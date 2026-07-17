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How to get Kingdom Come: Deliverance II free is the question a lot of Bohemia-bound players are asking. Warhorse Studios‘ sequel carries a Metacritic score of 88, a roughly 95% OpenCritic recommendation rate, and PC Gamer‘s Game of the Year title, on top of 6 million copies sold. It is a first-person, historically grounded open-world action-RPG, and its $59.99 Steam price is the only thing standing between you and Henry of Skalitz’s civil-war Bohemia.

This guide covers two legitimate routes. The first is Snakzy, a free rewards app that pays coins for mobile offers, redeemable for a Steam key at no cost. The second is Eneba, a marketplace selling Kingdom Come: Deliverance II keys from around $36.13, about 40% below the official price. Both end in a permanent, legitimate license. Keep reading for pricing, specs, mechanics, and the full Snakzy process.

Game Info Details Game price $59.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 88 / 100 (PC); OpenCritic 89 to 93 (about 95% recommend); Steam Very Positive (92% of 62,000+ reviews) Genre Open-world action-RPG (first-person, historical, medieval) Developers Warhorse Studios Publishers Deep Silver Time to earn: Main story ~55.5 hours Time to earn: Main + Extra content ~99 hours Time to earn: 100% Completionist ~143 hours

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How To Get Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Free: Full Game Overview

I’ve been tracking Kingdom Come: Deliverance II since its February 2025 launch, and the numbers back up the hype. The game holds an 88 Metacritic score on PC, an OpenCritic rating of 89 to 93 with roughly 95% of critics recommending it, and a Steam user rating of Very Positive from more than 62,000 reviews. It has sold over 6 million copies and picked up PC Gamer‘s Game of the Year award.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is a first-person, historically grounded open-world action-RPG set in 15th-century Bohemia. It continues Henry of Skalitz’s story through a brutal civil war, and the game’s biggest strength is how many ways it lets you solve the same quest. You can talk, sneak, bribe, or fight your way through most situations, and the world remembers which one you picked.

Developer Warhorse Studios built the sequel on a heavily customized CryEngine and published it through Deep Silver on February 4, 2025, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. It topped Steam’s sellers chart at launch, peaked at more than 256,000 concurrent players, and sold over 1 million copies in its first day alone. It is a direct sequel to 2018’s Kingdom Come: Deliverance.

The sequel is also just bigger. Two new regions, the Bohemian Paradise and the city of Kuttenberg, sit alongside a reported 2.2 million word script and more than 5 hours of cinematics. Combat now includes crossbows and early firearms, and a full expansion pass adds even more content on top of an already long campaign.

How Much Does Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Cost?

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II lists for $59.99 on Steam, and it is already discounting more aggressively than most single-player RPGs at this stage. As of writing, it is part of the Steam Summer Sale at 60% off, which brings it down to $23.99. For anyone specifically tracking the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 price before buying, that sale figure is the lowest it has hit since launch.

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Outside of sale windows, Eneba also lists a Royal Edition Steam key, which bundles the season pass, from around $36.13, about 40% below the $59.99 list price. Expect similar discount windows around Black Friday and the Steam Winter Sale going forward. So, is Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 free anywhere? Not directly on Steam, but the Snakzy method below gets you a key without spending anything out of pocket, regardless of the current sale price.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 88 / 8.7 PS5 N/A Xbox Series X S

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is available on PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store (there is no GOG release, and the PC version uses Denuvo), plus PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. There is no last-gen version and no confirmed Nintendo release, even though the first game eventually reached Switch. Since Snakzy rewards convert into a Steam gift card, Steam is the natural purchase point for this method.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II System Requirements

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II runs on a heavily customized CryEngine and is reasonably well optimized, but it gets demanding fast once you push past medium settings. The minimum bar is modest; the recommended tier asks for a genuinely current mid-range PC.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 (64-bit) Windows 10 (64-bit) CPU Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Intel Core i5-13600K / AMD Ryzen 5 7600X RAM 16 GB 24 GB (32 GB for high/ultra) GPU NVIDIA GTX 1060 (6 GB) / AMD RX 580 NVIDIA RTX 3060 / AMD RX 6600 XT Storage 100 GB SSD 100 GB SSD

A five-year-old mid-range PC clears the minimum bar at 1080p and 30 fps. Hitting a steady 60 fps at 1080p on medium settings needs the recommended-tier hardware above, plus the full 100 GB of SSD storage.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Mechanics

Every session in Kingdom Come: Deliverance II starts the same way: pick a quest, then decide how Henry solves it. You can fight your way through with the game’s expanded, physics-driven melee combat, talk your way past a guard, sneak in at night, or bribe someone who might otherwise cause trouble. Skills only improve through use, so the way you actually play shapes Henry’s build over time, and the world reacts to your reputation as you go.

