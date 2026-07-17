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How To Get Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition Free?

How to get Injustice Gods Among Us free is the question every DC fan asks once they remember the twist that broke the internet in 2013: the Joker tricks Superman into leveling Metropolis and killing Lois, and the Man of Steel becomes Earth’s own tyrant while Batman leads the resistance. Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition is a 2.5D superhero fighting game built on that premise, and its $19.99 Steam list price is the only barrier left. This guide removes it entirely.

Two legitimate routes get you there. Snakzy is a free rewards app where you trade time for coins and redeem a Steam key at no cost. Eneba is a trusted marketplace selling an Injustice key below the official price for readers who want it today. Both deliver a permanent, legitimate license. Keep reading for the story, the cost, the Snakzy steps, and the cheaper Eneba alternative.

Game Info Details Game price $19.99 (Steam, Ultimate Edition) Metacritic rating 79 (PC) Genre Fighting, 2.5D superhero roster, cinematic story mode Developers NetherRealm Studios (Ultimate Edition port by High Voltage Software) Publishers Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Time to earn – Main story Around 8 hours Time to earn – Main + Extra content Around 15 to 20 hours Time to earn – 100% Completionist Around 50 to 60 hours

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How To Get Injustice: Gods Among Us Free: Full Game Overview

I have been tracking Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition since it first shocked players with its premise, and it still holds up as one of the most influential superhero fighting games ever made, which is exactly why so many players still search Injustice Ultimate Edition free download years after launch. It sits at a solid 79 on Metacritic for the PC version, and Steam users rate it Very Positive across more than 20,000 reviews. The story mode set the template every cinematic fighting game campaign copied afterward, and it built a legacy strong enough to spawn the best selling Injustice comics, a sequel in Injustice 2, and a 2021 animated film. The Ultimate Edition is the version worth owning: it folds in all six DLC fighters and every skin pack at no extra cost, so there is nothing left to buy after the initial key.

At its core, Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition is a 2.5D fighter starring 30 DC heroes and villains, 24 in the base roster plus 6 DLC additions, clashing across interactive arenas. You can throw a taxi through a Metropolis skyline or trigger the Batcave‘s automated defenses mid match. Every character carries a trait button that unlocks a signature power, from Superman’s heat vision to Batman’s mechanical bat swarm, and Wager clashes let both fighters bet meter on a cinematic exchange that can swing a round in one move.

Injustice: Gods Among Us originally launched in April 2013 on PS3, Xbox 360, and Wii U, fresh off NetherRealm’s Mortal Kombat reboot two years earlier. The Ultimate Edition followed in November 2013, adding PC, PS4, and PS Vita while folding every DLC fighter and skin pack into one package from day one.

Content runs deep for a decade old fighter. The story mode spans roughly a dozen cinematic chapters, classic ladder battles carry themed variants and endings, and S.T.A.R. Labs packs in more than 240 character specific challenge missions. The DLC six, Lobo, Batgirl, Scorpion, General Zod, Martian Manhunter, and Zatanna, round out a roster that already leaned on Mortal Kombat‘s combat engine. Online multiplayer exists but input lag has been a longstanding complaint, so local matches remain the most reliable way to experience the fighting.

How Much Does Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition Cost?

The Injustice Gods Among Us price on Steam sits at $19.99 for the Ultimate Edition, and that figure was not discounted at the time of writing. An Injustice Gods Among Us Steam key from a marketplace like Eneba is another route entirely, covered later in this guide. WB has run steep discounts on this catalog title before, cutting it by 75 to 80 percent during major Steam sales, so patient shoppers can often find it for a few dollars if they wait for the next seasonal event.

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Steam sale pages have offered as much as 85 percent off this bundle before, which puts the historical low somewhere close to $3, and a title this old tends to resurface in every major Steam seasonal sale, including summer and winter events. If you would rather not wait for a markdown at all, the Snakzy method below sidesteps the Injustice Gods Among Us price completely and gets you the same permanent key without spending a cent.

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 79 PS5 80 (PS4 Ultimate Edition, via backward compatibility) Xbox 81 (Xbox 360 original, via backward compatibility) Switch N/A

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition lives on PC through Steam, on PS4 (playable on PS5 through backward compatibility), and as a legacy release on PS3, Xbox 360 (playable on Xbox Series X|S through backward compatibility), and PS Vita. The original 2013 release also hit Wii U, though that version never received the Ultimate Edition’s DLC bundle, and there is no modern Nintendo Switch port. Since Snakzy rewards convert into Steam gift card value, the PC version through Steam is the target platform for this method.

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition System Requirements

This is a 2013 fighter, so it makes almost no demands on modern hardware. Nearly any laptop from the past decade runs it at a locked framerate without breaking a sweat.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 7 / 8 / Vista (32-bit) Windows 7 / 8 / Vista (64-bit) CPU Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz or AMD Athlon X2 2.8GHz Intel Core i5-750 2.67GHz or AMD Phenom II X4 965 3.4GHz RAM 2GB 4GB GPU NVIDIA GeForce 8800 GTS or AMD Radeon HD 3850 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 560 or AMD Radeon HD 6950 DirectX Version 10 Version 11 Storage 21GB 22GB

A mid range gaming laptop from 2015 onward clears the recommended column with room to spare, and the game runs comfortably on the Steam Deck thanks to its low system footprint.

