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If you have been searching for how to get ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN free, the short answer is that two legitimate routes exist, and neither involves piracy. ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN compresses FromSoftware‘s open world epic into a tight co-op roguelike: three players, a closing storm, one Nightlord standing between you and victory. It launched at a deliberate $39.99 on Steam, below a typical AAA price, and that cost is the barrier this guide removes.

Two paths get you there. Snakzy is a free rewards app where you invest time instead of money, earning coins that convert into a Steam key at no cost. Eneba is a marketplace where a Nightreign key sells below the official price for players who want it today. Both routes end in a permanent, legitimate license, and this guide covers the game, its cost and platforms, the Snakzy steps, and the Eneba alternative.

Game Info Details Game price $39.99 on Steam Metacritic rating 79 PC / 77 PS5 / 84 Xbox Series X Genre Co-op action roguelike, soulslike Developers FromSoftware Publishers Bandai Namco Entertainment Time to earn: Main story About 20 hours Time to earn: Main + Extra content 40 to 60 hours Time to earn: 100% Completionist 80+ hours

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How To Get ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN Free: Full Game Overview

I’ve been tracking ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN since launch, and the sales numbers back up the hype. FromSoftware sold 2 million copies in its first days, passed 3.5 million by early June 2025, and topped 5 million within two months of release. That pace is rare for a spin-off, and it happened at a $39.99 price point instead of a full AAA tag. Critics landed in the high 70s to mid 80s across platforms, and the launch complaints about missing duo queues and shaky matchmaking have since been patched.

Pick one of eight Nightfarer classes, drop into the shifting island of Limveld with two allies, and survive a storm that closes in over three in-game days. You loot, level, and take down a night boss before the run culminates in a fight against one of the game’s Nightlords. Every run reshuffles the map, so no two expeditions play out the same way.

ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN released on May 30, 2025 on PC through Steam, plus PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. It stands alone: you do not need the base ELDEN RING to play it. The game runs on FromSoftware‘s in-house engine and marks the directorial debut of Junya Ishizaki.

The eight launch Nightfarers, Wylder, Guardian, Ironeye, Duchess, Raider, Recluse, Executor and Revenant, each carry their own Remembrance questline. Layer in relic based meta progression, solo, duo and trio queues, the harder Everdark Sovereign rotation, the Deep of Night endgame mode, and The Forsaken Hollows paid DLC, and the content keeps growing well past launch.

How Much Does ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN Cost?

The ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN price on Steam is $39.99, a deliberate move by FromSoftware to price a spin-off below its full AAA tag. A Deluxe Edition bundling The Forsaken Hollows DLC costs more, and seasonal cuts in the 20 to 30 percent range have already shown up since launch.

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The game is still early in its life, so a rock-bottom historical low has not fully formed yet, though Bandai Namco‘s pattern with past titles points to deeper cuts in year two. None of that matters much once you factor in Snakzy, since the coin based method sidesteps the current Steam price entirely.

ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 79 PS5 77 Xbox 84 Switch N/A

ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN runs on PC through Steam, plus PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, with no Nintendo Switch version announced. Cross play is limited to within each platform’s own ecosystem, so a Steam trio cannot currently team up with a PS5 squad, though solo runs work offline. PS4 and Xbox One owners get the same core experience as their newer-generation counterparts, just with longer load times. Since Snakzy rewards convert into a Steam gift card, Steam is the final step for this method.

ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN System Requirements

ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN tracks close to base ELDEN RING‘s specs, and a mid-range PC from the last few years clears the recommended tier without much trouble.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 11 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5-10600 / AMD Ryzen 5 5500 Intel Core i5-11500 / AMD Ryzen 5 5600 RAM 12 GB 16 GB GPU NVIDIA GTX 1060 3GB / AMD RX 580 4GB NVIDIA GTX 1070 8GB / AMD RX Vega 56 8GB Storage 30 GB 30 GB SSD recommended

You do not need a high-end rig here. A GTX 1060 or RX 580 still meets the minimum bar, and an SSD mainly helps with Limveld‘s load times between runs.

ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN Mechanics

The core loop is simple to describe and hard to put down. You land in Limveld, sprint, loot, and level through Day 1 and Day 2, each capped by a night boss as the storm circle tightens around you, then face that run’s Nightlord on Day 3. Win or lose, you bank relics and go again.

Structurally, each of the eight Nightfarer classes carries a fixed kit, an ultimate ability, and a personal Remembrance storyline. You pick your Nightlord target from a roundtable style hub, then queue solo, duo, or trio. The Everdark Sovereign rotation raises the difficulty on returning bosses, and the Deep of Night mode extends the ladder well past a standard run for players chasing the hardest fights.

