Built on Unreal Engine 4, Lies of P runs comfortably on modest hardware for a modern soulslike. You don’t need a high-end rig to hit a steady frame rate at 1080p.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU AMD Ryzen 3 1200 / Intel Core i3-6300 AMD Ryzen 3 1200 / Intel Core i3-6300 RAM 8 GB 16 GB GPU AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4GB AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT 4GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 6GB Storage 50 GB available space 50 GB available space (SSD advised)

A GTX 960 class card clears the minimum bar without trouble, though the 50 GB storage footprint is worth clearing space for in advance. Steam Deck Verified status means the handheld route works too.

Lies of P Mechanics

Every run through Krat centers on Stargazer checkpoints, where you rest, level up, and spend Ergo, the game’s souls-style currency. Combat rewards patience: a perfectly timed perfect guard chips away at an enemy’s weapon durability until it shatters, opening a devastating counter. The Pulse Cell healing system punishes passivity, too, since landing hits recharges your last-chance healing cell.

Structurally, the campaign moves through Krat’s districts in a linear-but-branching path, with the lie-or-truth dialogue system steering you toward one of several distinct endings. The Overture DLC added three named difficulty options, Butterfly’s Guidance, Awakened Puppet, and Legendary Stalker, opening the genre to newcomers who found the base game punishing. A Death March boss-rush mode and full New Game+ support add replay value on top of that.

The deepest system here is weapon assembly: any blade pairs with any handle, and each combination carries its own Fable Art special move, so two players can build wildly different loadouts from the same parts box. Legion Arms swap in prosthetic-arm gadgets, a grappling hook, a flamethrower, a deployable shield, that change how you approach entire fights. Underneath all of it sits a quieter theme: P grows more human through the lies he tells, and that tension between puppet obedience and humanity runs through every choice in the game.

Lies of P Top Features

Weapon assembly system: Mix any blade with any handle to create hundreds of combinations, each carrying its own Fable Art special move. The lie system: Choose truth or deception in key moments. Your choices shape P’s humanity and steer the story toward one of several endings. Legion Arms: Swappable prosthetic-arm gadgets, including a grappling hook, a flamethrower, and a deployable shield, that redefine how you approach each encounter. Belle Époque Krat: One of the genre’s most striking settings, an opulent puppet-industry city collapsed into gothic horror. Overture and beyond: The acclaimed 2025 prequel DLC scored 84 to 85 on Metacritic, and a Nintendo Switch 2 port and a greenlit sequel keep the world growing.

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How To Get Lies of P Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where you earn coins by completing offers: downloading apps, filling out surveys, and playing partner games. No credit card required. This is a time-investment model, not a money-investment one. You trade attention and playtime for coins, and Snakzy converts that into real gift card value, one of the more realistic ways to get Lies of P for free without spending anything out of pocket.

Here’s the Snakzy process for how to get Lies of P free, step by step:

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Browse available offers: offers vary by region and rotate regularly; pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests. Complete offers to earn coins: each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance; track progress toward the full Lies of P price inside the app. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $59.99 or more. Buy Lies of P on Steam: apply the gift card and complete the purchase.

A $59.99 target is a bigger goal than most Snakzy redemptions, so pair steady daily offers with the welcome bonus, and aim to redeem during a Steam sale, when the coin target effectively drops by 30 to 50%.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days. Reaching a $59.99 target typically takes two to three payout cycles. Remember the $35 minimum cashout threshold applies before your first withdrawal, and offers and availability vary by region, so check what’s live in your country before committing to one.

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Get Lies of P Cheaper With Eneba

Not everyone wants to grind through Snakzy offers before playing. If you’d rather start tonight, Eneba is a trusted marketplace stocked with legitimate Steam keys well below the official price. The official Steam price for Lies of P is $59.99, and Eneba lists a Lies of P Steam key from around $19, a saving of roughly 68%. That’s a legitimate, permanent Steam license redeemed the same way as a direct purchase, just at a lower price. This isn’t a knock on the Snakzy method. Think of Eneba as the option for readers who want the game today rather than after a few payout cycles.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards. Here is the closest card above Lies of P‘s price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Eneba prices fluctuate, so check the live listing before buying. The process is simple: pick a product, pay, and receive your key or gift card code instantly. Choosing Snakzy (free, takes time), an Eneba key (discounted, immediate), or an Eneba gift card (extra Steam Wallet funds with $15.01 left over) all end in a legitimate copy of Lies of P.

Is It Legal to Get Lies of P Free With Snakzy?

Yes, the Snakzy method is 100% legal. Advertisers pay Snakzy for your attention, Snakzy shares that revenue back as coins, and you exchange those coins for a real Steam gift card. You then use that gift card to buy Lies of P through an official Steam purchase, ending up with a permanent license tied to your account, the same as if you’d paid yourself.

A Lies of P free download from a cracked copy or unofficial site is a different story entirely: it’s illegal, and it carries real risks, including malware and permanent Steam account bans. There’s no legitimate license waiting at the end of that route either. Piracy also cuts Round8 Studio and Neowiz out of any revenue for the work they put into the game.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to support the developers while keeping your wallet closed. If soulslike combat is your thing, check out Eneba’s helpful soulslike buying guide or browse the convenient Steam gift card hub for your next pickup.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Lies of P Free

Lies of P backs up its hype with real numbers: over 4 million copies sold, an 80 Metacritic score on PC, and an Overture expansion strong enough to pull a second wave of players back in two years after launch. Budget-conscious soulslike fans, especially anyone who already enjoyed Sekiro, Black Myth: Wukong, or Another Crab’s Treasure, get the most value here, along with players who don’t want to wait for the next deep Steam sale.

The Snakzy method gets you there for $0 out of pocket. Download the app, pick a high-value offer, build your coin balance over a couple of payout cycles, then redeem for a Steam gift card and make the official purchase, one of the simplest ways to get Lies of P for free. If you’d rather skip the wait entirely, the Eneba key covered earlier gets you playing today for a fraction of that price. Once your gift card is ready, how to get Lies of P free is just a checkout away.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Lies of P Free Get Lies of P Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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