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition Mechanics

The core loop starts with picking a god or a street level vigilante, then learning their strings, specials, and signature trait. From there you weaponize the arena itself, since nearly every stage lets you smash a rival through scenery or hurl an interactive object mid combo. Wager clashes turn close rounds into a coin flip gamble, letting either fighter bet meter for a cinematic exchange that can steal a match at the last second.

Structurally, the chaptered story mode hops perspective across the roster, classic ladders carry unique character endings, and S.T.A.R. Labs stacks more than 240 short challenge missions that teach specific combo tech. Local versus matches remain the most reliable multiplayer option, King of the Hill lobbies exist online, and an in-game archive unlocks concept art and endings as you play.

Underneath it all sit a few systems worth knowing before your first match. The trait button gives every character a unique buff, Superman’s rage boosting his damage output and Batman’s mechanical bats extending his zoning, while back to block inputs echo Mortal Kombat‘s muscle memory. Interactive stage transitions and hazards punish careless positioning, and the split between power characters and gadget characters changes how every matchup plays out. The pace feels more deliberate than Injustice 2‘s faster combo system, and it trades Mortal Kombat‘s gore forward identity for a more accessible, all ages presentation.

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition Top Features

The story that changed DC. A tyrant Superman versus Batman’s insurgency became one of the most influential premises in superhero fiction, spinning off into its own comics universe. Everything included. The Ultimate Edition folds in all six DLC fighters and every skin pack at no extra cost. Fight with the arena. Throw cars, trigger traps, and smash rivals through skyline transitions mid combo. Traits and Wagers. Signature powers and mid fight clashes keep every match theatrical. NetherRealm pedigree. The Mortal Kombat team’s combat polish, minus the gore barrier that keeps some players away.

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How To Get Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a rewards app that pays real coins for completing offers, downloading partner apps, filling short surveys, and playing partner games. No credit card required at any step. Think of it as a time investment method rather than a money investment one: instead of paying $19.99 upfront, you trade time completing offers for coins that convert into Steam gift card value once you hit the cashout threshold. This is exactly how to get Injustice for free without touching a torrent site.

Getting your Injustice key down to five simple steps:

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Browse available offers: offers vary by region and rotate regularly, so pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests. Complete offers to earn coins: each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance, and you can track progress toward $19.99 inside the app. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $19.99 or more. Buy Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition on Steam: use the gift card to complete the purchase.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days, which comfortably covers this game’s $19.99 list price with room left over. Remember the $35 minimum payout threshold applies before you can cash out, and both offer selection and payout speed vary by region.

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Get Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to grind out Snakzy offers before playing. If you would rather own Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition today, Eneba is a trusted marketplace for discounted game keys with buyer protection built in. The official Steam price sits at $19.99, and Eneba regularly lists an Injustice Gods Among Us Steam key well below that figure, though the exact live price is worth checking before you buy since marketplace pricing shifts often. The key you receive activates on Steam exactly like a direct purchase, producing the same permanent, legitimate license. This is not a pitch that Eneba beats Snakzy. It is simply the faster route for anyone who wants the game in hand right now instead of waiting on coin payouts.

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If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards. Here is the closest card above Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition‘s price, and any leftover balance stays in your wallet for future purchases.

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Eneba prices fluctuate, so always check the live listing before you commit to a purchase. The process itself stays simple: pick a product, pay, and receive your key or gift card code instantly. All three paths converge on the same result: Snakzy for a free, time based route, an Eneba game key for an immediate discount, or an Eneba gift card to fund your Steam wallet, each one ends in a legitimate copy of Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition.

Is It Legal to Get Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition Free With Snakzy?

Yes, the Snakzy method is completely legal. Advertisers pay Snakzy for placements, Snakzy shares that revenue back to users as coins, and you redeem those coins for real Steam credit or a direct key. The purchase itself runs through Steam‘s official checkout, so the license you end up with is permanent and tied to your account exactly like any other purchase. There is no gray area anywhere in that chain.

If you searched Injustice Ultimate Edition free download hoping for a cracked copy or a torrent, stop there. Unofficial “free download” sites, cracked executables, and torrents are illegal, and they routinely bundle malware that can damage your PC or compromise personal data. A pirated copy also carries no achievements, no online features, and a real risk of a Steam account ban if you ever try to merge it with a legitimate library. NetherRealm and Warner Bros. Games earn nothing from a cracked copy, and piracy is part of why smaller fighting game franchises struggle to get sequels greenlit.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to support the developers while keeping your wallet closed. If you enjoyed the arena heavy combat here, a handy fighting-game buying guide can point you toward what to try next, and the discounted Steam gift card hub on Eneba is worth bookmarking for whatever you pick up after this one.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition Free

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition earns its reputation: a 79 Metascore, a story that spun off a franchise across games, comics, and film, and every DLC fighter bundled in at no extra cost. It suits budget conscious gamers, DC fans with a packed wishlist, and anyone who does not want to wait for the next sale. If you liked the superhero angle here, a fellow DC pick like Gotham Knights or a family friendly brawler like LEGO: Batman 3 scratch a similar itch on the same free game model.

Getting there takes three simple moves: download Snakzy, find a high value offer to start your balance, and build up coins until you can cash out for the full $19.99 price. Once you have your gift card ready, how to get Injustice Gods Among Us free is just a checkout away.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition Free Get Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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