The campaign spans two large regions, the Bohemian Paradise and the city of Kuttenberg, packed with side quests that branch in ways the main story rarely telegraphs. Combat has expanded since the first game to include crossbows and early firearms alongside sword work, and multiple difficulty settings, including a hardcore mode, raise the stakes for players who want it.

The systems underneath combat are where the game asks the most patience. Alchemy, blacksmithing, horseback combat, and a full survival layer, hunger, sleep, and weapon upkeep among them, add real depth on top of the main quest line. I will be honest: this is a demanding, systems-heavy RPG with a steep learning curve, and a few reviewers called its early hours an over-designed slog. The overwhelming consensus, though, is that the patience pays off.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Top Features

Reactive Open World: A historically grounded 15th-century Bohemia where NPCs and the wider world respond to how you actually play, beyond simply which quests you finish. Play Your Way: Every major quest can be solved as a soldier, spy, gambler, thief, or blacksmith, and the choices carry real consequences later on. Deep Melee Combat: Physics-driven swordplay, now joined by crossbows and early firearms, gives fights more options than the first game had. Two Vast Regions: The Bohemian Paradise and the city of Kuttenberg are both recreated with a level of historical detail few open-world RPGs attempt. Epic, Cinematic Story: More than 5 hours of cinematics and a reported 2.2 million word script continue Henry’s saga from the first game.

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How To Get Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where you complete offers, download apps, fill out surveys, and play partner games to earn coins. No credit card is required at any point. A lot of readers searching Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 free just want a legitimate shortcut around the price tag, and this is a time-investment method that gets you there: you trade some of your time for coins, and those coins convert into real gift card value once you hit the cashout threshold.

Here is how to get Kingdom Come: Deliverance II free step by step:

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Browse available offers: offers vary by region and rotate regularly, so pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests. Complete offers to earn coins: each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance, and you can track progress toward the $59.99 price right inside the app. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $59.99 or more. Buy Kingdom Come: Deliverance II on Steam: apply the gift card and complete the purchase.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

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On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days, which already covers more than half of Kingdom Come: Deliverance II‘s $59.99 price on its own. Remember the $35 minimum cashout threshold applies before you can redeem anything, and both offers and payout speed vary by region.

Get Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Cheaper With Eneba

Not everyone wants to spend a few days building up a Snakzy balance, and that is fair. If you would rather buy Kingdom Come: Deliverance II right now, Eneba is a legitimate marketplace for discounted keys with buyer protection built in. The official Steam price is $59.99, and Eneba currently lists a Royal Edition Steam key, which bundles the season pass, from around $36.13, about 40% below that list price. If you are hunting a Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Steam key cheap enough to beat even the current sale, this Royal Edition listing is the one worth checking first. This is not a gray-market copy: it is a real Steam key that activates on your own account and gives you the same permanent license as buying directly. I would not call Eneba a better option than Snakzy here; it is simply the choice for anyone who wants the game today instead of in a few days.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Eneba prices shift with the market, so it is worth checking the live listing before buying, especially since Steam‘s own sale price can sometimes dip below marketplace keys, as it has during the current Steam Summer Sale. The purchase itself is simple: pick the product, pay, and receive your key by email or in your Eneba library. Either the slower, free Snakzy route or the discounted, immediate Eneba key ends with a legitimate copy of Kingdom Come: Deliverance II.

Is It Legal to Get Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Free With Snakzy?

Yes, this method is 100% legal. Advertisers pay Snakzy for completed offers, Snakzy passes that value to you as coins, and you redeem those coins for a real Steam gift card. You then use that gift card to buy Kingdom Come: Deliverance II directly on Steam, which means Warhorse Studios and Deep Silver get paid in full, exactly as if you had bought the game yourself.

What is not legal is downloading Kingdom Come: Deliverance II from cracked or pirated sources. If you searched Kingdom Come Deliverance II free download hoping for an actual file, know that Snakzy and Eneba both deliver a real, activatable Steam key instead, never a cracked download. Those sites carry real risks: malware, a permanently banned Steam account, and no actual license to the game. The PC version also ships with Denuvo, so cracked copies tend to be unreliable even before accounting for the legal risk.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to support the developers while keeping your wallet closed. If you are stocking up on more than one title, the Steam gift card hub on Eneba and a helpful roundup of open-world RPGs are both worth a look.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Free

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II backs up its reputation with real numbers: an 88 Metacritic score, a 95% OpenCritic recommendation rate, a Very Positive Steam rating from over 62,000 reviews, and more than 6 million copies sold. It is demanding and systems-heavy, but for anyone who likes Red Dead Redemption 2 or Elder Scrolls style depth, it is close to essential. Fans of Dragon’s Dogma 2 or a discounted way to grab Grand Theft Auto V should feel right at home here too.

Getting there costs nothing but time. Download Snakzy, pick an offer with a strong payout, build your balance toward the $59.99 price, and redeem your gift card on Steam once you hit the threshold. Once your gift card is ready, how to get Kingdom Come: Deliverance II free is just a checkout away.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Free Get Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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