Under the hood, this is ELDEN RING combat re-tuned for speed. Fall damage is gone, sprinting scales past normal ELDEN RING limits, and randomized loot defines what your build looks like by Day 3. Relic slots carry permanent progress between runs, which is where the roguelike side of Nightreign lives. Roguelike randomness meets Souls precision, and it plays best in a full trio. Solo queues in particular can punish you when the run’s loot pool turns unlucky.

ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN Top Features

ELDEN RING in 40 minutes: Full Souls combat compressed into a replayable three day run instead of a 100 hour campaign. Built for trios: Class synergy, revives, and shared wins make this FromSoftware‘s first true co-op-first release. Nightfarers with stories: Eight heroes, each carrying a personal Remembrance questline layered on top of the run structure. A living roadmap: Duo queues, the Everdark Sovereign rotation, Deep of Night, and The Forsaken Hollows DLC keep runs evolving. A $39.99 FromSoftware game: A deliberate budget price for a premium studio release, undercutting most AAA launches by half.

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How To Get ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where you complete offers, download apps, fill out surveys, and play partner games to earn coins. No credit card required. This is a time investment rather than a money investment: you trade attention for coins that convert into real gift card value, and at Nightreign‘s $39.99 price, a FromSoftware game becomes an unusually reachable target.

Here is how to get ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN free step by step:

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Browse available offers: offers vary by region and rotate regularly, so pick ones with the highest coin payouts or ones that match your interests. Complete offers to earn coins: each completed offer credits coins to your balance, and you can track progress toward $39.99 inside the app. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $39.99 or more. Buy ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN on Steam: apply the gift card and complete the purchase.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days, comfortably inside range of Nightreign‘s $39.99 price with room to spare. Remember the $35 minimum payout threshold applies before you can cash out, and offers plus regional availability vary by country.

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Get ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to grind out Snakzy coins before playing. If you want Nightreign today, Eneba is a trusted marketplace stocking a discounted ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN Steam key for less than the $39.99 official price. The key activates through the standard Steam redemption flow and hands you the same permanent license as a direct purchase. Eneba is not positioned as better than Snakzy here: think of it as the option for players who would rather pay a little now than wait out a Snakzy payout cycle.

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If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards. Here is the closest card above ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN‘s price.

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Eneba prices shift, so check the live listing before you buy. The process itself is simple: pick a product, pay, and receive your key or gift card code right away. Any leftover balance from the gift card, about $10.01, stays in your Steam wallet for whatever you buy next, including the Forsaken Hollows DLC. Every path here ends the same way: Snakzy for free, an Eneba key at a discount, or an Eneba gift card for your Steam wallet all lead to a legitimate copy of ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN.

Is It Legal to Get ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN Free With Snakzy?

Yes, the Snakzy method is completely legal. Advertisers pay Snakzy, Snakzy shares that revenue back to you as coins, you redeem those coins for a real Steam gift card, and you use that gift card to buy the game through Steam itself. The result is a permanent license tied to your Steam account, identical to any direct purchase.

Avoid cracked copies, torrents, and unofficial “free download” sites entirely. Searches for an Elden Ring Nightreign free download almost always lead to installers loaded with malware, not a real copy of the game. These sources are illegal, and the risks are real: malware bundled with fake installers, permanent Steam account bans, and no actual license to the game. Nightreign‘s online co-op and anti-cheat systems also fall apart on a pirated copy, so you lose the game’s core mode along with everything else. Piracy also cuts FromSoftware out of a title it is still actively supporting with free updates.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to support the developer while keeping your wallet closed. If you’re shopping around for other titles in the genre, Eneba’s helpful action RPG buying guide covers plenty of similar picks, and the handy Steam gift card hub is worth a look if you want a different game’s credit instead.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN Free

ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN backs up its quality with real numbers: 5 million+ copies sold within two months, a growing post-launch roadmap, and a genuinely new structure from a studio that rarely experiments this openly. If you liked Nightreign‘s co-op take on Souls combat, Eneba’s related guide on how to get Elden Ring free is worth checking next, and Lies of P is another solid pick if you want a different studio’s spin on the formula.

Getting there is straightforward. Download Snakzy, pick a high-value offer, build your balance toward $39.99, and make the purchase on Steam once you hit your target. If you’d rather just get Nightreign for free without any extra steps, that same balance works the moment it clears the payout threshold.

Between the co-op hook and the $39.99 budget price, there is little reason to wait. Once your Snakzy gift card balance is ready, how to get ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN free stops being a question and becomes a checkout screen.

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