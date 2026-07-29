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How to get Don’t Starve Together free is the question every gothic survival fan asks the moment they check the price tag on Klei Entertainment’s co-op sandbox. At $14.99 on Steam, it is not expensive by AAA standards, but plenty of players would rather spend that money on rent than pixels. That is where Snakzy comes in: a free rewards app that turns your phone time into a real Steam gift card, no credit card required.

This is not about pirated downloads, cracked installers or shady free key sites. Snakzy pays you in coins for playing mobile games and completing simple offers, and you trade those coins for a Steam gift card you spend yourself. Below, I cover the game, its real cost, platforms, specs, mechanics and the exact steps to redeem your Don’t Starve Together copy for $0. Keep reading to see how it works.

Game Info Details Game price $14.99 on Steam Metacritic rating 83 critic, Overwhelmingly Positive Steam user rating Genre Co-op survival sandbox, crafting, permadeath Developers Klei Entertainment Publishers Klei Entertainment Time to earn: Main story Sandbox, no fixed campaign. First full year of survival runs roughly 20 to 30 hours Time to earn: Main plus extra content 60+ hours once bosses and extra biomes are added Time to earn: 100% completionist Hundreds of hours, effectively endless

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Don’t Starve Together Free Get Don’t Starve Together Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Don’t Starve Together Free: Full Game Overview

I have been tracking Don’t Starve Together for years, and it is one of the rare survival games that has earned its Overwhelmingly Positive Steam rating across more than 500,000 reviews. Klei has shipped a decade of free content updates since launch, and the survival design still punishes and delights in equal measure. It rewards patience and knowledge in a way few sandbox games manage.

You get dropped into The Constant, a hand-drawn gothic wilderness shared with your friends. Together you gather resources, craft tools, farm food and fight to survive days, seasons and years. Darkness kills fast, winter starves slow, and giants like Deerclops come knocking once the frost sets in.

Don’t Starve Together is the standalone multiplayer evolution of Don’t Starve (2013). It entered Early Access in December 2014 and hit full release on April 21, 2016. Klei Entertainment, the studio behind Oxygen Not Included and Mark of the Ninja, still updates it with free content arcs today.

The content depth is real. A cast of 19 playable characters (Wilson, Willow, Wendy, WX-78, Wickerbottom and more) each bring unique perks, and seasonal bosses, ocean content and lunar islands from the Return of Them arc extend the late game. A cosmetic skins economy and full Steam Workshop mod support keep the community active years after launch.

How Much Does Don’t Starve Together Cost?

Don’t Starve Together costs $14.99 on Steam, and Klei has historically sold gift-able two-packs for players who want to bring a friend in at the same time. Deep sales are frequent, with the price historically dropping to around $4.99 during major Steam sale events like the Summer and Winter Sales.

Since Klei runs those seasonal discounts every year, waiting for the next sale window is one option if you are patient. The free route sidesteps the price question entirely, though. One Snakzy payout covers two copies at this price point, so you and a friend can both start playing Don’t Starve Together without spending a cent between you, regardless of whether a sale is currently running.

Don’t Starve Together Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 83 / Overwhelmingly Positive PS5 N/A Xbox N/A Switch N/A

Don’t Starve Together runs on PC through Steam, plus PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, with current-generation consoles handling it through backward compatibility. Cross-play between PC and consoles has historically not been supported, so console groups need to stick to their own platform when forming a server. The Snakzy method targets the Steam version specifically, since it is the platform with mod support and the largest active player base.

Don’t Starve Together System Requirements

Don’t Starve Together is one of the lightest games on this list. Its hand-drawn 2D visuals run on nearly anything, including old laptops that would struggle with most modern releases.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 7/8/10 64-bit Not officially published by Klei Processor 1.7 GHz dual-core or better Not officially published by Klei Memory 1 GB RAM Not officially published by Klei Graphics Radeon HD5450 or better (256 MB) Not officially published by Klei Storage 3 GB available space Not officially published by Klei

Klei has never listed a separate recommended tier because the minimum spec already covers most mid-range and even budget hardware. If your machine can run a browser smoothly, it can almost certainly run Don’t Starve Together.

Don’t Starve Together Mechanics

The core loop is simple to describe and hard to master: gather by day, survive by night. Hunger, sanity and health are three clocks always ticking at once, and letting any of them hit zero ends badly. You craft with Science Machines and Alchemy Engines, build a base, and prepare for each season’s specific threat, whether that is winter’s cold or the wildfires of summer, along with the giants those seasons bring.

Character choice reshapes the run. Wendy can summon her ghost sister Abigail to fight for her, WX-78 upgrades through gears, and Wickerbottom carries useful books from the start. World generation, caves, and the ocean and lunar content extend the late game considerably. Death is permanent by default, though revival mechanics like Touch Stones give you a second chance. Dedicated servers, mods and seasonal events keep long-running worlds alive for years.

The real design tension is that Don’t Starve Together explains almost nothing directly. Every death teaches you something, and in co-op, veteran players guiding newcomers becomes the social engine that keeps servers running. Fans of the original Don’t Starve, Valheim‘s co-op survival stakes, or Minecraft‘s long-term base building will recognize the pull immediately.

Don’t Starve Together Top Features

Gothic Hand-Drawn World: Klei’s Tim Burton-esque art style remains instantly recognizable a decade after launch. Real Survival Stakes: Hunger, sanity, darkness and permadeath keep every in-game day genuinely tense. A Cast That Changes The Game: 19 playable survivors, each with a distinct perk, make every run feel different. A Decade Of Free Content: Ocean arcs, lunar islands, bosses and seasonal events have shipped free since 2016. Mods And Dedicated Servers: Steam Workshop support and dedicated servers keep communities alive for years.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Don’t Starve Together Free Get Don’t Starve Together Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Don’t Starve Together Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where you complete offers, download apps, fill out surveys and play partner games to earn coins. No credit card is ever required, and nothing here involves spending your own money upfront. This is a time-investment method rather than a money-investment one: you trade time completing offers for coins that convert into real gift card value, and at $14.99, one solid payout can cover two copies since the game is built for playing together.

Here is how to get Don’t Starve Together free step by step:

Download Snakzy and create a free account, available on iOS and Android. Browse available offers, surveys and games, since selection rotates by region. Complete offers to earn coins, tracking your progress toward $14.99 inside the app. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card once your balance hits the payout threshold. Buy Don’t Starve Together on Steam using the gift card.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days, which already clears the $14.99 price with room to spare. Remember the $35 minimum payout threshold applies before you can cash out at all, and offers plus payout speed vary by region. Most players who stick with a handful of offers reach that surplus faster than expected, which is part of why the game’s name fits the method so well.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Don’t Starve Together Free Get Don’t Starve Together Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

Is It Legal to Get Don’t Starve Together Free With Snakzy?

Yes, this method is 100% legal. Snakzy pays you for your time playing mobile games, you receive coins, you exchange those coins for a real Steam gift card, and you use that card to make an official purchase. The result is a permanent license tied to your Steam account, identical to buying the game outright.

Avoid unofficial free download sites, cracked installers and torrents entirely. These routes are illegal, and the real risks are serious: malware that can damage your PC, a permanent Steam account ban, and no legitimate license at the end of it. Klei Entertainment loses revenue every time a player pirates the game instead of buying or earning it honestly.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to support the developer while keeping your wallet closed. If you enjoy the co-op survival genre, the Steam gift card hub on Eneba is worth a look too, since a discounted gift card there stretches further across Don’t Starve Together and whatever else lands on your wishlist next.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Don’t Starve Together Free

Don’t Starve Together earns its recommendation on more than one point: an Overwhelmingly Positive rating across hundreds of thousands of reviews, a full decade of free updates, and endless co-op hours for roughly the price of lunch. Budget-conscious gamers and duos who want a project to share will get the most out of it, and if you already cleared this one, a similarly free way to grab Valheim free with Snakzy covers the same co-op survival itch.

Getting started is simple: download Snakzy, pick a high-value offer, build your balance toward $14.99, then make the official Steam purchase once you hit it. Once your gift card is ready, how to get Don’t Starve Together free is just a checkout away.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Don’t Starve Together Free Get Don’t Starve Together Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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